College basketball: Kansas State wins Paradise Jam title

No. 1 Duke 90, San Diego State 64: R.J. Barrett scored 20 points and Cam Reddish added 16 as the Blue Devils improved to 16-0 at the Maui Invitational. Duke (4-0) took control with an 11-0 run in the first half and led by as many as 35 points in the game. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils will face Auburn in the semifinals.