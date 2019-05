Preakness Stakes' future at deteriorating Pimlico remains in limbo

Other than Bob Baffert, the only other Santa Anita-based trainer with a horse on the Preakness Day card was Phil D’Amato. He sent out Vevina in the $100,000 Searching Stakes for fillies and mares going 1½ miles on the turf. She ran at the back of the six-horse field, slowly creeping up to fourth with a quarter of a mile to go and rallied to finish second to Ickymasho by 3¼ lengths. Although she has run at Santa Anita and Golden Gate, she has spent most of her time in D’Amato’s Kentucky-based operation.