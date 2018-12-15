College basketball: No. 1 Kansas wins Final Four rematch with Villanova; Syracuse upset by ODU

Dedric Lawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Lagerald Vick scored 29, and top-ranked Kansas made enough free throws down the stretch to beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71 Saturday in a rematch of last season's Final Four showdown won by the Wildcats.
Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks (9-0), including four free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA Tournament.
Unlike the national semifinals in April, this one came down to the wire.
Collin Gillespie's three-point play drew the Wildcats (8-4) within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws at the other end.
Phil Booth's deep, line-drive 3 got Villanova within 71-68, and after Lawson made the second of two foul shots for a 72-68 lead, Booth added another driving layup to trim the deficit to two.
Lawson added two more free throws to restore a 72-68 lead with 7.5 seconds left, and Gillespie was fouled at the other end. He made the first but was forced to miss the second on purpose, and the ball squirted toward the Wildcats' bench, where a scrum ultimately gave Kansas the ball with 0.4 seconds left.
Once the Jayhawks inbounded the ball, they finally had a long-awaited win over the Wildcats.
Even if it came with far less on the line.
No. 3 Tennessee 102, at Memphis 92: Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Memphis 102-92 Saturday to snap a three-game skid to the in-state rival.
The Volunteers (8-1) avoided any letdown after a weeklong layoff for finals since upsetting then-No. 1 ranked Gonzaga last weekend in Phoenix. That win pushed the Vols to their highest Associated Press ranking since Feb. 25, 2008, when they went to No. 1 after upsetting another top-ranked team in Memphis.
Grant Williams added 19 points for Tennessee. Jordan Bone had 17, Jordan Bowden 12 and Kyle Alexander 10.
Kyvon Davenport helped Memphis (5-5) keep Tennessee from blowing the Tigers out. He scored 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and had 11 boards. Tyler Harris added 10 points.
at No. 15 Ohio State 73, Bucknell 71: Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State held off a Bucknell comeback to win 73-71 Saturday.
Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point leadwith under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison (4-4) got the ball with 14 seconds left but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim and Ohio State survived.
Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5 for 9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1). Wesson had 10 rebounds.
Old Dominion 68, at No. 25 Syracus 62: B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and Old Dominion overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to stun No. 25 Syracuse 68-62 on Saturday.
Xavier Green had 15 points and Marquis Godwin added 11 for the Monarchs (8-3), who trailed the Orange (7-3) by 13 points late in the first half and by 11 early in the second before rallying for their sixth straight victory.
Three foul shots by Stith and five straight points by Green extended the Monarchs to a 59-53 margin with under three minutes to go. Six points by Stith down the stretch sealed the upset.