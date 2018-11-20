College basketball: Kansas State wins Paradise Jam title

Dean Wade scored 21 points as No. 12 Kansas State beat Missouri 82-67 in the championship game of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Monday.
Barry Brown. Jr. added 19 points and six assists for Kansas State (5-0), which used a big run at the end the first half to help put away the Tigers (3-2).
No. 1 Duke 90, San Diego State 64: R.J. Barrett scored 20 points and Cam Reddish added 16 as the Blue Devils improved to 16-0 at the Maui Invitational. Duke (4-0) took control with an 11-0 run in the first half and led by as many as 35 points in the game. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils will face Auburn in the semifinals.
at No. 7 North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76: The Tar Heels (5-0) fought through early turnover trouble and pulled away from the pesky Red Flash (1-3) in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational. The Tar Heels will next face Texas on Thursday in a semifinal round in Las Vegas.
No. 8 Auburn 88, Xavier 79 (OT): The Tigers (4-0) stepped up their defense in overtime and won the opener of the Maui Invitational. Bryce Brown scored 26 for Auburn, which shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2). The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier’s 22 turnovers.
Arizona State 72, No. 15 Mississippi State 67: Kimani Lawrence scored 22 points to lead the Sun Devils to a victory in the heavyweight bracket of the MGM Main Event. Arizona State (4-0) survived a rally by the Bulldogs (3-1), who tied the score 65-65 with one minute left.
No. 16 Clemson 72, Akron 69: Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas earned his 12th career double-double for Clemson (4-0), which won the opener of the Cayman Islands Classic. Mitchell was nine for 13 from the free-throw line compared to 15 attempts for Akron (3-1). Clemson will next face Georgia.
at No. 14 Florida State 93, Canisius 61: Mfiondu Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, scored a career-high 18 points for the Seminoles (3-0).
UC Irvine 65, Texas San Antonio 56: Robert Cartwright scored a season-high 17 points to help the Anteaters (5-0) win a first-round game at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Roadrunners (0-4) were 18 for 60 from the field (30%).
Long Beach State 86, Iona 85: Ron Freeman made a layup at the buzzer to lift Long Beach State (2-3) in the middleweight bracket of the MGM Resorts Main Event. Long Beach State will face Utah Valley in the title game Wednesday.
at No. 6 Nevada 90, Cal Baptist 55: Six players scored in double figures for the Wolf Pack (4-0), who outrebounded the Lancers 47-31 and outscored them 40-24 in the paint. Trey Porter had 14 points and nine rebounds for Nevada.
