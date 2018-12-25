Preview of Wednesday's college football bowl games

First Responder Bowl
BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5) vs. NO. 25 BOISE STATE (10-3)
at Dallas, 10:30 a.m. PST, ESPN
Boise State is looking for a second straight 11-win season in coach Bryan Harsin’s fourth year of double-digit wins in five seasons at his alma mater. Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien is ninth nationally in passing yards (3,705) and touchdown passes (30). Boston College is looking for its first eight-win season in six years under Steve Addazio. The Eagles are tied for third in the nation with 18 interceptions.
Quick Lane Bowl
MINNESOTA (6-6) VS. GEORGIA TECH (7-5)
at Detroit, 2:15 p.m. PST, ESPN
Georgia Tech hopes to send retiring coach Paul Johnson out with a victory. The Yellow Jackets’ triple-option offense averages a nation-best 335 yards rushing and fewer than 10 passes per game. Minnesota became bowl eligible with wins in two of its last three games, including the Gophers’ first victory against Wisconsin in 15 years. Minnesota’s Tyler Johnson has 74 receptions for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cheez-It Bowl
CALIFORNIA (7-5) VS. TEXAS CHRISTIAN (6-6)
at Phoenix, 6 p.m. PST, ESPN
California, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, has one of the nation’s best defenses, led by linebackers Evan Weaver and Jordan Kunaszyk. The duo set a school record for combined tackles with 276 and have 8.5 sacks between them. Grayson Muehlstein became the starter at quarterback in Texas Christian’s next-to-last regular-season game after injuries to Shawn Robinson and Mike Collins. Cal’s Patrick Laird needs 68 yards to become the third player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.