Racing! Another horse death at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we catch up on some stewards’ rulings.
Sadly, we have to lead with the 20th horse death at Santa Anita since the meeting opened on Dec. 26. Eskenforadrink, running in a $16,000 claimer, sustained a life-ending injury during the third race on Saturday.
The 4-year-old filly was on the lead on the backstretch when jockey Geovanni Franco pulled her up with an injury to one of her front legs. She was euthanized back at the barns.
The race was run over a sloppy track. It was the seventh death during racing on the dirt. There have been five on turf and eight during dirt training.
Since the track was reopened, 523 horses had either had a timed work or ran in a race without incident before Saturday’s third race. Hundreds more have either galloped or exercised over the track surfaces.
This was Eskenforadrink’s 13th race, of which she has won twice and finished second five times. She was trained by Jorge Gutierrez and owned by Oscar Heredia.
A slightly longer version of this story can be found online. Just click here.
Stewards’ rulings
So, with all that was going on, let’s get caught up with stewards’ rulings.
--Apprentice jockey Jean (J.C.) Diaz, Jr. was suspended three days for failure to keep his mount Swirling straight during the fifth race at Santa Anita on Feb. 10. His suspension was for Feb. 22, 23, 24. Swirling won the race and was not taken down for the ride. Diaz said he made a mistake when he didn’t gather in his right rein, which would have kept Swirling from lugging in and crossing over two horses down the stretch.
--Trainer Howard Zucker was fined $100 for disorderly conduct. On Jan. 3, Zucker was schooling a horse and, according to the stewards, got impatient when the gate to the paddock wasn’t open. He was said to direct improper language to gateman Luis Holguin and then walked his horse down the road along the paddock path and was almost hit by a vehicle, according to the stewards’ report. Zucker said he did walk his horse down the path but denied using improper language directed at Holguin.
--Trainer Jorge Periban was fined $500 when his horse We Will Re Joyce tested positive for an overage of flunixin, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory. We Will Re Joyce, which won the fifth race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 16, had 77.8ng/ml in her system, over the allowable limit of 20 ng/ml. Periban said he had no idea how the excess drug got in the horse’s system.
--Jockey Felipe Martinez was suspended three days when his horse Annitasheaven shifted in and made contact with another horse in the seventh race on Feb. 16 at Santa Anita. The suspension was for Feb. 24, 28 and March 1. Martinez admitted he did a bad job allowing his horse to shift. Annitasheaven finished last in the eight-horse race.
--Trainer Joseph Herrick was fined $500 when his horse Lovely Finish tested positive for an overage of 5-hyrdroxydantrolene, a metabolite of Dantrolene, a muscle relaxer, during the second race at Del Mar on Dec. 1. Lovely Finish, who finished second, had 410 pg/ml in her system. The allowable amount is 100 pg/ml. Herrick said his foreman Raymundo Medina gave the horse the drug three days before the race rather than the usual four to keep the filly from “tying up.”
--Jockey Evin Roman and apprentice jockey J.C. Diaz, Jr., were both fined $50 when they were late to the paddock during the fifth race on Feb. 17. They both said they needed to put on rain gear and had lost track of time. Roman finished fourth aboard Rocky Rogue and Diaz was last and ninth on Billy the Hott.
--And in that same fifth race on Feb. 17, jockey Flavien Prat was fined $50 for also being late to the paddock. He offered no excuse, apologized and said it won’t happen again. His mount, Anatolian Heat won the race.
Those were all from the Feb. 14-18 stewards’ minutes. But, we got this little bit of information in the just released minutes for Feb. 22-24.
“For the first time in recent memory there were not any official rulings submitted by the Stewards this week. This racing week consisted of three (3) days.”
Santa Anita review
The feature, the $100,000 Pasadena Stakes, lost a lot of its punch as it was moved from the turf to the dirt because of rain and a sloppy track. It was a one-mile race for 3-year-olds. The field was reduced from nine to five with the surface switch. All four turf races on Saturday were moved to the dirt.
Despite all those factors, Stubbins was very impressive leading from gate to wire to win by eight lengths for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Tyler Baze. Rafael Bejarano is the regular rider but he was out after a tonsillectomy.
Stubbins paid $5.80, $3.60 and $3.40. Neptune’s Storm was second and Mayor Cobb was third.
“I am excited for this horse and the opportunity, it’s not every day you get a good 3-year old colt that comes around this time of year, hopefully I get to stick with him and we’ll see how far we’ll go because he’s pretty nice,” Baze said. “I’ve never ridden him before, but from watching tape of all four of his races, he seemed very ‘push button.’ It sure looked like he’s a horse that wants to go and I’m glad they didn’t change the game plan in the paddock.”
Santa Anita preview
There are nine races on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. Santa Anita boasts (and that’s an exaggeration) the only $100,000 race in the country on Sunday, the $100,000 Tiznow Stakes for older Cal-breds going a mile on the dirt. There are two turf races scheduled but there is still a chance of rain, so who knows, especially after of Saturday’s races were taken off the grass. Five of the races are straight out claimers with three allowance/optional claimers. The average field size is 7.
Morning-line maker Jon White could have thrown a blanket over the top three horses (and did) in the five-horse race. The post is scheduled about 3:20 p.m. in the middle of the card.
Edwards Going Left is the 8-5 favorite for trainer John Sadler and jockey Joel Rosario. The 5-year-old gelding is coming off a second in an allowance on Feb. 8. His signature win came in January of last year when he won the Cal Cup Sprint. He’s seven-of-18 lifetime.
Surfing Star is the 9-5 second choice for Bruce Headley and Flavien Prat. This 4-year-old colt is running his first stakes race but is coming off two allowance wins. He is three-of-five lifetime.
And, we’ll go three deep here with King Abner at 2-1. Phil D’Amato trains and Baze rides. This 5-year-old gelding is five-of-16 lifetime and ran his last two races on the turf. The two races before that were both wins on the dirt.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 7, 5, 7, 5, 6, 9, 7, 9.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Palm Beach Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: A Thread of Blue ($3.00)
Gulfstream (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Krampus ($11.60)
Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Recruiting Ready ($3.00)
Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Holy Helena ($6.20)
Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 Herecomesthebride Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Cambier Parc ($3.60)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Precieuse ($4.00)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bernardini Stakes, 4 and up, 1 5/16 miles. Winner: Royal Albert Hall ($8.80)
Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Jeltrin ($105.00)
Oaklawn (8): $100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Amy’s Challenge ($3.80)
Gulfstream (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Code of Honor ($21.00)
Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile moved to dirt. Winner: Stubbins ($5.80)
Gulfstream (14): Grade 2 $200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Zulu Alpha ($4.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
3:20 Santa Anita (5): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Edwards Going Left (8-5)
Bob Ike’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 7 Kylemore (3-1)
When Solomini is the morning line favorite, one is almost forced to jump into the water. In a race that appears to be loaded with speed, I am going to try this Richard Baltas-trained gelding with the hope they will try rating tactics today. He set the pace and settled for second vs. similar last time but he had been effective coming from off the pace earlier in his career and might be able to drop into a good spot if grabbed early from his outside box.
Saturday’s result: Two days in a row with double-digit winners as Proud Emma ($12.40) lagged far back behind the hot pace, moved up very wide into the stretch, then ran past the tiring leaders in the final 100 yards to win in hand.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 1 Winter Chocolate (9-2)
She has had a tendency to cause her own trouble in several recent starts, but she still rates as one of the most competitive runners in this event when factoring her past trouble and track variant. In her most recent start, she stumbled badly out of the gate and lost multiple lengths, but she finished fairly well under a hold far back. Trainer Jesus Nunez has been winning at a 23% clip over the last 30 nights of racing.
(No worries, Ed Burgart hasn’t gone away, he’s just on vacation. Chris Wade has been the racing analyst and host of the Los Alamitos night simulcast broadcast for nearly two decades. While Ed is on vacation, Chris also fills in as the nighttime morning-line maker.)
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 2.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 61-day meet. Raining &
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.49 44.67 57.28 1:03.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Duranga
|117
|2
|7
|5–2½
|4–hd
|3–1
|1–¾
|Figueroa
|1.60
|4
|Lucky Student
|119
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3
|2–2½
|Espinoza
|2.20
|6
|Blooming Hannah
|122
|6
|8
|8
|8
|5–1½
|3–2¾
|Pereira
|18.10
|7
|She'sluckythatway
|122
|7
|5
|7–½
|7–hd
|6–1½
|4–nk
|Sanchez
|27.00
|3
|Twisted Rosie
|122
|3
|3
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–½
|5–nk
|Jimenez
|9.20
|8
|Forthenineteen
|116
|8
|4
|6–1
|6–1
|7–4
|6–¾
|Leon
|55.70
|1
|Madame Mousse
|124
|1
|6
|4–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|7–3¼
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|5
|Lovely Linda
|117
|5
|2
|3–hd
|5–2½
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|20.00
|2
|DURANGA
|5.20
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|LUCKY STUDENT
|3.40
|2.80
|6
|BLOOMING HANNAH
|6.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$4.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$7.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-7)
|$32.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-6-7-3)
|$1,961.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$26.55
Winner–Duranga Dbb.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Fay, Chad, Crawford, Patrick and Anderson, Jeffrey D.. Mutuel Pool $217,971 Roulette Pool $356 Exacta Pool $123,139 Superfecta Pool $65,708 Super High Five Pool $5,143 Trifecta Pool $89,988. Scratched–none.
DURANGA a step slow to begin, pulled her way along outside a rival to stalk the pace, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and rallied along the fence under urging to prove best. LUCKY STUDENT sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out some in midstretch then drifted in late and could not hold off the winner. BLOOMING HANNAH broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out a bit just past midstretch and bested the others. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY chased off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED ROSIE close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. FORTHENINETEEN chased outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. MADAME MOUSSE saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA stalked three deep, lugged out on the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.77 46.00 1:11.03 1:24.13 1:37.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Bellerin
|124
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|Franco
|1.90
|2
|I Can Do This
|124
|1
|3
|4–2
|3–hd
|5
|4–8
|2–nk
|Talamo
|2.60
|5
|Fast as Cass
|124
|3
|1
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Pereira
|8.40
|3
|Falcone
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–23½
|Prat
|1.50
|7
|Implicitly
|124
|5
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Pedroza
|14.60
|6
|BELLERIN
|5.80
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|I CAN DO THIS
|3.00
|2.40
|5
|FAST AS CASS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$6.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3)
|$2.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$8.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-4)
|$5.60
Winner–Bellerin B.g.5 by Malibu Moon out of Seek to Soar, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $197,607 Daily Double Pool $40,420 Exacta Pool $70,206 Superfecta Pool $18,206 Trifecta Pool $36,585. Scratched–Mo Bob (IRE), Tartini.
BELLERIN three deep into the first turn, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, inched away, drifted out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. I CAN DO THIS saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight off heels nearing midway on the second turn, went around a rival a quarter mile out, angled back to the rail into the stretch, bid inside past midstretch and continued willingly. FAST AS CASS stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. FALCONE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, split horses on the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch while bidding outside the winner, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. IMPLICITLY sent along four wide in the run to the first turn, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dropped back when headed on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.17 46.20 1:11.49 1:24.73 1:38.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Just Be Held
|114
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–6
|Velez
|5.70
|2
|Conformation
|124
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|4.00
|1
|Sea Glass
|124
|1
|4
|5–1
|5–½
|4–2½
|3–1
|3–¾
|Payeras
|15.30
|3
|Asem
|124
|3
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–½
|4–3½
|4–3
|Martinez
|31.50
|5
|Cee Sam's Girl
|124
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Maldonado
|2.60
|4
|Eskenforadrink
|124
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–1½
|dnf
|Franco
|1.10
|6
|JUST BE HELD
|13.40
|6.60
|4.60
|2
|CONFORMATION
|5.00
|3.80
|1
|SEA GLASS
|5.20
|$2 ROULETTE (GREEN)
|$12.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$34.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$29.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-3)
|$108.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$99.35
Winner–Just Be Held B.m.5 by Kafwain out of Matrimony, by Not For Love. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Daniel F. Hawkins. Mutuel Pool $223,808 Roulette Pool $385 Daily Double Pool $13,688 Exacta Pool $118,013 Superfecta Pool $48,752 Trifecta Pool $74,159. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $24.30. Pick Three Pool $50,504. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $8.75.
JUST BE HELD four wide into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, took command outside that one into the second turn, angled in and inched away, came off the rail in the stretch and drew off under urging. CONFORMATION saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. SEA GLASS saved ground stalking the pace, pulled a bit off the rail on the backstretch, steadied around the distressed runner into the second turn, angled back in and outfinished a rival for the show. ASEM between horses early, stalked outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. CEE SAM'S GIRL chased off the rail or outside a rival, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ESKENFORADRINK had speed three deep into the first turn, angled in and set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, inched away on the backstretch, took a bad step and was pulled up in distress into the second turn and was vanned off.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.22 44.97 1:09.54 1:16.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Twice Golden
|124
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–2¾
|Smith
|0.70
|2
|Mind for Mischief
|124
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–8
|2–10
|Gutierrez
|14.20
|14
|Chocolate Speights
|124
|5
|4
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–¾
|Franco
|7.00
|5
|Full Eclipse
|124
|2
|5
|5
|4–1
|4–3½
|4–7
|Blanc
|2.50
|6
|Meso
|119
|3
|3
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Espinoza
|6.50
|11
|TWICE GOLDEN
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|MIND FOR MISCHIEF
|8.40
|3.80
|14
|CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (11-2)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-2-14-5)
|$10.25
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-2-14)
|$23.35
Winner–Twice Golden B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Golden History, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $192,990 Daily Double Pool $17,600 Exacta Pool $76,040 Superfecta Pool $25,225 Trifecta Pool $37,578. Scratched–Cairo Kiss, Claudelle, Confidently, Emrata, Hello Bubbles, Holly Hundy, La Shirimp, Ladymidtown, Twinkle Dream.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-11) paid $14.50. Pick Three Pool $20,398.
TWICE GOLDEN prompted the pace between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, was shaken up with the reins and a couple taps with the whip turned down to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away a sixteenth out and won clear under steady handling and a hold late. MIND FOR MISCHIEF had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS broke out and a bit slowly, pressed the pace three wide, stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and held third. FULL ECLIPSE broke a bit slowly and steadied briefly, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back on the turn and was edged for the show. MESO chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way. FULL ECLIPSE and MESO wore calks.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.17 47.76 1:12.29 1:38.64 1:52.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Bold Mongolian
|124
|4
|2
|2–2
|2–4
|1–hd
|1–3
|1–5½
|Franco
|0.20
|1
|Paige Runner
|124
|1
|4
|3–½
|3–5
|3–12
|2–2
|2–2½
|Quinonez
|8.60
|2
|Suprema
|124
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–4½
|3–7
|3–½
|Desormeaux
|3.60
|5
|Choi
|117
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Diaz, Jr.
|14.10
|6
|BOLD MONGOLIAN
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|PAIGE RUNNER
|3.40
|2
|SUPREMA
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6)
|$3.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$3.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-5)
|$0.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$2.10
Winner–Bold Mongolian Dbb.f.3 by Revolutionary out of Sky Ay Ay Ay, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Davaadorj Pureuvragchaa (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $232,476 Daily Double Pool $20,194 Exacta Pool $53,565 Superfecta Pool $16,140 Trifecta Pool $33,364. Scratched–Cherished, Soothing.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-11-6) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $36,726. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-6-1/3/4/7-13-3/4/6) 3766 tickets with 4 correct paid $22.00. Pick Four Pool $108,610. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-6-6-1/3/4/7-13-3/4/6) 5007 tickets with 5 correct paid $71.80. Pick Five Pool $418,223.
BOLD MONGOLIAN stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch then stalked ad gain, re-bid alongside that rival a half mile out, took the lead into the second turn, inched away midway on the turn, kicked clear off the rail into the stretch and proved best under some left handed urging. PAIGE RUNNER a step slow to begin, stalked inside, came off the rail on the second turn and around a rival into the stretch and was clearly second best. SUPREMA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away from the winner five eighths out, battled inside that one into the second turn, was no a match in the stretch and just held third outside a rival late. CHOI chased outside a rival, dropped back inside on the backstretch, continued along the fence on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Pasadena Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.14 46.02 1:10.29 1:22.79 1:36.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Stubbins
|120
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–8
|1–8
|T Baze
|1.90
|8
|Neptune's Storm
|122
|4
|4
|4–5
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|Desormeaux
|3.80
|7
|Mayor Cobb
|120
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–6
|3–3½
|Pereira
|22.40
|9
|Big Scott Daddy
|120
|5
|3
|3–1½
|4–6
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–19½
|Smith
|0.90
|3
|Eagle Song
|120
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–2½
|4–4
|5
|5
|Van Dyke
|9.60
|1
|STUBBINS
|5.80
|3.60
|3.40
|8
|NEPTUNE'S STORM
|4.20
|3.20
|7
|MAYOR COBB
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$9.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-7-9)
|$7.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-7)
|$21.45
Winner–Stubbins Dbb.c.3 by Morning Line out of Sierra Vista (GB), by Atraf (GB). Bred by Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: McShane Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $295,124 Daily Double Pool $16,448 Exacta Pool $117,420 Superfecta Pool $43,756 Trifecta Pool $70,203. Scratched–Colonial Creed, Much Better, Rijeka (IRE), Shining Through.
50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-1) paid $4.90. Pick Three Pool $40,534.
STUBBINS had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and drew off under left handed urging and steady handling late. NEPTUNE'S STORM chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in outside a rival in the drive and just held second. MAYOR COBB unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch, also drifted in some in the drive and was edged for the place. BIG SCOTT DADDY pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn and weakened. EAGLE SONG (IRE) prompted the pace between horses then outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn, steadied briefly a quarter mile out, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. NEPTUNE'S STORM wore calks.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 45.06 1:10.40 1:17.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Coil to Strike
|114
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|1–½
|Velez
|2.40
|4
|Perfect Tale
|124
|3
|3
|4–1
|5–2½
|4–4½
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|8.30
|6
|Sea's Journey
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–hd
|3–3¼
|Franco
|2.80
|5
|Bouncing Around
|124
|4
|6
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|4–14½
|T Baze
|3.10
|3
|Joey Boots
|119
|2
|5
|6
|4–2
|5–5
|5–9
|Figueroa
|2.90
|7
|Rare Journey
|124
|6
|4
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|48.00
|1
|COIL TO STRIKE
|6.80
|4.00
|2.60
|4
|PERFECT TALE
|7.40
|3.40
|6
|SEA'S JOURNEY
|2.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$20.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-5)
|$11.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$27.65
Winner–Coil to Strike Ch.g.4 by Coil out of Thou Shalt Not, by Bertrando. Bred by Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Dahlberg Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $270,498 Roulette Pool $411 Daily Double Pool $16,815 Exacta Pool $124,304 Superfecta Pool $53,415 Trifecta Pool $73,878. Scratched–Santaluz Dreamin.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $7.25. Pick Three Pool $26,215.
COIL TO STRIKE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail when headed in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging a sixteenth out and held gamely. PERFECT TALE stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. SEA'S JOURNEY broke in a bit, sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for second between foes late. BOUNCING AROUND squeezed a bit at the start, stalked between horses then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn and off the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOEY BOOTS pulled between horses then stalked inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. RARE JOURNEY chased four wide then outside, dropped back and angled in on the turn and gave way. COIL TO STRIKE wore calks.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 21.76 44.35 1:10.00 1:23.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Proud Emma
|122
|5
|6
|6–8
|6–17
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Smith
|5.20
|7
|Stirred
|122
|7
|5
|5–7
|5–4½
|5–1
|2–½
|Prat
|11.20
|4
|Splashy Kisses
|122
|4
|3
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|3–2¼
|Maldonado
|13.80
|3
|Qahira
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–1
|4–nk
|Talamo
|4.20
|1
|Flor de La Mar
|122
|1
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–1
|5–2¾
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|6
|Shes All Woman
|122
|6
|2
|4–hd
|4–1
|6–30
|6
|Pereira
|23.90
|2
|Imperial Creed
|122
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|dnf
|Desormeaux
|35.00
|5
|PROUD EMMA
|12.40
|5.00
|4.20
|7
|STIRRED
|10.80
|6.00
|4
|SPLASHY KISSES
|4.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$52.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$60.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3)
|$119.14
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-4-3-1)
|$3,773.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4)
|$147.85
Winner–Proud Emma Ch.f.3 by Include out of Debutante Dreamer, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gem, Inc., Last Call Racing and Tartaglione, Steven. Mutuel Pool $349,692 Roulette Pool $630 Daily Double Pool $30,319 Exacta Pool $169,191 Superfecta Pool $87,623 Super High Five Pool $9,889 Trifecta Pool $132,676. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-5) paid $46.85. Pick Three Pool $28,886.
PROUD EMMA broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, moved up outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied while drifting in to the lead under a left handed crack of the whip a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. STIRRED chased off the rail, angled in some nearing the stretch, split rivals a sixteenth out and gained the place toward the inside. SPLASHY KISSES had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, put a head in front on the turn, inched away in the stretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and lost second late. QAHIRA went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FLOR DE LA MAR stalked inside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHES ALL WOMAN settled off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. IMPERIAL CREED broke a bit slowly, dropped well back along the inside, was eased through the stretch but did eventually walk across the line.
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.99 45.51 58.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Violent Behavior
|124
|4
|3
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–3
|1–1¼
|Maldonado
|0.60
|4
|Palaleo
|124
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1½
|Van Dyke
|4.60
|1
|Samurai Jack
|124
|1
|1
|4–8
|4–12
|3–2½
|3–6
|Pedroza
|6.20
|8
|Translucent
|124
|5
|4
|2–2
|3–1½
|4–15
|4–10
|Gutierrez
|2.90
|2
|Symphony in Motion
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Harvey
|42.50
|6
|VIOLENT BEHAVIOR
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|PALALEO
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|SAMURAI JACK
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$37.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$5.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-1-8)
|$1.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-1)
|$6.05
Winner–Violent Behavior Dbb.r.3 by Violence out of Brave Cause, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Frank Lucarelli. Owner: Chad Christensen. Mutuel Pool $249,240 Daily Double Pool $28,897 Exacta Pool $105,136 Superfecta Pool $52,165 Trifecta Pool $64,482. Scratched–Bowl of Spaghetti, Craig's, Elusive Flame.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $34.45. Pick Three Pool $29,451.
VIOLENT BEHAVIOR stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up, gained the lead under left handed urging in deep stretch and proved best. PALALEO sped to the early lead, dueled a bit off the rail, inched away and angled in on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, fought back inside the winner, drifted in some in deep stretch and held second. SAMURAI JACK saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and bested the others. TRANSLUCENT hopped slightly at the start, stalked three deep then bid outside the runner-up leaving the backstretch, tracked that one on the turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. SYMPHONY IN MOTION hesitated to be away behind the field, settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was outrun. SAMURAI JACK wore calks.
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.07 45.07 1:10.68 1:24.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Ayacara
|117
|7
|8
|9
|7–1½
|5–4
|1–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|9
|Spend It
|124
|9
|6
|6–2½
|6–½
|4–½
|2–½
|Figueroa
|18.10
|1
|Buck Duane
|124
|1
|9
|5–hd
|3–2
|1–hd
|3–ns
|Prat
|1.60
|2
|Sunset Seven
|124
|2
|5
|1–1
|1–2
|2–2
|4–1½
|Pedroza
|24.20
|3
|Smokin B
|124
|3
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|5–6
|T Baze
|5.60
|5
|Many Treats
|124
|5
|7
|7–½
|8–½
|6–2
|6–½
|Pereira
|86.40
|8
|June Two Four
|124
|8
|2
|8–½
|9
|7–2
|7–19
|Talamo
|8.40
|4
|Moon Juice
|124
|4
|4
|4–1
|5–1½
|8–15
|8–32
|Franco
|13.60
|6
|Disco Cat
|119
|6
|1
|2–2
|4–hd
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|11.80
|7
|AYACARA (GB)
|6.60
|4.40
|2.80
|9
|SPEND IT
|14.00
|5.60
|1
|BUCK DUANE
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$18.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$37.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-1-2)
|$112.28
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-1-2-3)
|$6,302.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-1)
|$59.30
Winner–Ayacara (GB) Ch.g.4 by Violence out of Pacifica Highway, by Pulpit. Bred by Overbury Stallions Ltd (GB). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Cerin, Colton, Pellman, Harry and Seymour, Lauri. Mutuel Pool $332,541 Roulette Pool $449 Daily Double Pool $100,782 Exacta Pool $193,234 Superfecta Pool $122,360 Super High Five Pool $24,777 Trifecta Pool $150,103. Claimed–Buck Duane by Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Dan and Kawahara, Sheldon. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $39.35. Pick Three Pool $139,166. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 2127 tickets with 4 correct paid $137.35. Pick Four Pool $382,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 383 tickets with 5 correct paid $542.15. Pick Five Pool $272,143. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/4/6-1-1/2-5-3/5/6/7-7) 335 tickets with 6 correct paid $248.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $156,029. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $549,038.
AYACARA (GB) settled off the rail then outside, went three deep on the turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. SPEND IT chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and got up for second between foes late. BUCK DUANE a bit slow to begin, chased inside then split horses leaving the backstretch and again on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, fought back and was caught between rivals late. SUNSET SEVEN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back toward the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. SMOKIN B saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and was outfinished. MANY TREATS chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came off the fence in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. JUNE TWO FOUR chased between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. MOON JUICE stalked between rivals then outside a foe, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way in the lane. DISCO CAT close up stalking the pace just off the rail, dropped back outside on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. MOON JUICE and SPEND IT wore calks.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,394
|$1,196,706
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,630,319
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,512,925
|TOTAL
|5,394
|$9,339,950
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 3.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 61-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Odyssey Explorer
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Kawara
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Paulo H. Lobo
|15-1
|16,000
|3
|Elwood J
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Hard Arch
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|6-1
|16,000
|5
|Bear Chum
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Sean McCarthy
|15-1
|16,000
|6
|Upper Room
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip A. Oviedo
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Taniko
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|16,000
|8
|Oh Man
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Appolina
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|50,000
|2
|Lunagonnamoonya
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|La Purissima
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Pricing
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Thomas F. Proctor
|3-1
|50,000
|5
|Gemagine
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|50,000
|6
|Derby Luck
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|50,000
|7
|Miss Lady Ann
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Daddy Jones
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Librado Barocio
|6-1
|2
|Lieutenant Dan
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|8-5
|3
|Teacher's Treasure
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Eddie Truman
|9-5
|4
|Rickey B
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|50,000
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Buckstopper Kit
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|3-1
|25,000
|2
|Original Intent
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Dean Greenman
|12-1
|25,000
|3
|Comes the Dream
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Twentytwentyvision
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|25,000
|5
|Play Hard to Get
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|25,000
|6
|Orchestral
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|Crown the Kitten
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Reed Saldana
|10-1
|25,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tiznow Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|King Abner
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|2
|Unusually Green
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|3
|Surfing Star
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bruce Headley
|9-5
|4
|Edwards Going Left
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|5
|Shades of Victory
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Reed Saldana
|15-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bragging Rights
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|8-1
|16,000
|2
|Christy Jackson
|Jorge Velez
|114
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Scathing
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|7-2
|16,000
|4
|Naughty Sophie
|Evin Roman
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|4-1
|16,000
|5
|Sturdy One
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Reed Saldana
|2-1
|16,000
|6
|Cinnamon Twist
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Leroy
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Philip A. Oviedo
|15-1
|2
|California Street
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|3
|Make It a Triple
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|12-1
|4
|Zatter
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|5
|Heck Yeah
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|6
|The Rule of King's
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|7
|Coil Me Home
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|8
|Distinctive B
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|40,000
|9
|Paddock Pick
|Mike Smith
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Major Cabbie
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Dan L. Hendricks
|12-1
|2
|California Journey
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|3
|Beaumarchais
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|4
|Solomini
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|5
|Route Six Six
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|6
|Cool Bobby
|Mike Smith
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|7
|Kylemore
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tip Top Gal
|David Martin
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|30,000
|2
|True Validity
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|30,000
|3
|Dairy Kid
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Nicolas Acuna
|12-1
|30,000
|4
|Out of Control
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|30,000
|5
|Seaside Dancer
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|30,000
|6
|Belltown Belle
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|5-1
|30,000
|7
|New Year New Me
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|30,000
|8
|Acadia Fleet
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|30,000
|9
|Stellar Way
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|John Cisneros
|30-1
|30,000