The Times' college football experts make their pick for the national championship: It's 'Roll Tide,' again

It’s the final game of the season, the last chance for The Times’ college football “experts” to show how good they are at picking winners. For the season, no one did it better than deputy sports editor Mike Hiserman, who will hold off national college football writer David Wharton by one game. We could mention that sports editor Angel Rodriguez, a Texas graduate, came in last, but he could always let Bevo, the Longhorns mascot, loose on us. So here are our picks for the third title-game matchup in four seasons between Alabama and Clemson: