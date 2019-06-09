MLB notes: Mets put Robinson Cano back on 10-day injured list

Catcher Chris Stewart has been released from his minor league contract by the San Diego Padres after exercising his right to be let go if not added to the major league roster by June 1. The 37-year-old hit .277 with two doubles, one homer and eight RBIs in 19 games with triple-A El Paso. .. Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game because of back tightness. Boston manager Alex Cora said Sunday the 31-year-old Martinez “is feeling better, but he's not ready to play.” …