Preview of Wednesday's college football bowl games

California, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2015, has one of the nation’s best defenses, led by linebackers Evan Weaver and Jordan Kunaszyk. The duo set a school record for combined tackles with 276 and have 8.5 sacks between them. Grayson Muehlstein became the starter at quarterback in Texas Christian’s next-to-last regular-season game after injuries to Shawn Robinson and Mike Collins. Cal’s Patrick Laird needs 68 yards to become the third player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.