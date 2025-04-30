High school beach volleyball: Southern Section girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa 4, Edison 1
Los Alamitos 4, Santa Margarita 1
Redondo Union 4, San Marcos 1
JSerra 5, San Juan Hills 0
DIVISION 2
South Torrance 3, Crean Lutheran 2
Millikan 3, San Clemente 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 3, El Segundo 2
Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach Wilson, today at 3 p.m. at Santa Barbara East Beach
DIVISION 3
Campbell Hall 3, Warren 2
Anaheim Canyon 4, Capistrano Valley 1
Long Beach Poly 3, Laguna Blanca 2
Linfield Christian 4, Laguna Hills 1
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All matches at 2 p.m. unless noted)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Los Alamitos at Mira Costa
Redondo Union at JSerra
DIVISION 2
South Torrance at Millikan
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Santa Barbara/LB Wilson
DIVISION 3
Campbell Hall at Anaheim Canyon
Long Beach Poly at Linfield Christian
Note: Finals in all divisions Saturday at Long Beach City College.
