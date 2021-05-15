Preakness Stakes 2021: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

Bob Baffert’s Hozier a beaten favorite in first race

Trainer Bob Baffert talks with jockey Florent Geroux outside of his stable at Churchill Downs in 2020. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — A harbinger of what’s to come or just another horse race?

Lost in all the chatter over Medina Spirit, trainer Bob Baffert also sent his highly regarded 3-year-old Hozier to Pimlico Race Course to run in the $100,000 Sir Barton Sakes, the first race on the 14-race Saturday card.

It looked like a simple walkover for Hozier with only five horses in the field, which was cut down to four when Market Cap stumbled out of the gate and lost his rider. (Both horse and jockey were unhurt.) But even running against three other horses, the $625,000 purchase could do no better than second.

Hozier was the betting favorite at 1-2 ($2 bet returns $3 to win). He had no excuses in the 1 1/16 -mile race after going to the lead entering the far turn. He was beaten by a head by The King Cheek, who paid $10.40 to win.

“He ran a very good race,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes, who is handling Baffert’s horses at Pimlico this week. “Joel [Rosario, Hozier’s jockey] thought he made the right move, getting down to the inside. Give a lot of credit to the horse that won. He fought back on and passed us.”

Hozier underwent standard drug screening while stablemates Medina Spirit, Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift all were subjected to special enhanced pre-race drug testing.

Hozier was once on the Kentucky Derby trail after breaking his maiden in his second start on Feb. 15. He then finished second in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, losing to Concert Tour by 4¼ lengths. He then ran in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby and finished a well-beaten sixth.