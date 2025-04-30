Advertisement
High school beach volleyball: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa 4, Edison 1

Los Alamitos 4, Santa Margarita 1

Redondo Union 4, San Marcos 1

JSerra 5, San Juan Hills 0

DIVISION 2

South Torrance 3, Crean Lutheran 2

Millikan 3, San Clemente 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 3, El Segundo 2

Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach Wilson, today at 3 p.m. at Santa Barbara East Beach

DIVISION 3

Campbell Hall 3, Warren 2

Anaheim Canyon 4, Capistrano Valley 1

Long Beach Poly 3, Laguna Blanca 2

Linfield Christian 4, Laguna Hills 1

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Los Alamitos at Mira Costa

Redondo Union at JSerra

DIVISION 2

South Torrance at Millikan

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Barbara/LB Wilson

DIVISION 3

Campbell Hall at Anaheim Canyon

Long Beach Poly at Linfield Christian

Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at Long Beach City College.

