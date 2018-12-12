College basketball roundup: Penn ends drought against No. 17 Villanova

Penn coach Steve Donahue, who led Cornell to the Sweet 16 in 2010, might have another blooming Ivy League power. Penn (9-2) last defeated Villanova at the Palestra on Dec. 5, 2001 and hadn’t beaten them at all since Dec. 10, 2002. The Wildcats hadn’t lost a city series game since Temple beat Villanova 76-61 on Dec. 5, 2012.