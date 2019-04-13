Racing! Ready for the last Kentucky Derby preps of the year

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we welcome Rob Henie back with another handicapping lesson.

Saturday is the last day to gain Kentucky Derby points. You’ve got Improbable vs. Omaha Beach at Oaklawn in the Arkansas Derby. Should be interesting. And, you’ve got minor points at the Lexington Stakes where Sueno, for Keith Desormeaux , and Golden Gate Fields favorite Anothertwistafate are both looking for a win and enough points for a trip to Louisville.

We preview the Arkansas Derby with a story about Omaha Beach and Richard Mandella ’s 15-year absence from the Derby. You can read it by just clicking here .

In that story, we also dig down into the alarmingly short fields at Santa Anita over the weekend. Here are some stats to chew on.

--Saturday’s card has 59 starters over nine races, but seven of the races have only six starters, making for an average 6.5 starters a race. On Sunday, there are 49 starters over eight races, with five races with only five starters (6.1 average).

We talk about some of the possible reasons for this which includes the prominence of Keeneland and the shutting down the downhill turf course. Give it a read and see what you think. Again, just click here .

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“The weekend begins with an optional claimer at a mile on the turf. We ended Friday’s card with a nice $26 top-pick winner for members, and though nothing close to that price here in the opener, we’re solidly behind our top selection in KITTY BOOM BOOM (#1) . This is a field of six, and usually with smaller fields going long on the turf, most jocks will stay relatively close to one another before turning things into a sprint for home, which is precisely why we believe this runner is a standout here. It’s always noteworthy when a horse shows success doing something for the first time, and in the case of this one, she ran super, no doubt pleasing her connections. Not only did she settle super in her first route, even flicking her ears forward at one point (an indication that the horse is enjoying things), but down the lane, Smith barely had to ask for much, simply allowing her to find a nice rhythm, basically clucking at her to keep the momentum going, finding her best the final 1/16, and what’s most impressive, is, she came home in 23.3 seconds despite that reserved ride. Saturday, she can draw from the experience of that effort, and here’s Drayden Van Dyke up, similar to Mike Smith in that both are not overly aggressive riders, and in a small field, where the best kick from the ¼ pole to the wire usually wins these types of races, we’ll be surprised if this one doesn’t take another step forward here today. SINGLE.

At the end of the second race, Night at the Opera fell near the finish line. The green screens came out to hide what was happening from the public and you couldn’t help but think it was fatality No. 24 since Dec. 26. But, as he was being attended to, he just popped right back up and walked onto the van as if it was his own personal Uber. He got a good round of applause. The vets made a diagnosis that he fell because of exhaustion and he was taken straight to the barn rather than the medical facility.

And then, after the seventh race, Wandering Patrol also got a ride back to the barn after finishing third in the seventh race. Jockey Mario Gutierrez stood straight up and looked as if he was having trouble pulling the horse up. There was nothing obvious that looked as if a van was necessary, other than the track is being extremely cautious. The horse was taken back to the barn, so all indications are it was precautionary.

Not a lot to say about the feature, an allowance/optional claimer for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs for $57,000. Tapitha Bonita ran a smart stalking race to win by 2 ¼ lengths for trainer Bill Spwar and jockey Tiago Pereira . She paid $6.00, $3.40 and $2.40. Chasin Lucas was second and Wandering Patrol finished third. (See above.)

“We’ve been trying to get her in route races, but they don’t seem to fill,” Spawr told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “This race was a last-minute decision, because we’d still like to run her long, but it worked out fine.”

No other way to put it, but these are a couple of thin weekend cards. And by thin, we mean real thin. (Wait until you see Sunday’s racing.) Seven of the nine races on Saturday are six horses, just on the cusp of having to cancel the roulette wager. Let’s hope for no scratches. There are four turf races, all a mile since the downhill course is closed to sprints. The card starts at 1 p.m.

The feature is the $75,000 Mizdirection Stakes, which was moved off the downhill course and is now five furlongs on the main turf course. It’s for older fillies and mares. There are, you guessed it, six starters.

Go On Mary is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Rafael Bejarano . She is four-for 23 lifetime and has won at five furlongs. She hasn’t raced since Dec. 1.

There are co-second favorites in Painting Corners ( Peter Miller / Joe Talamo ) and Gliding By ( Richard Baltas /Gutierrez). But are 5-2. Painting Colors is five-for-17 lifetime and has won twice at five furlongs. This is Talamo’s first ride on her. Gliding By is five-for-24 and is the one most likely disadvantaged by the cut back on the race’s length. She has never raced that short.

Since this is the only race on the card with more than seven starters, it was pretty easy to decide in which race to make a pick. Away since August and coming back as a gelding, this Doug O'Neill -trained sophomore tries something new going two turns on grass. He ran an OK third behind Sueno in his debut at Del Mar and appears to have trained steadily at San Luis Rey Downs for his return.

She is back with own sex, drops in class and gets positive rider switch from Johnny Allen to veteran Christian Aragon . She tossed her head up in the air soon after the start of last fifth-place try when very wide into the stretch. Her maiden victory came under Aragon six races back and she has been facing much stronger since.

