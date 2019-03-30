Thunder Snow becomes first two-time winner of Dubai World Cup

Thunder Snow became the first two-time winner of the $12-million Dubai World Cup when he held off a hard-charging Gronkowski to win by a nose Saturday at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.
The 5-year-old Irish-bred won last year’s World Cup and previous to that won the UAE Derby. It was as a 3-year-old that he parlayed a win in the UAE Derby into a start in the Kentucky Derby. But in a strange sight, he broke from the gate in the Derby and was extremely rank and started bucking. Jockey Christophe Soumillon, who rode him Saturday, pulled the colt up and walked off the course.
He returned to Churchill Downs last year and finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Thunder Snow is trained by Saeed bin Suroor. He paid $10.60 in U.S. betting pools. There is no wagering in Dubai.
U.S.-based horses rounded out the top five in the World Cup with Gunnevera finishing third, Pavel, trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Joel Rosario, taking fourth, and Audible, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Flavien Prat, fifth. Mike Smith was riding Seeking the Soul, who finished eighth.
Southern California-based riders or trainers did not win any races on a day that featured $35 million in purses.
Trainer Peter Miller picked up a second and third in the Al Quoz Sprint, a six-furlong turf race. Belvoir Bay, ridden by Prat, was beaten by 1 1/4 lengths by Blue Point. Stormy Liberal, with Rosario in the saddle, was third. Joe Talamo rode Last Caribou Club, trained by Tom Proctor, to a 13th and last-place finish.
Miller also got a second in the UAE Derby, which was won by Plus Que Parfait. Gray Magician, with Rosario aboard , picked up 40 Kentucky Derby qualifying points with the second-place finish. He previously had a single point by virtue of a fourth in the Sham Stakes. Horses with 40 points generally will make the Derby field of 20.
Stubbins, from the O’Neill barn with Prat aboard, finished sixth in the UAE Derby.
Rosario also rode True Timber to a ninth-place finish in the Godolphin Mile, which was won by Pletcher’s Coal Front.
Florida-based X Y Jet won the Golden Shaheen, a six-furlong dirt race.
Saturday is a big racing day with the $1-million Florida Derby being contested at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Two of the last three Kentucky Derby winners — Nyquist and Always Dreaming — won the Florida Derby.