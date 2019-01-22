College basketball: Tweak helps No. 9 Kansas get past No. 24 Iowa State

Jayhawks coach Bill Self made a subtle tweak that changed everything. Kansas began switching five on defense, and the stops fueled a 14-0 second-half charge that gave Self’s team the lead. And unlike last weekend at West Virginia, the ninth-ranked Jayhawks made it stick down the stretch, holding on for an 80-76 victory over the No. 24 Cyclones (14-5, 4-3 Big 12).