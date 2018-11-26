College basketball roundup: Gillespie helps Villanova beat No. 14 Florida State

Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.
Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.
Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).
Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.
Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 — the first time since December 2013 — in last Monday's poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.
Oklahoma State 90, No. 19 Louisiana State 77: Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State defeated LSU
The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-2), who were coming off a 79-76 overtime loss to No. 14 Florida State on Friday.
McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.
Michael Weathers layup extended the Cowboys lead to 68-48 midway through the second half.
LSU missed 12 of its 13 shots during the Cowboys' surge.
McGriff had 13 points as Oklahoma State grabbed a 42-37 halftime advantage. The Cowboys lead by 13 points 5 { minutes into the game.
SOUTHLAND
MEN
Oregon State 75, at Long Beach State 72: Ethan Thompson had 18 points and seven rebounds, and brother Stephen Thompson Jr. added 17 points to help the Beavers (5-1) hold off the 49ers(2-5).
WOMEN
USC 72, at Nevada 51: Cheyanne Wallace led USC (6-0) with 19 points and nine rebounds as the Trojans extended their perfect start in the Nugget Classic in Reno. Mariya Moore added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
MEN MONDAY
Idaho State at Pepperdine 7 p.m.