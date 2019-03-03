Racing! Another horse death at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 2. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 61-day meet. Raining &

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.49 44.67 57.28 1:03.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Duranga 117 2 7 5–2½ 4–hd 3–1 1–¾ Figueroa 1.60 4 Lucky Student 119 4 1 1–1 1–2 1–3 2–2½ Espinoza 2.20 6 Blooming Hannah 122 6 8 8 8 5–1½ 3–2¾ Pereira 18.10 7 She'sluckythatway 122 7 5 7–½ 7–hd 6–1½ 4–nk Sanchez 27.00 3 Twisted Rosie 122 3 3 2–hd 3–1½ 4–½ 5–nk Jimenez 9.20 8 Forthenineteen 116 8 4 6–1 6–1 7–4 6–¾ Leon 55.70 1 Madame Mousse 124 1 6 4–½ 2–½ 2–hd 7–3¼ Gutierrez 3.00 5 Lovely Linda 117 5 2 3–hd 5–2½ 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 20.00

2 DURANGA 5.20 3.00 2.40 4 LUCKY STUDENT 3.40 2.80 6 BLOOMING HANNAH 6.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-7) $32.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-7-3) $1,961.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $26.55

Winner–Duranga Dbb.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Fay, Chad, Crawford, Patrick and Anderson, Jeffrey D.. Mutuel Pool $217,971 Roulette Pool $356 Exacta Pool $123,139 Superfecta Pool $65,708 Super High Five Pool $5,143 Trifecta Pool $89,988. Scratched–none.

DURANGA a step slow to begin, pulled her way along outside a rival to stalk the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and rallied along the fence under urging to prove best. LUCKY STUDENT sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out some in midstretch then drifted in late and could not hold off the winner. BLOOMING HANNAH broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out a bit just past midstretch and bested the others. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY chased off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED ROSIE close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. FORTHENINETEEN chased outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MADAME MOUSSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA stalked three deep, lugged out on the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.77 46.00 1:11.03 1:24.13 1:37.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bellerin 124 4 2 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ Franco 1.90 2 I Can Do This 124 1 3 4–2 3–hd 5 4–8 2–nk Talamo 2.60 5 Fast as Cass 124 3 1 3–hd 4–1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Pereira 8.40 3 Falcone 124 2 5 5 5 2–1 2–1½ 4–23½ Prat 1.50 7 Implicitly 124 5 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 4–hd 5 5 Pedroza 14.60

6 BELLERIN 5.80 2.80 2.40 2 I CAN DO THIS 3.00 2.40 5 FAST AS CASS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3) $2.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $8.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-4) $5.60

Winner–Bellerin B.g.5 by Malibu Moon out of Seek to Soar, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $197,607 Daily Double Pool $40,420 Exacta Pool $70,206 Superfecta Pool $18,206 Trifecta Pool $36,585. Scratched–Mo Bob (IRE), Tartini.

BELLERIN three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, inched away, drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. I CAN DO THIS saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight off heels nearing midway on the second turn, went around a rival a quarter mile out, angled back to the rail into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch and continued willingly. FAST AS CASS stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. FALCONE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch while bidding outside the winner, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. IMPLICITLY sent along four wide in the run to the first turn, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dropped back when headed on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.17 46.20 1:11.49 1:24.73 1:38.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Just Be Held 114 6 2 2–1½ 2–2 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–6 Velez 5.70 2 Conformation 124 2 5 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–1¼ Gutierrez 4.00 1 Sea Glass 124 1 4 5–1 5–½ 4–2½ 3–1 3–¾ Payeras 15.30 3 Asem 124 3 1 4–1 4–1 3–½ 4–3½ 4–3 Martinez 31.50 5 Cee Sam's Girl 124 5 6 6 6 5 5 5 Maldonado 2.60 4 Eskenforadrink 124 4 3 1–½ 1–1½ dnf Franco 1.10

6 JUST BE HELD 13.40 6.60 4.60 2 CONFORMATION 5.00 3.80 1 SEA GLASS 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $12.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $34.60 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $29.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3) $108.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $99.35

Winner–Just Be Held B.m.5 by Kafwain out of Matrimony, by Not For Love. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Daniel F. Hawkins. Mutuel Pool $223,808 Roulette Pool $385 Daily Double Pool $13,688 Exacta Pool $118,013 Superfecta Pool $48,752 Trifecta Pool $74,159. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $24.30. Pick Three Pool $50,504. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $8.75.

JUST BE HELD four wide into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, took command outside that one into the second turn, angled in and inched away, came off the rail in the stretch and drew off under urging. CONFORMATION saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. SEA GLASS saved ground stalking the pace, pulled a bit off the rail on the backstretch, steadied around the distressed runner into the second turn, angled back in and outfinished a rival for the show. ASEM between horses early, stalked outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. CEE SAM'S GIRL chased off the rail or outside a rival, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ESKENFORADRINK had speed three deep into the first turn, angled in and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the backstretch, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress into the second turn and was vanned off.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.22 44.97 1:09.54 1:16.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Twice Golden 124 4 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2¾ Smith 0.70 2 Mind for Mischief 124 1 2 1–hd 1–½ 2–8 2–10 Gutierrez 14.20 14 Chocolate Speights 124 5 4 3–1½ 3–2 3–2½ 3–¾ Franco 7.00 5 Full Eclipse 124 2 5 5 4–1 4–3½ 4–7 Blanc 2.50 6 Meso 119 3 3 4–hd 5 5 5 Espinoza 6.50

11 TWICE GOLDEN 3.40 2.60 2.10 2 MIND FOR MISCHIEF 8.40 3.80 14 CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (11-2) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-14-5) $10.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-14) $23.35

Winner–Twice Golden B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Golden History, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $192,990 Daily Double Pool $17,600 Exacta Pool $76,040 Superfecta Pool $25,225 Trifecta Pool $37,578. Scratched–Cairo Kiss, Claudelle, Confidently, Emrata, Hello Bubbles, Holly Hundy, La Shirimp, Ladymidtown, Twinkle Dream. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-11) paid $14.50. Pick Three Pool $20,398.

TWICE GOLDEN prompted the pace between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, was shaken up with the reins and a couple taps with the whip turned down to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away a sixteenth out and won clear under steady handling and a hold late. MIND FOR MISCHIEF had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS broke out and a bit slowly, pressed the pace three wide, stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and held third. FULL ECLIPSE broke a bit slowly and steadied briefly, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back on the turn and was edged for the show. MESO chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. FULL ECLIPSE and MESO wore calks.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.17 47.76 1:12.29 1:38.64 1:52.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Bold Mongolian 124 4 2 2–2 2–4 1–hd 1–3 1–5½ Franco 0.20 1 Paige Runner 124 1 4 3–½ 3–5 3–12 2–2 2–2½ Quinonez 8.60 2 Suprema 124 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–4½ 3–7 3–½ Desormeaux 3.60 5 Choi 117 3 3 4 4 4 4 4 Diaz, Jr. 14.10

6 BOLD MONGOLIAN 2.40 2.10 1 PAIGE RUNNER 3.40 2 SUPREMA

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $3.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $3.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-5) $0.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $2.10

Winner–Bold Mongolian Dbb.f.3 by Revolutionary out of Sky Ay Ay Ay, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Davaadorj Pureuvragchaa (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $232,476 Daily Double Pool $20,194 Exacta Pool $53,565 Superfecta Pool $16,140 Trifecta Pool $33,364. Scratched–Cherished, Soothing. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-6) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $36,726. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-1/3/4/7-13-3/4/6) 3766 tickets with 4 correct paid $22.00. Pick Four Pool $108,610. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-6-1/3/4/7-13-3/4/6) 5007 tickets with 5 correct paid $71.80. Pick Five Pool $418,223.

BOLD MONGOLIAN stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then stalked ad gain, re-bid alongside that rival a half mile out, took the lead into the second turn, inched away midway on the turn, kicked clear off the rail into the stretch and proved best under some left handed urging. PAIGE RUNNER a step slow to begin, stalked inside, came off the rail on the second turn and around a rival into the stretch and was clearly second best. SUPREMA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away from the winner five eighths out, battled inside that one into the second turn, was no a match in the stretch and just held third outside a rival late. CHOI chased outside a rival, dropped back inside on the backstretch, continued along the fence on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Pasadena Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.14 46.02 1:10.29 1:22.79 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Stubbins 120 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–4½ 1–8 1–8 T Baze 1.90 8 Neptune's Storm 122 4 4 4–5 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ Desormeaux 3.80 7 Mayor Cobb 120 3 5 5 5 5 4–6 3–3½ Pereira 22.40 9 Big Scott Daddy 120 5 3 3–1½ 4–6 3–hd 3–1½ 4–19½ Smith 0.90 3 Eagle Song 120 2 2 2–½ 2–2½ 4–4 5 5 Van Dyke 9.60

1 STUBBINS 5.80 3.60 3.40 8 NEPTUNE'S STORM 4.20 3.20 7 MAYOR COBB 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $9.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-7-9) $7.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-7) $21.45

Winner–Stubbins Dbb.c.3 by Morning Line out of Sierra Vista (GB), by Atraf (GB). Bred by Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $295,124 Daily Double Pool $16,448 Exacta Pool $117,420 Superfecta Pool $43,756 Trifecta Pool $70,203. Scratched–Colonial Creed, Much Better, Rijeka (IRE), Shining Through. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-1) paid $4.90. Pick Three Pool $40,534.

STUBBINS had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. NEPTUNE'S STORM chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in outside a rival in the drive and just held second. MAYOR COBB unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch, also drifted in some in the drive and was edged for the place. BIG SCOTT DADDY pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn and weakened. EAGLE SONG (IRE) prompted the pace between horses then outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn, steadied briefly a quarter mile out, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. NEPTUNE'S STORM wore calks.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 45.06 1:10.40 1:17.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Coil to Strike 114 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 1–½ Velez 2.40 4 Perfect Tale 124 3 3 4–1 5–2½ 4–4½ 2–½ Van Dyke 8.30 6 Sea's Journey 124 5 1 2–1 2–2½ 1–hd 3–3¼ Franco 2.80 5 Bouncing Around 124 4 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 4–14½ T Baze 3.10 3 Joey Boots 119 2 5 6 4–2 5–5 5–9 Figueroa 2.90 7 Rare Journey 124 6 4 5–hd 6 6 6 Flores 48.00

1 COIL TO STRIKE 6.80 4.00 2.60 4 PERFECT TALE 7.40 3.40 6 SEA'S JOURNEY 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $7.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $20.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-5) $11.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $27.65

Winner–Coil to Strike Ch.g.4 by Coil out of Thou Shalt Not, by Bertrando. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Dahlberg Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $270,498 Roulette Pool $411 Daily Double Pool $16,815 Exacta Pool $124,304 Superfecta Pool $53,415 Trifecta Pool $73,878. Scratched–Santaluz Dreamin. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $7.25. Pick Three Pool $26,215.

COIL TO STRIKE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging a sixteenth out and held gamely. PERFECT TALE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. SEA'S JOURNEY broke in a bit, sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for second between foes late. BOUNCING AROUND squeezed a bit at the start, stalked between horses then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOEY BOOTS pulled between horses then stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. RARE JOURNEY chased four wide then outside, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way. COIL TO STRIKE wore calks.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.76 44.35 1:10.00 1:23.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Proud Emma 122 5 6 6–8 6–17 2–½ 1–2¼ Smith 5.20 7 Stirred 122 7 5 5–7 5–4½ 5–1 2–½ Prat 11.20 4 Splashy Kisses 122 4 3 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1½ 3–2¼ Maldonado 13.80 3 Qahira 122 3 1 1–hd 2–2 3–1 4–nk Talamo 4.20 1 Flor de La Mar 122 1 4 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 5–2¾ Van Dyke 0.60 6 Shes All Woman 122 6 2 4–hd 4–1 6–30 6 Pereira 23.90 2 Imperial Creed 122 2 7 7 7 7 dnf Desormeaux 35.00

5 PROUD EMMA 12.40 5.00 4.20 7 STIRRED 10.80 6.00 4 SPLASHY KISSES 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $52.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $60.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $119.14 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-3-1) $3,773.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $147.85

Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.3 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gem, Inc., Last Call Racing and Tartaglione, Steven. Mutuel Pool $349,692 Roulette Pool $630 Daily Double Pool $30,319 Exacta Pool $169,191 Superfecta Pool $87,623 Super High Five Pool $9,889 Trifecta Pool $132,676. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $46.85. Pick Three Pool $28,886.

PROUD EMMA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, moved up outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied while drifting in to the lead under a left handed crack of the whip a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. STIRRED chased off the rail, angled in some nearing the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and gained the place toward the inside. SPLASHY KISSES had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front on the turn, inched away in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost second late. QAHIRA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FLOR DE LA MAR stalked inside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHES ALL WOMAN settled off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. IMPERIAL CREED broke a bit slowly, dropped well back along the inside, was eased through the stretch but did eventually walk across the line.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.99 45.51 58.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Violent Behavior 124 4 3 3–1½ 2–1 2–3 1–1¼ Maldonado 0.60 4 Palaleo 124 3 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ Van Dyke 4.60 1 Samurai Jack 124 1 1 4–8 4–12 3–2½ 3–6 Pedroza 6.20 8 Translucent 124 5 4 2–2 3–1½ 4–15 4–10 Gutierrez 2.90 2 Symphony in Motion 124 2 5 5 5 5 5 Harvey 42.50

6 VIOLENT BEHAVIOR 3.20 2.40 2.10 4 PALALEO 3.40 2.80 1 SAMURAI JACK 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-8) $1.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1) $6.05

Winner–Violent Behavior Dbb.r.3 by Violence out of Brave Cause, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Frank Lucarelli. Owner: Chad Christensen. Mutuel Pool $249,240 Daily Double Pool $28,897 Exacta Pool $105,136 Superfecta Pool $52,165 Trifecta Pool $64,482. Scratched–Bowl of Spaghetti, Craig's, Elusive Flame. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $34.45. Pick Three Pool $29,451.

VIOLENT BEHAVIOR stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, gained the lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. PALALEO sped to the early lead, dueled a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside the winner, drifted in some in deep stretch and held second. SAMURAI JACK saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. TRANSLUCENT hopped slightly at the start, stalked three deep then bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch, tracked that one on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. SYMPHONY IN MOTION hesitated to be away behind the field, settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was outrun. SAMURAI JACK wore calks.

TENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.07 45.07 1:10.68 1:24.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Ayacara 117 7 8 9 7–1½ 5–4 1–nk Diaz, Jr. 2.30 9 Spend It 124 9 6 6–2½ 6–½ 4–½ 2–½ Figueroa 18.10 1 Buck Duane 124 1 9 5–hd 3–2 1–hd 3–ns Prat 1.60 2 Sunset Seven 124 2 5 1–1 1–2 2–2 4–1½ Pedroza 24.20 3 Smokin B 124 3 3 3–1 2–hd 3–1 5–6 T Baze 5.60 5 Many Treats 124 5 7 7–½ 8–½ 6–2 6–½ Pereira 86.40 8 June Two Four 124 8 2 8–½ 9 7–2 7–19 Talamo 8.40 4 Moon Juice 124 4 4 4–1 5–1½ 8–15 8–32 Franco 13.60 6 Disco Cat 119 6 1 2–2 4–hd 9 9 Espinoza 11.80

7 AYACARA (GB) 6.60 4.40 2.80 9 SPEND IT 14.00 5.60 1 BUCK DUANE 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $37.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-2) $112.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-1-2-3) $6,302.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1) $59.30

Winner–Ayacara (GB) Ch.g.4 by Violence out of Pacifica Highway, by Pulpit. Bred by Overbury Stallions Ltd (GB). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Cerin, Colton, Pellman, Harry and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $332,541 Roulette Pool $449 Daily Double Pool $100,782 Exacta Pool $193,234 Superfecta Pool $122,360 Super High Five Pool $24,777 Trifecta Pool $150,103. Claimed–Buck Duane by Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Dan and Kawahara, Sheldon. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $139,166. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 2127 tickets with 4 correct paid $137.35. Pick Four Pool $382,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 383 tickets with 5 correct paid $542.15. Pick Five Pool $272,143. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/4/6-1-1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 335 tickets with 6 correct paid $248.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $156,029. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $549,038.

AYACARA (GB) settled off the rail then outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. SPEND IT chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and got up for second between foes late. BUCK DUANE a bit slow to begin, chased inside then split horses leaving the backstretch and again on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back and was caught between rivals late. SUNSET SEVEN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back toward the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. SMOKIN B saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and was outfinished. MANY TREATS chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came off the fence in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. JUNE TWO FOUR chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. MOON JUICE stalked between rivals then outside a foe, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way in the lane. DISCO CAT close up stalking the pace just off the rail, dropped back outside on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. MOON JUICE and SPEND IT wore calks.