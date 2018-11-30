College basketball: Loyola Marymount steamrolls Bethesda to remain undefeated

Reserves Jordan Bell and Ivan Alipiev combined to score 31 points and Loyola Marymount got 67 points from its bench in a 106-50 thumping of Bethesda on Thursday night.
Zafir Williams scored all 10 of his points in the first half to lead the Lions (8-0) to a 57-27 advantage at intermission over the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association school from Anaheim, California.
James Batemon scored 10, but didn't attempt a free throw. Batemon, who shoots 88.3 percent from the foul line, came into the game with an NCAA best 53-made free throws. Petr Herman added 10 points off the bench and Mattias Markusson finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. The Lions shot 66 percent in the first half and connected on 7 of 13 from distance (54 percent).
Ian Fox paced the Flames with 12 points, but he made just 3 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point tries. Bethesda shot just 29 percent from the floor for the game (15 of 52), including 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. Loyola Marymount had a 67-13 advantage in bench points and a 64-16 edge in points in the paint.
Cal Baptist 80, UC Riverside 70: Milan Acquaah scored 24 points, De'jon Davis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Cal Baptist beat UC Riverside 80-70 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Acquaah and Davis made seven field goals and seven free throws apiece. The duo also made five of the Lancers' nine 3-pointers. Jordan Heading chipped in with 13 points for Cal Baptist (3-4).
Jordan Gilliam and Dikymbe Martin each scored 18 points to lead UC Riverside (2-6). Zac Watson added 10 points.
Jeremy Smith's 3-pointer sparked a 19-7 run to close out the first half as the Lancers built a 37-24 lead. Cal Baptist led by double digits for most of the second half. It was the first game since the 1998-99 season between the crosstown schools, and the first with both as Division I members. UC Riverside had won 24 straight against the Lancers.
at UC Santa Barbara 75, Sacramento State 58: Amadou Sow and Ar'Mond Davis had 14 points apiece to lead UC Santa Barbara to its fifth straight win, knocking Sacramento State from the unbeaten ranks 75-58 on Thursday night.
UC Santa Barbara (6-1) is off to its best start since the 2007-08 season when the Gauchos kicked of the year with a 5-1 mark. UCSB will play at Washington on Sunday.
JaQuori McLaughlin added 13 points with six rebounds. Robinson Idehen chipped in 10 points.
Sacramento State took an early lead and led until Sow hit a jumper and McLaughlin nailed a 3-pointer for a 16-13 advantage. Idehen dunked and followed with a layup for a 21-16 lead with 6:28 left in the first half. The Gauchos were up 32-27 at the break.
Devearl Ramsey opened the second half with a trey and Sow added four more quick points for a 39-29 lead. The Gauchos pushed that to 59-40 with 8:06 remaining. Joshua Patton had 15 points for Sacramento State (3-1), which played its first game away from home. Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa added 11 points.