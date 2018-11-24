College football: UCF wins but loses McKenzie Milton to injury; Texas qualifies for Big 12 title game

No. 9-ranked Central Florida lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida 38-10 on Friday to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.
Milton hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Players from both schools, which are located about 100 miles apart via Interstate 4, kneeled on one knee while a cart was rolled onto the field and Milton received medical attention in front of the South Florida bench. The entire UCF squad left their sideline at one point to form a crowded circle around Milton, who was placed on the cart and taken to the locker room and later a nearby hospital.
Milton completed 5 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead. The Knights kicked a field goal on the first play after the quarterback departed to make it 10-0.
Greg McCrae McCrae scored on runs of 40, 39 and 31 yards, with the second of the three TDs re-establishing a 14-point after South Florida briefly pulled to 17-10 on Johnny Ford's 34-yard catch-and-run. McCrae finished with 181 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Knights, who amassed 558 yards total offense and have scored at least 30 points in 24 consecutive games.
South Florida (7-5, 3-5) finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak.
No. 14 Texas 24, at Kansas 17: Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score to help the Longhorns clinch a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game.
Texas opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker's 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the lowly Jayhawks responded with Peyton Bender's 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.
After Gabriel Rui made it a one-score game with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, Kansas was unable to recover another onside kick and Texas (9-3, 7-2) closed out its third consecutive victory.
Tre Watson finished with 79 yards in 14 carries as Texas continued its strong second season under coach Tom Herman.
Ehlinger threw two interceptions, but he made enough plays to get another win. The Longhorns had a 98-yard drive on their first possession that ended with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson.
Kansas (3-9, 1-8) dropped its last four games in David Beaty's final season as Jayhawks coach. Les Miles was hired Sunday to replace Beaty.
Pooka Williams Jr. had 18 carries for 103 yards for Kansas, including a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Bender completed 18 of 35 passes for 159 yards.
at Memphis 52, Houston 31: Junior Darrell Henderson rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns — setting a conference rushing record — to rally the Tigers to the win and set up a rematch of last season's American Athletic Conference championship game with No. 9 Central Florida.
Henderson set the single-season rushing record, passing the previous mark of 1,629 by Tulsa's James Flanders in 2016.
Memphis (8-4, 5-3) trailed Houston 21-17 at halftime, but rushed for five touchdowns in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points to close it out. The Tigers rushed for 401 yards, with 277 in the second half after Houston star DT Ed Oliver left the game with what coach Major Applewhite said after the game was a knee injury.
Gleson Sprewell made two interceptions for Houston (8-4, 5-3), returning one 63 yards to cap the first-half scoring.
Memphis lost to UCF 62-55 in double overtime in the title game last year and fell 31-30 to UCF earlier this season.
In other games Friday:
— In his final home game, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Tigers (8-4, 4-4 in SEC) beat Arkansas 38-0. Lock completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards, surpassing the 3,000-yard mark for the third straight season. Emanuel Hall caught both touchdown passes and finished with six receptions for 153 yards. Larry Rountree rushed 29 times for 119 yards to exceed 1,000 yards for the season. It was a forgettable end to a difficult debut season for Arkansas coach Chad Morris. The Razorbacks (2-10, 0-8) managed just 187 total yards. Freshman Connor Noland replaced Storey in the second quarter and completed 5 of 17 passes for 98 yards.
— Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal through a driving rain as time expired and Iowa beat Nebraska 31-28 in Iowa City despite blowing a 15-point lead. Mekhi Sargent ran for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice for the Hawkeyes (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten), who have won four straight over the Cornhuskers (4-8, 3-6) for the first time.
