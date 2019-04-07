Racing! Roadster and Game Winner head to Kentucky

Evening Jewel Stakes: Sneaking Out seemed to get an effortless trip from Drayden Van Dyke in the $200,000 race for Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. He won by 2 ½ lengths and paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.20. Dr Wysong was second and Ruby Bradley was third. “That was good, it was text book,” said trainer Jerry Hollendorfer . Van Dyke was a little more expansive. “She bobbed at the start, but she picked it up,” Van Dyke said. “I loved my position early. The track is deep, so I didn’t want to go too fast early. I gave her a tap at the 3/8 th and she just took off. We eased up nearing the wire. I think she has a lot more left in the tank.”

Santa Anita Oaks: Bellafina couldn’t have made it look any easier in the Grade 1 $400,000 race for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It was only a four-horse field after Stirred was a vet scratch. Bellafina was a little wide going into the first turn but settled nicely just off the lead. She was comfortably ahead by two lengths entering the stretch and won by 5 1/4, although it could have been whatever margin Flavien Prat wanted. She paid $2.60 and $2.10. Flor de La Mar was second followed by Chasing Yesterday and Slewgoodtobetrue.

Bellafina will now be pointed to the Kentucky Oaks, on the day before the Kentucky Derby. Her last trip to Churchill was in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies where she was a disappointing fourth. Trainer Simon Callaghan said her performance was flat because she was “in season.” “I’m looking forward to the Kentucky Oaks,” Prat said. “I’m confident she will run better than she did in the Breeders’ Cup.”

Owner Kaleem Shah also reflected on the last trip to Churchill Downs. “Last time in Louisville I think the team was disappointed,” Shah said. “We were hoping for a win but obviously that didn’t happen. Let’s see what happens this time. … I definitely wish that race in Kentucky was run here in Arcadia.”

Royal Heroine Stakes: Vasilika proved once again to be the best $40,000 claim ever when she won the Grade 2 $200,000 Royal Heroine Stakes for older fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. She has won 11 of her last 12 races. She was up a little closer than normal through the front stages of the race. She made her move on the far turn, had a 1 ½ length lead entering the stretch and cruised to win by 2 ¾ under Prat. She paid $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Meal Ticket was second and Space Talk was third.

“I talked Flavien a little before the race and told him if ‘You wanted to do something a little different, I didn’t mind,’” Hollendorfer said. “I think he was a little nervous about being back today, so he kept her a little closer and it worked anyway. She’s doing good right now, that’s for sure.” Hollendorfer indicated her next race could be the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile on Kentucky Derby day on May 4.

There were a few anxious moments when Ms Bad Behavior looked rank going into the first turn and was pulled up by Mike Smith . “I just didn’t like the way she was moving,” Smith said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.” Ms Bad Behavior walked off the course showing no distress.

Echo Eddie Stakes: Lieutenant Dan, the morning-line favorite, ran comfortably near the front poked his head in front at the top of the stretch and won the $200,000 race for Cal-bred 3-year-olds going 6 ½ lengths. The winning margin was 2 ¼ lengths over Principe Carlo and Listing. Lieutenant Dan paid $10.40, $5.00 and $3.40 for Steve Miyadi and Geovanni Franco . “He’s still a work in progress,” Miyadi said. “He’s still slow to change leads, not in the morning but in the afternoon. We’ve got some work to do.” And before you ask, yes Lieutenant Dan is named after the movie character. “The name comes from the movie Forrest Gump,” said owner Nick Alexander . “It’s one of my favorite movies. I’ve seen it 20 times.”

Santa Anita Derby : We’ve got a separate story on this race on our website and in print. Just click here. But, as a quick refresher, Bob Baffert finished first and second with Roadster and Game Winner. They battled down the stretch but Roadster, flying on the outside got up by half-a-length in the $1 million race for 3-year-olds over 1 1/8 miles. Both horses qualified for the Kentucky Derby.

“At the eighth pole I knew I was going to win,” Baffert said. “I just didn’t know which one.” The difference might have been the trip as Game Winner was hung out wide for a lot of the race and Smith was able to keep Roadster on the rail, saving ground.

“Mike Smith, he does things that are unbelievable,” Baffert said. “And he did one of those [rides Saturday]. I left him alone [with no instructions] and he was on his own. … They should induct him into the Hall of Fame again.” Roadster paid $8.20, $3.00 and $2.40. Instagrand was third followed by Nolo Contesto, Synthesis and More Ice.

Providencia Stakes: Guess what? When you are a Grade 3 stakes for fillies going a 1 1/8 miles on the turf and you are wedged between the Santa Anita Derby and Santa Anita Handicap, you’re not going to get a lot of love. So, briefly, Hostess rallied in the stretch to beat stablemate Maxim Rate to win by a nose. Both are trained by Callaghan. Van Dyke was the winning jockey. Hostess paid $53.00, $22.00 and $10.40. Lady Prancealot was third.

Santa Anita Handicap: We’ve got a lot of stuff on this race in a story for web and print. Just click here . It’s a wrap of all the other stakes races besides the Santa Anita Derby. But, we’re OK doing a quick refresher. Gift Box battled down the stretch and came out on top of McKinzie to win the prestigious race for older horses going 1 ¼ miles. The margin was a nose.

“To beat a top horse like McKinzie in a photo like that [is unbelievable],” trainer John Sadler said. It was a close photo to everyone but co-owner Kosta Hronis , who bought the horse as a 5-year-old last year with his brother Pete. “I thought we had it,” Hronis said. “I was the only one who left the box. I came straight down, but I did pause until it went up on the board because I kept hearing the crowd moan.”

Gift Box, with Joel Rosario riding, paid $6.20, $2.40 and $2.20. Mongolian Groom was third followed by Campaign, Prime Attraction and Prince of Arabia. Sadler and Hronis Racing won this race last year with Accelerate, who went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic. “This is very special,” Sadler said. “I grew up with this race, to win it two years in a row is incredible.”

After a big day of racing, the following day is usual tepid at best. But, can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a Sunday card with five allowance (or allowance/optional claimers) races and one stakes race. First post on the nine-race card is 1 p.m.

The stakes, Grade 3 Las Flores Stakes for older fillies and mares going six furlongs, has a very intriguing story line. Is Dream Tree back to her old form? After winning her first five races, she ran horribly in an eighth-place finish in the La Brea on Dec. 26. Baffert brought her back for works after about a month and she seems to be doing well. She even has a couple of bullet works. Smith returns to ride her.

Emboldened is the 4-1 second choice, assuming the role of the “other Baffert.” She has won two of her four lifetime starts and is coming off a third in the La Brea. Joe Talamo gets the mount.

As a side note, Brave Helios, partly owned by my colleague Eric Sondheimer , is back off his nine-month vacation to run in the first race, an allowance going a mile on the turf. He’s 12-1 on the morning line. Best of luck to him and all horses and hoping for another safe racing day.

The allowance races are the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh. The first, fourth, seventh and ninth are on the turf. Racing on the downhill turf course was suspended this week after the death of Arms Runner last Sunday.

Let's take a shot with this Craig Dollase -trained gelding, who looks like the controlling speed in this nine-furlong turf event (rails out 20 feet). Not sure he is quite this good or if he wants to run this far, but he should clear under good speed rider Edwin Maldonado and could at least outrun his odds in this spot.

He drops into a claiming race for the first time and earned solid Trackmaster speed figures in last pair despite finishing fourth and sixth. He exits a very fast 330-yard dash when fourth in last outing where he galloped out with good energy vs. winner Ray Donovan, who was a Grade I derby qualifier last year.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 6. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 60th day of a 61-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.96 47.36 1:10.39 1:34.94 1:46.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lemoona 122 6 8 8 8 8 1–1½ 1–5¼ Rosario 5.90 8 Tell Me More 122 8 7 7–1 7–2 7–1 7–1½ 2–½ Figueroa 7.00 1 Mirth 122 1 3 4–hd 4–1 3–hd 3–1 3–¾ Prat 1.30 4 Pulpit Rider 124 4 6 6–5 6–4 5–hd 5–hd 4–¾ Gryder 7.90 7 Fool's Paradise 122 7 2 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ 6–1 5–hd Franco 48.50 5 Birdie Gold 122 5 5 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2 2–hd 6–¾ Blanc 30.90 2 Kodiak West 122 2 4 5–hd 5–hd 6–4½ 4–hd 7–14½ Van Dyke 3.90 3 Spy Ring 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 8 8 Desormeaux 7.20

6 LEMOONA 13.80 7.40 3.80 8 TELL ME MORE 7.20 3.20 1 MIRTH 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $51.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-1-4) $49.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-1) $81.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-1-4-7) Carryover $3,048

Winner–Lemoona Ch.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Singita, by Holy Bull. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $313,024 Roulette Pool $435 Exacta Pool $156,219 Superfecta Pool $59,812 Trifecta Pool $100,276 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,994. Scratched–none.

LEMOONA broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch, rallied under a crack of the whip to sweep to the lead nearing midstretch and drew off under steady handling and a hold late. TELL ME MORE unhurried and angled in a bit off the rail early, found the inside into the second turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and got up late for the place. MIRTH pulled along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. PULPIT RIDER pulled between foes and steadied early, stalked three deep on the first turn then outside a rival to the stretch, continued between foes through the final furlong and was edged for the show. FOOL'S PARADISE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and weakened. BIRDIE GOLD went up to press the pace between horses then dueled outside a rival and weakened in the final furlong. KODIAK WEST (IRE) pulled between foes and steadied nearing the wire the first time, stalked between foes then inside on the backstretch and second turn, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SPY RING (IRE) angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch, dropped back nearing midstretch, was taken to the outside and eased in the final furlong but walked off.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.96 45.29 1:10.85 1:18.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sneaking Out 122 6 1 3–1½ 2–hd 1–4 1–2½ Van Dyke 0.50 9 Dr Wysong 120 9 2 7–½ 6–½ 4–hd 2–2¼ Prat 5.80 7 Ruby Bradley 120 7 4 6–hd 5–2½ 3–1½ 3–ns Gryder 57.80 3 Violette Szabo 120 3 9 2–1½ 1–1 2–2½ 4–4¼ Franco 40.70 2 Silk From Heaven 120 2 6 8–1 8–1½ 8–10 5–1 Flores 15.50 8 Time for Kisses 120 8 8 9 7–hd 6–½ 6–2¼ Talamo 17.40 4 Naughty Tiger 124 4 3 1–hd 3–3 5–2 7–2 Fuentes 23.20 5 Lippy 124 5 7 4–1 4–½ 7–hd 8–17 Bejarano 4.50 1 Settle It 120 1 5 5–½ 9 9 9 Mn Garcia 42.10

6 SNEAKING OUT 3.00 2.40 2.20 9 DR WYSONG 4.00 3.20 7 RUBY BRADLEY 9.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-7-3) $96.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-7-3-2) $5,343.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-7) $52.85

Winner–Sneaking Out B.f.3 by Indian Evening out of Maddie's Odyssey, by Kitten's Joy. Bred by KMN Racing (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: KMN Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $318,710 Roulette Pool $798 Daily Double Pool $67,809 Exacta Pool $189,761 Superfecta Pool $80,993 Super High Five Pool $10,010 Trifecta Pool $131,549. Scratched–none.

SNEAKING OUT bobbled at the start, had speed outside then stalked off the rail, ranged up outside on the turn to gain the lead outside a foe nearing the quarter pole, kicked clear into the stretch, drew away under urging then was under a long hold late. DR WYSONG chased three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch, found the inside in midstretch and bested the others. RUBY BRADLEY pulled between foes to stalk the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. VIOLETTE SZABO broke a bit slowly, went up between horses then dueled inside, inched away briefly on the turn, came out in midstretch and was edged for third. SILK FROM HEAVEN bobbled some at the break, settled a bit off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.. TIME FOR KISSES allowed to settle outside then off the rail, came out five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. NAUGHTY TIGER sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. LIPPY chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SETTLE IT bobbled some at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.10 47.88 1:12.51 1:38.43 1:45.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Bellafina 124 4 3 4 2–hd 3–7 1–2 1–5¼ Prat 0.30 1 Flor de La Mar 121 1 2 2–½ 3–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–3½ Rosario 6.70 2 Chasing Yesterday 124 2 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 3–15 3–19 Smith 2.80 4 Slewgoodtobetrue 121 3 1 3–½ 4 4 4 4 Franco 30.00

5 BELLAFINA 2.60 2.10 1 FLOR DE LA MAR 3.60 2 CHASING YESTERDAY

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $3.60 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $3.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-2) $2.65

Winner–Bellafina B.f.3 by Quality Road out of Akron Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by JSM Equine, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $267,222 Daily Double Pool $36,657 Exacta Pool $90,534 Trifecta Pool $55,978. Scratched–Stirred. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-5) paid $7.45. Pick Three Pool $65,037.

BELLAFINA four wide into and on the first turn, pressed the pace outside then three deep into and on the second turn, took the lead under some urging nearing the stretch, kicked clear under a vigorous hand ride while drifting inward in midstretch, continued to drift inward in deep stretch under good handling then a long hold in the final strides. FLOR DE LA MAR had speed inside to press the pace, took the advantage into the second turn and dueled along the rail, was not a match for the winner in the drive, came out some in midstretch and was clearly second best. CHASING YESTERDAY had good early sped and gained a slim lead on the first turn, dueled between horses, fought back between the top pair on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. SLEWGOODTOBETRUE three deep between horses prompting the early pace, chased off the rail into and on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.18 45.44 57.77 1:10.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Swiss Minister 122 9 1 2–½ 2–3½ 1–hd 1–1¾ Franco 4.10 8 Make It a Triple 122 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–3 2–nk Bednar 7.60 10 Royal Trump 122 8 8 5–hd 4–1 3–hd 3–nk Prat 7.90 2 The Rule of King's 122 1 7 3–2 3–1 4–2½ 4–¾ Fuentes 55.00 6 Cats Blame 124 4 6 9–2½ 7–hd 8–3½ 5–1¼ Bejarano 6.20 13 Littlebitamedal 124 10 5 7–1 8–2½ 5–hd 6–¾ Pereira 8.20 5 Aced 124 3 9 4–hd 5–½ 7–hd 7–½ Rosario 5.20 3 Italiano 115 2 3 6–hd 6–½ 6–½ 8–½ Diaz, Jr. 6.40 9 Captivate 122 7 4 8–hd 9–1 9–2½ 9–6½ Van Dyke 4.40 7 Super Terrific 122 5 10 10 10 10 10 Gryder 54.70

11 SWISS MINISTER 10.20 5.60 4.00 8 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 5.40 5.40 10 ROYAL TRUMP 5.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $33.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-8-10-2) $329.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-10) $129.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-8-10-2-6) Carryover $1,220

Winner–Swiss Minister Dbb.g.6 by Lucky Pulpit out of Alpine Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Heinz H. Steinmann (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC, Battle Born Racing Stable, MyRacehorse.com and Ferrara, Nick. Mutuel Pool $359,473 Roulette Pool $817 Daily Double Pool $24,530 Exacta Pool $207,503 Superfecta Pool $82,447 Trifecta Pool $123,919 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,598. Scratched–Coil to Strike, Stay Golden, Tribal Roar. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-11) paid $6.55. Pick Three Pool $32,115.

SWISS MINISTER had speed outside, angled in and dueled three deep then alongside the runner-up, took a short lead into the stretch and inched away late under left handed urging. MAKE IT A TRIPLE also had good early speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and held second. ROYAL TRUMP chased three deep between foes then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. THE RULE OF KING'S prompted then stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show. CATS BLAME settled a bit off the rail chasing the pace, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LITTLEBITAMEDAL stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ACED a bit slow to begin, angled in and stalked inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. ITALIANO chased between horses on the backstretch and turn, came around a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. CAPTIVATE settled between horses then chased outside a rival and did not rally. SUPER TERRIFIC broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out in the stretch and was not a threat.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Royal Heroine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.99 46.31 1:09.66 1:21.69 1:33.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Vasilika 124 1 4 3–1 3–½ 3–1 1–1½ 1–2¾ Prat 0.30 3 Meal Ticket 120 3 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Van Dyke 24.90 6 Space Talk 120 6 6 6–8 6 6 4–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 41.20 5 Raven's Lady 120 5 7 5–1½ 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 4–1¾ Desormeaux 6.80 4 Cordiality 120 4 3 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–1 5–½ Talamo 41.00 7 Smoovie 120 7 2 1–1½ 1–hd 2–1 6 6 Mn Garcia 73.60 2 Ms Bad Behavior 120 2 1 7 dnf Smith 3.20

1 VASILIKA 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 MEAL TICKET 8.40 6.20 6 SPACE TALK (GB) 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-1) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-5) $30.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-5-4) $934.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $38.05

Winner–Vasilika Ch.m.5 by Skipshot out of La Belle Marquet, by Marquetry. Bred by Mikhail Yanakov (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G.. Mutuel Pool $686,156 Roulette Pool $555 Daily Double Pool $30,789 Exacta Pool $206,372 Superfecta Pool $97,072 Super High Five Pool $16,770 Trifecta Pool $158,333. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-1) paid $4.55. Pick Three Pool $59,455. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3/5-1/4/11/12-1) 15929 tickets with 4 correct paid $10.25. Pick Four Pool $213,994. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-3/5-1/4/11/12-1) 8385 tickets with 5 correct paid $65.95. Pick Five Pool $643,549.

VASILIKA came out and stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. MEAL TICKET stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and gained the place. SPACE TALK (GB) three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and bested the rest. RAVEN'S LADY (GB) also three deep into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, also split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. CORDIALITY fanned out in the early running, angled in and stalked then bid alongside a rival, took a slim advantage leaving the second turn, was between foes in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. SMOOVIE sent along outside foes then crossed inward, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and also weakened in the final furlong. MS BAD BEHAVIOR hopped slightly at the start, pulled hard and bore out badly nearing and into the first turn and was pulled up but walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 21.82 45.11 1:10.68 1:17.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lieutenant Dan 122 7 2 3–2 1–hd 1–1 1–2¼ Franco 4.20 9 Principe Carlo 122 9 6 2–hd 3–1 2–½ 2–½ Pereira 4.80 5 Listing 124 5 3 7–½ 7–hd 3–hd 3–nk Rosario 3.20 6 Foster Boi 120 6 1 5–hd 5–2 5–hd 4–2 Prat 2.70 1 Prodigal Son 120 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 5–2¾ Bejarano 17.10 2 Daddy Jones 120 2 4 9–½ 9–1 8–½ 6–1 Fuentes 75.70 8 Tap the Wire 124 8 8 1–hd 2–½ 4–hd 7–3¼ Van Dyke 5.50 4 Midnight Special 122 4 9 8–8 6–hd 7–5 8–1¼ Desormeaux 15.60 10 Oliver 120 10 7 6–1 8–7 9–3½ 9–nk Mn Garcia 35.70 3 Moon House 120 3 10 10 10 10 10 Roman 91.70

7 LIEUTENANT DAN 10.40 5.00 3.40 9 PRINCIPE CARLO 4.80 3.20 5 LISTING 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $23.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-5-6) $25.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-5-6-1) $1,239.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-5) $37.25

Winner–Lieutenant Dan B.g.3 by Grazen out of Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $661,623 Roulette Pool $737 Daily Double Pool $41,355 Exacta Pool $367,945 Superfecta Pool $172,798 Super High Five Pool $6,496 Trifecta Pool $255,019. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-1-7) paid $17.70. Pick Three Pool $75,879.

LIEUTENANT DAN had speed between horses then dueled off the rail, battled inside on the turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. PRINCIPE CARLO dueled outside rivals on the backstretch and three deep on the turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in the final furlong and held second. LISTING chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. FOSTER BOI close up stalking the pace between horses, continued between foes through much of the drive and was edged for third. PRODIGAL SON saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DADDY JONES unhurried along the inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and improved position. TAP THE WIRE had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MIDNIGHT SPECIAL angled in and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. OLIVER chased three deep, dropped back between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. MOON HOUSE dropped back off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn and failed to menace.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.88 45.08 1:09.43 1:21.79 1:34.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 One Bad Boy 124 4 3 1–½ 1–hd 1–3 1–5 1–4¼ Rosario 1.00 11 Proud Pedro 124 10 12 12 11–½ 9–½ 5–1½ 2–nk Prat 9.10 8 Mo Reserve 124 7 4 6–1 5–2 4–hd 3–2½ 3–nk Talamo 16.60 9 DQ–Ocean Fury 124 8 6 7–½ 7–1½ 5–1½ 2–hd 4–1¼ Desormeaux 10.50 4 Speakerofthehouse 124 3 9 9–1 9–2 7–½ 4–1 5–2¾ Franco 14.10 7 Time Is Now 124 6 7 10–3 10–1½ 10–1 7–hd 6–2½ Smith 6.30 10 Takeo 124 9 11 11–1½ 12 12 10–1½ 7–nk Blanc 70.10 2 M Town Gem 124 1 10 8–2 8–1 8–1 9–3 8–2½ Gryder 34.20 6 Bullion 124 5 1 2–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 6–1 9–5 Figueroa 35.50 12 Play Money 124 11 8 3–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 8–½ 10–2¾ Bejarano 14.80 3 Polar 124 2 5 5–1½ 6–hd 11–½ 12 11–2¼ Van Dyke 14.60 14 Deep Thinker 124 12 2 4–3½ 4–4½ 6–1 11–2½ 12 Roman 20.40

5 ONE BAD BOY 4.00 2.80 2.60 11 PROUD PEDRO (FR) 6.40 5.60 8 MO RESERVE 7.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (5-11) $14.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-8-4) $84.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-8) $85.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-8-4-7) Carryover $1,735

Winner–One Bad Boy Dbb.r.3 by Twirling Candy out of Cumulonimble, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Ron Clarkson (ON). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $527,494 Roulette Pool $1,142 Daily Double Pool $57,066 Exacta Pool $291,120 Superfecta Pool $112,125 Trifecta Pool $187,000 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,273. Scratched–Lil Sydney, Of Good Report. DQ–#9 Ocean Fury–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 11th. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $8.85. Pick Three Pool $91,797.

ONE BAD BOY between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, kicked clear on the second turn and drew away in the stretch under a couple cracks of the whip and good handling. PROUD PEDRO (FR) broke slowly, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and just got the place three wide on the line. MO RESERVE stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and was edged for second between foes late. OCEAN FURY chased outside a rival, split horses into the second turn then angled in, continued inside into and through the stretch and was edged for third. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TIME IS NOW hopped some at the start, settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. TAKEO unhurried and angled in to save ground off the pace, went outside a rival leaving the second turn and improved position. M TOWN GEM saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BULLION dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail on the second turn, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. PLAY MONEY dueled three deep between foes then three wide on the backstretch, stalked outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. POLAR between horses early, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, dropped back and had little left for drive. DEEP THINKER (IRE) had good early speed and pressed the pace four wide then angled in and stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the second turn and weakened in the lane. Following a stewards' inquiry, OCEAN FURY was disqualified and placed eleventh for interference into the second turn.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.34 47.84 1:12.20 1:38.34 1:51.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Roadster 124 1 3 5–1 5–1 5–½ 3–1 1–½ Smith 3.10 6 Game Winner 124 6 2 4–hd 4–1 3–hd 2–½ 2–1¾ Rosario 0.50 5 Instagrand 124 5 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 3–5¼ Prat 3.30 3 Nolo Contesto 124 3 6 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 4–3 4–3 Talamo 16.20 4 Synthesis 124 4 5 3–½ 3–hd 4–4 5–10 5–17 Bejarano 66.60 2 More Ice 124 2 4 6 6 6 6 6 Franco 69.70

1 ROADSTER 8.20 3.00 2.40 6 GAME WINNER 2.40 2.10 5 INSTAGRAND 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-5-3) $2.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-5) $5.90

Winner–Roadster Grr.c.3 by Quality Road out of Ghost Dancing, by Silver Ghost. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $1,321,255 Roulette Pool $2,643 Daily Double Pool $65,625 Exacta Pool $475,975 Superfecta Pool $191,540 Trifecta Pool $325,131. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $110,174.

ROADSTER saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in midstretch then outside the runner-up in deep stretch and gained the advantage nearing the wire. GAME WINNER four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid four wide on the backstretch and into and on the second turn, battled three deep into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch, fought back between horses, put a head in front a sixteenth out and could not quite hold off the winner. INSTAGRAND sped to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch but could not quite match the top pair late. NOLO CONTESTO prompted the pace outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SYNTHESIS stalked between horses then bid three wide between foes on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back some leaving that turn and weakened. MORE ICE chased a bit off the rail then outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Providencia Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.99 47.06 1:10.78 1:35.23 1:47.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Hostess 120 8 9 8–4 8–2½ 7–hd 4–hd 1–ns Van Dyke 25.50 7 Maxim Rate 120 7 3 5–1 5–1 6–2 3–1 2–ns Prat 4.70 2 Lady Prancealot 120 2 1 9–1½ 10 10 7–hd 3–¾ Rosario 2.60 4 Lakerball 120 4 2 4–1 4–1 4–2 2–1½ 4–¾ Bejarano 7.30 6 Colonial Creed 120 6 4 2–1 2–hd 1–hd 1–½ 5–hd Franco 3.10 3 Truffalino 120 3 10 10 9–1 9–hd 6–hd 6–6¾ Talamo 5.80 9 Miss Flawless 120 9 7 6–½ 6–1 5–hd 5–hd 7–nk Pereira 20.30 1 Apache Princess 120 1 5 7–½ 7–hd 8–1 9–4 8–1 Desormeaux 7.00 5 Ladymidtown 120 5 8 3–½ 3–2 3–1 8–1 9–7¾ Mn Garcia 81.90 10 Killarney Lass 120 10 6 1–3½ 1–3 2–½ 10 10 Maldonado 80.90

8 HOSTESS (GB) 53.00 22.00 10.40 7 MAXIM RATE 5.80 4.20 2 LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $8.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $125.60 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $145.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-4) $338.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2) $340.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-2-4-6) Carryover $6,812

Winner–Hostess (GB) B.f.3 by Iffraaj (GB) out of Birdie (GB), by Alhaarth (IRE). Bred by Highclere Stud (GB). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Mr J. Warren Stable. Mutuel Pool $580,657 Roulette Pool $1,499 Daily Double Pool $70,186 Exacta Pool $290,306 Superfecta Pool $128,745 Trifecta Pool $196,053 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,656. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-8) paid $109.40. Pick Three Pool $74,851.

HOSTESS (GB) chased outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up between foes on the line. MAXIM RATE bobbled at the start, settled outside a rival chasing thee pace, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and rallied outside foes to gain the lead in deep stretch and continued gamely. LADY PRANCEALOT (IRE) unhurried along the inside for six furlongs, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and closed with a rush outside the top pair late. LAKERBALL stalked inside, went around a rival on the second turn then angled in, bid inside in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and was outfinished. COLONIAL CREED stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes leaving the backstretch, dueled a bit off the rail on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some and battled outside a rival in midstretch then between horses in deep stretch and was outkicked late. TRUFFALINO broke a bit slowly, settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) angled in and settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued inside into and on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn and lacked a rally. APACHE PRINCESS saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back in the stretch and weakened. LADYMIDTOWN stalked outside a rival then bid three deep leaving the backstretch and outside a foe on the second turn and weakened in the drive. KILLARNEY LASS pulled her way to the early lead outside, kicked clear and angled in, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and had little left for the stretch.

TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $600,000. 'Santa Anita H. Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.24 49.23 1:13.70 1:38.37 2:03.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Gift Box 122 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–hd 2–2 1–ns Rosario 2.10 1 McKinzie 123 1 3–1 3–3 3–½ 3–1½ 1–hd 2–3¾ Smith 0.40 2 Mongolian Groom 116 2 4–7 4–5 4–7 4–5 3–½ 3–1¾ Franco 53.50 6 Campaign 115 6 6 6 6 6 5–1 4–1½ Bejarano 10.20 3 Prime Attraction 119 3 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–3 5–6 Desormeaux 13.20 5 Prince of Arabia 116 5 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 6 6 Talamo 67.00

4 GIFT BOX 6.20 2.40 2.20 1 MCKINZIE 2.10 2.10 2 MONGOLIAN GROOM 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $13.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $283.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-2-6) $10.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-2) $20.80

Winner–Gift Box Grr.h.6 by Twirling Candy out of Special Me, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall, Carrie Brogden &Craig Brogden (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $633,815 Roulette Pool $1,017 Daily Double Pool $74,312 Exacta Pool $236,197 Superfecta Pool $104,964 Trifecta Pool $165,722. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-4) paid $80.40. Pick Three Pool $91,458.

GIFT BOX stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into and on the backstretch and second turn, put a head in front leaving that turn and into the stretch, inched away briefly, fought back off the rail in the drive, drifted in late under left handed urging and gamely prevailed. MCKINZIE came off the rail into the first turn to stalk the pace, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, went three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner to take a slim advantage in midstretch, also drifted in and fought back to the wire. MONGOLIAN GROOM stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. CAMPAIGN settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PRIME ATTRACTION had speed between horses then angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the final furlong. PRINCE OF ARABIA angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked a further response.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.21 45.82 1:09.94 1:21.95 1:33.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 United 124 2 6 6–hd 7–1 5–½ 4–1½ 1–1 Van Dyke 15.00 5 Colosi 117 5 5 5–1 5–1 3–1 1–½ 2–3¼ Espinoza 18.20 3 The Hunted 124 3 7 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 8–3 3–1½ Prat 1.50 9 Shaky Alibi 124 8 8 3–1 3–3 4–1½ 5–1 4–hd Smith 8.90 7 Rumpus Cat 122 6 2 7–1½ 6–hd 6–1½ 6–hd 5–½ Rosario 3.00 11 Tequila Joe 124 10 10 10 9–hd 9–½ 7–½ 6–½ Delgadillo 18.60 8 Inscom 124 7 3 2–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 7–3½ Talamo 5.80 4 Ostini 124 4 4 1–½ 2–5 2–5 3–hd 8–nk Pereira 14.20 10 King Caymus 122 9 9 9–2 10 10 9–hd 9–4¾ Blanc 35.40 1 Cajun Treasure 122 1 1 4–1 4–hd 7–hd 10 10 Franco 20.90

2 UNITED 32.00 18.00 8.20 5 COLOSI 19.40 8.60 3 THE HUNTED 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $9.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $125.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $315.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-9) $887.29 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-3-9-7) Carryover $34,929 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $704.25

Winner–United Ch.g.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $558,856 Roulette Pool $538 Daily Double Pool $193,719 Exacta Pool $321,126 Superfecta Pool $153,765 Super High Five Pool $36,842 Trifecta Pool $222,515. Scratched–Jungle Warfare. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-4-2) paid $356.55. Pick Three Pool $217,989. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-4-2) 399 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,306.65. Pick Four Pool $683,054. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/5/13-1-8-4-2) 53 tickets with 5 correct paid $7,875.60. Pick Five Pool $546,917. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-1/5/13-1-8-4-2) 80 tickets with 6 correct paid $53,312.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $4,536,888.

UNITED chased inside, split horses on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch. COLOSI stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, bid three deep in the stretch, took the lead outside a foe in midstretch, inched away but could not hold off the winner. THE HUNTED chased outside a foe then a bit off the rail, went between horses leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. SHAKY ALIBI stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, also came into the stretch three wide and lacked the needed rally. RUMPUS CAT three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. TEQUILA JOE angled in and saved ground off the pace, steadied in tight off heels on the second turn, split rivals into the stretch and improved position. INSCOM drifted out into the first turn, angled in and dueled outside a rival, drifted out again into the stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. OSTINI angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING CAYMUS three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. CAJUN TREASURE came out early then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch. HAND TIMED.