Texas mascot, Bevo, runs through barricade trying to attack Georgia's Uga

By Associated Press
Jan 01, 2019 | 6:30 PM
| NEW ORLEANS
Georgia band members venture a closer look at Texas mascot Bevo before the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. (Curtis Compton / Associated Press)

The Texas football program's mascot, a large white and brown longhorn steer named Bevo, caused a stir at the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday when it knocked down its barricade and briefly charged in the direction of Georgia's mascot , a bulldog name Uga.

Uga X, an English bulldog wearing a bright red Georgia sweater, was quickly pulled out of harm's way, but Bevo's head and horns appeared to make contact with several people, including a couple of photographers, who scampered out of the way or were knocked down.

There were no reported injuries and Bevo was quickly restrained.

The incident, about an hour before kickoff, was caught on video and quickly became a sensation on social media.

Texas athletics spokesman John Bianco said “all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo” at the Sugar Bowl, including two halters, two chains and six handlers to hold him.

