‘Ball Four’ author Jim Bouton smoked baseball inside until the very end

The 20th anniversary edition in 1990 had a David Halberstam endorsement on the cover: “A book deep in the American vein, so deep in fact that it is by no means a sports book.” Now we had distance and perspective. Enough so that five years later, the New York Public Library named it as one of its Books of the Century — the only sports-genre title included among the “Popular Culture and Mass Entertainment” subset. With Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and Tom Wolfe’s “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” it was in excellent company.