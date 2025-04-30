Advertisement
High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION 2

First Round

Dos Pueblos, bye

El Segundo 13, Orange Lutheran 5

Huntington Beach 14, Corona Santiago 2

Vista Murrieta 18, Temecula Valley 13

Crean Lutheran, bye

Oaks Christian 16, Corona Centennial 1

Trabuco Hills 12, Santa Monica 10

Village Christian, bye

St.John Bosco, bye

Crespi 12, Saugus 9

El Dorado 6, Anaheim Canyon 4

Aliso Niguel, bye

Palos Verdes 16, Corona 1

Valencia 8, Sierra Canyon 7

Oak Park 12, Edison 11

San Clemente, bye

DIVISION 3

First Round

West Ranch, bye

Millikan 12, Cate 9

Viewpoint 14, Damien 2

Linfield Christian, bye

San Juan Hills, bye

Chaparral 20, Northwood 13

Santa Barbara 18, Woodbridge 12

Riverside King, bye

Grace Brethren, bye

Beckman 12, Roosevelt 7

Simi Valley 7, Riverside Poly 0

Brentwood, bye

University, bye

Long Beach Poly 9, Compton 2

Dana Hills at Long Beach Wilson, today at 5 p.m.

Agoura, bye

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

First Round

Mira Costa, bye

JSerra at Crescenta Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Margarita, bye

Marlborough, bye

San Clemente, bye

Edison at Redondo Union

Murrieta Mesa at Mater Dei

Foothill, bye

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 1

First Round

Loyola, bye

Servite at Corona del Mar, 6:30 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Foothill

JSerra, bye

Mater Dei, bye

Los Alamitos at Westlake

Mira Costa at St. Francis

Santa Margarita, bye

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

West Ranch at El Segundo

Chaparral at Village Christian

Royal at Huntington Beach

Riverside King at Palos Verdes

Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 6:30 p.m.

El Dorado at Corona Del Mar, 3:30 p.m.

San Marcos at St. Margaret’s

Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Mission Viejo at Trabuco Hills

Cate at Beckman

Downey at Aliso Niguel, 6:30 p.m.

Sage Hill at University

La Canada at Oaks Christian

Long Beach Wilson at Westridge, 4 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Dos Pueblos

Heritage ar Glendale, 4 p.m.
