Racing! Impressive win for Improbable

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 8. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.25 48.29 1:13.42 1:26.39 1:39.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Swallows Inn Gal 114 2 3 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Figueroa 2.20 4 Greater Glory 112 4 6 5–1½ 5–3 4–1 5–6 2–½ Fuentes 24.70 6 K P's Smokin 117 6 4 2–hd 2–hd 1–2 2–½ 3–½ Espinoza 1.90 3 Cee Sam's Girl 122 3 5 6 6 5–hd 3–1 4–nk Cruz 1.40 1 Reinahermosa 121 1 1 4–1 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 5–19 Vergara, Jr. 10.40 5 Jewelof California 113 5 2 1–2 1–hd 6 6 6 Orduna-Rojas 86.50

2 SWALLOWS INN GAL 6.40 4.00 2.80 4 GREATER GLORY 14.40 6.00 6 K P'S SMOKIN 2.80

$1 EXACTA (2-4) $43.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-3) $21.43 $1 TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $126.90

Winner–Swallows Inn Gal B.f.3 by Distorted Reality out of Cassie D, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Todd Cady. Mutuel Pool $101,684 Exacta Pool $49,817 Superfecta Pool $29,667 Trifecta Pool $41,387. Scratched–none.

SWALLOWS INN GAL stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, had the leader slip away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, re-bid outside a rival to gain the lead, inched away and held under left handed urging while drifting in some. GREATER GLORY chased three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. K P'S SMOKIN had speed outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, bid three deep on the backstretch, gained the lead outside a foe on the second turn, inched clear, drifted out into the stretch and again in midstretch, then drifted in and held third between foes late. CEE SAM'S GIRL saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival into the stretch, bid inside in the drive and was edged for the show. REINAHERMOSA stalked inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. JEWELOF CALIFORNIA sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on thee backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 45.43 57.00 1:03.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Scouted 122 6 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ Talamo 1.00 2 Grandpa Louie 117 2 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–ns Figueroa 4.00 5 Lieutenant Dan 122 5 4 6–8 6–6 4–hd 3–1 Franco 3.60 7 Spendaholic 122 7 2 4–1 3–hd 5–1½ 4–ns Gutierrez 4.60 3 Loud Mouth 122 3 5 3–hd 4–1½ 3–2 5–4 T Baze 12.30 4 Mulzoff 122 4 6 5–½ 5–½ 6–8 6–10 Fuentes 56.00 1 Golden Image 115 1 7 7 7 7 7 Fuentes 73.00

6 SCOUTED 4.00 2.60 2.10 2 GRANDPA LOUIE 3.80 3.00 5 LIEUTENANT DAN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-7) $6.35 $1 TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $31.40

Winner–Scouted B.r.2 by Twirling Candy out of Gentleman's Hope, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Javier Avitia (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: PH Thoroughbred Racing and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $131,875 Daily Double Pool $27,497 Exacta Pool $73,511 Superfecta Pool $34,518 Trifecta Pool $46,522. Scratched–none.

SCOUTED had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away a furlong out and won clear under an energetic hand ride. GRANDPA LOUIE dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and held second. LIEUTENANT DAN chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SPENDAHOLIC stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outkicked for third. LOUD MOUTH pulled between foes, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MULZOFF pulled between foes and steadied into the turn, continued a bit off the rail then inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN IMAGE broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside, saved ground and was outrun.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.60 57.71 1:04.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Optimum 122 3 4 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 1–hd Pedroza 2.90 1 Captain N. Barron 117 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–1½ Espinoza 4.50 2 Irish Ballad 115 2 6 4–hd 5–hd 3–hd 3–1½ Fuentes 53.30 6 The Bull Mousse 122 6 9 7–2½ 4–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ Talamo 1.40 8 Violent Affair 122 8 5 5–hd 7–2 6–1 5–¾ Bednar 7.20 9 Silver Badge 122 9 2 3–1½ 3–1 5–1½ 6–½ Ceballos 63.40 10 Grand Minister 122 10 1 6–1 6–1 7–4 7–4 Flores 8.20 4 Sharp Ruler 122 4 8 8–½ 8–1 9–1 8–1 Aragon 33.00 7 Jimmy the Bull 117 7 10 10 10 8–hd 9–¾ Payeras 27.10 5 Impeachment Ace 117 5 7 9–5 9–4 10 10 Orduna-Rojas 156.40

3 OPTIMUM 7.80 4.00 3.40 1 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 4.40 3.00 2 IRISH BALLAD 14.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $95.38 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $192.80

Winner–Optimum B.g.3 by Gemologist out of Praire Cougar, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by SF Racing, LLC (NY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Filak, Andrew T., Nelson, Kathleen G., Opas, Larry and Sinatra, Frank R.. Mutuel Pool $197,154 Daily Double Pool $14,004 Exacta Pool $118,140 Superfecta Pool $73,816 Trifecta Pool $87,105. Scratched–Blaze of Glory, Gold and Guns. $1 Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $33,247.

OPTIMUM had good early speed and set the pace inside, came out into the stretch, fought back outside the runner-up through the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and went willingly to the end. IRISH BALLAD saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. THE BULL MOUSSE broke a bit slowly, chased three wide then four wide into the stretch and bested the others. VIOLENT AFFAIR chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SILVER BADGE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GRAND MINISTER chased three deep then four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHARP RULER broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JIMMY THE BULL also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to no avail. IMPEACHMENT ACE chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.59 44.95 57.00 1:03.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Master Ruler 122 4 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Maldonado 5.80 7 Love Your Life 124 6 3 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ Orozco 3.60 1 DH–From the Distance 117 1 2 3–hd 3–1½ 3–1 3–2 Espinoza 2.70 2 DH–Michael Mundo 115 2 8 6–2 6–1½ 4–2 3–2 Fuentes 2.50 9 Lucky Patrick 119 8 6 8 8 8 5–1¾ Figueroa 14.40 3 Here Is Happy 122 3 7 7–hd 7–2 7–1 6–ns Franco 5.10 8 Johann's Command 124 7 5 5–2½ 5–hd 5–1½ 7–2 Hernandez 41.60 6 Hollywood Sky 115 5 4 4–1 4–2 6–hd 8 Orduna-Rojas 46.30

5 MASTER RULER 13.60 5.60 3.00 7 LOVE YOUR LIFE 4.40 2.40 1 DH–FROM THE DISTANCE 2.10 2 DH–MICHAEL MUNDO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $60.60 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $34.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-2) $12.21 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $11.74 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-1) $51.70 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $49.00

Winner–Master Ruler Dbb.g.3 by Overdriven out of Way West Dolly, by Way West (FR). Bred by Kevin O'Gorman (FL). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: M Racing Group, LLC. Mutuel Pool $136,584 Daily Double Pool $18,045 Exacta Pool $77,979 Superfecta Pool $43,409 Trifecta Pool $54,254. Claimed–From the Distance by Silvia Soto. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–P Town Titan. $1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $48.80. Pick Three Pool $18,288.

MASTER RULER angled in and dueled inside, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch and inched away late. LOVE YOUR LIFE dueled outside the winner, battled gamely in the stretch, could not match that one late but held second. FROM THE DISTANCE stalked inside then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and held for a share of third. MICHAEL MUNDO broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in into the stretch and shared the show. LUCKY PATRICK settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and bested the others. HERE IS HAPPY chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a rally. JOHANN'S COMMAND stalked off the rail then outside a rival, fell back on the turn and weakened. HOLLYWOOD SKY stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 23.25 47.25 1:10.82 1:34.79 1:41.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Improbable 120 1 1 3–½ 3–1 3–1 1–1 1–5 Van Dyke 0.20 6 Mucho Gusto 120 6 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–3 Talamo 4.20 5 Extra Hope 120 5 2 4–1 5–hd 6 4–1½ 3–3 Prat 15.00 2 DQ–Savagery 120 2 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 3–hd 4–¾ Geroux 27.60 3 Dueling 120 3 6 6 6 5–1 5–2½ 5–6 Smith 11.80 4 King of Speed 120 4 5 5–2½ 4–hd 4–hd 6 6 Desormeaux 26.80

1 IMPROBABLE 2.40 2.10 6 MUCHO GUSTO 2.60 5 EXTRA HOPE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $2.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-3) $1.94 $1 TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $9.00

Winner–Improbable Ch.c.2 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. Mutuel Pool $284,114 Daily Double Pool $28,558 Exacta Pool $152,922 Superfecta Pool $77,442 Trifecta Pool $108,295. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Savagery–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 5th. $1 Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $34.60. Pick Three Pool $50,824. $1 Pick Four (6-3-5-1) 4 correct paid $68.40. Pick Four Pool $119,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-3-5-1) 5 correct paid $220.80. Pick Five Pool $395,118.

IMPROBABLE pulled along the inside then came out nearing the first turn, tugged and stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up under urging, inched away a furlong out and won clear under steady handling late. MUCHO GUSTO had speed outside a rival then angled in entering the first turn, dueled inside, fought back inside in the stretch then could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. EXTRA HOPE forced four wide into the first turn, chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SAVAGERY pulled along the inside and came out entering the first turn, dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened. DUELING forced eight wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. KING OF SPEED bobbled slightly at the start and steadied in tight early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, SAVAGERY was disqualified and placed fifth for interference into the first turn.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.78 45.31 57.20 1:03.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Scathing 124 4 3 7–1 6–hd 2–1 1–2½ Franco 20.50 3 Christy Jackson 117 3 4 2–½ 2–hd 1–½ 2–ns Fuentes 7.00 8 Princess Kendra 124 7 7 8–2 7–1½ 5–½ 3–1¾ Delgadillo 3.10 1 Gemini Journey 124 1 1 5–1 5–1½ 6–4 4–1¼ Fuentes 4.50 9 Hero for Hire 124 8 6 4–1 4–1 4–hd 5–2 Maldonado 6.40 6 Herunbridledpower 124 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 6–2 Hernandez 1.60 7 Atrevida 117 6 9 9 9 7–½ 7–4 Figueroa 22.90 2 Belligerent 124 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 8–1½ 8–hd Harvey 73.40 10 Asem 122 9 8 6–hd 8–hd 9 9 Martinez 45.40

4 SCATHING 43.00 18.40 9.40 3 CHRISTY JACKSON 8.20 5.20 8 PRINCESS KENDRA 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $44.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $116.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-1) $138.75 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-8) $495.70 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-5) $2.20

Winner–Scathing Grr.m.5 by Grazen out of Chelcee's Hope, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $203,979 Daily Double Pool $28,653 Exacta Pool $114,370 Superfecta Pool $51,903 Trifecta Pool $65,179. Scratched–Lucky Student. $1 Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $163.00. Pick Three Pool $43,342. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $9.30.

SCATHING chased off the rail then between foes, split horses in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole with an inside bid and won clear under urging. CHRISTY JACKSON dueled between horses, took a short lead between foes in the stretch and just held second. PRINCESS KENDRA chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and just missed the place. GEMINI JOURNEY stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. HERO FOR HIRE stalked outside, bid four wide into and on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER dueled three deep between foes then four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. ATREVIDA in tight early, settled off the rail, came six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELLIGERENT dueled inside foes then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ASEM chased outside then five wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Starlet Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.25 47.07 1:11.17 1:35.95 1:42.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Chasing Yesterday 120 6 4 6 5–1 4–hd 3–1 1–hd Van Dyke 1.50 5 Enaya Alrabb 120 5 5 3–1 3–1 3–1 2–hd 2–nk Smith 30.40 2 Mother Mother 120 2 2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 3–2½ Geroux 2.90 4 Oxy Lady 120 4 6 5–hd 6 6 5–2 4–1¼ Cannon 5.10 3 Sold It 120 3 1 2–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 4–1½ 5–6 Gutierrez 62.70 1 Vibrance 120 1 3 4–½ 4–hd 5–1 6 6 Prat 2.00

6 CHASING YESTERDAY 5.00 3.80 2.80 5 ENAYA ALRABB 15.80 4.60 2 MOTHER MOTHER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $177.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $38.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-4) $35.12 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $109.20

Winner–Chasing Yesterday Ch.f.2 by Tapit out of Littleprincessemma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $339,100 Daily Double Pool $25,881 Exacta Pool $147,899 Superfecta Pool $77,932 Trifecta Pool $94,223. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $61.90. Pick Three Pool $112,176. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $2.70.

CHASING YESTERDAY four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid three wide under urging to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ENAYA ALRABB stalked then bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked the leaders outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses in the final furlong and went gamely to the wire. MOTHER MOTHER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the fence, inched away again nearing the furlong pole, fought back inside the top pair in deep stretch and also went on gamely to the end. OXY LADY stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, went around a foe into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SOLD IT stalked early then bid between horses, battled outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VIBRANCE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.82 1:09.84 1:22.34 1:35.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 King Abner 124 2 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–2½ T Baze 2.10 5 Mercer Island 119 3 4 9–3 6–hd 6–hd 6–2 2–¾ Espinoza 8.80 12 Sheer Flattery 116 10 8 6–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 2–hd 3–¾ Figueroa 6.80 9 Kylemore 119 7 6 4–1½ 5–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–nk Prat 2.50 11 Incredible Luck 116 9 9 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 5–1 5–1 Payeras 97.80 7 Upper Room 114 5 10 10 10 7–1 7–2½ 6–1¼ Fuentes 28.90 6 Violent Ridge 120 4 3 3–1½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–hd 7–10 Desormeaux 7.50 1 Croatian 119 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 8–1½ 8–1 Talamo 9.20 8 Goren 119 6 5 5–1 7–hd 9–4 9–10 9–24 Gutierrez 14.30 10 Appalachian Gem 121 8 7 7–2 9–1 10 10 10 Geroux 32.30

4 KING ABNER 6.20 4.00 3.40 5 MERCER ISLAND 6.80 4.20 12 SHEER FLATTERY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $19.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-12-9) $31.25 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-12) $101.20

Winner–King Abner Grr.g.4 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Summit Racing LLC, Ticket to Ride LLC, and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $263,100 Daily Double Pool $34,920 Exacta Pool $140,134 Superfecta Pool $87,872 Trifecta Pool $98,754. Scratched–Dia de Pago, Hard Fought. $1 Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $195.00. Pick Three Pool $35,286.

KING ABNER dueled between horses, inched away off the rail on the second turn and drew clear under urging. MERCER ISLAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch, split foes twice in the drive and got up for the place. SHEER FLATTERY five wide into the first turn, bid five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and edged foes for third. KYLEMORE stalked outside then bid four wide between foes, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in between foes and was edged for third. INCREDIBLE LUCK angled in outside a rival, split horses in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. UPPER ROOM settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. VIOLENT RIDGE dueled three deep then three wide between horses, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. CROATIAN dueled inside, fought back into the second turn and had little left for the drive. GOREN chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch, came outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. APPALACHIAN GEM chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.73 46.90 1:11.67 1:25.12 1:38.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Spend It 124 10 6 6–½ 6–½ 6–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Pedroza 4.00 4 Bitter Ring Home 115 4 1 3–1 1–hd 1–1 2–1 2–2½ Figueroa 2.50 5 Brahms Forest 117 5 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ Payeras 44.70 2 Royal Rebel 124 2 4 9–½ 8–hd 8–hd 7–2 4–nk Aragon 52.10 6 Bartlett Hall 122 6 9 2–hd 3–4 2–2 3–1½ 5–1¾ Franco 1.80 9 Sterling's Temple 122 9 7 5–1½ 5–2 5–hd 6–1 6–½ Fuentes 3.90 8 Bryan Habana 124 8 8 8–1 7–3 7–2½ 5–½ 7–1 Harvey 65.50 7 When Jesus Walked 113 7 10 10 9–8 9–20 8–2½ 8–7 Fuentes 33.30 3 Icouldonlyimagine 122 3 2 1–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 9–30 9 Bednar 19.50 1 Copper Coated 122 1 3 7–1 10 10 10 dnf Orozco 62.40

10 SPEND IT 10.00 4.80 3.00 4 BITTER RING HOME 3.20 3.00 5 BRAHMS FOREST 15.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $17.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-5-2) $251.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-5-2-6) $7,669.20 $1 TRIFECTA (10-4-5) $350.20

Winner–Spend It Dbb.g.4 by Stormy Jack out of Spending Susan, by Native Prospector. Bred by Nadine Anderson, Brazeau ThoroughbredFarms, LP & Niles Dickey, LLP (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Becerra, Rafael A. and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $233,803 Daily Double Pool $64,606 Exacta Pool $129,806 Superfecta Pool $106,693 Super High Five Pool $23,827 Trifecta Pool $100,263. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $54.70. Pick Three Pool $136,959. $1 Pick Four (4-6-4-10) 4 correct paid $2,231.20. Pick Four Pool $465,607. $2 Pick Six (5-1-4-6-4-10) 5 out of 6 paid $154.60. $2 Pick Six (5-1-4-6-4-10) 6 correct paid $38,261.60. Pick Six Pool $71,622.

SPEND IT five wide then four wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in the drive then bid inside to gain the lead and proved best under urging. BITTER RING HOME dueled between horses, led just off the rail on the second turn, was outside the winner at the furlong pole and was second best. BRAHMS FOREST in tight into the first turn, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and got up for third between foes. ROYAL REBEL pulled and steadied into the first turn, chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. BARTLETT HALL broke a bit slowly, dueled three deep then outside the runner-up and was outfinished for a minor award. STERLING'S TEMPLE chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRYAN HABANA (ARG) chased outside a foe, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHEN JESUS WALKED broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival and lacked the needed late kick. ICOULDONLYIMAGINE had speed inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. COPPER COATED pulled inside and drifted out into the first turn, angled in then dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, gave way and was eased in the stretch but did cross the wire.