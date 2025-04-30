High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 3
First Round
Tesoro, bye
Harvard-Westlake d. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Los Alamitos d. Anaheim Canyon, 3-0
Valencia d. Murrieta Mesa, 3-1
San Marino d. Canyon Country Canyon, 25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10
Long Beach Poly d. Windward
North Torrance d. Upland, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Samueli Academy d. Temple City, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10
Warren d. La Salle, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15
Mark Keppel d. Portola, 3-2
University d. Arcadia, 3-2
Santa Monica at Camarillo, today at 6 p.m.
San Marcos d. Claremont, 3-0
Orange Lutheran d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3-0
Mission Viejo d. Sunny Hills, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16
Great Oak d. Cerritos Valley Christian, 3-0
DIVISION 5
First Round
Newbury Park d. Chino Hills, 3-1
Paloma Valley at Temescal Canyon, today at 6 p.m.
Oak Park d. Cajon, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 15-12
Bolsa Grande d. Torrance, 3-2
Wiseburn Da Vinci d. Bishop Diego, 3-1
Rancho Verde at South Pasadena, today at 6 p.m.
Esperanza d. Bellflower, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Cypress d. San Dimas, 3-0
El Rancho d. Paraclete, 3-0
California d. Crossroads, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10
Redlands d. Glendale Adventist, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Kennedy d. Ontario Christian, 3-0
Placentia Valencia d. Pasadena, 3-0
Vista Murrieta d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16
Saugus d. Chaminade, 26-28, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11
Rancho Alamitos d. Flintridge Prep, 25-20, 26-24, 24-26, 19-25, 15-12
DIVISION 7
First Round
Ocean View d. Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3-1
Lakewood d. Beacon Hill, 3-0
Vasquez d. Rosemead, 3-0
Brea Olinda d. Lawndale, 3-0
Ventura d. Segerstrom, 3-0
San Jacinto d. Cathedral City,
Lancaster d. Moreno Valley, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 31-29
La Serna d. Oxnard, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17
San Gabriel Academy d. Gabrielino, 3-1
Aquinas d. Rio Mesa, 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 27-25
Jurupa Valley d. Loara, 3-2
Whitney d. Valley View, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21
Diamond Ranch d. Chadwick, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18
Brentwood d. Indio, 3-0
Hawthorne Math & Science d. Sierra Vista, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10
Garden Grove d. Eastside, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
DIVISION 9
First Round
Heritage d. Mary Star of the Sea, 3-0
California Military d. Coachella Valley
CAMS d. Edgewood, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21
Bassett d. Compton Early College, 25-11, 25-23, 25-19
Duarte d. Vista Meridian Global, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13
San Jacinto Valley d. Shalhevet, 3-0
Bloomington d. Magnolia Science, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
Firebaugh d. Indian Springs, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Downey Calvary Chapel d. New Covenant, 3-0
Marshall d. Liberty Christian, 3-0
Ojai Valley d. San Jacinto Leadership Academy, 3-1
Whittier Christian d. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23
Beverly Hills d. Rialto, 3-2
Legacy Prep d. Environmental Charter, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
EF Academy at Acaciawood Academy, today at 4 p.m. at Village Bible
Yeshiva d. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 3-0
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION 1
Pool A
#5 Beckman at #1 Mira Costa
#8 San Clemente at #4 Corona del Mar
Pool B
#6 Newport Harbor at #2 Huntington Beach
#7 Redondo Union at #3 Loyola
DIVISION 2
Woodbridge at Mater Dei
Edison at San Juan Hills
El Segundo at West Ranch
St. Francis at JSerra
Fountain Valley at St. Margaret’s
Servite at Burbank Burroughs
Peninsula at St. John Bosco
Northwood at Santa Margarita
DIVISION 4
Woodcrest Christian, bye
Corona Santiago at Palos Verdes
Roosevelt at Crescenta Valley
St. Anthony at Westlake
Malibu at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Downey at Western
Elsinore at Santa Barbara
Beaumont at Santa Ana Foothill
Dos Pueblos, bye
Fontana at Westminster, 5 p.m.
Western Christian at Thousand Oaks
Crean Lutheran at Riverside Poly, 5 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at Troy
Hillcrest at Sage Hill
Godinez at Long Beach Wilson
Royal, bye
DIVISION 6
St. Monica at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep at Etiwanda
Leuzinger at Los Altos
Foothill Tech at Quartz Hill
Village Christian at Fullerton
Savanna at Corona Centennial
Oxford Academy at Tarbut V’Torah
Salesian at Westminster La Quinta
Bell Gardens at Rancho Cucamonga
Cerritos at OC Pacifica Christian
Laguna Blanca at Ramona
Culver City at La Canada
Montebello at Anaheim
Sonora at Yucaipa
Norwalk art Millikan
Perris at El Toro
DIVISION 8
Santa Rosa Academy at Lancaster Desert Christian, 5 p.m.
Chaffey at Miller
Los Amigos at Carpinteria
Desert Hot Springs at Montclair
Oakwood at Highland
La Mirada at Katella
San Luis Obispo Classical at Nuview Bridge, Thursday at 4 p.m.
Ayala at Southlands Christian
Coastal Christian at Channel Islands
Magnolia at Lynwood
Wildwood at Colony
Century at Summit
Pacific Lutheran at Trinity Classical Academy
Le Lycée at Alta Loma
Ganesha at Orange Vista
Avalon vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, Thursday at St. Bernard
