MLB notes: Mets put Robinson Cano back on 10-day injured list

Robinson Cano is right back on the injured list. Four days after returning to the lineup, the second baseman was placed on the 10-day IL again by the New York Mets with tightness in his left quadriceps.
The move was made Sunday, retroactive to Thursday, after Cano aggravated the injury Wednesday night in his first game since May 22.
The eight-time All-Star says he feels good but agrees with the team's decision because he's had only two at-bats in 2 1/2 weeks and wants to be able to play a full game and contribute offensively as soon as he comes back. The 36-year-old Cano says he's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with triple-A Syracuse or Double-A Binghamton.
The move means Cano will miss two Subway Series games against his former team at Yankee Stadium this week.
To replace him on the roster, New York selected the contract of right-handed reliever Tim Peterson from Syracuse.
Catcher Chris Stewart has been released from his minor league contract by the San Diego Padres after exercising his right to be let go if not added to the major league roster by June 1. The 37-year-old hit .277 with two doubles, one homer and eight RBIs in 19 games with triple-A El Paso. .. Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game because of back tightness. Boston manager Alex Cora said Sunday the 31-year-old Martinez “is feeling better, but he's not ready to play.” …
Yankees starter Domingo German has been placed on the injured list with a hip flexor, another blow to New York's pitching staff. The team made the move Sunday before completing a three-game series against the Indians. German has been ineffective in his past three starts, but he didn't tell the Yankees about his injury until Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone said the right-hander will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. To take his spot on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.