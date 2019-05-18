War of Will charges to victory at Preakness Stakes

Two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby, War Of Will was taken out of contention when Maximum Security switched lanes and interfered with the horse, perilously missing a fall that might have had tragic consequences.
War of Will got the chance Saturday at Pimlico Race Course that he didn’t get at Churchill Downs. Under a confident ride by Tyler Gaffalione, War Of Will won the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths.
“I was fine,” said winning trainer Mark Casse after the Kentucky Derby. “I was absolutely fine because I thought I was lucky. I was the luckiest guy, and the only one luckier was horse racing because we were this close to never seeing him again.
“I’m not even calling it redemption. You know what, I didn’t feel he got his fair shot and that’s all I wanted, a fair shot. He showed what he had” Saturday.
Second and third were late running Everfast and Owendale, followed by Warrior’s Charge, Laughing Fox, Improbable, Win Win Win, Bourbon War, Signalman, Anothertwistafate, Always Mining, Market King and Bodexpress.
War Of Will paid $14.20 for the win, $7.40 to show and $5.40 to place.
Favorite Improbable’s race was over before it began when he acted up in the gate.
“No, no, no, no,” said trainer Bob Baffert as he watched the load on a television in the paddock. It was the one thing the two-time Triple Crown winning trainer feared the most.
The only other California horse in the race was Anothertwistafate, who calls Golden Gate Fields home. He was near the front for the first part of the race before fading on the far turn.
There was a scary moment at the start of the race when Bodexpress dumped rider John Velazquez out of the gate. The colt continued running on the outside of the pack but didn’t cause any interference. Velazquez was unhurt in the accident.
“It really hasn’t even hit me yet,” said winning jockey Gaffalione. “I can’t even put it into words. … He’s got so much heart. We always knew he had the ability, we just had to get a little bit lucky and [Saturday] was our day.”
The race lost a lot of its luster when both Kentucky Derby winner, Country House, and disqualified Kentucky Derby winner, Maximum Security, elected to skip the race. Country House came down with a cough, according to trainer Bill Mott, and Maximum Security co-owner Gary West did not want to run his horse back on two weeks rest.
It was the first time since 1996 the Derby winner did not go to Baltimore when Grindstone scratched with bone chips in his knee. It was also the first time since 1951 that none of the first four horses to cross the finish line at Churchill Downs did not race in the Preakness.
The field was dominated by fresh horses, filling eight of the 13 starting spots. War Of Will, Improbable, Bodexpress and Win Win Win ran in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. Laughing Fox also ran that day, winning the Oaklawn Park Handicap.
It was a stark contrast to last year when there was a buzz over Justify’s prospects of becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner if he won in Baltimore and New York three weeks later, which he did.
Even Baffert didn’t show up in Baltimore until late Thursday afternoon.
What buzz there was could be found around local horse Alwaysmining, who entered the Preakness on a six-race winning streak, all at nearby Laurel Park. There was even the angle that trainer Kelly Rubley could become the first woman to ever win the Preakness. The gelding finished 11th.