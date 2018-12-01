Racing! Rick Hammerle out as racing secretary at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
Who knew that the news about Michael Wrona being dismissed as Santa Anita’s race caller would be replaced with another high-profile removal. According to multiple sources, Rick Hammerle is no longer the vice president of racing at Santa Anita and is leaving the track.
Stronach chief operating officer Tim Ritvo was unavailable for comment. No other official at the track offered up a comment. Hammerle also could not be reached. The news was first reported by the Daily Racing Form.
Wrona announced his “firing” on Twitter and the guess is that Hammerle will also be in charge of how his departure is made public. Hammerle was named racing secretary in 2003 and was elevated to vice president of racing in 2011.
Daniel Eidson, the track’s racing director and Hammerle’s No. 2, will run the racing office until a successor is named. It’s unknown if Eidson is a candidate for the job.
But seeing how Ritvo works, it would not be surprising if a replacement were named quickly or has already been selected. Frank Mirahmadi had already been recruited and agreed to come when Wrona learned he wasn’t coming back after two years.
It’s unknown if any more moves are planned before the Dec. 26 opening of its marathon winter-spring meeting.
“I’ve been here over a year and had time to evaluate each talent and their willingness to change,” Ritvo told me earlier this week. “The ones that were willing to change have a chance to stay and the ones that don’t won’t stay.
You try and make them change and then we can make progress. There are a lot of good people here who have been doing the same thing for a long time and they had to show a willingness to change. Everyone says we know it’s broken and we need change to take it on.”
Ritvo made it clear that Wrona’s dismissal was not because of a reluctance to change but just going in a different direction.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the fifth race at Del Mar. Take it away, Rob.
“FIFTH RACE: This is a maiden special weight at a flat mile on the turf. The WCHR is known for not only our handicapping lessons and info, but in particular, our first timers (we’ve now had 20 of the last 21 debut winners between Santa Anita and Del Mar since July). When it comes, though, to finding winners from horses who’ve already run, we’ll offer this advice: When a race is two turns, on the turf, we always prefer the runner who showed success on the dirt in the debut, now given the sod, as opposed to the runner who was mediocre in their first turf try, such as #1 OPUS WON, #5 SHES ALL WOMAN, #12 GIZA GODDESS, #13 LANDON, or #14 SAMANDAH. Sure, any of these can greatly improve, and many handicappers like to take the approach of ‘given the outing over the course,’ etc, but we like to find a new direction for a horse, right off the bat, where the intentions leave little doubt of a well-meant effort. Let’s look at our top pick ENAMORED (#4). Her dirt sprint was good, so why not try the same assignment again? The answer is easy, they’re now looking to accentuate the sharp form she already showed, with the longer assignment place while also switching surfaces, believing that good effort will be furthered even more. SUPER KLAUS (#7) debuts for Victor Garcia, a guy who can get a firster ready, and when he does, it’s with this type of work pattern, a mix of speed and stamina. Victor is also the owner, never a bad angle, as an owner-trainer can work his horses any way he wants without having to answer to owners, as well as freely placing the horse. If this filly fires in her first try, it won’t surprise one bit.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“WCHR Maiden Power Rating:
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-7-9-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 6,11,12,13,14
“Positive Notes:
“2 Woodfin - Oliver is so good with regard to bringing runners to Del Mar from the midwest. We’ll respect.
“3 Queen Ryker - Drayden up for Gallagher has been a good thing for a few years now. Only drawbck for this invader, is, she exits “Auction” races, meaning, races restricted to horses bought for a minimum price at the same auction, often not the strongest. We’ll still consider viable.
“9 My Sweet Baboo - Prat ends up here for
“Negative Notes:
“6 Fabulous Star - Here’s a good example of a trainer looking to find something with the new variables (turf, longer) in place. We’ll make her come beat us.
“TOP PICK: ENAMORED (#4 3-1 Talamo)
“SECOND CHOICE: SUPER KLAUS (#7 20-1 Cruz) Debut”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
The role of the race caller
Jay Hovdey, the national columnist for the Daily Racing Form, as a part of his latest column, challenged some comments I made about how a race caller plays in a consumer’s decision to go to a track and bet. He got Ritvo and Trevor Denman to weigh in on the issue, too. It’s a good read as Jay has always been an exceptional writer. You can take a read here.
Del Mar review
All three of the turf races were moved to the dirt in order to try and give the grass course the best chance to recover for the weekend’s big races. There were 15 scratches, down from Thursday, likely because there was one fewer turf race.
The winner of the feature, which was slimmed down to six horses from 12, was Magic Musketier. The race was an allowance going a mile on the dirt after it was switched from the turf. He won by a half-length over Extrodinary Jerry.
Magic Musketier paid $13.00, $5.40 and $3.20. Zestful finished third.
Del Mar preview
Saturday is the penultimate day on this closing weekend at Del Mar. And, it’s all about the turf racing with five of the nine races on the grass. First post is 12:30 p.m.
The big race is the seventh at about 3:30 p.m. Yes, we know it’s at Del Mar, but it’s the Grade 1 $300,000
River Boyne is the 5-2 favorite for trainer
Raging Bull ships in to be the 7-2 second choice for Chad Brown. The New York-based trainer also has Instilled Regard, who spent time in Southern California early on with Jerry Hollendorfer. Instilled Regard was fourth in the Kentucky Derby and this is his first grass start. Brown also has three horses in Sunday’s Matriarch Stakes.
Raging Bull, who is bringing regular rider
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 8, 8, 13 (1 also eligible), 8, 14, 10, 11.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:20 Gulfstream (2): $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Uno Mas Modelo (2-1)
10:02 Aqueduct (4) Grade 2 $250,000 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Enliven (6-5)
10:20 Gulfstream (4): $110,000 Claiming Crown Express Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Appealing Future (7-2)
10:40 Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 Turf Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Vision Perfect (2-1)
10:50 Gulfstream (5): $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Blue Bahia (4-5)
11:06 Aqueduct (6) Grade 3 $250,000 Go for Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite:
11:20 Gulfstream (6): $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Moon Gate Warrior (7-2)
11:52 Gulfstream (7): $110,000 Claiming Crown Tiara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (9-5)
12:12 Aqueduct (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Maximus Mischief (6-5)
12:26 Gulfstream (8): $110,000 Claiming Crown Glass Slippers Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Bella Vincenza (7-2)
12:34 Parx (8): $100,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes, Penn-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Call Paul (4-5)
12:45 Aqueduct (9): Grade 1 $750,000 Cigar Mile Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mendelssohn (2-1)
1:02 Gulfstream (9): $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Dowse’s Beach (8-5)
1:34 Gulfstream (10): $125,000 Claiming Crown Emerald Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Aquaphobia (7-2)
1:38 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Kingarvie Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: My Silencer (7-5)
11:45 Tampa Bay (5): $100,000 Lightning City Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Morticia (3-1)
2:06 Gulfstream (11): $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Aztec Sense (2-1)
3:30 Del Mar (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: River Boyne (5-2)
Bob Ike’s DMR play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Tapitha Bonita (10-1)
One more chance to this sophomore filly from the Bill Spawr barn. After being claimed three back, she ran second going long and faded vs. better in a turf route last time. She is much better on dirt and should like the cutback in distance, so give her a long look at a nice price as she drops in with starter allowance foes.
Friday’s result: Rapid Red (8-5 in the eighth race) took pressure down the backstretch but packed it in badly through the lane in a very disappointing effort.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Treacherous (2-1)
This filly drops into a good spot for the connections of trainer Scott Willoughby and jockey Vinnie Bednar who have been on fire over the past two months. In her last outing at a much higher level, she was bumped out from the outside post and fell too back early when only beaten one length in a sixth-place outing. She scored solid prior maiden win at this 300-yard distance and was fourth in first start vs. sharp winner who next beat allowance company.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 30.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 13th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.13 47.17 1:12.03 1:24.81 1:38.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Twirling Tiger
|122
|1
|3
|5
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|T Baze
|1.40
|4
|Out of Patience
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–3¼
|Pedroza
|2.10
|2
|Pioneerof the West
|120
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–hd
|5
|4–½
|3–hd
|Flores
|8.30
|5
|Holland Road
|120
|5
|5
|3–hd
|5
|4–hd
|5
|4–2¼
|Franco
|4.10
|3
|Lindante
|113
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–2½
|5
|Fuentes
|6.00
|1
|TWIRLING TIGER
|4.80
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|OUT OF PATIENCE
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|PIONEEROF THE WEST
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$6.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$6.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$12.35
Winner–Twirling Tiger B.g.5 by Twirling Candy out of Rare Cat, by Tabasco Cat. Bred by Lavin Bloodstock, Bernie Sams &William S. Farish, Jr. (KY). Trainer: Charles S. Treece. Owner: Thomas F. Hinds, III. Mutuel Pool $132,282 Exacta Pool $63,568 Quinella Pool $2,605 Trifecta Pool $47,341. Claimed–Twirling Tiger by Martin, Charles V., Spetz, Eddie and Tenbrink, Gene. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Pioneerof the West by Epic. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
TWIRLING TIGER stalked the early pace inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back inside through the stretch, came out slightly and bumped with the runner-up late and held on gamely. OUT OF PATIENCE had speed outside a rival then dueled four wide between foes on the backstretch and three wide between rivals on the second turn, continued three deep into the stretch and in midstretch, came in and bumped with the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly to the end. PIONEEROF THE WEST pulled between horses on the first turn, bid between foes on the backstretch, steadied in a bit tight into the second turn, angled in on that turn, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival for the show. HOLLAND ROAD bobbled at the start, went three deep on the first turn then bid five wide on the backstretch and four wide on the second turn, fell back some under urging leaving that turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LINDANTE had speed just off the rail then angled in on the first turn, came off the rail into the backstretch, dueled three deep between rivals then between horses on the second turn, fought back between foes in the stretch and weakened in the final sixteenth The stewards conducted an inquiry into the late stretch run between the top pair but made no change when they ruled both runners contributed to the contact between them.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.92 46.70 59.29 1:12.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Sass Machine
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–4½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Fuentes
|1.70
|8
|A Dime for Me
|120
|8
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–5
|2–½
|Pedroza
|3.70
|7
|Curryforthree Bang
|118
|7
|1
|1–2
|1–1
|2–hd
|3–4½
|Vergara, Jr.
|6.80
|3
|Lady Kim
|120
|3
|8
|8
|5–3
|4–1½
|4–3½
|Maldonado
|4.60
|6
|Athleisure
|120
|6
|6
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–3¼
|Quinonez
|3.90
|1
|Derby Royalty
|115
|1
|7
|7–1½
|6–1
|6–2½
|6–¾
|Payeras
|49.50
|4
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|120
|4
|4
|6–hd
|7–2½
|7–3
|7–3½
|Flores
|86.20
|2
|Cat Holic
|113
|2
|5
|5–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|14.70
|5
|SASS MACHINE
|5.40
|3.40
|2.60
|8
|A DIME FOR ME
|4.60
|3.80
|7
|CURRYFORTHREE BANG
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$14.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$13.10
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-7-3)
|$29.43
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-7)
|$32.60
Winner–Sass Machine B.f.2 by
SASS MACHINE stalked off the rail then outside the runner-up on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, gained the advantage and drifted in some from the whip in midstretch and held on gamely. A DIME FOR ME angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came out and bid between horses into the stretch, fought back between foes through the drive and continued willingly. CURRYFORTHREE BANG sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was outfinished. LADY KIM bobbled in a bit of a slow start then steadied in tight early, chased off the rail, went three deep early on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn, came out in midstretch and bested the others. ATHLEISURE a bit slow to begin, tugged her way along four wide then chased off the rail on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. DERBY ROYALTY a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace and weakened in the stretch. REDS SACRED APPEAL between horses early, chased three deep then between foes into the turn and outside a rival on the turn and also weakened. CAT HOLIC bobbled some at the break, drifted out a bit just after the start, chased between horses, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.28 44.94 57.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Pitino
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–3
|1–4
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.50
|2
|Goldie's Hills
|119
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–5
|2–4¼
|Payeras
|2.10
|3
|Seahawk Wave
|117
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1¾
|Espinoza
|2.60
|6
|Honor Guard
|122
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–nk
|Pereira
|8.40
|5
|Impeachableoffense
|122
|4
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|T Baze
|8.80
|1
|PITINO
|5.00
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|GOLDIE'S HILLS
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|SEAHAWK WAVE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$6.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-6)
|$2.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$4.90
Winner–Pitino B.c.3 by
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-1) paid $9.90. Pick Three Pool $39,380.
PITINO sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and held sway under some left handed urging. GOLDIE'S HILLS pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. SEAHAWK WAVE prompted the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and held third. HONOR GUARD bobbled at the start, chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. IMPEACHABLEOFFENSE stalked off the rail on the backstretch and into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.28 45.60 1:11.72 1:25.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Easter Dream
|118
|7
|6
|5–½
|6–6
|2–2½
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|3.80
|1
|We Will Re Joyce
|122
|1
|2
|2–3
|1–½
|1–1
|2–2¼
|T Baze
|11.80
|5
|Bragging Rights
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5–6
|3–¾
|Talamo
|6.90
|2
|Cinnamon Twist
|120
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|4.20
|3
|Empress of Lov
|120
|3
|5
|6–5
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–16
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|7
|Eskenforadrink
|115
|6
|4
|1–hd
|2–2
|6–3
|6–1¼
|Figueroa
|3.00
|6
|Ciao Luna
|113
|5
|1
|4–2½
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|17.90
|9
|EASTER DREAM
|9.60
|4.60
|3.60
|1
|WE WILL RE JOYCE
|10.00
|6.20
|5
|BRAGGING RIGHTS
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$26.00
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$40.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-9)
|$48.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-2)
|$70.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5)
|$87.30
Winner–Easter Dream Ch.f.3 by Eddington out of Mistical Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jerry Anderson & Carol Anderson (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hess, Maria E., Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $263,746 Daily Double Pool $17,568 Exacta Pool $157,160 Quinella Pool $6,166 Superfecta Pool $70,092 Trifecta Pool $104,852. Claimed–Empress of Lov by Homme, Eric, St. Hilaire, Christopher, Del Mar Summer Racing Club and Lerner Rac. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Atrevida, Pulpitinthesky.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-9) paid $28.00. Pick Three Pool $19,100.
EASTER DREAM bumped and forced out at the start, chased outside then alongside a rival, went up four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and inched away. WE WILL RE JOYCE went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage past the five eighths pole, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner then could not quite match that one late. BRAGGING RIGHTS bumped at the start, settled off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. CINNAMON TWIST stalked a bit off the rail then between foes on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished late for third. EMPRESS OF LOV broke out and bumped a rival, settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, angled in approaching the turn, saved ground thereafter to no avail. ESKENFORADRINK broke through the gate before the start, came out and bumped the winner at the break, sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. CIAO LUNA chased outside a rival, fell back off the rail on the turn, angled in some into the stretch, also gave way and was eased.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 22.92 46.07 1:10.87 1:17.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Easy Shot
|120
|2
|3
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–3½
|Desormeaux
|1.10
|1
|Platinum Nights
|120
|1
|5
|5
|3–2½
|3–3
|2–3½
|Smith
|1.60
|3
|Frozen Money
|120
|3
|4
|4–hd
|4–2½
|4–20
|3–1
|T Baze
|12.30
|7
|Red Valor
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–hd
|4–28¾
|Quinonez
|9.90
|4
|C J My Boy
|115
|4
|2
|2–½
|5
|5
|5
|Figueroa
|5.30
|2
|EASY SHOT
|4.20
|2.20
|2.10
|1
|PLATINUM NIGHTS
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|FROZEN MONEY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2)
|$21.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$3.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-2)
|$2.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-7)
|$2.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3)
|$5.15
Winner–Easy Shot B.c.2 by Trappe Shot out of Daddy's Dreamgirl, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $202,135 Daily Double Pool $22,194 Exacta Pool $95,374 Quinella Pool $3,124 Superfecta Pool $39,788 Trifecta Pool $64,593. Scratched–Reedley, Strike That.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-9-2) paid $20.85. Pick Three Pool $32,785. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/4/7-9-2/5/6) 4 correct paid $62.40. Pick Four Pool $103,740. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1/4/7-9-2/5/6) 5 correct paid $200.00. Pick Five Pool $270,609.
EASY SHOT bumped at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage a half mile out, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch then kicked clear under urging and steady handling late. PLATINUM NIGHTS broke out and bumped the winner, was taken off the rail at the gap, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. FROZEN MONEY had speed a bit off the rail then fell back and stalked outside the winner then a bit off the rail, angled in approaching the turn, saved ground thereafter and picked up the show. RED VALOR dueled three deep then outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. C J MY BOY had speed between horses to duel for the lead, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.73 46.56 1:11.53 1:24.29 1:37.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Magic Musketier
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–6
|2–1½
|1–½
|Desormeaux
|5.50
|10
|Extrordinary Jerry
|120
|4
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–1½
|1–1
|2–5¾
|Bejarano
|2.60
|12
|Zestful
|123
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–14
|3–¾
|Prat
|4.80
|3
|Shadow Sphinx
|115
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1½
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|1.90
|5
|Major Cabbie
|120
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5–30
|T Baze
|3.90
|2
|My Heart Awakens
|120
|1
|5
|4–2½
|3–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Roman
|23.40
|11
|MAGIC MUSKETIER
|13.00
|5.40
|3.20
|10
|EXTRORDINARY JERRY
|4.20
|2.40
|12
|ZESTFUL
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-11)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (11-10)
|$18.80
|$2 QUINELLA (10-11)
|$15.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-10-12-3)
|$10.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-10-12)
|$21.80
Winner–Magic Musketier Dbb.c.3 by Musketier (GER) out of Simon Sez Run Fast, by Kissin Kris. Bred by Andy Stronach (OH). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC and Kenwood Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $230,126 Daily Double Pool $21,100 Exacta Pool $120,695 Quinella Pool $3,957 Superfecta Pool $49,584 Trifecta Pool $75,647. Scratched–Count Alexander, Cupid's Claws, Encumbered, Mantracker (IRE), Move Over (GB), North County Guy.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-11) paid $30.20. Pick Three Pool $38,775.
MAGIC MUSKETIER angled in and chased inside, went around a rival early on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and f our wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, took the lead in deep stretch and proved best. EXTRORDINARY JERRY had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch, bid three wide leaving the second turn to gain the advantage in upper stretch, inched away in the drive, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. ZESTFUL chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. SHADOW SPHINX had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAJOR CABBIE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. MY HEART AWAKENS bobbled at the start, pulled and came out when in tight off heels into the first turn, angled in and steadied in tight again leaving that turn, stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.97 47.44 1:13.40 1:26.15 1:38.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Proud Emma
|120
|6
|6
|5–2
|5–2½
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Smith
|1.60
|2
|Vegas Strong Baby
|120
|2
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|2–3
|2–2¼
|Prat
|11.50
|4
|Imperial Creed
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|3–5¼
|Desormeaux
|2.50
|7
|Secret Maneuver
|120
|7
|5
|6–5
|6–10
|5–hd
|3–1
|4–4¼
|Bejarano
|15.30
|1
|Divine Dharma
|120
|1
|3
|4–2½
|4–hd
|6–6
|6–5
|5–2½
|T Baze
|3.40
|3
|Staythirstymyamigo
|123
|3
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|5–2
|6–38
|Fuentes
|7.10
|5
|Time for Suzzie
|123
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|22.70
|6
|PROUD EMMA
|5.20
|4.00
|2.80
|2
|VEGAS STRONG BABY
|6.60
|4.60
|4
|IMPERIAL CREED
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6)
|$47.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$24.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-6)
|$33.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-4-7)
|$32.03
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-4)
|$37.45
Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.2 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Michael Machowsky. Owner: Gem, Inc., Last Call Racing and Tartaglione, Steven. Mutuel Pool $227,586 Daily Double Pool $22,129 Exacta Pool $100,687 Quinella Pool $3,552 Superfecta Pool $43,760 Trifecta Pool $68,883. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-11-6) paid $19.25. Pick Three Pool $28,060.
PROUD EMMA chased off the rail, went up three deep leaving the backstretch, bid three wide on the second turn to gain the lead, inched clear in the stretch, angled in some and held under left handed urging. VEGAS STRONG BABY stalked between horses then outside a rival, went between foes again nearing the second turn, continued alongside a foe, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. IMPERIAL CREED squeezed just after the start, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the show. SECRET MANEUVER four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, continued under urging in the drive then had the rider lose the whip inside the sixteenth pole and lacked the needed rally. DIVINE DHARMA pulled along the inside and steadied on the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STAYTHIRSTYMYAMIGO drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, was between foes nearing the quarter pole and also weakened. TIME FOR SUZZIE had speed outside then angled in into and on the first turn, dueled along the rail, fell back leaving the second turn, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.55 47.58 1:11.91 1:24.13 1:36.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|The Big Train
|118
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–2
|1–2
|1–6½
|Prat
|1.70
|2
|Iron Alex
|118
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–3
|4–1½
|2–nk
|Roman
|18.60
|9
|Comes the Dream
|120
|7
|6
|7
|7
|5–½
|5–4
|3–1¼
|Quinonez
|6.30
|5
|Rapid Red
|122
|5
|2
|1–2
|2–2½
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–nk
|Franco
|1.90
|7
|Lauren's Ladd
|115
|6
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|5–7¼
|Figueroa
|5.90
|3
|Van Cortlandt
|120
|3
|7
|5–1½
|5–2½
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–2¼
|Flores
|10.50
|1
|Broken Up
|118
|1
|4
|6–½
|6–½
|7
|7
|7
|T Baze
|16.50
|4
|THE BIG TRAIN
|5.40
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|IRON ALEX
|10.00
|6.20
|9
|COMES THE DREAM
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$33.60
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$53.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-9-5)
|$48.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-9-5-7)
|$2,420.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-9)
|$95.10
Winner–The Big Train B.g.5 by Peppered Cat out of Recklesswarrant, by Candi's Gold. Bred by Andy Mathis (CA). Trainer:
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $6,261. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-4) paid $32.95. Pick Three Pool $81,450. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 4 correct paid $64.65. Pick Four Pool $311,175. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 5 correct paid $461.40. Pick Five Pool $235,845. $2 Pick Six (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 5 out of 6 paid $24.80. $2 Pick Six (1/4/7-9-2/5/6-11-6-4/6/8/10) 6 correct paid $2,087.00. Pick Six Pool $54,697. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $152.20. Place Pick All Pool $18,998.
THE BIG TRAIN angled in and chased inside, came out on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging and energetic handling and was under a hold late. IRON ALEX chased between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, went between foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the place. COMES THE DREAM four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, came out past midstretch and was edged for second. RAPID RED had speed off the rail then angled in and set the pace just off the inside or along the fence, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, came out past midstretch, went between foes in deep stretch and weakened. LAUREN'S LADD pulled his way along four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, put a head in front a half mile out, battled between horses into the stretch, drifted to the inside in he drive and weakened. VAN CORTLANDT broke a bit slowly, went up three deep between foes into the first turn then chased outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the backstretch, fell back off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. BROKEN UP saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,209
|$359,029
|Inter-Track
|4,087
|$2,309,848
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,065,907
|TOTAL
|6,296
|$6,734,784
Del Mar Entries for Saturday, December 1.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Honcho
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|50,000
|2
|Saltarin
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|3
|Lead Star
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|7-2
|50,000
|4
|Ack
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|6
|Daddy Jones
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Librado Barocio
|20-1
|7
|Mayan Warrior
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|8
|Swamp Souffle
|Flavien Prat
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Johansson
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Scott
|4-1
|2
|Lovely Finish
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Joe Herrick
|6-1
|3
|Gracious Me
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|4
|Confidentially
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|5
|Spend Spend Spend
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|6
|Tribal Ann
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $60,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Calculator
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|2
|Allaboutaction
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|100,000
|3
|Eddie Haskell
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|100,000
|4
|Sixes
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|100,000
|5
|Cistron
|Tyler Baze
|120
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|6
|Go On Mary
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|7
|Bay Muzik
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Ari Herbertson
|15-1
|8
|St. Joe Bay
|Eswan Flores
|120
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Giddymeister
|Evin Roman
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Drizzy
|Luis Fuentes
|113
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|14,000
|4
|Demonslayer
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Samuel Nichols
|20-1
|16,000
|5
|Powerful Thirst
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|16,000
|6
|Placido
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|8-5
|16,000
|7
|Schulace
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|Builder
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|16,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Opus Won
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|2
|Woodfin
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Victoria H. Oliver
|20-1
|3
|Queen Ryker
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|4
|Enamored
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|5
|Shes All Woman
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|6
|Super Klaus
|Angel Cruz
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|7
|Lily Con
|David Cohen
|122
|Richard Baltas
|20-1
|8
|My Sweet Baboo
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|9
|Hello Bubbles
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|10
|Nomizar
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|11
|Giza Goddess
|Brice Blanc
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|12
|Landon
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Scott Hansen
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Samandah
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sauce On Side
|Joel Rosario
|119
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|2
|Mongolian Humor
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Enebish Ganbat
|7-2
|3
|Pied N True
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|4
|Tapitha Bonita
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|William Spawr
|10-1
|5
|Tiz Toffee
|Assael Espinoza
|114
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|7
|Gypsy Blu
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|8
|Vallestina
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Anna Meah
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Hollywood Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Have At It
|David Cohen
|122
|Christophe Clement
|6-1
|2
|Kazan
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|3
|Risky Proposition
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|William Spawr
|20-1
|4
|River Boyne
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|5
|Fight On
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|6
|Raging Bull
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|7-2
|7
|Instilled Regard
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Chad C. Brown
|12-1
|8
|Desert Stone
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|9
|Platinum Warrior
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|10
|Way Early
|Angel Cruz
|122
|George Weaver
|30-1
|11
|Carrick
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Thomas Morley
|8-1
|12
|Pubilius Syrus
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|30-1
|13
|Prince Earl
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|14
|Californiagoldrush
|Rafael Bejarano
|119
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nolo Contesto
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|9-2
|2
|Green Fleet
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|6-1
|3
|Mutineer
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|20-1
|4
|Kingly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|5
|Mo Reserve
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|6
|My Mandate
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|7
|American Camp
|Evin Roman
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|8-1
|8
|Stretford End
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|9
|Moonoverthebayou
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|20-1
|10
|Nolde
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|John A. Shirreffs
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Marjorie E
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
|2
|Speakers
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|20,000
|3
|Drop the Mic
|Angel Cruz
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|4
|Sapphire Kid
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|5
|Quinnie
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|6
|Tenthousandreasons
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|7
|Kennedie Sky
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Absolutely Perfect
|Florent Geroux
|122
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|9
|Emmy and I
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Thalia
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|11
|Super Patriot
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1