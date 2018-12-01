Racing! Rick Hammerle out as racing secretary at Santa Anita

Who knew that the news about Michael Wrona being dismissed as Santa Anita’s race caller would be replaced with another high-profile removal. According to multiple sources, Rick Hammerle is no longer the vice president of racing at Santa Anita and is leaving the track.

Stronach chief operating officer Tim Ritvo was unavailable for comment. No other official at the track offered up a comment. Hammerle also could not be reached. The news was first reported by the Daily Racing Form.

Wrona announced his “firing” on Twitter and the guess is that Hammerle will also be in charge of how his departure is made public. Hammerle was named racing secretary in 2003 and was elevated to vice president of racing in 2011.

But seeing how Ritvo works, it would not be surprising if a replacement were named quickly or has already been selected. Frank Mirahmadi had already been recruited and agreed to come when Wrona learned he wasn’t coming back after two years.

“I’ve been here over a year and had time to evaluate each talent and their willingness to change,” Ritvo told me earlier this week. “The ones that were willing to change have a chance to stay and the ones that don’t won’t stay.

You try and make them change and then we can make progress. There are a lot of good people here who have been doing the same thing for a long time and they had to show a willingness to change. Everyone says we know it’s broken and we need change to take it on.”

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“FIFTH RACE : This is a maiden special weight at a flat mile on the turf. The WCHR is known for not only our handicapping lessons and info, but in particular, our first timers (we’ve now had 20 of the last 21 debut winners between Santa Anita and Del Mar since July). When it comes, though, to finding winners from horses who’ve already run, we’ll offer this advice: When a race is two turns, on the turf, we always prefer the runner who showed success on the dirt in the debut, now given the sod, as opposed to the runner who was mediocre in their first turf try, such as #1 OPUS WON, #5 SHES ALL WOMAN, #12 GIZA GODDESS, #13 LANDON, or #14 SAMANDAH . Sure, any of these can greatly improve, and many handicappers like to take the approach of ‘given the outing over the course,’ etc, but we like to find a new direction for a horse, right off the bat, where the intentions leave little doubt of a well-meant effort. Let’s look at our top pick ENAMORED (#4) . Her dirt sprint was good, so why not try the same assignment again? The answer is easy, they’re now looking to accentuate the sharp form she already showed, with the longer assignment place while also switching surfaces, believing that good effort will be furthered even more. SUPER KLAUS (#7) debuts for Victor Garcia, a guy who can get a firster ready, and when he does, it’s with this type of work pattern, a mix of speed and stamina. Victor is also the owner, never a bad angle, as an owner-trainer can work his horses any way he wants without having to answer to owners, as well as freely placing the horse. If this filly fires in her first try, it won’t surprise one bit.

“3 Queen Ryker - Drayden up for Gallagher has been a good thing for a few years now. Only drawbck for this invader, is, she exits “Auction” races, meaning, races restricted to horses bought for a minimum price at the same auction, often not the strongest. We’ll still consider viable.

Jay Hovdey , the national columnist for the Daily Racing Form, as a part of his latest column, challenged some comments I made about how a race caller plays in a consumer’s decision to go to a track and bet. He got Ritvo and Trevor Denman to weigh in on the issue, too. It’s a good read as Jay has always been an exceptional writer. You can take a read here .

All three of the turf races were moved to the dirt in order to try and give the grass course the best chance to recover for the weekend’s big races. There were 15 scratches, down from Thursday, likely because there was one fewer turf race.

The winner of the feature, which was slimmed down to six horses from 12, was Magic Musketier. The race was an allowance going a mile on the dirt after it was switched from the turf. He won by a half-length over Extrodinary Jerry. Jerry Hollendorfer is the trainer and Kent Desormeaux took the ride.

Saturday is the penultimate day on this closing weekend at Del Mar. And, it’s all about the turf racing with five of the nine races on the grass. First post is 12:30 p.m.

The big race is the seventh at about 3:30 p.m. Yes, we know it’s at Del Mar, but it’s the Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Park Derby for 3-year-olds (thus the name Derby) going 1 1/8 miles on the grass. It’s a full field of 14.

River Boyne is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Jeff Mullins and rider Flavien Prat . He is 6-of-12 lifetime, having won three of his last four and six of his last eight. He has two graded stakes wins, the Twilight Derby and La Jolla Handicap. His last eight races he has gone off as the favorite.

Raging Bull ships in to be the 7-2 second choice for Chad Brown . The New York-based trainer also has Instilled Regard, who spent time in Southern California early on with Jerry Hollendorfer . Instilled Regard was fourth in the Kentucky Derby and this is his first grass start. Brown also has three horses in Sunday’s Matriarch Stakes.

Raging Bull, who is bringing regular rider Joel Rosario with him, has won four of six, including two graded stakes, all back east. Rosario will be moving his tack to Santa Anita once the track reopens in a month.

One more chance to this sophomore filly from the Bill Spawr barn. After being claimed three back, she ran second going long and faded vs. better in a turf route last time. She is much better on dirt and should like the cutback in distance, so give her a long look at a nice price as she drops in with starter allowance foes.

This filly drops into a good spot for the connections of trainer Scott Willoughby and jockey Vinnie Bednar who have been on fire over the past two months. In her last outing at a much higher level, she was bumped out from the outside post and fell too back early when only beaten one length in a sixth-place outing. She scored solid prior maiden win at this 300-yard distance and was fourth in first start vs. sharp winner who next beat allowance company.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 30. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Good

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.13 47.17 1:12.03 1:24.81 1:38.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Twirling Tiger 122 1 3 5 3–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk T Baze 1.40 4 Out of Patience 120 4 1 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–3¼ Pedroza 2.10 2 Pioneerof the West 120 2 4 4–½ 4–hd 5 4–½ 3–hd Flores 8.30 5 Holland Road 120 5 5 3–hd 5 4–hd 5 4–2¼ Franco 4.10 3 Lindante 113 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–2½ 5 Fuentes 6.00

1 TWIRLING TIGER 4.80 2.40 2.20 4 OUT OF PATIENCE 2.80 2.20 2 PIONEEROF THE WEST 2.80

$1 EXACTA (1-4) $6.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $6.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $12.35

Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.5 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Thomas F. Hinds, III. Mutuel Pool $132,282 Exacta Pool $63,568 Quinella Pool $2,605 Trifecta Pool $47,341. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Martin, Charles V., Spetz, Eddie and Tenbrink, Gene. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Pioneerof the West by Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.

TWIRLING TIGER stalked the early pace inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back inside through the stretch, came out slightly and bumped with the runner-up late and held on gamely. OUT OF PATIENCE had speed outside a rival then dueled four wide between foes on the backstretch and three wide between rivals on the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch and in midstretch, came in and bumped with the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the end. PIONEEROF THE WEST pulled between horses on the first turn, bid between foes on the backstretch, steadied in a bit tight into the second turn, angled in on that turn, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival for the show. HOLLAND ROAD bobbled at the start, went three deep on the first turn then bid five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the second turn, fell back some under urging leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LINDANTE had speed just off the rail then angled in on the first turn, came off the rail into the backstretch, dueled three deep between rivals then between horses on the second turn, fought back between foes in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run between the top pair but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.92 46.70 59.29 1:12.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sass Machine 120 5 3 3–hd 3–4½ 1–hd 1–½ Fuentes 1.70 8 A Dime for Me 120 8 2 2–1 2–hd 3–5 2–½ Pedroza 3.70 7 Curryforthree Bang 118 7 1 1–2 1–1 2–hd 3–4½ Vergara, Jr. 6.80 3 Lady Kim 120 3 8 8 5–3 4–1½ 4–3½ Maldonado 4.60 6 Athleisure 120 6 6 4–2 4–hd 5–2½ 5–3¼ Quinonez 3.90 1 Derby Royalty 115 1 7 7–1½ 6–1 6–2½ 6–¾ Payeras 49.50 4 Reds Sacred Appeal 120 4 4 6–hd 7–2½ 7–3 7–3½ Flores 86.20 2 Cat Holic 113 2 5 5–hd 8 8 8 Fuentes 14.70

5 SASS MACHINE 5.40 3.40 2.60 8 A DIME FOR ME 4.60 3.80 7 CURRYFORTHREE BANG 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $14.40 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $13.10 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-3) $29.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7) $32.60

Winner–Sass Machine B.f.2 by Orb out of Consequence, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Phipps Stable (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $198,184 Daily Double Pool $34,311 Exacta Pool $126,300 Quinella Pool $4,862 Superfecta Pool $61,929 Trifecta Pool $89,117. Claimed–Sass Machine by Miami Shores Racing, LLC. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.

SASS MACHINE stalked off the rail then outside the runner-up on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the advantage and drifted in some from the whip in midstretch and held on gamely. A DIME FOR ME angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came out and bid between horses into the stretch, fought back between foes through the drive and continued willingly. CURRYFORTHREE BANG sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was outfinished. LADY KIM bobbled in a bit of a slow start then steadied in tight early, chased off the rail, went three deep early on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn, came out in midstretch and bested the others. ATHLEISURE a bit slow to begin, tugged her way along four wide then chased off the rail on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. DERBY ROYALTY a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace and weakened in the stretch. REDS SACRED APPEAL between horses early, chased three deep then between foes into the turn and outside a rival on the turn and also weakened. CAT HOLIC bobbled some at the break, drifted out a bit just after the start, chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 44.94 57.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Pitino 122 1 2 1–½ 1–3 1–4 1–2¼ Prat 1.50 2 Goldie's Hills 119 2 1 2–hd 2–2 2–5 2–4¼ Payeras 2.10 3 Seahawk Wave 117 3 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1¾ Espinoza 2.60 6 Honor Guard 122 5 5 5 4–hd 4–½ 4–nk Pereira 8.40 5 Impeachableoffense 122 4 4 4–hd 5 5 5 T Baze 8.80

1 PITINO 5.00 2.80 2.10 2 GOLDIE'S HILLS 3.00 2.20 3 SEAHAWK WAVE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $6.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-6) $2.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $4.90

Winner–Pitino B.c.3 by Union Rags out of Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. Bred by The Elkstone Group LLC (MD). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $161,558 Daily Double Pool $15,947 Exacta Pool $74,985 Quinella Pool $2,911 Superfecta Pool $25,892 Trifecta Pool $50,816. Scratched–Dimkar (FR), Sneem (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $39,380.

PITINO sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and held sway under some left handed urging. GOLDIE'S HILLS pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. SEAHAWK WAVE prompted the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. HONOR GUARD bobbled at the start, chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE stalked off the rail on the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.28 45.60 1:11.72 1:25.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Easter Dream 118 7 6 5–½ 6–6 2–2½ 1–1¼ Bejarano 3.80 1 We Will Re Joyce 122 1 2 2–3 1–½ 1–1 2–2¼ T Baze 11.80 5 Bragging Rights 120 4 7 7 7 5–6 3–¾ Talamo 6.90 2 Cinnamon Twist 120 2 3 3–hd 3–1 3–1 4–1¾ Pereira 4.20 3 Empress of Lov 120 3 5 6–5 4–hd 4–½ 5–16 Van Dyke 2.50 7 Eskenforadrink 115 6 4 1–hd 2–2 6–3 6–1¼ Figueroa 3.00 6 Ciao Luna 113 5 1 4–2½ 5–hd 7 7 Fuentes 17.90

9 EASTER DREAM 9.60 4.60 3.60 1 WE WILL RE JOYCE 10.00 6.20 5 BRAGGING RIGHTS 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $40.80 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $48.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-2) $70.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $87.30

Winner–Easter Dream Ch.f.3 by Eddington out of Mistical Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jerry Anderson & Carol Anderson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hess, Maria E., Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $263,746 Daily Double Pool $17,568 Exacta Pool $157,160 Quinella Pool $6,166 Superfecta Pool $70,092 Trifecta Pool $104,852. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Homme, Eric, St. Hilaire, Christopher, Del Mar Summer Racing Club and Lerner Rac. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Atrevida, Pulpitinthesky. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-9) paid $28.00. Pick Three Pool $19,100.

EASTER DREAM bumped and forced out at the start, chased outside then alongside a rival, went up four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched away. WE WILL RE JOYCE went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage past the five eighths pole, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner then could not quite match that one late. BRAGGING RIGHTS bumped at the start, settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. CINNAMON TWIST stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished late for third. EMPRESS OF LOV broke out and bumped a rival, settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, angled in approaching the turn, saved ground thereafter to no avail. ESKENFORADRINK broke through the gate before the start, came out and bumped the winner at the break, sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. CIAO LUNA chased outside a rival, fell back off the rail on the turn, angled in some into the stretch, also gave way and was eased.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.92 46.07 1:10.87 1:17.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Easy Shot 120 2 3 3–1 1–hd 1–2 1–3½ Desormeaux 1.10 1 Platinum Nights 120 1 5 5 3–2½ 3–3 2–3½ Smith 1.60 3 Frozen Money 120 3 4 4–hd 4–2½ 4–20 3–1 T Baze 12.30 7 Red Valor 120 5 1 1–hd 2–2 2–hd 4–28¾ Quinonez 9.90 4 C J My Boy 115 4 2 2–½ 5 5 5 Figueroa 5.30

2 EASY SHOT 4.20 2.20 2.10 1 PLATINUM NIGHTS 2.40 2.10 3 FROZEN MONEY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $21.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $3.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $2.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-7) $2.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $5.15

Winner–Easy Shot B.c.2 by Trappe Shot out of Daddy's Dreamgirl, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $202,135 Daily Double Pool $22,194 Exacta Pool $95,374 Quinella Pool $3,124 Superfecta Pool $39,788 Trifecta Pool $64,593. Scratched–Reedley, Strike That. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-9-2) paid $20.85. Pick Three Pool $32,785. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/4/7-9-2/5/6) 4 correct paid $62.40. Pick Four Pool $103,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1/4/7-9-2/5/6) 5 correct paid $200.00. Pick Five Pool $270,609.

EASY SHOT bumped at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage a half mile out, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch then kicked clear under urging and steady handling late. PLATINUM NIGHTS broke out and bumped the winner, was taken off the rail at the gap, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. FROZEN MONEY had speed a bit off the rail then fell back and stalked outside the winner then a bit off the rail, angled in approaching the turn, saved ground thereafter and picked up the show. RED VALOR dueled three deep then outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. C J MY BOY had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.73 46.56 1:11.53 1:24.29 1:37.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Magic Musketier 120 5 6 6 6 5–6 2–1½ 1–½ Desormeaux 5.50 10 Extrordinary Jerry 120 4 1 3–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 1–1 2–5¾ Bejarano 2.60 12 Zestful 123 6 4 5–hd 5–2 4–hd 5–14 3–¾ Prat 4.80 3 Shadow Sphinx 115 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 4–¾ Figueroa 1.90 5 Major Cabbie 120 3 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–hd 5–30 T Baze 3.90 2 My Heart Awakens 120 1 5 4–2½ 3–hd 6 6 6 Roman 23.40

11 MAGIC MUSKETIER 13.00 5.40 3.20 10 EXTRORDINARY JERRY 4.20 2.40 12 ZESTFUL 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (11-10) $18.80 $2 QUINELLA (10-11) $15.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-12-3) $10.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-12) $21.80

Winner–Magic Musketier Dbb.c.3 by Musketier (GER) out of Simon Sez Run Fast, by Kissin Kris. Bred by Andy Stronach (OH). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Kenwood Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $230,126 Daily Double Pool $21,100 Exacta Pool $120,695 Quinella Pool $3,957 Superfecta Pool $49,584 Trifecta Pool $75,647. Scratched–Count Alexander, Cupid's Claws, Encumbered, Mantracker (IRE), Move Over (GB), North County Guy. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-11) paid $30.20. Pick Three Pool $38,775.

MAGIC MUSKETIER angled in and chased inside, went around a rival early on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and f our wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, took the lead in deep stretch and proved best. EXTRORDINARY JERRY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch, bid three wide leaving the second turn to gain the advantage in upper stretch, inched away in the drive, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. ZESTFUL chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. SHADOW SPHINX had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAJOR CABBIE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. MY HEART AWAKENS bobbled at the start, pulled and came out when in tight off heels into the first turn, angled in and steadied in tight again leaving that turn, stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.97 47.44 1:13.40 1:26.15 1:38.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Proud Emma 120 6 6 5–2 5–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¼ Smith 1.60 2 Vegas Strong Baby 120 2 2 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 2–3 2–2¼ Prat 11.50 4 Imperial Creed 120 4 7 7 7 7 4–½ 3–5¼ Desormeaux 2.50 7 Secret Maneuver 120 7 5 6–5 6–10 5–hd 3–1 4–4¼ Bejarano 15.30 1 Divine Dharma 120 1 3 4–2½ 4–hd 6–6 6–5 5–2½ T Baze 3.40 3 Staythirstymyamigo 123 3 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 5–2 6–38 Fuentes 7.10 5 Time for Suzzie 123 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7 7 Maldonado 22.70

6 PROUD EMMA 5.20 4.00 2.80 2 VEGAS STRONG BABY 6.60 4.60 4 IMPERIAL CREED 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $47.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $24.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-7) $32.03 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4) $37.45

Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.2 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Gem, Inc., Last Call Racing and Tartaglione, Steven. Mutuel Pool $227,586 Daily Double Pool $22,129 Exacta Pool $100,687 Quinella Pool $3,552 Superfecta Pool $43,760 Trifecta Pool $68,883. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-6) paid $19.25. Pick Three Pool $28,060.

PROUD EMMA chased off the rail, went up three deep leaving the backstretch, bid three wide on the second turn to gain the lead, inched clear in the stretch, angled in some and held under left handed urging. VEGAS STRONG BABY stalked between horses then outside a rival, went between foes again nearing the second turn, continued alongside a foe, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. IMPERIAL CREED squeezed just after the start, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SECRET MANEUVER four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, continued under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip inside the sixteenth pole and lacked the needed rally. DIVINE DHARMA pulled along the inside and steadied on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between foes nearing the quarter pole and also weakened. TIME FOR SUZZIE had speed outside then angled in into and on the first turn, dueled along the rail, fell back leaving the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.55 47.58 1:11.91 1:24.13 1:36.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 The Big Train 118 4 3 3–1 3–hd 3–2 1–2 1–6½ Prat 1.70 2 Iron Alex 118 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–3 4–1½ 2–nk Roman 18.60 9 Comes the Dream 120 7 6 7 7 5–½ 5–4 3–1¼ Quinonez 6.30 5 Rapid Red 122 5 2 1–2 2–2½ 2–1 3–1½ 4–nk Franco 1.90 7 Lauren's Ladd 115 6 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 5–7¼ Figueroa 5.90 3 Van Cortlandt 120 3 7 5–1½ 5–2½ 6–2 6–1½ 6–2¼ Flores 10.50 1 Broken Up 118 1 4 6–½ 6–½ 7 7 7 T Baze 16.50

4 THE BIG TRAIN 5.40 3.60 2.60 2 IRON ALEX 10.00 6.20 9 COMES THE DREAM 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $33.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-5) $48.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-9-5-7) $2,420.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-9) $95.10

Winner–The Big Train B.g.5 by Peppered Cat out of Recklesswarrant, by Candi's Gold. Bred by Andy Mathis (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $245,853 Daily Double Pool $72,304 Exacta Pool $143,188 Quinella Pool $4,548 Superfecta Pool $69,344 Super High Five Pool $48,431 Trifecta Pool $98,464. Claimed–Rapid Red by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Buster Douglas (BRZ), Fritz Johansen, Ky. Colonel. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,261. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-4) paid $32.95. Pick Three Pool $81,450. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 4 correct paid $64.65. Pick Four Pool $311,175. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 5 correct paid $461.40. Pick Five Pool $235,845. $2 Pick Six (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 5 out of 6 paid $24.80. $2 Pick Six (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 6 correct paid $2,087.00. Pick Six Pool $54,697. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $152.20. Place Pick All Pool $18,998.

THE BIG TRAIN angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and energetic handling and was under a hold late. IRON ALEX chased between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, went between foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the place. COMES THE DREAM four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for second. RAPID RED had speed off the rail then angled in and set the pace just off the inside or along the fence, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, came out past midstretch, went between foes in deep stretch and weakened. LAUREN'S LADD pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, put a head in front a half mile out, battled between horses into the stretch, drifted to the inside in he drive and weakened. VAN CORTLANDT broke a bit slowly, went up three deep between foes into the first turn then chased outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the backstretch, fell back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. BROKEN UP saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive.