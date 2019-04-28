Brewers’ Christian Yelich exits loss to Mets because of sore back

Christian Yelich's superb start to the season hit a snag Sunday when he injured his back during the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-2 loss to the New York Mets.
The reigning NL MVP is day to day with a sore lower back after being pulled in the fifth inning following an injury to his back on an attempted stolen base during the fourth inning.
Mets star Robinson Cano was also injured in the game, which New York won following J.D. Davis' tie-breaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning.
Yelich singled in the fourth and then tried to steal second base. He stopped awkwardly when a pitch was fouled off, and manager Craig Counsell said his back “grabbed on him.” He remained in the game for another inning but was replaced in the field for the bottom of the fifth.
“He's a little sore right now,” Counsell said. “I don't think it's [an injured list], but we'll see how he is tomorrow. ... I would definitely try to give him a day tomorrow.”
Yelich did not speak to reporters after the game. Counsell said the team did not plan to send him for a scan.
Yelich dealt with back issues last season but overcame them with a huge second half, hitting .367 with 25 homers in his final 65 games while Milwaukee rallied for an NL Central title.
He's carried over that hot start, batting .353 with 14 homers in 29 games. He went deep Saturday to match Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) for the most homers in the first month of a season.
Cano exited in the first after being hit by a pitch on his left hand while failing to check his swing. X-rays taken during the game were negative, but New York will send him for further testing Monday, including an MRI.
“We're still a little concerned so we're going to get further tests tomorrow and kind of go from there,” manager Mickey Callaway said.
Cano was ruled to have swung at the pitch that ended his day by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It's the second time this season Cano has been struck by a pitch but called for a swinging strike.