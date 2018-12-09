Racing! Impressive win for Improbable

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we finish up with the Del Mar stewards’ rulings.
It was quite a display of talent and power on Saturday as Improbable won the Grade 1 $300,000 Los Alamitos Futurity by five lengths. What it does is set up an interesting winter and spring for trainer Bob Baffert, who also has Game Winner, Roadster, Mucho Gusto and who knows who else who could develop into a Kentucky Derby horse. But, we’re not likely to see too many of them running against each other. Baffert and most other trainers don’t like to run their best horses against each other for the same money.
Baffert will always keep one of his best, in this case Game Winner or Improbable, at home at Santa Anita. In the past, he’s shipped one of his stars to Arkansas. American Pharoah was sent to Arkansas, and Justify was headed there until McKinzie got hurt. Can’t remember the last time he has sent a 3-year-old to Gulfstream for the Florida Derby. He occasionally will ship to New York and likes to put some of his horses in Kentucky.
In fact, you rarely see Southern California horses go to South Florida. Nyquist, for Doug O’Neill, was the exception, but that was because he was eligible for a $1-million bonus, which he won.
Improbable has already shipped to Churchill Downs, where he won by 7¼ lengths, so you know the horse can ship and likes it in Louisville. The guess here is if things stay the same, you would not see Game Winner run against Improbable until the Kentucky Derby. Roadster and Mucho Gusto look to be set up as the “other Baffert” in some of the upcoming races.
Now, Baffert believes you really don’t learn how much distance a horse has until they go 1 1/8 miles, but there was little on display on Saturday that indicates the added distance will be a problem for Improbable. Saturday’s race was 1 1/16 miles.
But we are miles, and we’re not talking 1¼ miles, ahead of ourselves at this point with so much that could change.
My colleague, Eric (Manny) Sondheimer was at Los Alamitos on Saturday and this is the report that he filed. You can read it here.
Stewards’ rulings
Looks like we’ve got the final rulings from Del Mar, although there are a few investigations going on that could bring some judgements soon. But, until then, here’s what the stewards did.
-- Exercise rider Serafin Carmona was fined $50 for failure to obey a public safety warning. On Nov. 17 at Santa Anita, Carmona was working a horse for trainer Simon Callaghan after the emergency warning lights were activated, which is a violation. Carmona admitted to using “poor judgement” and was respectful to the stewards.
-- Jockey Evin Roman was suspended for three days (Dec. 7, 8, 9) for failing to keep his mount, Moon Kitty, straight in the stretch during the first race at Del Mar on Nov. 29. According to the stewards’ minutes, Moon Kitty bumped S Y Sky after Roman used the riding crop with his left hand. “He applied a strong hand ride prior to and during contact” with S Y Sky and “at no time did he take any corrective action.” Moon Kitty was disqualified and placed second. It was a majority decision with steward Kim Sawyer dissenting. Roman can ride in designated races.
-- Exercise rider Nicole Diodoro was fined $50 for galloping two horses “the wrong way” on Nov. 28. She was working horses for trainer Michael McCarthy. John Cortez, the lead morning outrider, said that he had warned her. Diodoro denied she was warned.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Between Eric’s report, which you can get online and in print, and the top of the newsletter, we’ve talked a lot about the big races at Los Alamitos on Saturday. But here’s quick recap.
The Los Alamitos Futurity was won by Improbable by an easy five lengths. He paid $2.40 and $2.10 for Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. Stablemate Mucho Gusto was second, and Extra Hope finished third.
The Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles had a three-way close finish, but Chasing Yesterday pushed his head in front to beat Enaya Arabb and Mother Mother. It completed the Baffert-Van Dyke double.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
It’s a better-than-expected nine-race card considering it comes after the big races day. There are two allowance/optional claimers and a maiden special. First post, as usual on a weekend, is 12:30 p.m. Both allowance races carry a $45,000 purse, but we’ll call the fourth the feature since the claim price is $40,000 compared to $20,000 in the other.
The race is for fillies and mares going a mile. Dominating Woman, at 9-5, is the favorite for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Heriberto Figueroa. The filly has won four of nine lifetime but only one of four this year. She was off from last November until August of this year. Her only win this year did come at Los Alamitos. She is 2-2-1 in her last three races.
Second favorite is Queen Bee to You at 5-2 for Michael Pender and Flavien Prat. She is three for 20 lifetime and one of five this year. She finished second in the Solana Beach Stakes and her win this year came in an allowance at Santa Anita
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 9, 6, 8, 8, 8, 8, 10 (2 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (4): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mar-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Alwaysmining ($8.80)
Aqueduct (5): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Vertical Oak ($3.30)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, Mar-bred fillies 2 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Money Fromheaven ($49.80)
Fair Grounds (5): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Lassie Stakes, La-bred fillies 2 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Midnight Fantasy ($2.40)
Gulfstream (9): $114,000 Caribbean Cup Speed, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Big Boris One ($7.40)
Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Confraternity Caribbean Cup, 3 and up, 1¼ miles. Winner: Jala Jala ($4.40)
Fair Grounds (7): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes, La-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Classy John ($2.20)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Display Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Sir Winston ($10.20)
Gulfstream (11): $124,000 Lady Caribbean Cup, fillies 3 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Kukulkan ($2.60)
Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Magic Vow ($8.80)
Fair Grounds (9): $150,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Underpressure ($6.60)
Los Alamitos (5): Grade 1 $300,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Improbable ($2.40)
Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Remember Daisy ($3.80)
Fair Grounds (11): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Sprint Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Givemeamint ($5.00)
Los Alamitos (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet Stakes, fillies 2 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Chasing Yesterday ($5.00)
Fair Grounds (12): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Sprint Stakes, La-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Remember Daisy ($3.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:37 Woodbine (6): $125,000 Ontario Lassie Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2 years old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Western Curl (9-5)
1:38 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Valedictory Stakes, 3 and up, 1¾ miles. Favorite: Pumpkin Rumble (9-5)
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 3 Malibu Bay (4-1)
He was part of a four-way duel for the lead, took plenty of pressure around the turn and responded nicely down the stretch to win going away. It was a very professional debut. The third- and fourth-place finishers returned to win their next race. I like that the connections bring him right back at a level where he’s going to be competitive. He cuts back in distance and should be ready to fire another big effort.
Saturday’s result: Vibrance stayed close during the race but weakened in the stretch to finish off the board.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No.5 Jess Glance (5-2)
I liked the way this filly showed determination in last fourth-place Golden State Million trial outing six weeks ago when stumbling out to get bumped back early. She ran hard thereafter while only beaten ½ length for second in a race where the two-length winner Flash and Roll returned to captured the futurity finals. She scored daylight prior maiden win and her jockey/trainer team of Edurado Nicasio and Christopher O’Dell have been very productive all year.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 8.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.25 48.29 1:13.42 1:26.39 1:39.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Swallows Inn Gal
|114
|2
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Figueroa
|2.20
|4
|Greater Glory
|112
|4
|6
|5–1½
|5–3
|4–1
|5–6
|2–½
|Fuentes
|24.70
|6
|K P's Smokin
|117
|6
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–2
|2–½
|3–½
|Espinoza
|1.90
|3
|Cee Sam's Girl
|122
|3
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|3–1
|4–nk
|Cruz
|1.40
|1
|Reinahermosa
|121
|1
|1
|4–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–19
|Vergara, Jr.
|10.40
|5
|Jewelof California
|113
|5
|2
|1–2
|1–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Orduna-Rojas
|86.50
|2
|SWALLOWS INN GAL
|6.40
|4.00
|2.80
|4
|GREATER GLORY
|14.40
|6.00
|6
|K P'S SMOKIN
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$43.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-3)
|$21.43
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$126.90
Winner–Swallows Inn Gal B.f.3 by Distorted Reality out of Cassie D, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Todd Cady. Mutuel Pool $101,684 Exacta Pool $49,817 Superfecta Pool $29,667 Trifecta Pool $41,387. Scratched–none.
SWALLOWS INN GAL stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses on the backstretch, had the leader slip away on the second turn, came out into the stretch, re-bid outside a rival to gain the lead, inched away and held under left handed urging while drifting in some. GREATER GLORY chased three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. K P'S SMOKIN had speed outside a rival then stalked outside a foe, bid three deep on the backstretch, gained the lead outside a foe on the second turn, inched clear, drifted out into the stretch and again in midstretch, then drifted in and held third between foes late. CEE SAM'S GIRL saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival into the stretch, bid inside in the drive and was edged for the show. REINAHERMOSA stalked inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. JEWELOF CALIFORNIA sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on thee backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 45.43 57.00 1:03.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Scouted
|122
|6
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|Talamo
|1.00
|2
|Grandpa Louie
|117
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–ns
|Figueroa
|4.00
|5
|Lieutenant Dan
|122
|5
|4
|6–8
|6–6
|4–hd
|3–1
|Franco
|3.60
|7
|Spendaholic
|122
|7
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–ns
|Gutierrez
|4.60
|3
|Loud Mouth
|122
|3
|5
|3–hd
|4–1½
|3–2
|5–4
|T Baze
|12.30
|4
|Mulzoff
|122
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|6–8
|6–10
|Fuentes
|56.00
|1
|Golden Image
|115
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|73.00
|6
|SCOUTED
|4.00
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|GRANDPA LOUIE
|3.80
|3.00
|5
|LIEUTENANT DAN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-7)
|$6.35
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$31.40
Winner–Scouted B.r.2 by Twirling Candy out of Gentleman's Hope, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Javier Avitia (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: PH Thoroughbred Racing and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $131,875 Daily Double Pool $27,497 Exacta Pool $73,511 Superfecta Pool $34,518 Trifecta Pool $46,522. Scratched–none.
SCOUTED had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away a furlong out and won clear under an energetic hand ride. GRANDPA LOUIE dueled inside, fought back in the stretch and held second. LIEUTENANT DAN chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. SPENDAHOLIC stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outkicked for third. LOUD MOUTH pulled between foes, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. MULZOFF pulled between foes and steadied into the turn, continued a bit off the rail then inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. GOLDEN IMAGE broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside, saved ground and was outrun.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.60 57.71 1:04.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Optimum
|122
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Pedroza
|2.90
|1
|Captain N. Barron
|117
|1
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–1½
|Espinoza
|4.50
|2
|Irish Ballad
|115
|2
|6
|4–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Fuentes
|53.30
|6
|The Bull Mousse
|122
|6
|9
|7–2½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|Talamo
|1.40
|8
|Violent Affair
|122
|8
|5
|5–hd
|7–2
|6–1
|5–¾
|Bednar
|7.20
|9
|Silver Badge
|122
|9
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|5–1½
|6–½
|Ceballos
|63.40
|10
|Grand Minister
|122
|10
|1
|6–1
|6–1
|7–4
|7–4
|Flores
|8.20
|4
|Sharp Ruler
|122
|4
|8
|8–½
|8–1
|9–1
|8–1
|Aragon
|33.00
|7
|Jimmy the Bull
|117
|7
|10
|10
|10
|8–hd
|9–¾
|Payeras
|27.10
|5
|Impeachment Ace
|117
|5
|7
|9–5
|9–4
|10
|10
|Orduna-Rojas
|156.40
|3
|OPTIMUM
|7.80
|4.00
|3.40
|1
|CAPTAIN N. BARRON
|4.40
|3.00
|2
|IRISH BALLAD
|14.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$17.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6)
|$95.38
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$192.80
Winner–Optimum B.g.3 by Gemologist out of Praire Cougar, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by SF Racing, LLC (NY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Filak, Andrew T., Nelson, Kathleen G., Opas, Larry and Sinatra, Frank R.. Mutuel Pool $197,154 Daily Double Pool $14,004 Exacta Pool $118,140 Superfecta Pool $73,816 Trifecta Pool $87,105. Scratched–Blaze of Glory, Gold and Guns.
$1 Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $38.40. Pick Three Pool $33,247.
OPTIMUM had good early speed and set the pace inside, came out into the stretch, fought back outside the runner-up through the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and went willingly to the end. IRISH BALLAD saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. THE BULL MOUSSE broke a bit slowly, chased three wide then four wide into the stretch and bested the others. VIOLENT AFFAIR chased between horses then outside a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SILVER BADGE stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GRAND MINISTER chased three deep then four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHARP RULER broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and did not rally. JIMMY THE BULL also broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to no avail. IMPEACHMENT ACE chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.59 44.95 57.00 1:03.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Master Ruler
|122
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Maldonado
|5.80
|7
|Love Your Life
|124
|6
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|Orozco
|3.60
|1
|DH–From the Distance
|117
|1
|2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–2
|Espinoza
|2.70
|2
|DH–Michael Mundo
|115
|2
|8
|6–2
|6–1½
|4–2
|3–2
|Fuentes
|2.50
|9
|Lucky Patrick
|119
|8
|6
|8
|8
|8
|5–1¾
|Figueroa
|14.40
|3
|Here Is Happy
|122
|3
|7
|7–hd
|7–2
|7–1
|6–ns
|Franco
|5.10
|8
|Johann's Command
|124
|7
|5
|5–2½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|7–2
|Hernandez
|41.60
|6
|Hollywood Sky
|115
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–2
|6–hd
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|46.30
|5
|MASTER RULER
|13.60
|5.60
|3.00
|7
|LOVE YOUR LIFE
|4.40
|2.40
|1
|DH–FROM THE DISTANCE
|2.10
|2
|DH–MICHAEL MUNDO
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$60.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$34.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-1-2)
|$12.21
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1)
|$11.74
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-7-1)
|$51.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-7-2)
|$49.00
Winner–Master Ruler Dbb.g.3 by Overdriven out of Way West Dolly, by Way West (FR). Bred by Kevin O'Gorman (FL). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: M Racing Group, LLC. Mutuel Pool $136,584 Daily Double Pool $18,045 Exacta Pool $77,979 Superfecta Pool $43,409 Trifecta Pool $54,254. Claimed–From the Distance by Silvia Soto. Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Scratched–P Town Titan.
$1 Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $48.80. Pick Three Pool $18,288.
MASTER RULER angled in and dueled inside, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch and inched away late. LOVE YOUR LIFE dueled outside the winner, battled gamely in the stretch, could not match that one late but held second. FROM THE DISTANCE stalked inside then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and held for a share of third. MICHAEL MUNDO broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in into the stretch and shared the show. LUCKY PATRICK settled outside a rival, came out into the stretch and bested the others. HERE IS HAPPY chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a rally. JOHANN'S COMMAND stalked off the rail then outside a rival, fell back on the turn and weakened. HOLLYWOOD SKY stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Los Alamitos Cash Call Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 23.25 47.25 1:10.82 1:34.79 1:41.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Improbable
|120
|1
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|1–1
|1–5
|Van Dyke
|0.20
|6
|Mucho Gusto
|120
|6
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–3
|Talamo
|4.20
|5
|Extra Hope
|120
|5
|2
|4–1
|5–hd
|6
|4–1½
|3–3
|Prat
|15.00
|2
|DQ–Savagery
|120
|2
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–¾
|Geroux
|27.60
|3
|Dueling
|120
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–2½
|5–6
|Smith
|11.80
|4
|King of Speed
|120
|4
|5
|5–2½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Desormeaux
|26.80
|1
|IMPROBABLE
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|MUCHO GUSTO
|2.60
|5
|EXTRA HOPE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$2.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-3)
|$1.94
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-6-5)
|$9.00
Winner–Improbable Ch.c.2 by City Zip out of Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. Bred by St. George Farm LLC & G. WattsHumphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd. and Starlight Racing. Mutuel Pool $284,114 Daily Double Pool $28,558 Exacta Pool $152,922 Superfecta Pool $77,442 Trifecta Pool $108,295. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Savagery–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 5th.
$1 Pick Three (3-5-1) paid $34.60. Pick Three Pool $50,824. $1 Pick Four (6-3-5-1) 4 correct paid $68.40. Pick Four Pool $119,718. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-3-5-1) 5 correct paid $220.80. Pick Five Pool $395,118.
IMPROBABLE pulled along the inside then came out nearing the first turn, tugged and stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up under urging, inched away a furlong out and won clear under steady handling late. MUCHO GUSTO had speed outside a rival then angled in entering the first turn, dueled inside, fought back inside in the stretch then could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. EXTRA HOPE forced four wide into the first turn, chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SAVAGERY pulled along the inside and came out entering the first turn, dueled outside the runner-up, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened. DUELING forced eight wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. KING OF SPEED bobbled slightly at the start and steadied in tight early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued along the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, SAVAGERY was disqualified and placed fifth for interference into the first turn.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.78 45.31 57.20 1:03.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Scathing
|124
|4
|3
|7–1
|6–hd
|2–1
|1–2½
|Franco
|20.50
|3
|Christy Jackson
|117
|3
|4
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–ns
|Fuentes
|7.00
|8
|Princess Kendra
|124
|7
|7
|8–2
|7–1½
|5–½
|3–1¾
|Delgadillo
|3.10
|1
|Gemini Journey
|124
|1
|1
|5–1
|5–1½
|6–4
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|4.50
|9
|Hero for Hire
|124
|8
|6
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|5–2
|Maldonado
|6.40
|6
|Herunbridledpower
|124
|5
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–2
|Hernandez
|1.60
|7
|Atrevida
|117
|6
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|7–4
|Figueroa
|22.90
|2
|Belligerent
|124
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|8–1½
|8–hd
|Harvey
|73.40
|10
|Asem
|122
|9
|8
|6–hd
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Martinez
|45.40
|4
|SCATHING
|43.00
|18.40
|9.40
|3
|CHRISTY JACKSON
|8.20
|5.20
|8
|PRINCESS KENDRA
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$44.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$116.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-8-1)
|$138.75
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-8)
|$495.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-5)
|$2.20
Winner–Scathing Grr.m.5 by Grazen out of Chelcee's Hope, by Bartok (IRE). Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $203,979 Daily Double Pool $28,653 Exacta Pool $114,370 Superfecta Pool $51,903 Trifecta Pool $65,179. Scratched–Lucky Student.
$1 Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $163.00. Pick Three Pool $43,342. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-1-5) paid $9.30.
SCATHING chased off the rail then between foes, split horses in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole with an inside bid and won clear under urging. CHRISTY JACKSON dueled between horses, took a short lead between foes in the stretch and just held second. PRINCESS KENDRA chased off the rail, split horses on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and just missed the place. GEMINI JOURNEY stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. HERO FOR HIRE stalked outside, bid four wide into and on the turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER dueled three deep between foes then four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. ATREVIDA in tight early, settled off the rail, came six wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELLIGERENT dueled inside foes then a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ASEM chased outside then five wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Starlet Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.25 47.07 1:11.17 1:35.95 1:42.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Chasing Yesterday
|120
|6
|4
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|1.50
|5
|Enaya Alrabb
|120
|5
|5
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Smith
|30.40
|2
|Mother Mother
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|3–2½
|Geroux
|2.90
|4
|Oxy Lady
|120
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|5–2
|4–1¼
|Cannon
|5.10
|3
|Sold It
|120
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|4–1½
|5–6
|Gutierrez
|62.70
|1
|Vibrance
|120
|1
|3
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|6
|6
|Prat
|2.00
|6
|CHASING YESTERDAY
|5.00
|3.80
|2.80
|5
|ENAYA ALRABB
|15.80
|4.60
|2
|MOTHER MOTHER
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$177.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$38.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-4)
|$35.12
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$109.20
Winner–Chasing Yesterday Ch.f.2 by Tapit out of Littleprincessemma, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Summer Wind Equine (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Summer Wind Equine. Mutuel Pool $339,100 Daily Double Pool $25,881 Exacta Pool $147,899 Superfecta Pool $77,932 Trifecta Pool $94,223. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $61.90. Pick Three Pool $112,176. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $2.70.
CHASING YESTERDAY four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid three wide under urging to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ENAYA ALRABB stalked then bid three deep on the backstretch, tracked the leaders outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, re-bid between horses in the final furlong and went gamely to the wire. MOTHER MOTHER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the fence, inched away again nearing the furlong pole, fought back inside the top pair in deep stretch and also went on gamely to the end. OXY LADY stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, went around a foe into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SOLD IT stalked early then bid between horses, battled outside the pacesetter on the second turn and between foes in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VIBRANCE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.82 1:09.84 1:22.34 1:35.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|King Abner
|124
|2
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–2½
|T Baze
|2.10
|5
|Mercer Island
|119
|3
|4
|9–3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–2
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|8.80
|12
|Sheer Flattery
|116
|10
|8
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–1½
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Figueroa
|6.80
|9
|Kylemore
|119
|7
|6
|4–1½
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Prat
|2.50
|11
|Incredible Luck
|116
|9
|9
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–1
|5–1
|5–1
|Payeras
|97.80
|7
|Upper Room
|114
|5
|10
|10
|10
|7–1
|7–2½
|6–1¼
|Fuentes
|28.90
|6
|Violent Ridge
|120
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|7–10
|Desormeaux
|7.50
|1
|Croatian
|119
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1½
|8–1½
|8–1
|Talamo
|9.20
|8
|Goren
|119
|6
|5
|5–1
|7–hd
|9–4
|9–10
|9–24
|Gutierrez
|14.30
|10
|Appalachian Gem
|121
|8
|7
|7–2
|9–1
|10
|10
|10
|Geroux
|32.30
|4
|KING ABNER
|6.20
|4.00
|3.40
|5
|MERCER ISLAND
|6.80
|4.20
|12
|SHEER FLATTERY
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$19.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-12-9)
|$31.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-12)
|$101.20
Winner–King Abner Grr.g.4 by Hansen out of Margarita Salt, by Salt Lake. Bred by Golden Eagle Farm (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Summit Racing LLC, Ticket to Ride LLC, and Rojas, Jackie. Mutuel Pool $263,100 Daily Double Pool $34,920 Exacta Pool $140,134 Superfecta Pool $87,872 Trifecta Pool $98,754. Scratched–Dia de Pago, Hard Fought.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $195.00. Pick Three Pool $35,286.
KING ABNER dueled between horses, inched away off the rail on the second turn and drew clear under urging. MERCER ISLAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch, split foes twice in the drive and got up for the place. SHEER FLATTERY five wide into the first turn, bid five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and edged foes for third. KYLEMORE stalked outside then bid four wide between foes, continued four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in between foes and was edged for third. INCREDIBLE LUCK angled in outside a rival, split horses in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. UPPER ROOM settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. VIOLENT RIDGE dueled three deep then three wide between horses, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. CROATIAN dueled inside, fought back into the second turn and had little left for the drive. GOREN chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the backstretch, came outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. APPALACHIAN GEM chased outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.73 46.90 1:11.67 1:25.12 1:38.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Spend It
|124
|10
|6
|6–½
|6–½
|6–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Pedroza
|4.00
|4
|Bitter Ring Home
|115
|4
|1
|3–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|Figueroa
|2.50
|5
|Brahms Forest
|117
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|Payeras
|44.70
|2
|Royal Rebel
|124
|2
|4
|9–½
|8–hd
|8–hd
|7–2
|4–nk
|Aragon
|52.10
|6
|Bartlett Hall
|122
|6
|9
|2–hd
|3–4
|2–2
|3–1½
|5–1¾
|Franco
|1.80
|9
|Sterling's Temple
|122
|9
|7
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–½
|Fuentes
|3.90
|8
|Bryan Habana
|124
|8
|8
|8–1
|7–3
|7–2½
|5–½
|7–1
|Harvey
|65.50
|7
|When Jesus Walked
|113
|7
|10
|10
|9–8
|9–20
|8–2½
|8–7
|Fuentes
|33.30
|3
|Icouldonlyimagine
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|9–30
|9
|Bednar
|19.50
|1
|Copper Coated
|122
|1
|3
|7–1
|10
|10
|10
|dnf
|Orozco
|62.40
|10
|SPEND IT
|10.00
|4.80
|3.00
|4
|BITTER RING HOME
|3.20
|3.00
|5
|BRAHMS FOREST
|15.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$46.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$17.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-5-2)
|$251.16
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-5-2-6)
|$7,669.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-4-5)
|$350.20
Winner–Spend It Dbb.g.4 by Stormy Jack out of Spending Susan, by Native Prospector. Bred by Nadine Anderson, Brazeau ThoroughbredFarms, LP & Niles Dickey, LLP (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Becerra, Rafael A. and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $233,803 Daily Double Pool $64,606 Exacta Pool $129,806 Superfecta Pool $106,693 Super High Five Pool $23,827 Trifecta Pool $100,263. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $54.70. Pick Three Pool $136,959. $1 Pick Four (4-6-4-10) 4 correct paid $2,231.20. Pick Four Pool $465,607. $2 Pick Six (5-1-4-6-4-10) 5 out of 6 paid $154.60. $2 Pick Six (5-1-4-6-4-10) 6 correct paid $38,261.60. Pick Six Pool $71,622.
SPEND IT five wide then four wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, split rivals in the drive then bid inside to gain the lead and proved best under urging. BITTER RING HOME dueled between horses, led just off the rail on the second turn, was outside the winner at the furlong pole and was second best. BRAHMS FOREST in tight into the first turn, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and got up for third between foes. ROYAL REBEL pulled and steadied into the first turn, chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. BARTLETT HALL broke a bit slowly, dueled three deep then outside the runner-up and was outfinished for a minor award. STERLING'S TEMPLE chased outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BRYAN HABANA (ARG) chased outside a foe, came out in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WHEN JESUS WALKED broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival and lacked the needed late kick. ICOULDONLYIMAGINE had speed inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. COPPER COATED pulled inside and drifted out into the first turn, angled in then dropped back off the rail on the backstretch, gave way and was eased in the stretch but did cross the wire.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 9.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 4th day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Platinum Equity
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Street Zombie
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|June Two Four
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|16,000
|4
|Caiifornia Clone
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Sean McCarthy
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Captain Walker
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Robert J. Lucas
|6-1
|16,000
|6
|Honeymoonz Over
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Uptown Street
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|12-1
|8,000
|2
|Ivy Mike
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|8,000
|3
|Awesome Leap
|Kellie McDaid
|119
|Angela Maria Aquino
|10-1
|8,000
|4
|Gutsy Streak
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|Knust
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|8,000
|6
|Creative Hit
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Mike Harrington
|3-1
|8,000
|7
|Ps Bettin On You
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Eric Berman
|6-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tip Top Gal
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|2
|Daddys Real Diva
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Walther Solis
|10-1
|3
|Ron's Cat
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|3-1
|4
|Rose Dunn
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|5
|Derby Luck
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|6
|Autumn Isabella
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Charles R. Stutts
|20-1
|7
|Silk From Heaven
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|8
|Put Her On Hold
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|10-1
|9
|West Way Dreams
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Walther Solis
|20-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Queen Bee to You
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Michael Pender
|5-2
|2
|Drift Away
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|3
|Starr of Quality
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|William Spawr
|3-1
|4
|Dominating Woman
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|40,000
|5
|Lightning Dove
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|40,000
|6
|Atina
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Midnight Bandit
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|Champsachamp
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Ryan Kenney
|5-1
|40,000
|3
|According to Buddy
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|2-1
|50,000
|4
|El Senor de Latuna
|La De
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Street Machine
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|115
|Robert A. Bean
|12-1
|50,000
|6
|Desert Movie
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|5-2
|50,000
|7
|Pale Color
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|Rare Journey
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|10-1
|50,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mr Bingley
|Eulices Gomez
|120
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|20-1
|28,000
|2
|Shark
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Malibu Bay
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|William E. Morey
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Kid Koil
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|Owning
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|32,000
|6
|Peppers Ace
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Victor M. Trujillo
|10-1
|32,000
|7
|Just Hit Play
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|28,000
|8
|The White Shadow
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|2-1
|32,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Above Board
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Rosemary Trela
|5-2
|16,000
|2
|Pioneerof the West
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|16,000
|3
|Rhettbutler
|Luis Fuentes
|112
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Canada
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Margie Cantrell
|20-1
|16,000
|5
|Topgallant
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Dan L. Hendricks
|7-2
|16,000
|6
|Midnight Soot
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|Downside Up
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Patricia Harrington
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Pamper Me Now
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Victor M. Trujillo
|15-1
|16,000
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Joe Jackson
|Tyler Baze
|120
|William E. Morey
|4-1
|2
|Coil Me Home
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|3
|Minoso
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|4
|Clyde's Pride
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|5
|Son of the South
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|6
|Leroy
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|6-1
|7
|Buck Duane
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|8
|Billy the Hott
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Martin F. Jones
|20-1
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiz Mi Haina
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Martin F. Jones
|9-2
|8,000
|2
|Gone Skyward
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Kelly Castaneda
|8-1
|8,000
|3
|Canned Heat
|Kellie McDaid
|119
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|10-1
|8,000
|4
|Luv Is All U Need
|Christian Aragon
|122
|Angela Maria Aquino
|10-1
|8,000
|5
|Fellina
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|20-1
|8,000
|6
|Majestic Authority
|Franklin Ceballos
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|8,000
|7
|Jabber Now
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Gary Stute
|9-5
|8,000
|8
|Quizlet
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Richard Rosales
|10-1
|8,000
|9
|Charming Alexis
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|8,000
|10
|Dressed in Prada
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|10-1
|8,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Wicked Sunset
|Eulices Gomez
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|8,000
|12
|Mergie Troid
|Minor Arana
|122
|Santos R. Perez
|20-1
|8,000