Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s impact negligible in return to Angel Stadium

Guerrero Sr. was not in attendance Tuesday. He watched from a box at Rogers Centre over the weekend, but declined to make the trip to Anaheim. Guerrero indicated in a statement that he did not want to distract from his son’s career, as “it is his moment, not mine, and I respect it wholeheartedly. I thank God for the many memories that I shared with Vladi Jr. while in Anaheim. I’ll always be there for him in spirit and in all support.”