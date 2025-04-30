Advertisement
High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball on wood court
(Matt_Brown / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 3

First Round

Tesoro, bye

Harvard-Westlake d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24

Los Alamitos d. Anaheim Canyon, 3-0

Valencia d. Murrieta Mesa, 3-1

San Marino d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10

Long Beach Poly d. Windward

North Torrance d. Upland, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Samueli Academy d. Temple City, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10

Warren d. La Salle, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15

Mark Keppel d. Portola, 3-2

University d. Arcadia, 3-2

Santa Monica at Camarillo, today at 6 p.m.

San Marcos d. Claremont, 3-0

Orange Lutheran d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3-0

Mission Viejo d. Sunny Hills, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16

Great Oak d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 3-0

DIVISION 5

First Round

Newbury Park d. Chino Hills, 3-1

Paloma Valley at Temescal Canyon, today at 6 p.m.

Oak Park d. Cajon, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 15-12

Bolsa Grande d. Torrance, 3-2

Wiseburn Da Vinci d. Bishop Diego, 3-1

Rancho Verde at South Pasadena, today at 6 p.m.

Esperanza d. Bellflower, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Cypress d. San Dimas, 3-0

El Rancho d. Paraclete, 3-0

California d. Crossroads, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10

Redlands d. Glendale Adventist, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Kennedy d. Ontario Christian, 3-0

Placentia Valencia d. Pasadena, 3-0

Vista Murrieta d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16

Saugus d. Chaminade, 26-28, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11

Rancho Alamitos d. Flintridge Prep, 25-20, 26-24, 24-26, 19-25, 15-12

DIVISION 7

First Round

Ocean View d. Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3-1

Lakewood d. Beacon Hill, 3-0

Vasquez d. Rosemead, 3-0

Brea Olinda d. Lawndale, 3-0

Ventura d. Segerstrom, 3-0

San Jacinto d. Cathedral City,

Lancaster d. Moreno Valley, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 31-29

La Serna d. Oxnard, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17

San Gabriel Academy d. Gabrielino, 3-1

Aquinas d. Rio Mesa, 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 27-25

Jurupa Valley d. Loara, 3-2

Whitney d. Valley View, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Diamond Ranch d. Chadwick, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18

Brentwood d. Indio, 3-0

Hawthorne Math & Science d. Sierra Vista, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10

Garden Grove d. Eastside, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

DIVISION 9

First Round

Heritage d. Mary Star of the Sea, 3-0

California Military d. Coachella Valley

CAMS d. Edgewood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21

Bassett d. Compton Early College, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19

Duarte d. Vista Meridian Global, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

San Jacinto Valley d. Shalhevet, 3-0

Bloomington d. Magnolia Science, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

Firebaugh d. Indian Springs, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Downey Calvary Chapel d. New Covenant, 3-0

Marshall d. Liberty Christian, 3-0

Ojai Valley d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-1

Whittier Christian d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

Beverly Hills d. Rialto, 3-2

Legacy Prep d. Environmental Charter, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

EF Academy at Acaciawood Academy, today at 4 p.m. at Village Bible

Yeshiva d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 3-0

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION 1

Pool A

#5 Beckman at #1 Mira Costa

#8 San Clemente at #4 Corona del Mar

Pool B

#6 Newport Harbor at #2 Huntington Beach

#7 Redondo Union at #3 Loyola

DIVISION 2

Woodbridge at Mater Dei

Edison at San Juan Hills

El Segundo at West Ranch

St. Francis at JSerra

Fountain Valley at St. Margaret’s

Servite at Burbank Burroughs

Peninsula at St. John Bosco

Northwood at Santa Margarita

DIVISION 4

Woodcrest Christian, bye

Corona Santiago at Palos Verdes

Roosevelt at Crescenta Valley

St. Anthony at Westlake

Malibu at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Downey at Western

Elsinore at Santa Barbara

Beaumont at Santa Ana Foothill

Dos Pueblos, bye

Fontana at Westminster, 5 p.m.

Western Christian at Thousand Oaks

Crean Lutheran at Riverside Poly, 5 p.m.

Pasadena Poly at Troy

Hillcrest at Sage Hill

Godinez at Long Beach Wilson

Royal, bye

DIVISION 6

St. Monica at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep at Etiwanda

Leuzinger at Los Altos

Foothill Tech at Quartz Hill

Village Christian at Fullerton

Savanna at Corona Centennial

Oxford Academy at Tarbut V’Torah

Salesian at Westminster La Quinta

Bell Gardens at Rancho Cucamonga

Cerritos at OC Pacifica Christian

Laguna Blanca at Ramona

Culver City at La Canada

Montebello at Anaheim

Sonora at Yucaipa

Norwalk art Millikan

Perris at El Toro

DIVISION 8

Santa Rosa Academy at Lancaster Desert Christian, 5 p.m.

Chaffey at Miller

Los Amigos at Carpinteria

Desert Hot Springs at Montclair

Oakwood at Highland

La Mirada at Katella

San Luis Obispo Classical at Nuview Bridge, Thursday at 4 p.m.

Ayala at Southlands Christian

Coastal Christian at Channel Islands

Magnolia at Lynwood

Wildwood at Colony

Century at Summit

Pacific Lutheran at Trinity Classical Academy

Le Lycée at Alta Loma

Ganesha at Orange Vista

Avalon vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Thursday at St. Bernard
