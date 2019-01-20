College basketball: Wisconsin hands No. 2 Michigan its first loss of season

Ethan Happ scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season, breaking away in the final minute for a 64-54 victory Saturday.
Fans rushed the floor after the Badgers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) finished off the upset.
The Wolverines (17-1, 6-1) closed within 57-54 on Isaiah Livers' 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. Michigan put on a full-court press that the Badgers broke, and Ignas Brazdeikis was whistled for an intentional foul on Happ, who was across the court from the ball.
at No. 1 Duke 72, No. 4 Virginia 70: RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 27 and No. 1 Duke beat No. 4 Virginia on Saturday night to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without injured point guard Tre Jones.
DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation's last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day.
at No. 3 Tennessee 71, Alabama 68: Grant Williams scored 21 points, and No. 3 Tennessee rallied past Alabama on Saturday for its 12th straight win and a chance to climb atop the AP Top 25.
After No. 1 Duke lost to Syracuse on Monday and No. 2 Michigan fell at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Volunteers (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) could lead the poll Monday for the first time since 2008.
After winning its first four SEC games by an average of 25 points, Tennessee had a much tougher time with the Crimson Tide. John Petty matched a career high with 30 points, and Alabama (11-6, 2-3) erased a 15-point deficit to lead late in the second half. But Petty also had a critical turnover in the closing seconds.
at West Virginia 65, No. 7 Kansas 64: Jermaine Haley hurried up the court and hit a layup with 8.5 seconds left, completing a late rally that lifted West Virginia over No. 7 Kansas on Saturday.
West Virginia (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) scored the final seven points to break a five-game losing streak.
Dedric Lawson and Marcus Garrett made layups 29 seconds apart to give the Jayhawks (15-3, 4-2) their largest lead at 64-58 with 2:34 left. But Kansas didn't score again.
at Baylor 73, No. 8 Texas Tech: Baylor freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and the Bears beat No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday, handing the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.
After Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left before Tech's Jarrett Culver then had a short shot roll off the rim no good. That led to Butler driving for a layup and making the free throw after getting fouled to stretch the lead back to 61-53.
The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), coming off a home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, are still tied for the Big 12 lead after No. 7 Kansas lost earlier Saturday at West Virginia.
Makai Mason added 16 points for Baylor (11-6, 3-2), which beat a Top 10 team for the seventh time in the last three seasons. The Bears are 7-7 in such games during that span.
at No. 9 Virginia Tech 87, Wake Forest 71: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech used a 14-4 first-half run to pull away from Wake Forest in a victory Saturday.
Ty Outlaw added 14 points and Ahmed Hill 12 for the Hokies (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Outlaw, Hill and Justin Robinson each made a 3-pointer during the burst, which turned a 17-all tie into a 31-21 lead with 4 { minutes left in the half. The Demon Deacons didn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.
Brandon Childress scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4). Childress was 7 of 12 from the field and the rest of the team was 11 of 36. Wake Forest lost despite a 38-22 edge in free-throw attempts.
No. 12 Kentucky 82, at No. 14 Auburn 80: Tyler Herro made two free throws with 24 seconds left and Immanuel Quickley added another to help No. 12 Kentucky survive a big rally from No. 12 Auburn on Saturday.
The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded after losing a 17-point second-half lead to finish off a showdown between two of the league's top teams.
Auburn (13-4, 2-2) took an 80-79 lead on Jared Harper's contested 3-pointer over Ashton Hagans with 32 seconds left. Herro grabbed the lead back from the line, then Harper held onto the ball for what he hoped would be a game-winner.
No. 13 North Carolina 85, at Miami 76: Cameron Johnson scored 22 points, including 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes, and No. 13 North Carolina won a seesaw game Saturday against Miami.
The Tar Heels shot 55 percent, including 9 for 20 from beyond the arc, and showed why they're ranked second in the nation in rebounds by grabbing a 38-23 advantage on the boards.
North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned its third road win in the league. The Hurricanes (9-8, 1-4) remained winless in three games against ranked teams this season.
No. 17 North Carolina State 77, at Notre Dame 73: C.J. Bryce scored 23 points and No. 17 North Carolina State withstood several second-half challenges from Notre Dame for a victory Saturday.
Devon Daniels scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and Torin Dorn had 13 for the Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State rebounded from a four-point loss Tuesday at Wake Forest. D.J. Funderburk added 11 points.
TJ Gibbs hit three free throws and John Mooney dunked on the next possession to get Notre Dame (11-7, 1-4) within 75-73 with 17 seconds left. Daniels answered with two free throws, though, and Gibbs missed a 3 on the next possession with 7 seconds left.
at No. 18 Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67: Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and No. 18 Mississippi never trailed in an victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.
Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.
Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.
at Purdue 70, No. 25 Indiana 55: Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and backcourt mate Nojel Eastern had his first double-double Saturday to send Purdue past No. 25 Indiana for the Hoosiers' fourth straight loss.
Eastern finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while locking down Indiana star freshman guard Romeo Langford in this state rivalry. Langford had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers. He missed all four of his free throws and was dogged with “overrated” chants most of the game.
Both teams are now 12-6 overall, with Purdue fourth in the Big Ten and Indiana eighth.