High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 2
First Round
Dos Pueblos, bye
El Segundo 13, Orange Lutheran 5
Huntington Beach 14, Corona Santiago 2
Vista Murrieta 18, Temecula Valley 13
Crean Lutheran, bye
Oaks Christian 16, Corona Centennial 1
Trabuco Hills 12, Santa Monica 10
Village Christian, bye
St.John Bosco, bye
Crespi 12, Saugus 9
El Dorado 6, Anaheim Canyon 4
Aliso Niguel, bye
Palos Verdes 16, Corona 1
Valencia 8, Sierra Canyon 7
Oak Park 12, Edison 11
San Clemente, bye
DIVISION 3
First Round
West Ranch, bye
Millikan 12, Cate 9
Viewpoint 14, Damien 2
Linfield Christian, bye
San Juan Hills, bye
Chaparral 20, Northwood 13
Santa Barbara 18, Woodbridge 12
Riverside King, bye
Grace Brethren, bye
Beckman 12, Roosevelt 7
Simi Valley 7, Riverside Poly 0
Brentwood, bye
University, bye
Long Beach Poly 9, Compton 2
Dana Hills at Long Beach Wilson, today at 5 p.m.
Agoura, bye
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
First Round
Mira Costa, bye
JSerra at Crescenta Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Margarita, bye
Marlborough, bye
San Clemente, bye
Edison at Redondo Union
Murrieta Mesa at Mater Dei
Foothill, bye
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 1
First Round
Loyola, bye
Servite at Corona del Mar, 6:30 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Foothill
JSerra, bye
Mater Dei, bye
Los Alamitos at Westlake
Mira Costa at St. Francis
Santa Margarita, bye
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
West Ranch at El Segundo
Chaparral at Village Christian
Royal at Huntington Beach
Riverside King at Palos Verdes
Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 6:30 p.m.
El Dorado at Corona Del Mar, 3:30 p.m.
San Marcos at St. Margaret’s
Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Mission Viejo at Trabuco Hills
Cate at Beckman
Downey at Aliso Niguel, 6:30 p.m.
Sage Hill at University
La Canada at Oaks Christian
Long Beach Wilson at Westridge, 4 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Dos Pueblos
Heritage ar Glendale, 4 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.