Thunder Snow becomes first two-time winner of Dubai World Cup

The 5-year-old Irish-bred won last year’s World Cup and previous to that won the UAE Derby. It was as a 3-year-old that he parlayed a win in the UAE Derby into a start in the Kentucky Derby. But in a strange sight, he broke from the gate in the Derby and was extremely rank and started bucking. Jockey Christophe Soumillon, who rode him Saturday, pulled the colt up and walked off the course.