College basketball: Loyola Marymount steamrolls Bethesda to remain undefeated

Ian Fox paced the Flames with 12 points, but he made just 3 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point tries. Bethesda shot just 29 percent from the floor for the game (15 of 52), including 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. Loyola Marymount had a 67-13 advantage in bench points and a 64-16 edge in points in the paint.