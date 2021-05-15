Preakness Stakes 2021: Live updates, predictions, odds and start time

BALTIMORE — A positive drug test has cast doubt on Medina Spirit’s record-setting Kentucky Derby win for trainer Bob Baffert, but the horse remains in the running for the Triple Crown, a distinction that will be extended for another three weeks with a win at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
What time does the Preakness Stakes start? What TV channel is it on?
BALTIMORE — The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown doesn’t have quite the fanfare as the Kentucky Derby. In fact, raise your hand if you’re going to a Preakness party. Thought so.
But this year, there is so much off-the-track drama that it just might generate more interest than normal. All of which begs the question: What time is the Preakness Stakes ?
We’ll start in Los Angeles, where it is in its usual mid-afternoon position of 3:47 p.m. Moving east, it means 4:47 p.m. if you are in the Mountain time zone, 5:47 p.m. in Chicago and 6:47 p.m. if you are munching on crab cakes in Baltimore.
Bob Baffert’s Hozier a beaten favorite in first race
BALTIMORE — A harbinger of what’s to come or just another horse race?
Lost in all the chatter over Medina Spirit, trainer Bob Baffert also sent his highly regarded 3-year-old Hozier to Pimlico Race Course to run in the $100,000 Sir Barton Sakes, the first race on the 14-race Saturday card.
It looked like a simple walkover for Hozier with only five horses in the field, which was cut down to four when Market Cap stumbled out of the gate and lost his rider. (Both horse and jockey were unhurt.) But even running against three other horses, the $625,000 purchase could do no better than second.
Hozier was the betting favorite at 1-2 ($2 bet returns $3 to win). He had no excuses in the 1 1/16 -mile race after going to the lead entering the far turn. He was beaten by a head by The King Cheek, who paid $10.40 to win.
“He ran a very good race,” said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes, who is handling Baffert’s horses at Pimlico this week. “Joel [Rosario, Hozier’s jockey] thought he made the right move, getting down to the inside. Give a lot of credit to the horse that won. He fought back on and passed us.”
Hozier underwent standard drug screening while stablemates Medina Spirit, Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift all were subjected to special enhanced pre-race drug testing.
Hozier was once on the Kentucky Derby trail after breaking his maiden in his second start on Feb. 15. He then finished second in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, losing to Concert Tour by 4¼ lengths. He then ran in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby and finished a well-beaten sixth.
Preakness Stakes 2021 horses: Ram
Post 1: Ram
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Owners: Christina Baker and William L. Mack
Purchase price: $375,000
Morning line: 30-1
Jon White’s analysis: This is by far Ram’s toughest assignment yet in that he’s making his stakes debut. But Ram is coming into the race with improving form. After losing his first seven starts, Ram has won two in a row. His sire, American Pharoah, won the Preakness during his 2015 Triple Crown sweep. Ram is the longest shot on Keith Feustel’s Preakness morning line at 30-1. But keep in mind that Lukas managed to pull off a 15-1 Preakness upset in 2013 with Oxbow. And Lukas has executed a number of other upsets in big races, such as Spain at 55-1 in the 2000 Breeders’ Cup Distaff, Cash Run at 32-1 in the 1999 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, Charismatic at 31-1 in the 1999 Kentucky Derby, Thunder Gulch at 24-1 in the 1995 Kentucky Derby, Cat Thief at 19-1 in the 1999 Breeders’ Cup Classic and Commendable at 18-1 in the 2000 Belmont.
White’s ranking: 10th
First odds for Preakness Stakes 2021: Midnight Bourbon early favorite
BALTIMORE—The third favorite on the morning-line, Midnight Bourbon is the betting favorite as wagering has started for the Preakness Stakes. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt, at 5-2, has a slight betting edge over morning-line favorite Medina Spirit (3-1) and his stablemate Concert Tour (9-2).
Here are the Preakness odds as of 11 a.m. in Baltimore. Post is 3:47 p.m. PDT.
1. Ram 12-1
2. Keepmeinmind 11-1
3. Medina Spirit 3-1
4. Crowded Trade 8-1
5. Midnight Bourbon 5-2
6. Rombauer 12-1
7. France Go De Ina 20-1
8. Unbridled Honor 12-1
9. Risk Taking 13-1
10. Concert Tour 9-2
Ram tops latest Preakness payout figures
BALTIMORE — One of the best indicators of how the betting will go in the Preakness is to look a two-day wager where you pick the winner of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday and connect it with the winner of the Preakness Stakes.
Army Wife, in the one post, was the winner of the Black-Eyed Susan, and what it tells us is that Midnight Bourbon will be chosen as the favorite by post time. He will be followed by Concert Tour and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will only be the third choice. Here are the prices the $2 bet will pay with the Preakness horses:
1. Ram $437.40
2. Keepmeinmind $184.80
4. Crowded Trade $90.60
5. Midnight Bourbon $46.80
6. Rombauer $137.00
7. France Go De Ina $287.00
8. Unbridled Honor $239.80
9. Risk Taking $180.80
10. Concert Tour $59.60
All horses, including Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, cleared to run Preakness
BALTIMORE — Bob Baffert is the most recognizable person in horse racing. His unbridled success mixed with a folksy charm and near unlimited media accessibility has served him well. Until now.
The Hall of Fame trainer has found himself enmeshed in a scandal that cuts to the core of why some people hate horse racing: drugs. Medina Spirit, winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby, had tested positive for a legal medication that is not considered performance enhancing. It’s just not legal on race day.
Medina Spirit is back racing Saturday as the favorite in the 146th Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown. He and stablemates Concert Tour, Beautiful Gift and Hozier had to undergo pre-race screenings for prohibited substances. The horses all passed. Beautiful Gift finished seventh as the favorite in Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. Concert Tour is the second favorite in the Preakness. And Hozier, who underwent only routine screening, is the favorite in the Sir Barton Stakes.