Racing! Congratulations to Preakness winner War of Will

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we offer you another free Santa Anita card of handicapping from Ciaran Thornton . (And we should have the bugs worked out this week.)

War of Will got what his trainer Mark Casse wanted most, a fair shot. After being interfered with in the Kentucky Derby by Maximum Security he had an uneventful race to win by 1 ¼ lengths. It looks as if he is now headed to the Belmont in three weeks.

-- Mark Casse (War of Will, first): “It was so important to win it. I just wanted him to get his chance to show everybody how good he is because he’s a super horse. We thought we were going to win it [with Classic Empire] and we got beat at the wire so I kept trying to figure out where the wire was.”

-- Dale Romans (Everfast, second): “Second in any classic is great. I thought the whole race he looked comfortable. When he wanted him to start picking up horses, he did. You could see the momentum. I thought we were going to win for a minute.”

-- Brad Cox (Owendale, third; Warrior’s Charge, fourth): Very pleased with both of them. Warrior’s Charge fought incredibly hard. He’s a nice horse. Other horse (Owendale) ran great. I need to watch a replay, but it looks like he maybe got stuck in behind some horses. He’s a big horse, probably needs to be more out in the open, clear running where he can keep his motor rolling.”

-- Bob Baffert (Improbable, sixth) “When he [acted up] in the gate, I knew that was it. His only weakness is he gets a little bit fired up. He was acting pretty well but then he got fired up. When horses do that it takes a lot of energy out.”

-- Michael Trombetta (Win Win Win, seventh): “I thought he ran OK. We would have all loved to have done a little better but he was in it for a fight and I can’t get mad at him. He gave it a good effort.”

-- Mark Hennig (Bourbon War, eighth): “He looked like he was in the bridle early and I was really happy. When he went outside into the clear, he dropped the bridle and then picked it up again.”

-- Kenny McPeek (Signalman, ninth): There were eight horses faster than him. Brian [Hernandez Jr.] rode him good. He said he put him in position. He was only about four or five off of them when he was in the middle of the turn, and then they ran away from him. I don’t have a major excuse but right now we are planning to go on to the Belmont.”

-- Blaine Wright (Anothertwistafate, 10 th ): “[Jockey Jose Ortiz] put him in the race and we were happy about that. He said he last eighth of a mile caught up to him. He said everything else went according to plan. I’m glad we came and had an opportunity. Obviously, I’m a little disappointed with the result but we’ll regroup and go from here.”

-- Wayne Lukas (Market King, 12 th) “ I think my horse wants to run a mile. I don’t think he wants this distance. We need to find that out, though. He ran well for a mile.”

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a baby race, 2-year-olds going 4 ½ furlongs in May, and we’re just not wild about these offerings. To be clear about our stance: horses who’re barely 2 (or not even 2, see below), should not be running. Once we get toward mid-July, a good majority of them are ready to run as 2 ½-year-olds, a notable difference than those who were running two and even three months earlier. Let’s explain a bit more. The No. 3 horse is RAGING WHISKEY, bred in May, and since we don’t know the exact date he was born, it’s quite possible he’s technically not even 2-years-old yet here on May 19th, despite his Jan. 1st birthday. Remember, in racing, on Jan. 1, all horses move up a year in age, which is why breeding closest to January 1 is key, as a horse bred in January compared to let’s say April, is in actuality three months older which can be huge from a development standpoint, and furthermore, the percentage of runners who are racing here in May, and still racing this same time next year, isn’t strong. Think about it, how often do we ever say, “but if he returns to his form last year when going 4 ½ furlongs, he can be tough?” Which brings us to the purpose of baby races. If you ever hear a trainer mutter the words or basic message, “we’re preparing him/her for races in the summer,” feel free to laugh. These 4 ½ furlong races are ‘money grabs,’ that’s it. They’re not using these as a springboard for longer, or as a prep for future races, these are--open the gates and let’s see who can outrun the others, running for $65,000 purses, going barely over a half mile. OK, as for this event here Sunday, top selection is the runner we mentioned earlier, the May bred, RAGING WHISKEY (#3) . He’s already at the track, meaning, he’s been super precocious, showing a ton of speed while back at Dixie Downs (Utah), for trainer Luis Mendez , former assistant to John Brocklebank , who was suspended a couple years ago, until he compensates a former owner to the tune of $365,000. In the meantime, the program obviously continues, with the Utah connections in place, and the Santa Anita debut now upon ‘em. Again, money grabs. D K’s CROWN (#7) is also from the Mendez barn, working super, and no question Agapito Delgadillo is a good fit in these baby races, very good from the gate and who seemingly has been riding forever. How long? I remember him riding down at Aqua Caliente when I was still a teenager. Anyway, this is an ideal seven hole to pop the gate quickly off the short load, and a win is easy to find.

Baffert may not have won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday but he did take the Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs when Mucho Gusto won by 3 ¼ lengths. It really shouldn’t have been a surprise as Baffert had the colt on the Derby trail, but he just couldn’t get enough points.

“He’s drawn the rail a lot and he’s still able to relax after he gets serious pressure,” said jockey Joe Talamo . “[Saturday], he took two or three breathers around the turn and then he took off. … After he broke his maiden [at Los Alamitos on Sept. 20], I started working him a lot at Del Mar. He never acted like a 2-year-old, he acted like an older horse.”

It’s a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. Five of the races will finish with a horse winning their first race. Four of the races are on the turf and there is one stakes race. The feature is the $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, for fillies and mares going six furlongs.

The favorite, at 7-5, is Selcourt, a lightly raced 5-year-old mare. She was in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mares Sprint but finished a disappointing 12 th . She has won four of her 10 races, nine of them being stakes. She is trained by John Sadler and will be ridden by Talamo. It looks like she might be more suited to six furlongs than some of the seven-furlong races she’s been running.

The second favorite, at 8-5, is Danuska’s My Girl for Jerry Hollendorfer and Geovanni Franco . She has won three in a row including the Grade 3 Las Flores in her last start. She is four-of-13 lifetime. It’s a short five-horse field with post at around 4:30 p.m.

Watch Me Burn is fast and gate-to-wire jockey Edwin Maldonado takes the call. The post position is ideal with all the other speed on the inside so Edwin can press the inside speed all the way and blast for home on the turn. The race is listed for turf but dirt is even better. First start since last November this stakes race horse has also competed in a Grade 2. We have a series of bullet workouts including a best-of-the-day work last week. This is an allowance race so the fast works are not claim bait. The 6-1 morning line is a fantastic price and if we have no weather scratches should creep higher as the favorites take money. We also get a five-pound weight break. They picked this spot and this jockey for a reason. These are the types of longshots we have been winning with a lot recently! Today's card is free for everyone so come on over to www.californiapick4.com and click on the LA TIMES FREE PLAY link.

Saturday’s result: Well so much for using a favorite at Santa Anita as the top three choices including our selection (Left Alone) lost to a 9-2 horse. Back to hunting for value we go.

Ledecky will be a short-priced favorite and the obvious horse to beat. But Favorable Separation has more room to improve while only making second career start after a much-troubled debut in which he was bumped steadily off stride about 50 yards after the start. The sophomore gelding was loaded with run crossing the wire when better-than-looked fifth and now draws comfortable number five post in six horse field. I suggest a win bet and a 5-2 exacta box with Ledecky, beaten only a nose at the same in her last start.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 18. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $46,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.91 46.63 1:10.83 1:22.75 1:34.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Mongolian Greywolf 125 9 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¼ Mn Garcia 2.10 6 Soul Beam 125 6 5 5–2½ 4–1 3–hd 2–1 2–½ Prat 14.20 5 Fast as Cass 125 5 2 4–hd 5–2 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 Pereira 5.90 4 Tartini 125 4 7 8–hd 9–15 9–18 7–hd 4–nk Puglisi 12.40 10 Dr. Troutman 125 10 1 1–2 1–1 2–1 3–½ 5–nk Maldonado 11.80 7 Combat Zone 125 7 4 3–1½ 3–½ 4–1½ 5–1 6–½ Pedroza 3.20 2 Taste's Legend 125 2 6 7–3½ 7–3 6–1½ 6–hd 7–1½ Figueroa 67.60 1 Big Sky Logan 125 1 8 9–6 8–hd 8–hd 8–1 8–nk Fuentes 8.40 8 King Caymus 125 8 9 6–hd 6–hd 7–½ 9–20 9–11 Talamo 17.40 3 Broke Away Grey 125 3 10 10 10 10 10 10 Franco 10.10

9 MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF 6.20 4.00 3.00 6 SOUL BEAM 11.60 6.80 5 FAST AS CASS 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.80 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $33.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-5-4) $117.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-5) $91.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-5-4-10) Carryover $997

Winner–Mongolian Greywolf Grr.g.5 by Paddy O'Prado out of Our Matilda, by Woodman. Bred by Emilie Fojan & Bona Terra Stud LLC (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $312,578 Roulette Pool $202 Exacta Pool $195,302 Superfecta Pool $82,458 Trifecta Pool $134,433 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,305. Claimed–Fast as Cass by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Dr. Troutman by Kretz Racing LLC and Papaprodromou, George. Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Scratched–none.

MONGOLIAN GREYWOLF angled in and pulled his way along to stalk the pace a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to put a head in front a quarter mile out, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best. SOUL BEAM chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch and held second. FAST AS CASS pulled along the inside chasing the pace and was in tight off heels nearing the half mile pole, came out approaching the second turn, continued outside a rival on that turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in past midstretch and was edged for the place. TARTINI allowed to settled outside a rival, split horses in midstretch, was in tight off heels a sixteenth out and went three deep on the line. DR. TROUTMAN had speed wide out then angled in, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, fought back on the second turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and between foes through much of the drive and weakened some in the final furlong. COMBAT ZONE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, got through inside into the stretch and in midstretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. TASTE'S LEGEND settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. BIG SKY LOGAN saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch and did not rally. KING CAYMUS broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BROKE AWAY GREY also off a bit slowly, saved ground well back throughout and was outrun.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.44 49.03 1:14.51 1:27.84 1:41.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Meso 124 4 2 2–1 1–½ 1–6 1–9 1–8¾ Pedroza 1.80 1 Hilltop Harmony 124 1 4 4–hd 6–½ 3–½ 3–1 2–2½ Blanc 12.10 8 Thanks 124 7 5 5–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–hd 3–1¼ Roman 2.40 7 Reds Sacred Appeal 117 6 6 8 8 8 6–1½ 4–hd Diaz, Jr. 85.00 3 Sweetest Caroline 124 3 7 6–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 5–1 Sanchez 27.70 2 Lucky Brite Eye 124 2 1 1–hd 2–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 6–1¾ Pereira 7.20 9 Info's Treasure 124 8 8 7–1 7–3 7–1 7–8 7–14 Franco 2.70 6 Witches Brew 124 5 3 3–½ 3–1½ 6–½ 8 8 Flores 33.70

4 MESO 5.60 4.40 2.80 1 HILLTOP HARMONY 9.80 4.40 8 THANKS 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $27.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-8-7) $132.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-8) $41.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-8-7-3) Carryover $3,865

Winner–Meso B.f.3 by Cross Traffic out of Doremifasollatido, by Bernstein. Bred by John R. Penn & Kendra Penn (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Lawrence Opas, Lessee. Mutuel Pool $202,472 Roulette Pool $253 Daily Double Pool $50,134 Exacta Pool $119,117 Superfecta Pool $53,312 Trifecta Pool $86,023 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,759. Scratched–Probable.

MESO had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away into the second turn, kicked clear, was pushed along some under a hand ride to widen in the stretch and was under a long hold late. HILLTOP HARMONY saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and was clearly second best. THANKS four wide on the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and gained the show. REDS SACRED APPEAL three deep early, settled a bit off the rail then inside, cut the corner into the stretch, went around a rival in deep stretch and improved position. SWEETEST CAROLINE stalked the pace between horses, was in a bit tight into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. LUCKY BRITE EYE had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked the winner on the second turn and weakened in the drive. INFO'S TREASURE broke out and a bit slowly, went five wide on the first turn then chased four wide, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked a response in the lane. WITCHES BREW stalked between horses then bid three deep on the backstretch, dropped back between rivals on the second turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.67 43.95 55.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Kentan Road 118 2 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–1 Velez 4.90 5 G Q Covergirl 125 5 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–3 2–4¼ Maldonado 2.60 1 Nice Ice 125 1 3 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 3–ns Quinonez 8.70 3 Point Hope 125 3 5 6 4–hd 4–1½ 4–½ Van Dyke 2.90 4 Swirling 118 4 4 5–hd 6 5–hd 5–3½ Diaz, Jr. 7.10 6 Left Alone 125 6 6 4–½ 5–1½ 6 6 Orozco 2.80

2 KENTAN ROAD 11.80 6.00 3.80 5 G Q COVERGIRL 4.40 3.00 1 NICE ICE 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $7.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $50.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $29.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-3) $42.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $62.35

Winner–Kentan Road B.m.5 by Into Mischief out of Western Rush, by West by West. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $212,545 Roulette Pool $376 Daily Double Pool $17,966 Exacta Pool $110,443 Superfecta Pool $41,330 Trifecta Pool $74,413. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-4-2) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $56,794.

KENTAN ROAD quickly sprinted to a clear lead, set the pace along the rail and held on gamely under urging. G Q COVERGIRL stalked three deep then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and went on willingly late. NICE ICE close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and just held third. POINT HOPE (IRE) was in a good position stalking the winner between foes on the backstretch and turn, continued just off the inside in the stretch then was edged for third between horses late. SWIRLING well placed stalking the pace three deep between foes, fell back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also was edged for a minor award three wide on the line. LEFT ALONE (GB) tossed her head some and was away a bit slowly, went up four wide on the backstretch to stalk the winner then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.30 45.76 1:10.80 1:17.24

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 True Validity 124 7 2 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Pereira 0.60 4 Interesting Times 124 3 1 1–1 1–½ 2–4 2–6¼ Talamo 10.50 7 Hot On the Trail 124 6 5 4–1 4–1 4–½ 3–ns Van Dyke 4.50 1 Smiling Rose 124 1 6 5–4½ 5–8 5–6 4–3¼ Prat 5.40 3 Time for Suzzie 124 2 4 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5–2½ Desormeaux 7.20 5 All Tea All Shade 122 4 3 6–4 6–½ 6–1 6–hd Flores 51.70 6 Boolicious 117 5 7 7 7 7 7 Velez 44.80

8 TRUE VALIDITY 3.20 2.60 2.10 4 INTERESTING TIMES 7.00 4.60 7 HOT ON THE TRAIL 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-1) $13.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-1-3) $181.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $19.15

Winner–True Validity Ch.f.3 by Yes It's True out of Valid A. J., by Ocean Terrace. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $309,849 Roulette Pool $285 Daily Double Pool $21,380 Exacta Pool $154,882 Superfecta Pool $75,983 Super High Five Pool $11,588 Trifecta Pool $124,493. Claimed–True Validity by Mike Fisk. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Queen of the Track. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-8) paid $21.20. Pick Three Pool $22,011.

TRUE VALIDITY stalked three deep then bid outside the runner-up on the turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, battled alongside that one under an energetic hand ride in the stretch then inched away late under steady handling. INTERESTING TIMES sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the drive but could not quite match the winner late. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, was between foes again into the stretch and edged a rival for third. SMILING ROSE a step slow to begin, stalked inside then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. TIME FOR SUZZIE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. ALL TEA ALL SHADE dropped back and angled in on the backstretch and saved ground thereafter to no avail. BOOLICIOUS broke out slightly and a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.89 46.15 1:10.10 1:22.14 1:34.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Via Egnatia 125 1 3 1–2 1–4 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–1¼ Maldonado 6.70 12 Overdue 123 11 1 5–1 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 2–½ Prat 10.00 3 Cajun Treasure 123 3 2 4–hd 6–½ 5–½ 4–2 3–2½ Blanc 61.50 4 Jimmy Chila 123 4 4 11–1½ 10–2½ 9–1 8–1 4–¾ Talamo 11.50 7 Colosi 123 6 9 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–hd 6–1½ 5–½ Espinoza 4.40 9 The Street Fighter 125 8 12 12 12 10–hd 10–2 6–ns Pereira 11.50 11 Hardboot 125 10 8 6–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 5–hd 7–nk Gutierrez 10.20 5 Alive and Well 125 5 5 2–hd 2–½ 2–2 2–hd 8–½ Orozco 7.00 8 Major Cabbie 125 7 6 7–hd 7–1 7–1½ 7–½ 9–1½ Desormeaux 4.40 13 Lifeline 125 12 11 9–½ 9–2 8–1 9–hd 10–½ Franco 53.40 2 Jungle Warfare 125 2 7 10–½ 11–½ 11–hd 11–1½ 11–2¼ Figueroa 5.60 10 Lomu 125 9 10 8–2 8–hd 12 12 12 Van Dyke 24.10

1 VIA EGNATIA 15.40 8.20 6.40 12 OVERDUE 10.00 6.60 3 CAJUN TREASURE 17.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (1-12) $110.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-12-3-4) $5,411.23 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-12-3) $1,888.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-12-3-4-7) Carryover $1,034

Winner–Via Egnatia B.h.5 by Distorted Humor out of Honest Lady, by Seattle Slew. Bred by Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $460,125 Roulette Pool $589 Daily Double Pool $35,932 Exacta Pool $280,081 Superfecta Pool $123,506 Trifecta Pool $211,013 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,354. Claimed–Lifeline by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Accountability, Bellerin. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-1) paid $70.45. Pick Three Pool $43,629. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5-2-2/8-1) 4 correct paid $161.75. Pick Four Pool $146,704. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-4/5-2-2/8-1) 5 correct paid $748.70. Pick Five Pool $489,122.

VIA EGNATIA sped to the early lead, kicked clear and set all the pace along the inside and held on gamely under urging. OVERDUE three deep early, stalked outside a rival, was in tight into the second turn, continued between horses then a bit off the rail leaving that turn and outside a foe into the stretch and edged that one for the place. CAJUN TREASURE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for second. JIMMY CHILA settled off the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and had a late bid. COLOSI stalked outside a rival then off the rail or outside a foe on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. THE STREET FIGHTER squeezed a bit at the start, settled just off the rail then outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. HARDBOOT fanned four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ALIVE AND WELL stalked the pace inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. MAJOR CABBIE angled in and pulled along the inside, came out into the first turn then chased inside, came off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, entered the stretch three deep then angled to the inside in the lane and lacked a rally. LIFELINE three wide into the first turn, settled outside a rival then inside on the backstretch and second turn and lacked the necessary response. JUNGLE WARFARE a bit crowded at the start, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. LOMU chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went between foes again leaving the second turn and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.22 45.88 58.12 1:10.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Posterize 120 9 1 1–½ 1–3 1–6 1–6¾ Franco 0.80 10 Satchel Paige 120 10 11 6–1 5–2 4–2 2–2¼ Pereira 4.10 5 Sidepocket Action 125 5 5 3–hd 4–hd 2–hd 3–nk Espinoza 18.60 6 Big Barrel 118 6 6 5–1 3–1 3–hd 4–1½ Diaz, Jr. 17.50 8 Play Money 120 8 4 9–½ 6–½ 6–3½ 5–4 Talamo 8.30 11 Twisted Plot 120 11 7 2–1½ 2–½ 5–1 6–4¼ Prat 8.20 3 Melbo 120 3 10 7–hd 7–4 7–3½ 7–4¾ Quinonez 32.10 2 Dynamic Duo 125 2 2 11 8–½ 8–4 8–½ Linares 104.40 7 Dixie Doo Run Run 125 7 3 10–1 10–hd 9–2½ 9–5¾ Martin 117.70 4 Tiger On Your Six 121 4 8 8–½ 11 10–2½ 10–7 Harvey 18.50 1 Love and Hold 120 1 9 4–hd 9–hd 11 11 Sanchez 73.60

9 POSTERIZE 3.60 2.40 2.10 10 SATCHEL PAIGE 3.80 3.20 5 SIDEPOCKET ACTION 5.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-6) $15.97 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-10-5-6-8) $572.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-5) $16.40

Winner–Posterize B.g.3 by Shackleford out of Southern Oaks, by Vindication. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Owner: Seltzer Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $361,318 Roulette Pool $245 Daily Double Pool $30,925 Exacta Pool $225,723 Superfecta Pool $117,017 Super High Five Pool $1,648 Trifecta Pool $176,351. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-9) paid $11.60. Pick Three Pool $59,066.

POSTERIZE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, came off the inside into the stretch and drew off under some urging. SATCHEL PAIGE broke a bit slowly, went up four wide to stalk the pace, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SIDEPOCKET ACTION stalked between horses then angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BIG BARREL between horses early, stalked three deep then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged for the show. PLAY MONEY chased four wide then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TWISTED PLOT angled in and prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail on the turn, was between foes into the stretch and weakened. MELBO broke a bit slowly, moved up between horses to chase the pace, split rivals again on the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. DYNAMIC DUO settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and was not a threat. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN chased between horses then outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. TIGER ON YOUR SIX also chased between horses then inside leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened. LOVE AND HOLD broke a bit slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, was in tight along the rail into the turn then dropped back, was between rivals a quarter mile out then angled in and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.62 45.76 1:10.06 1:22.45 1:34.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Don't Blame Judy 125 2 4 7–3 7–2 7–2 5–1 1–1 Espinoza 3.70 5 An Eddie Surprise 125 5 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 11.90 1 Peter's Kitten 125 1 6 4–hd 5–1½ 5–1 3–hd 3–ns Prat 2.30 8 Space Talk 125 7 5 6–hd 6–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 4–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 4.90 3 Aunt Lubie 125 3 8 8 8 8 8 5–½ Talamo 37.60 6 Qafilah 125 6 3 5–1½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 6–4½ Orozco 50.20 9 A Walk in the Park 125 8 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 2–½ 7–1¼ Desormeaux 9.10 4 Silken Spy 123 4 7 2–2 2–1½ 2–hd 7–1 8 Franco 2.50

2 DON'T BLAME JUDY 9.40 5.00 3.20 5 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 10.20 4.60 1 PETER'S KITTEN 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-2) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $36.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-8) $41.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-1-8-3) $2,776.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $64.90

Winner–Don't Blame Judy B.f.4 by Blame out of Zultanite, by El Corredor. Bred by Michael Waresk Cane Street Stables (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Albert, R., Dunham, E., Lewkowitz, F., Lewkowitz, K. and Sondereker, J.. Mutuel Pool $430,862 Roulette Pool $392 Daily Double Pool $21,726 Exacta Pool $235,096 Superfecta Pool $101,484 Super High Five Pool $3,637 Trifecta Pool $169,323. Scratched–Querelle. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-9-2) paid $45.90. Pick Three Pool $58,188.

DON'T BLAME JUDY pulled between horses then along the inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. PETER'S KITTEN saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in midstretch and was edged for the place between foes late. SPACE TALK (GB) chased outside a rival then inside, came out into the stretch, went between foes in midstretch then angled in and was edged for third inside. AUNT LUBIE broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. QAFILAH (IRE) chased outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. A WALK IN THE PARK three deep early, dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SILKEN SPY had speed between horses then angled in and pressed the pace inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.41 45.58 1:10.40 1:22.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mucho Gusto 124 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–3¼ Talamo 0.50 5 Manhattan Up 120 5 4 6 5–hd 3–hd 2–hd Pereira 5.90 4 Vantastic 120 4 6 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 3–3½ Prat 6.60 2 Sparky Ville 124 2 2 5–hd 4–½ 4–2 4–2¼ Espinoza 4.20 6 Synthesis 120 6 5 4–½ 6 6 5–3¾ Bejarano 29.80 3 Principe Carlo 120 3 1 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 6 Fuentes 18.20

1 MUCHO GUSTO 3.00 2.20 2.10 5 MANHATTAN UP 4.80 2.80 4 VANTASTIC 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-2) $5.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $9.95

Winner–Mucho Gusto Ch.c.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Teneri Farm Inc. &Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Michael Lund Petersen. Mutuel Pool $355,879 Roulette Pool $337 Daily Double Pool $29,056 Exacta Pool $184,202 Superfecta Pool $84,023 Trifecta Pool $128,069. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (9-2-1) paid $7.75. Pick Three Pool $34,734.

MUCHO GUSTO had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched away midway on the turn, shook off the bid of VANTASTIC in upper stretch to edge away again in midstretch and won clear under some left handed urging. MANHATTAN UP stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and edged a rival late for the place. VANTASTIC pressed the pace three deep, then stalked leaving the turn, re-bid outside the winner into the stretch, drifted in from the whip in the drive then had the rider lose the stick inside the sixteenth pole and was edged for second. SPARKY VILLE between horses early, stalked the pace inside on the backstretch and turn, awaited room along the rail in upper stretch, came out nearing midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. SYNTHESIS stalked the pace three deep, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened. PRINCIPE CARLO had speed between horses to duel for the lead, continued alongside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.19 45.73 58.06 1:10.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 14 Next Gen 124 14 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–2 1–2¾ Prat 1.20 11 Call You Tomorrow 124 11 9 2–1½ 2–6 2–8 2–6¼ Gutierrez 3.00 4 Golden Image 124 4 3 6–hd 5–1 4–1½ 3–½ Roman 31.30 10 Go Sammy Go 124 10 7 8–hd 7–1 5–2 4–ns Puglisi 50.60 5 Don'tteasethetiger 124 5 4 7–1½ 3–hd 3–2 5–3½ Van Dyke 6.50 8 Mad At Money 124 8 14 14 14 12–1½ 6–1½ Quinonez 119.60 13 Dieci 117 13 8 10–½ 11–1 8–½ 7–ns Diaz, Jr. 115.90 9 King Charlie 124 9 2 5–2 6–hd 7–hd 8–1¼ Pereira 26.50 1 Fort Dodge 124 1 11 13–hd 13–1 11–½ 9–1½ Flores 116.00 6 Royal Blue Grass 124 6 13 11–hd 10–hd 10–½ 10–½ Martin 113.40 3 Carribean Colours 124 3 12 12–3 8–½ 6–½ 11–4½ Delgadillo 89.40 7 Deep Thinker 124 7 1 4–1½ 4–½ 9–1 12–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 9.80 2 Fortnite Dance 124 2 6 9–2½ 12–3 13–6 13–20 Mn Garcia 8.10 12 Muscle Head 124 12 10 3–hd 9–1 14 14 Gryder 29.20

14 NEXT GEN 4.40 2.80 2.60 11 CALL YOU TOMORROW 3.60 3.00 4 GOLDEN IMAGE 7.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-14) $6.40 $1 EXACTA (14-11) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (14-11-4-10) $109.99 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (14-11-4-10-5) $4,326.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (14-11-4) $36.75

Winner–Next Gen Ch.c.3 by Super Saver out of Akilina, by Langfuhr. Bred by Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $490,614 Roulette Pool $436 Daily Double Pool $42,201 Exacta Pool $310,834 Superfecta Pool $182,225 Super High Five Pool $4,196 Trifecta Pool $237,944. Claimed–Next Gen by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-14) paid $9.10. Pick Three Pool $42,277.

NEXT GEN had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, inched away in the stretch and won clear under some urging. CALL YOU TOMORROW between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was clearly second best. GOLDEN IMAGE saved ground chasing the pace throughout and edged foes for the show. GO SAMMY GO chased outside then alongside a rival, came out in the stretch and was edged for third three deep on the line. DON'TTEASETHETIGER was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then just off the rail into the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. MAD AT MONEY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival, came out in the stretch and improved position. DIECI chased outside then four wide, came five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING CHARLIE between horses early and in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. FORT DODGE a bit slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was not a threat. ROYAL BLUE GRASS a bit slow to begin, chased between horses or off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. CARRIBEAN COLOURS broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and lacked a response in the drive. DEEP THINKER (IRE) had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORTNITE DANCE chased inside then a bit off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MUSCLE HEAD stalked three deep then outside a rival, dropped back between horses leaving the turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.62 44.39 56.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kiana's Love 124 4 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–2¼ Maldonado 5.00 2 Miss Hot Legs 124 2 8 4–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 2–nk Van Dyke 4.60 1 Lucky Peridot 124 1 4 8–2½ 7–1 4–hd 3–2½ Prat 8.10 6 Barbadolla 124 6 3 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 4–½ Franco 3.10 8 Busy Paynter 124 8 5 3–½ 4–hd 5–1 5–1½ Gryder 9.60 5 Girona 124 5 9 7–hd 8–1½ 9–1½ 6–½ Pereira 49.70 9 Pink Scatillac 124 9 6 9–2 9–1½ 8–½ 7–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 20.70 10 Mo Me Mo My 124 10 7 5–hd 5–1½ 6–1½ 8–1¼ Gutierrez 2.50 7 Saving Sophie 124 7 10 10 10 10 9–½ Talamo 28.30 3 Super Bunny 117 3 1 6–2 6–1½ 7–2 10 Velez 50.40

4 KIANA'S LOVE 12.00 6.60 4.00 2 MISS HOT LEGS 5.80 5.00 1 LUCKY PERIDOT 5.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (14-4) $51.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $34.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-6) $75.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-1-6-8) $10,057.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $107.90

Winner–Kiana's Love B.f.3 by Can the Man out of Stormy Blast, by Kayrawan. Bred by Charlie Rimer, Jessica Rimer &Lisa Jo Nowicki (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: KM Racing Enterprise, Inc. and MyRacehorse.com. Mutuel Pool $426,605 Roulette Pool $807 Daily Double Pool $110,202 Exacta Pool $244,947 Superfecta Pool $127,721 Super High Five Pool $13,178 Trifecta Pool $186,580. Scratched–Bellize, Claudelle, Flying Flirt, Moreisbetter. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-14-4) paid $26.00. Pick Three Pool $139,111. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-14-4) 2128 tickets with 4 correct paid $137.80. Pick Four Pool $384,218. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-2-1-14-4) 799 tickets with 5 correct paid $268.30. Pick Five Pool $280,983. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-9-2-1-14-4) 79 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,583.88. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,874. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $605,038.

KIANA'S LOVE had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside then inched away on the turn, kicked clear and proved best under a crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and good handling. MISS HOT LEGS chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and just held second. LUCKY PERIDOT saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for the place. BARBADOLLA stalked early then bid outside the winner to press the pace, tracked that one a bit off the fence on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. BUSY PAYNTER stalked outside then alongside a rival, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. GIRONA a bit slow to begin, chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. PINK SCATILLAC wide between horses early, angled in and settled inside, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. MO ME MO MY stalked four wide then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. SAVING SOPHIE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in, came out on the turn, angled back to the inside in the stretch and was not a threat. SUPER BUNNY saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.