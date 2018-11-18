Racing! Bob Baffert has another big day

Hello, my name is Eric Sondheimer, and I’m filling in for John Cherwa. If you’re a fan of Hall of Fame trainer
In the first race, Coliseum, sent off at odds of 1-2, made a smashing debut, winning the seven-furlong race for maidens under jockey Joe Talamo by 6 3/4 lengths in 1:23.13. It was a faster time than the winner of the Bob Hope Stakes later in the card at the same distance. You can watch the race here.
For weeks, Coliseum has been turning in scorching times in morning workouts. The son of Tapit lived up to his reputation. He broke outwards from the No. 2 hole, soon seized the lead and never looked. Talamo shook his reins in the stretch and had a tight hold at the finish.
“He’s got a bright future,” Baffert said. “He ran to his odds.”
Coliseum is owned and was bred by Godolphin, a stable that has won virtually every major race except the Kentucky Derby.
Later in the day, Baffert’s Mucho Gusto, another odds-on favorite, won the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes under Talamo in 1:23.51. He became the first stakes winner for 2013 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner
“I’ve been very excited to ride this horse,” Talamo said. “After after this race, I’d say I’m really impressed with him.”
Baffert already has the No. 1 2-year-old in Game Winner, the Breeders’ Cup juvenile winner.
“I lost time when he got sick and this was a good race for him,” Baffert said. “He’s a pretty cool horse. There’s nothing flashy about him but he gets the job done.”
Talamo is also the big winner. He became a Baffert backup rider to Drayden Van Dyke several months ago and began working out some of Baffert’s best horses in the mornings. Now he must make sure Baffert keeps using him. Remember Justify’s first rider was Van Dyke until Baffert switched to Hall of Famer
Del Mar preview
It’s a nine-race card on Sunday with three turf races starting at 12:30 p.m. The big race is the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. The favorite, at 2-1, is Edwards Going Left from the Accelerate connections of trainer John Sadler and owners Kosta and Pete Hronis. Edwards Going Left has been running at a high level but hasn’t come up with a win lately. He was fourth in the Grade 1 Bing Crosby. The last time he ran at this level was the Cal Cup Sprint, which he won by six lengths. Tyler Baze is the jockey.
The second favorite is Touching Rainbows at 5-2. He’s been running lesser company but did get a third in the Bing Crosby. Phil D’Amato trains and Flavien Prat will ride.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 8, 6, 12, 8 (4 also eligible), 8, 9 (1 ae), 9, 10.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Red Smith Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Village King.
Woodbine (8): $100,000 South Ocean Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Preferred Guest.
Churchill: Grade 3 $100,000 River City Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mr. Misunderstood.
Del Mar (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mucho Gusto.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:47 Aqueduct (7): $125,000 New York Stallion Series (Thunder Rumble Division), NY-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gold For the King (7-5)
1:43 Woodbine (8): $225,000 Coronation Futurity, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Avie’s Flatter (6-5)
4:00 Del Mar (8): $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Edwards Going Left (2-1)
Bob Ike’s SA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Allaboutaction (5-1)
Professional gelding from the Javier Sierra barn has been first or second in seven of his last eight starts (eight lifetime wins from 26 starts) and no reason he won't give another top effort here, He is tactical, has run well over the Del Mar strip and earns consistent numbers. We look for him to fire again despite coming back in 15 days.
Saturday’s result: Turnaround finished fourth in the third race, never getting into the competition.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
First Race: #3 Millie Joel (3-1)
With suspect speed foes Baby Beauty and Lady Of Fire in the lineup, I look for Millie Joel to come rolling late to get the win. She rallied around horses midway on the far turn and barely missed second in last when facing five-length wire-to-wire winner who was taking a big class drop. She retains solid apprentice rider Kellie McDaid and has been most effective at the $2,500 claiming level.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 17.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 7th day of a 16-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.88 46.11 1:10.72 1:23.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Coliseum
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–4
|1–3½
|1–6¾
|Talamo
|0.50
|6
|Figure Eight
|120
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–4
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|5
|Railman
|120
|5
|3
|3–2½
|2–hd
|2–2½
|3–2¼
|Bejarano
|8.10
|1
|Light of the World
|120
|1
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–4
|4–6¾
|Prat
|12.30
|3
|Northwestern
|120
|3
|5
|5–1
|6
|5–13
|5–35
|24.50
|4
|Trial by Fire
|120
|4
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|6
|6
|32.30
|2
|COLISEUM
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|FIGURE EIGHT
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|RAILMAN
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$3.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$4.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1)
|$1.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$4.15
Winner–Coliseum Grr.c.2 by Tapit out of Game Face, by Menifee. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $238,904 Exacta Pool $119,357 Quinella Pool $4,414 Superfecta Pool $51,209 Trifecta Pool $74,700. Scratched–none.
COLISEUM broke out a bit, sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, opened up nearing the turn, drew off while being shaken up with the reins and ridden along to widen in the final furlong and was under a long hold late. FIGURE EIGHT chased outside or off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and edged a rival for second. RAILMAN prompted the early pace three deep then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail to the stretch and was edged for the place. LIGHT OF THE WORLD broke in a bit, went outside a rival on the backstretch, went around a foe on the turn then angled in just off the inside into the stretch and did not rally. NORTHWESTERN between horses early, angled in and chased inside, continued along the rail into the stretch and weakened. TRIAL BY FIRE prompted the pace between horses then stalked just off the inside, dropped between foes on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.17 47.96 1:13.47 1:26.22 1:39.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Momma's Baby Boy
|124
|5
|7
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–2
|3–1½
|1–ns
|Prat
|5.00
|7
|Justin's Quest
|122
|7
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1
|1–½
|2–4¾
|Bejarano
|3.10
|6
|Caribbean
|124
|6
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–3¼
|Pereira
|2.60
|2
|Causeididitmyway
|117
|2
|4
|4–2½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–4½
|4–4¼
|Fuentes
|65.70
|1
|Aggressivity
|122
|1
|5
|5–½
|4–½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–¾
|Talamo
|2.70
|3
|Dawood
|117
|3
|6
|7
|6–12
|6
|6
|6
|Figueroa
|14.60
|4
|Holly Blame
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|7
|dnf
|Quinonez
|5.10
|5
|MOMMA'S BABY BOY
|12.00
|5.60
|3.00
|7
|JUSTIN'S QUEST
|4.40
|2.60
|6
|CARIBBEAN (AUS)
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$20.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-7)
|$19.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-2)
|$78.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6)
|$30.05
Winner–Momma's Baby Boy Ch.g.4 by Giant Oak out of Mama's Pro, by Proper Reality. Bred by Jean N. Cravens (KY). Trainer:
MOMMA'S BABY BOY broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then angled in a bit off the rail nearing the stretch, came out in the drive and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. JUSTIN'S QUEST fanned five wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the second turn, took a short lead in the lane, inched away a sixteenth out and was caught on the wire. CARIBBEAN (AUS) fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and dueled just off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch and bested the others. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY chased a bit off the rail then bid three deep to vie for command on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. AGGRESSIVITY saved ground stalking the pace, came under urging leaving the second turn and also weakened. DAWOOD chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and also weakened. HOLLY BLAME had the left rein break in the early strides, bore out badly on the first turn then to the outside fence on the backstretch and was pulled up but walked off.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.43 45.43 1:10.77 1:17.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|American Currency
|117
|7
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–6
|1–7¼
|Figueroa
|4.70
|4
|Builder
|122
|4
|4
|6–1
|5–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|Gryder
|13.50
|2
|Street Zombie
|120
|2
|7
|7
|4–hd
|2–1
|3–8
|Roman
|12.00
|6
|Turnaround
|122
|6
|8
|5–½
|3–1½
|5–3½
|4–3¼
|Maldonado
|9.80
|3
|Lucky Pegasus
|113
|3
|1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–½
|Fuentes
|81.40
|1
|Extreme Heat
|124
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–2
|4–2½
|6–9
|Talamo
|4.10
|5
|Catch Fire
|124
|5
|6
|4–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|4.80
|8
|Blame Joe
|122
|8
|5
|dnf
|T Baze
|1.50
|7
|AMERICAN CURRENCY
|11.40
|6.20
|4.20
|4
|BUILDER
|10.80
|6.40
|2
|STREET ZOMBIE
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$78.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$71.90
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$72.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-6)
|$272.73
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2)
|$213.30
Winner–American Currency Grr.g.3 by Exchange Rate out of Succession (GB), by Groom Dancer. Bred by Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $349,027 Daily Double Pool $26,688 Exacta Pool $217,536 Quinella Pool $6,993 Superfecta Pool $107,185 Trifecta Pool $149,836. Claimed–American Currency by Martin John F. and Onorato, Troy. Trainer: John Martin. Claimed–Street Zombie by Battle Born Racing Stable and Pristinus Stables. Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-7) paid $43.70. Pick Three Pool $82,451.
AMERICAN CURRENCY had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn and drew off in the stretch under urging and strong handling. BUILDER stalked between horses then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was second best. STREET ZOMBIE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and clearly bested the rest. TURNAROUND stalked outside then four wide on the backstretch then five wide into the turn, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY PEGASUS stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch. EXTREME HEAT went up inside then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and weakened. CATCH FIRE stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, dropped back off the rail leaving the turn and gave way. BLAME JOE broke out a bit, was pulled up in the opening strides and walked off.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.46 46.01 58.75 1:11.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Come On Kat
|120
|7
|5
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–hd
|1–1½
|Bejarano
|2.50
|2
|Amers
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6–5
|2–½
|Prat
|7.00
|4
|Twisted Rosie
|120
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–¾
|Desormeaux
|6.30
|5
|Empress of Lov
|115
|5
|3
|5–3½
|5–3½
|4–hd
|4–2¼
|Fuentes
|21.80
|3
|Cute Knows Cute
|117
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–2½
|5–4¾
|Figueroa
|2.10
|6
|Spectacular Move
|120
|6
|4
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6–7¼
|Franco
|3.50
|1
|Uno Trouble Maker
|120
|1
|6
|6–4
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|15.10
|7
|COME ON KAT
|7.00
|4.00
|3.20
|2
|AMERS
|6.80
|4.00
|4
|TWISTED ROSIE
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$38.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$26.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-7)
|$33.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-4-5)
|$62.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-4)
|$63.70
Winner–Come On Kat Dbb.f.3 by Munnings out of Double Devils Food, by Devil His Due. Bred by David Purvis (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $351,466 Daily Double Pool $36,525 Exacta Pool $196,301 Quinella Pool $10,307 Superfecta Pool $95,154 Trifecta Pool $139,996. Claimed–Come On Kat by Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $82.35. Pick Three Pool $32,424.
COME ON KAT prompted the pace three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch, took a short advantage under urging past the eighth pole and inched away late. AMERS broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, settled inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied late for the place. TWISTED ROSIE dueled between horses, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, could not match the winner and lost second late. EMPRESS OF LOV chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. CUTE KNOWS CUTE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, drifted out into the stretch and again from the whip in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SPECTACULAR MOVE between horses early, stalked off the rail then angled to the inside leaving the backstretch, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. UNO TROUBLE MAKER broke a bit slowly then ducked in sharply at the gap to drop back, was under urging to move up some on the backstretch, came off the rail nearing the turn, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and gave way in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.53 45.01 56.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Hitters Park
|121
|8
|2
|5–hd
|4–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|Roman
|1.80
|1
|My Man Chuckles
|124
|1
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|2–1¼
|Prat
|3.70
|4
|Sword Fighter
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|3–½
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|2
|Buckys Pick
|121
|2
|3
|6–1
|6–1
|5–½
|4–1
|Delgadillo
|5.00
|5
|P Club
|124
|5
|7
|7–1½
|7–hd
|7–½
|5–hd
|T Baze
|31.90
|7
|Market Sentiment
|124
|7
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–2¼
|Pereira
|13.00
|6
|Invasion Looming
|116
|6
|1
|3–½
|5–½
|8
|7–1¾
|Figueroa
|16.10
|3
|Sir Samson
|121
|3
|6
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–1½
|8
|Talamo
|12.40
|8
|HITTERS PARK
|5.60
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|MY MAN CHUCKLES
|4.00
|2.80
|4
|SWORD FIGHTER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8)
|$22.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-1)
|$9.90
|$2 QUINELLA (1-8)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-2)
|$9.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4)
|$18.85
Winner–Hitters Park Ch.g.5 by Cowtown Cat out of Pat's Sister, by Defrere. Bred by Louie Rogers Thoroughbreds LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Steve Rothblum. Mutuel Pool $396,482 Daily Double Pool $41,637 Exacta Pool $230,027 Quinella Pool $8,675 Superfecta Pool $113,314 Trifecta Pool $166,901. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-8) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $97,414. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-7-8) 4 correct paid $308.00. Pick Four Pool $178,362. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-7-7-8) 5 correct paid $797.80. Pick Five Pool $659,070.
HITTERS PARK stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead while drifting in a bit four wide in midstretch and inched clear in the final sixteenth under some urging. MY MAN CHUCKLES a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out some into the stretch and again past midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the place. SWORD FIGHTER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch, bid between horses and steadied when crowded in midstretch but held third. BUCKYS PICK saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and was edged for the show. P CLUB chased outside a rival, steadied in close off heels leaving the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MARKET SENTIMENT had speed outside then dueled alongside a rival, drifted out a bit from the whip when between foes in midstretch and weakened some in the final sixteenth. INVASION LOOMING had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SIR SAMSON also had speed between horses then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and to midstretch and also weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.56 45.56 1:11.36 1:18.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Jump the Tracks
|122
|6
|3
|5–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Delgadillo
|1.00
|4
|Vintage Hollywood
|122
|4
|9
|8–½
|6–1
|3–5½
|2–3¾
|Fuentes
|3.70
|2
|From the Distance
|113
|2
|6
|1–1
|1–3½
|2–4½
|3–2¼
|Fuentes
|21.40
|1
|June Two Four
|122
|1
|8
|7–1
|7–hd
|4–½
|4–1
|Bejarano
|11.10
|9
|Gryffindor
|117
|9
|7
|9
|9
|5–1
|5–½
|Payeras
|13.50
|8
|Livin On Prayer
|120
|8
|2
|6–½
|8–2
|6–hd
|6–8¼
|T Baze
|6.30
|7
|Whoa Buddy
|124
|7
|1
|4–hd
|5–½
|8–1½
|7–¾
|Franco
|7.30
|5
|Spirit World
|114
|5
|4
|3–3½
|4–1
|9
|8–½
|Donoe
|87.30
|3
|Tap Tap Boom
|122
|3
|5
|2–hd
|3–1½
|7–½
|9
|Coa
|56.20
|6
|JUMP THE TRACKS
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD
|3.80
|3.20
|2
|FROM THE DISTANCE
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$5.90
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$7.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-1)
|$31.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$37.30
Winner–Jump the Tracks Ch.g.3 by Desert Code out of Jump, by Jump Start. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer:
50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-6) paid $15.15. Pick Three Pool $85,418.
JUMP THE TRACKS chased a bit off the rail then inside, moved up along the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD broke a bit slowly, chased just off the inside to the stretch and finished willingly. FROM THE DISTANCE sped to the early lead, drifted out and set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn, fought back in midstretch then could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. JUNE TWO FOUR saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. GRYFFINDOR bobbled then steadied after the start to drop back off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. LIVIN ON PRAYER chased outside then three deep leaving the backstretch, angled in outside a rival between foes into the stretch and did not rally. WHOA BUDDY chased outside on the backstretch and turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. SPIRIT WORLD bobbled at the start, had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. TAP TAP BOOM had speed between foes then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.07 49.35 1:13.44 1:24.81 1:36.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Absolutely Perfect
|122
|7
|2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–4¼
|T Baze
|7.50
|6
|Weather Market
|124
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1¾
|Roman
|5.90
|8
|Paprika
|122
|8
|7
|4–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–2¼
|Desormeaux
|2.10
|5
|Miss Voluptuous
|122
|5
|8
|6–hd
|5–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|3.60
|1
|Radish
|124
|1
|4
|8
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Gutierrez
|4.40
|2
|Into Rissa
|122
|2
|5
|7–1½
|8
|6–hd
|7–5
|6–½
|Talamo
|5.40
|4
|Just Kathy
|117
|4
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|5–hd
|7–5¼
|Figueroa
|28.90
|3
|Spectacular Storm
|115
|3
|6
|5–1
|6–1
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|58.70
|7
|ABSOLUTELY PERFECT
|17.00
|7.60
|4.40
|6
|WEATHER MARKET
|5.60
|3.80
|8
|PAPRIKA
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$29.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$49.60
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$51.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-5)
|$45.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8)
|$69.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-9)
|$3.80
Winner–Absolutely Perfect B.f.3 by Vronsky out of In Perfect Style, by Perfect Mandate. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Taste of Victory Stables. Mutuel Pool $370,828 Daily Double Pool $36,094 Exacta Pool $195,114 Quinella Pool $6,892 Superfecta Pool $89,327 Trifecta Pool $127,114. Scratched–Lovely Finish.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-6-7) paid $27.35. Pick Three Pool $60,012. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-6-9) paid $4.25.
ABSOLUTELY PERFECT sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, met a pair of bids on the backstretch to inch away again and drew off in the stretch under urging. WEATHER MARKET between rivals early, stalked off the rail then bid between foes on the backstretch, tracked the winner just off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. PAPRIKA stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch, tracked the winner outside the runner-up into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and held third. MISS VOLUPTUOUS broke slowly, pulled between horses then chased three deep, continued outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. RADISH chased inside then outside a rival, steadied off heels a half mile out, came out into the stretch and did not rally. INTO RISSA saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight a half mile out, came out into the stretch, was in a bit tight again between foes in midstretch and lacked the necessary response. JUST KATHY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. SPECTACULAR STORM pulled between horses chasing the pace, was a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch then three deep into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Bob Hope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.36 45.36 1:10.32 1:23.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mucho Gusto
|118
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|Talamo
|0.80
|4
|Savagery
|118
|3
|4
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|Bejarano
|7.40
|6
|Sparky Ville
|120
|5
|1
|3–1
|4–1
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Stevens
|2.80
|2
|Extra Hope
|118
|1
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–8
|4–14
|Prat
|3.60
|5
|Owning
|118
|4
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Gutierrez
|26.40
|3
|MUCHO GUSTO
|3.60
|3.00
|2.10
|4
|SAVAGERY
|6.20
|3.20
|6
|SPARKY VILLE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$32.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$8.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2)
|$2.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$10.35
Winner–Mucho Gusto Ch.c.2 by Mucho Macho Man out of Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Teneri Farm Inc. &Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $425,138 Daily Double Pool $43,879 Exacta Pool $151,317 Quinella Pool $5,088 Superfecta Pool $57,454 Trifecta Pool $102,940. Scratched–Metropol, Sueno.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $18.85. Pick Three Pool $47,121. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-3) paid $2.75.
MUCHO GUSTO a bit crowded at the start, had speed inside to set a pressured pace, inched away approaching the turn, fought back along the rail on the turn and in the stretch, inched away again under left handed urging past midstretch and gamely prevailed. SAVAGERY broke in a bit, pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail on the backstretch, re-bid between foes on the turn and in the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final sixteenth but edged a foe for the place. SPARKY VILLE stalked outside then off the rail, bid three deep on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. EXTRA HOPE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid three deep on the line. OWNING a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival, dropped back just off the fence on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.85 45.59 1:10.06 1:16.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Baby Bear's Soup
|113
|8
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Fuentes
|3.10
|5
|Go Ghetto
|115
|5
|7
|7–½
|4–½
|3–1
|2–½
|Payeras
|5.00
|2
|Pick One
|120
|2
|5
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–3½
|Vergara, Jr.
|33.40
|6
|Louden's Gray
|120
|6
|4
|9
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–nk
|Pedroza
|4.10
|1
|Matriculate
|120
|1
|9
|4–hd
|3–2½
|5–2½
|5–hd
|Pereira
|4.00
|3
|Vending Machine
|120
|3
|6
|5–1
|6–hd
|6–5
|6–9½
|Delgadillo
|3.30
|4
|Finallygotabentley
|120
|4
|8
|6–hd
|7–1
|7–1
|7–1¾
|Franco
|11.90
|9
|Many Treats
|120
|9
|1
|8–1½
|9
|8–½
|8–½
|Jude
|98.90
|10
|Air Pocket
|120
|10
|2
|3–hd
|8–1
|9
|9
|Ceballos
|41.90
|7
|Lion Command
|120
|7
|10
|dnf
|Quinonez
|58.60
|8
|BABY BEAR'S SOUP
|8.20
|4.60
|3.80
|5
|GO GHETTO
|6.00
|4.40
|2
|PICK ONE
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8)
|$19.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$18.30
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$21.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-6)
|$134.85
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-2-6-1)
|$10,550.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2)
|$138.65
Winner–Baby Bear's Soup B.g.5 by Big Brown out of Golden Dreams, by Touch Gold. Bred by Big Brown Syndicate & Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $381,416 Daily Double Pool $126,612 Exacta Pool $216,532 Quinella Pool $8,650 Superfecta Pool $136,014 Super High Five Pool $27,650 Trifecta Pool $169,766. Claimed–Go Ghetto by Sides, Clay R. and Rassel, Albert. Trainer:
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $37.60. Pick Three Pool $128,646. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-3/7-8) 4 correct paid $114.85. Pick Four Pool $561,738. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-7-3/7-8) 5 correct paid $409.00. Pick Five Pool $432,251. $2 Pick Six (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) 6 correct paid $7,698.60. Pick Six Pool $224,187. $2 Pick Six (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) 5 out of 6 paid $45.20. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (7-8-6-7-3/7-8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $62,637. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $6,038.70. Place Pick All Pool $31,651.
BABY BEAR'S SOUP had speed outside then dueled three deep, kicked clear off the rail leaving the turn and drew off under urging while drifting out in the stretch then was under steady handling late. GO GHETTO pulled between horses stalking the pace, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. PICK ONE dueled between rivals then stalked outside a foe leaving the turn, came out some into the stretch then drifted in and lost second late. LOUDEN'S GRAY settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MATRICULATE broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, stalked along the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch. VENDING MACHINE prompted the pace between foes then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. FINALLYGOTABENTLEY pressed the pace between horses then stalked between foes, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gave way. MANY TREATS five wide early, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. AIR POCKET stalked five wide then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and gave way. LION COMMAND refused to break and stayed in the gate well after the field was away. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling LION COMMAND was the cause of his own trouble.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,325
|$867,262
|Inter-Track
|6,548
|$3,301,302
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,716,697
|TOTAL
|12,873
|$11,885,261
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, November 18.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Golden Ready
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Kathy Walsh
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Normandy Beach
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|4
|Concur
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|50,000
|5
|Why Not Us
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|Teddy Bear
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Majestic Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|David Bernstein
|7-2
|8,000
|2
|Lookingforthewire
|Luis Fuentes
|111
|Sal Gonzalez
|15-1
|7,000
|3
|C. R. Golden Queen
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|7,000
|4
|Generous Pour
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Craig Dollase
|3-1
|8,000
|5
|Bridal Arch
|120
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|8,000
|6
|Lovely Linda
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|20-1
|7,000
|7
|Briartic Gal
|Edgar Payeras
|113
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|7,000
|8
|Honor Maker
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Kelly Castaneda
|4-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiger Dad
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|2
|Scouted
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Dollase
|10-1
|3
|Like Really Smart
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Leonard Powell
|10-1
|4
|Teacher's Treasure
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Eddie Truman
|8-5
|5
|Posterize
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|6
|Feldspar
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Supreme Giant
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|20,000
|2
|Road to Glory
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Grazeninamerica
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Paul's Diva
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Rak City
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|For the Hustle
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Sandbed
|Franklin Ceballos
|122
|Joshua M. Litt
|15-1
|20,000
|8
|Implicitly
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|9-2
|20,000
|9
|Hachiman
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|20,000
|10
|Levi's Saint James
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Mark Rheinford
|30-1
|20,000
|11
|Achieved
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Joe Herrick
|30-1
|20,000
|12
|Derby Factor
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|6-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quick Finish
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|2
|Old Indian Trick
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|3
|Buck Duane
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|4
|Hollywood Square
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|5
|Coil Me Home
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|Mikes Tiznow
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Andy Mathis
|5-2
|7
|Luke's On Fire
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|8
|Tyler Baze
|120
|William E. Morey
|7-2
|Also Eligible
|9
|Silver Summer
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|10
|Rocky Rogue
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Scott Rollins
|10-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Rule of King's
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|2
|Conquest Cobra
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|Cool Bobby
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|4
|Denman's Call
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Best Two Minutes
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|40,000
|6
|Allaboutaction
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-1
|40,000
|7
|Goren
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|8
|Nero
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shining Through
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|2
|All Out
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|20-1
|3
|Afleeting Life
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Joshua M. Litt
|20-1
|4
|Bob and Jackie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|5
|Macwinnon
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|6
|Dinesen
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Omaha Beach
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|8
|Noble Nebraskan
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|George Weaver
|3-1
|9
|Loomis
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Istanbul
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Cary Grant Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tough But Nice
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|2
|Touching Rainbows
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|3
|Edwards Going Left
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|4
|Solid Wager
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|6
|Minoso
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Hector O. Palma
|30-1
|7
|Shades of Victory
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Reed Saldana
|12-1
|8
|Ann Arbor Eddie
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|9
|Grecian Fire
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|10-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bouncing Around
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|2
|According to Buddy
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|3
|Cool Your Jets
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Mick Ruis
|3-1
|4
|Reckless Gravity
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|5
|Single Me Out
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|6
|When Jesus Walked
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|7
|Push Through
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|8
|Ostini
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|9
|Hit the Seam
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|10
|Captain Buzzkill
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Gary Mandella
|6-1