Racing! Sadly, the number is now 23

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get back to the stewards’ rulings.

No escaping it, another horse death is really all we can think about. We’ve said it before that no death is more important than any other, be it a Grade 1 winner or cheap claimer. But, right now, these deaths are magnified like never before.

Sunday’s was pretty horrific to watch. It’s not as if a jockey pulls up the horse and you hope for the best. This one was violent. Thank goodness the jockeys and other horse escaped in pretty good shape.

This newsletter has been on hiatus enough recently and somehow I think we need to push it back to being a place where you can escape, if only for a few minutes. But, make no mistake about it, we will continue to cover this issue as aggressively as any media outlet in the country.

We were the first to report the number of deaths, the names of the horses and other aspects of this story. We’ve lost subscribers because of our reporting saying we are killing California racing. Santa Anita officials have scolded me for being too negative. Animal rights groups have excoriated me for being too positive.

There’s a joke in our business about the top of a story that goes something like this. “ Michael Waltrip won the Daytona 500 on Sunday in a race marred by the death of Dale Earnhardt .”

What’s really important here? Yes, we know what matters as the sport, and this is not an exaggeration, hangs perilously in the balance.

So, here’s the deal I’m offering you. The bigger picture stories on the horse deaths will appear prominently online and in print. We’ll also cover them in a big way in the newsletter. Make no mistake, we know what’s important. But, in the newsletter, we will also continue to do daily coverage of races and results. (i.e. Michael Waltrip won the Daytona 500 … )

Let’s get caught up on some stewards’ rulings. Even though there wasn’t racing, it didn’t mean that they didn’t have anything to do.

--Trainer Carla Gaines was fined $1,500 after three horses were administered a prohibited race-day medication resulting in a late scratch declaration. On Jan. 11, it was discovered that Lucky Stepper, Journal Entry and Lucky Lately were given GastroGard, which controls acid, by foreman David Chavarin at a time too close to the race. Gaines said she wasn’t at the barn when it happened but accepted responsibility.

--Groom Christina Newton was suspended 30 days (March 4-April 2) for being engaged in the use of drugs. According to the stewards’ minutes, Newton had been accused of selling methamphetamine in the barn area, which she denied. However, she did admit to using and tested positive for the drug. Newton will be evaluated by the Winners’ Foundation before the suspension is lifted.

-- Demetrios Xanthos (representing Fortuna Ranch Racing, LLC) was suspended for failure to appear at a stewards’ hearing. He is in a financial dispute with Dr. Melinda Blue over an alleged unpaid veterinarian bill of $1,569.14. There is an additional dispute with Dr. Ronald Magrini for $1,419.56. Xanthos is denied access to the track until the stewards lift the suspension. The suspension started on March 15.

--Trainer Steve Miyadi is fined $100 after he ordered that a 2-year-old be taken to the track when it is prohibited on March 9. He accepted responsibility after outrider Cindy Ellet ordered a violation notice be issued.

--Assistant trainer James Barnes was fined $100 for coming on to the track 10 minutes early, at a time that was designated for workers only. Barnes wanted to gallop his horse. Outrider Juan Garcia ordered that a violation notice be issued. Barnes accepted the responsibility “in a very respectful manner.”

There were three $100,000 stakes races on Sunday’s card, all down the hillside turf course. The first, the Sensational Star for older Cal-breds was won by Pee Wee Reese, the horse. He hasn’t raced since August, when he was vanned off at Del Mar. He went straight to the lead and was never headed, beating Eddie Haskell by 1 ¼ lengths. Brandothebartender was third. Pee Wee Reese paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.10.

“This horse runs really well fresh,” said winning trainer Phil D’Amato . “We gave him lots of time to recover from Del Mar last year and he came back a nice, fresh, happy, healthy horse. When he’s like that, he’s unstoppable.”

Jockey Drayden van Dyke picked up the mount from Joe Talamo , was raced Saturday in Dubai. “I didn’t think he was going that quick unless he is just that fast of a horse,” Van Dyke said. “But he was well within himself the whole way. He was on cruise control.”

The second graded stakes was the ill-fated Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, down the hill for horses 3 and older. It was won by Law Abidin Citizen for trainer Mark Glatt and jockey Tiago Pereira . Conquest Tsunami, the favorite, finished fifth.

In the final stakes, also 6 ½ furlongs down the hill but restricted to Cal-bred fillies and mares. Gypsy Blu came from far back to win by a half-length, going past heavy favorite S Y Sky. X S Gold was third.

Gypsy Blu paid $8.40, $3.40 and $3.00 for Glatt and jockey Joel Rosario , who was late getting to the track from racing in Dubai on Saturday. Rosario was the scheduled jockey on La Sardane, who went down in the San Simeon, but got back up and was uninjured.

“I just arrived a couple hours ago [from Dubai] and I’m a little tired but I feel better now that we have a win,” Rosario said. “I thought it was going to be a little bit closer but she took her time. She’s a runner when she sees a horse in front, she’s going to come after it and get it at the end.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 31. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 57th day of a 61-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 46.79 59.80 1:13.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Erebuni 124 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–¾ Flores 12.60 7 Incredibly Lucky 124 7 8 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Pereira 1.10 2 And Counting 124 2 3 7–½ 6–2½ 3–hd 3–nk Maldonado 8.80 8 Meritocracy 118 8 1 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–1¼ Roman 3.70 3 Vella 118 3 9 8–1½ 7–½ 7–2 5–2 Quinonez 15.90 5 Cat's Desire 117 5 4 5–hd 5–1½ 5–1 6–2¾ Velez 6.00 10 Witches Brew 118 9 10 10 10 9–1½ 7–¾ Ochoa 81.90 11 Out of Control 113 10 2 4–1½ 3–hd 6–4 8–3 Espinoza 11.30 1 Spacerika 116 1 7 9–8 9–5 8–3 9–6 Tellez 63.60 6 Soprescious 124 6 6 6–1½ 8–1 10 10 Figueroa 77.80

4 EREBUNI 27.20 10.00 5.80 7 INCREDIBLY LUCKY 3.20 2.40 2 AND COUNTING 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.10 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $39.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-8) $114.82 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-2-8-3) $7,575.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $145.80

Winner–Erebuni Ch.f.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Yet Anothernatalie, by Storm Boot. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Sam J. Scolamieri. Owner: Petrosian Brothers Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $239,797 Roulette Pool $352 Exacta Pool $154,539 Superfecta Pool $63,527 Super High Five Pool $13,556 Trifecta Pool $96,104. Scratched–A Dime for Me.

EREBUNI had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in midstretch and held gamely under some urging. INCREDIBLY LUCKY dueled outside the winner then between horses to the stretch, drifted in a bit late and continued willingly. AND COUNTING saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and edged a foe for third. MERITOCRACY bobbled some at the start but broke on top, stalked then pressed the pace three deep between foes to the stretch and was edged for the show. VELLA chased outside a rival then three deep early on the turn, angled in just off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. CAT'S DESIRE between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a late response. WITCHES BREW broke a bit slowly, dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled in again in midstretch and did not rally. OUT OF CONTROL went up to press the pace four wide to the stretch and weakened in the drive. SPACERIKA chased inside, came a bit off the rail into the turn, had the rider lose the whip a quarter mile out, entered the stretch three wide, angled in and lacked a further response. SOPRESCIOUS between horses early, stalked outside a rival, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the fence into the stretch and had little left for the drive, then was not persevered with in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sensational Star Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.15 42.85 1:04.87 1:10.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Pee Wee Reese 124 6 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–1¼ Van Dyke 1.30 5 Eddie Haskell 122 4 2 4–1 2–1 2–3 2–1¼ Desormeaux 1.50 2 Brandothebartender 124 2 6 6 6 3–½ 3–4 Bejarano 3.30 1 Minister of Soul 124 1 3 2–hd 3–½ 4–1 4–½ Corbett 12.00 6 Tule Fog 122 5 5 5–3 4–2 5–3½ 5–4½ Blanc 28.10 4 Start a Runnin 120 3 4 3–hd 5–1 6 6 Flores 28.80

7 PEE WEE REESE 4.60 2.60 2.10 5 EDDIE HASKELL 2.80 2.20 2 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $4.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-1) $1.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $3.80

Winner–Pee Wee Reese Dbb.h.6 by Tribal Rule out of Bluegrass Belle, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $248,521 Roulette Pool $311 Daily Double Pool $43,970 Exacta Pool $115,613 Superfecta Pool $53,883 Trifecta Pool $80,601. Scratched–Minoso.

PEE WEE REESE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, kicked clear and held under urging. EDDIE HASKELL four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and continued willingly but could not catch the winner. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER a half step slow into stride, settled just off the rail chasing the pace, went around a rival into the stretch and picked up the show. MINISTER OF SOUL saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. TULE FOG between horses early, stalked outside then three deep leaving the hill and into the stretch and lacked a further response. START A RUNNIN also between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail, was in tight briefly midway on the hill, angled to the inside leaving the hill and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.26 46.19 59.08 1:12.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Lovely Raquel 124 8 5 5–1½ 5–½ 2–hd 1–¾ Delgadillo 1.60 7 Heloise 124 7 7 7–1½ 6–4 5–hd 2–1¼ Fuentes 2.40 4 Chay Up and Away 124 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–½ 3–½ Puglisi 5.70 3 Purdue 124 3 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 4–nk Payeras 27.00 2 Copper Cowgirl 117 2 1 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 5–5 Velez 9.90 1 Jeweled 117 1 8 8–2 8–3 7–½ 6–hd Diaz, Jr. 7.30 6 Queen Carmelita 118 6 4 3–1 3–hd 6–4 7–4 Figueroa 12.70 5 Warm It Up 124 5 9 6–hd 7–1½ 8–4 8–2¼ Flores 33.00 9 Royal Astronomer 124 9 6 9 9 9 9 Vergara, Jr. 72.10

8 LOVELY RAQUEL 5.20 3.00 2.20 7 HELOISE 3.40 2.60 4 CHAY UP AND AWAY 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-3) $33.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-3-2) $341.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4) $17.50

Winner–Lovely Raquel Dbb.m.6 by Scat Daddy out of Atlas Valley, by Capote. Bred by Kendall E. Hansen , M.D. Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Juan J. Garcia. Mutuel Pool $219,597 Roulette Pool $194 Daily Double Pool $21,572 Exacta Pool $120,830 Superfecta Pool $71,052 Super High Five Pool $4,699 Trifecta Pool $96,287. Claimed–Lovely Raquel by KS Stables. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Claimed–Jeweled by DA Meah Racing and Marasa, William. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-8) paid $43.55. Pick Three Pool $60,130.

LOVELY RAQUEL chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied to the lead outside foes a sixteenth out and held gamely. HELOISE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the turn, split horses in midstretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and continued willingly late. CHAY UP AND AWAY drifted out a bit just after the start, dueled outside a rival, fought back on the turn, was between horses in midstretch and held third. PURDUE had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away briefly in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the show. COPPER COWGIRL saved ground chasing the pace, bid inside past midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. JEWELED chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN CARMELITA three deep early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WARM IT UP was a half step slow to begin then steadied when crowded just after the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response. ROYAL ASTRONOMER dropped back outside then off the rail, angled in on the turn and was not a threat.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Simeon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 20.72 42.50 1:05.06 1:11.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Law Abidin Citizen 121 2 5 4–2½ 4–½ 1–1 1–1 Pereira 6.90 4 Cistron 121 4 3 3–3 3–1 2–2 2–2½ Bejarano 9.40 5 Mesut 121 5 4 7 7 5 3–1¼ Franco 14.30 6 Air Vice Marshal 121 6 2 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 4–9 Mn Garcia 43.80 1 Conquest Tsunami 123 1 1 1–1 1–1 4–2½ 5 Van Dyke 0.50 3 Arms Runner 121 3 7 5–2 5–2½ dnf Pedroza 11.50 7 La Sardane 118 7 6 6–1½ 6–2½ dnf Fuentes 5.40

2 LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN 15.80 7.40 7.20 4 CISTRON 9.20 9.20 5 MESUT 10.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $49.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $39.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-6) $181.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $127.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-5-6-1) Carryover $6,985

Winner–Law Abidin Citizen Dbb.g.5 by Twirling Candy out of Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J., Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $356,135 Roulette Pool $681 Daily Double Pool $22,152 Exacta Pool $142,478 Superfecta Pool $90,867 Trifecta Pool $114,647 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,152. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-8-2) paid $34.10. Pick Three Pool $31,534.

LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead nearing midstretch, inched away and held under urging. CISTRON angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the drive and went on willingly but could not quite match the winner. MESUT chased a bit off the rail then inside leaving the hill and into the stretch, came out in the drive and picked up the show. AIR VICE MARSHAL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the necessary response. CONQUEST TSUNAMI sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, was between foes in upper stretch and weakened. LA SARDANE (FR) angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the hill and three deep into the stretch, then fell over a fallen foe on the dirt crossing. ARMS RUNNER a bit slow to begin, angled in and chased inside, came out some leaving the hill, took a bad step on the dirt crossing, appeared injured and fell, then was vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the stretch before ruling no other runner was the cause of the trouble to ARMS RUNNER. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.10 45.74 1:11.13 1:17.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Wild Bean 124 2 4 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 Bejarano 3.90 4 Fly Away Birdie 122 4 6 6–6 6–6 3–1 2–¾ Rosario 3.80 7 Toothless Wonder 122 7 3 4–1 5–2 2–2½ 3–1¾ Gutierrez 5.10 5 Surprise Fashion 124 5 7 7 7 7 4–2¾ Quinonez 9.60 6 Owning 124 6 2 3–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–3¼ Pereira 2.30 3 Diamond Blitz 124 3 5 2–hd 2–hd 4–hd 6–3¼ Sanchez 4.90 1 Violent Behavior 124 1 1 5–2½ 3–hd 6–1½ 7 Maldonado 17.90

2 WILD BEAN 9.80 5.60 3.60 4 FLY AWAY BIRDIE 4.80 3.80 7 TOOTHLESS WONDER 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $82.60 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $22.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-5) $59.08 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-5-6) $2,690.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $52.50

Winner–Wild Bean Dbb.g.3 by Champ Pegasus out of Pagosa Springs, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc. (CA). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Legacy Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $226,741 Roulette Pool $433 Daily Double Pool $23,735 Exacta Pool $110,451 Superfecta Pool $49,550 Super High Five Pool $16,403 Trifecta Pool $79,897. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $68.45. Pick Three Pool $47,631. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/7-8-2-2) 982 tickets with 4 correct paid $155.85. Pick Four Pool $200,561. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3/7-8-2-2) 158 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,986.05. Pick Five Pool $548,273.

WILD BEAN had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn and held clear under urging. FLY AWAY BIRDIE chased just off the inside, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and outfinished a rival late for the place. TOOTHLESS WONDER pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was outkicked late for second. SURPRISE FASHION unhurried and angled in early, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and bested the others. OWNING prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. DIAMOND BLITZ stalked early then pressed the pace between foes, stalked the winner a bit off the rail on the turn, was between rivals into the stretch and also weakened. VIOLENT BEHAVIOR saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the final furlong.

SIXTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.47 43.40 1:05.75 1:11.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Blitzkrieg 122 5 6 3–hd 3–½ 1–2 1–2½ Bejarano 1.20 9 My Man Chuckles 124 9 8 11 8–1½ 7–1 2–½ Franco 9.00 10 Oiseau de Guerre 124 10 2 4–2 4–1 3–1 3–½ Desormeaux 9.70 6 Major Cabbie 124 6 10 9–½ 9–½ 8–1½ 4–hd Pedroza 51.80 4 Eric the Trojan 124 4 5 5–½ 6–1 4–½ 5–1¼ Roman 8.90 3 Big Buzz 124 3 9 7–½ 5–hd 5–½ 6–2¼ Pereira 21.40 1 Galloping Mischief 118 1 4 10–½ 11 10–½ 7–hd Van Dyke 7.90 7 Buckys Pick 124 7 1 6–½ 7–½ 9–2 8–nk Maldonado 37.60 2 Via Egnatia 124 2 11 2–1½ 1–hd 6–hd 9–2¼ Rosario 6.20 8 Taste's Legend 124 8 7 8–1½ 10–1½ 11 10–1¼ Ocampo 132.00 11 Mr. Twinery 119 11 3 1–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 11 Espinoza 10.10

5 BLITZKRIEG 4.40 3.00 2.60 9 MY MAN CHUCKLES 7.40 4.20 10 OISEAU DE GUERRE 5.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-10-6) $173.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-10) $42.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-10-6-4) Carryover $3,630

Winner–Blitzkrieg Dbb.g.4 by War Front out of Bauble Queen, by Arch. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $402,041 Roulette Pool $344 Daily Double Pool $36,006 Exacta Pool $230,880 Superfecta Pool $100,235 Trifecta Pool $160,842 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,756. Claimed–Eric the Trojan by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Passionate Reward. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $67.00. Pick Three Pool $51,633.

BLITZKRIEG stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence into the stretch to gain the lead and won clear under urging. MY MAN CHUCKLES chased outside then alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and got up for the show. OISEAU DE GUERRE stalked outside a rival to the stretch and was edged for the place. MAJOR CABBIE chased between horses then inside down the hill and into the stretch and was edged for third. ERIC THE TROJAN stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BIG BUZZ chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the hill and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. GALLOPING MISCHIEF settled inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BUCKYS PICK steadied between horses early, stalked off the rail then three deep on the hill and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. VIA EGNATIA had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit into the stretch and weakened. TASTE'S LEGEND chased four wide, dropped back and angled in leaving the hill and also weakened. MR. TWINERY angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted four wide into the stretch and also weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.81 45.10 57.86 1:11.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Dialed Up 124 5 11 4–½ 3–1½ 2–½ 1–nk Pereira 8.50 1 Posterize 118 1 2 2–2 1–hd 1–½ 2–4¼ Franco 4.30 9 Runnin'withdadevil 119 9 3 3–1 4–2 4–4 3–2¾ Espinoza 6.70 3 Summer Games 118 3 6 1–hd 2–2 3–3½ 4–5 Gryder 8.60 7 Asaro 118 7 5 10–½ 10–2 8–1½ 5–1½ Figueroa 30.80 12 Curry 118 12 7 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–2½ 6–2 Maldonado 29.40 6 Big Barrel 124 6 4 9–5 8–1½ 7–hd 7–1¼ Quinonez 3.20 10 Jamming Eddy 118 10 1 5–1 6–4½ 6–3 8–3¼ Pedroza 4.30 8 Ultimate Shilo 111 8 10 11–hd 11–7 11–9 9–¾ Diaz, Jr. 103.60 4 Golden Birthday 118 4 12 8–hd 7–½ 9–3 10–5½ Espinoza 6.20 2 Bernardos Hideaway 118 2 8 7–1 9–1½ 10–hd 11–1 Payeras 99.60 11 Understand Autism 118 11 9 12 12 12 12 Roman 80.90

5 DIALED UP 19.00 8.60 5.60 1 POSTERIZE 5.60 3.80 9 RUNNIN'WITHDADEVIL 5.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $45.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-9-3) $243.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-9) $183.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-9-3-7) Carryover $7,281

Winner–Dialed Up B.g.4 by Dialed In out of Boro, by Siphon (BRZ). Bred by Willow Tree Farm, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Supreme Racing. Mutuel Pool $329,996 Roulette Pool $486 Daily Double Pool $40,770 Exacta Pool $186,528 Superfecta Pool $86,990 Trifecta Pool $118,357 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,784. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $74.55. Pick Three Pool $56,858.

DIALED UP stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep in the drive, gained the lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. POSTERIZE had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued gamely to the end. RUNNIN'WITHDADEVIL stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. SUMMER GAMES had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, was between horses again in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ASARO between foes early, dropped back and angled in to save ground, came out into the stretch and improved position. CURRY chased outside, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. BIG BARREL settled outside a rival then three deep into and out of the turn and lacked a rally. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and weakened. ULTIMATE SHILO unhurried outside then off the rail, split horses into the turn and failed to menace. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail, went between horses into the turn and did not rally. BERNARDOS HIDEAWAY saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. UNDERSTAND AUTISM dropped back outside then three deep, angled in off the rail on the turn and was not a threat.

EIGHTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Irish O'Brien Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.98 44.15 1:06.76 1:12.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Gypsy Blu 120 5 7 9–1½ 9–2½ 6–2½ 1–½ Rosario 3.20 10 S Y Sky 124 10 2 3–½ 3–hd 1–1 2–1¼ Franco 0.90 9 X S Gold 122 9 3 5–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 3–1½ Desormeaux 10.40 4 Fiery Lady 122 4 5 1–hd 2–1 2–hd 4–1¼ Van Dyke 10.00 2 Queen Bee to You 122 2 10 6–1½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 Bejarano 8.80 6 Algorhythmic 122 6 4 4–1 6–2 4–hd 6–1¾ Espinoza 17.50 3 Donut Girl 120 3 11 8–1½ 7–1 7–2½ 7–1 Roman 32.40 8 Barbara Beatrice 124 8 8 10–hd 10–3 9–1 8–1½ Pereira 35.90 11 Scathing 120 11 1 7–1 8–hd 8–1½ 9–2¼ Quinonez 134.80 7 Ismelucky 124 7 9 11 11 10 10 Diaz, Jr. 133.40 1 Coco Kisses 122 1 6 2–hd 1–hd dnf Figueroa 56.80

5 GYPSY BLU 8.40 3.40 3.00 10 S Y SKY 2.60 2.40 9 X S GOLD 5.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $67.40 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-9-4) $17.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-9-4-2) $620.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-9) $22.05

Winner–Gypsy Blu B.m.5 by Papa Clem out of Salty Fries, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Legacy Ranch Inc (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $423,661 Roulette Pool $340 Daily Double Pool $37,318 Exacta Pool $232,943 Superfecta Pool $139,178 Super High Five Pool $28,463 Trifecta Pool $185,863. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $67.20. Pick Three Pool $58,381.

GYPSY BLU chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under a strong hand ride to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. S Y SKY had speed between horses then stalked three deep, angled in some leaving the hill, came out into the stretch, took the advantage in the lane, inched away in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. X S GOLD stalked between horses, angled in entering the stretch, continued inside in the drive and held third. FIERY LADY dueled between horses then outside a rival, regain the advantage into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch and was outkicked in the final furlong. QUEEN BEE TO YOU saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ALGORHYTHMIC had speed between horses then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. DONUT GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BARBARA BEATRICE settled outside a rival then just off the rail, steadied and was forced out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SCATHING stalked outside then settled alongside a rival, also steadied and was forced out at the spill into the stretch and lacked a further response. ISMELUCKY unhurried and angled in early, settled inside, swung four wide into the stretch and did not rally. COCO KISSES dueled inside, fought back leaving the hill, drifted out and clipped heels into the stretch and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the stretch but made no change when they ruled COCO KISSES contributed to her own trouble. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.55 46.86 59.76 1:13.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Crackling Bread 124 2 2 1–hd 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–2¾ Bejarano 4.30 1 Whata Flirt 124 1 1 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–2¾ Maldonado 5.90 5 Caracortada 124 5 7 4–1 3–1 3–2 3–2¼ Pedroza 1.80 13 Sweetest Caroline 118 12 9 10–3 11–6 9–hd 4–½ Sanchez 90.20 10 Encountress 119 9 3 6–1 4–hd 4–3 5–½ Espinoza 15.60 11 Celebration Day 124 10 12 12 10–1 7–½ 6–2¼ Boulanger 73.30 12 Princess Jada 118 11 8 9–2½ 9–1½ 8–hd 7–1 Flores 14.90 7 She's No Fool 124 7 6 8–1 8–1½ 6–1 8–1¼ Gryder 22.40 6 Awesome Amanda 124 6 11 7–2 5–1 5–1 9–8 Pereira 2.70 4 Cyber Savings 118 4 4 3–hd 7–½ 11–8 10–½ Franco 37.40 3 Grey Tsunami 124 3 5 5–hd 6–½ 10–3 11–7 Ocampo 102.40 8 Dixie Bobbie 124 8 10 11–hd 12 12 12 Tellez 148.50

2 CRACKLING BREAD 10.60 5.60 3.20 1 WHATA FLIRT 8.20 3.40 5 CARACORTADA 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $54.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-13) $271.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-13-10) $15,887.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $51.55

Winner–Crackling Bread Dbb.f.4 by Morning Line out of Pure Grace, by Vindication. Bred by Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Mutuel Pool $372,760 Roulette Pool $371 Daily Double Pool $134,583 Exacta Pool $234,134 Superfecta Pool $159,096 Super High Five Pool $20,817 Trifecta Pool $189,774. Scratched–Buyback. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-2) paid $114.50. Pick Three Pool $144,538. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/12-5-5-2) 1308 tickets with 4 correct paid $401.45. Pick Four Pool $687,966. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5/12-5-5-2) 77 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,889.95. Pick Five Pool $392,463. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-5/12-5-5-2) 9 tickets with 6 correct paid $18,007.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $303,382. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $745,259.

CRACKLING BREAD dueled between horses then outside the runner-up, fought back in the stretch, regained the advantage in deep stretch and won clear under some urging. WHATA FLIRT went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back in the stretch, could not match the winner late but was clearly second best. CARACORTADA had speed five wide then pressed the pace four wide, stalked off the rail on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and bested the others. SWEETEST CAROLINE settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, lugged in through the drive and finished with some interest. ENCOUNTRESS had speed six wide then stalked outside, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. CELEBRATION DAY broke a bit slowly, settled outside then alongside a rival, found the rail on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PRINCESS JADA also settled off the pace then angled in some on the backstretch, swung three wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SHE'S NO FOOL chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. AWESOME AMANDA a bit slow into stride, went up off the rail, split horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. CYBER SAVINGS had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn and weakened. GREY TSUNAMI also had speed between foes early then stalked a bit off the rail, angle din and dropped back on the turn and weakened. DIXIE BOBBIE angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the turn and failed to menace.