Racing! Santa Anita heads into big three-day weekend

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is a maiden special weight at 1 ⅛ miles on the turf, a distance which usually leaves doubt about the intentions of any runner. Sometimes this longer assignment is simply the result of connections not knowing where to place ‘em, such as SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE, back and forth between the flat mile distance and this longer one, or, PROUD PEDRO, sent longer following some slow, grinding away efforts going a mile. It’s the type of effort many handicappers like to cling onto, believing the added ground is gonna help, when in actuality, they more often than not, produce ‘hanging’ efforts. AMERICAN CAMP is once again protected from any claim, undoubtedly due to the $325,000 purchase price, certainly understandable, but on the track, he’s shown nothing, and this return to a long turf distance, comes across as connections just not sure what to do with him? Now let’s take a look at well-meant runners, beginning with our top pick in SLY (#2) . He strings races together for the first time, his third lifetime start, meaning, he needed a bit more time to return off the debut, but now, off the second start, is back right on schedule for this next try, and now, they’re getting to the heart of what they believe he wants, much longer, adding the turf, removing blinkers, with Smith seeing fit to return. FARQUHAR (#7) can win this. Not only is he stringing three races together, but that last effort was better than the third appears. Here’s what we saw--breaking from the #12 hole, when passing the stands for the first time, the #5 horse and Fuentes came out rather dropping down, forcing others to stay out in the middle of the track, and from that point, it actually appeared Desormeaux was on a mission to get near the front while letting Fuentes know mid race along the backside, just how he felt about things, in other words, probably not the best of circumstances, nor the rationale ride, yet, this one tried hard all the way to the wire, and now, more ground, healthy, with a couple of maintenance works to further ready for this one.

Santa Anita has a real nice triple-header of racing over the three-day weekend. In fact, it’s the best weekend for the rest of the meeting. If you have to pick one day. I’d go with Monday, second I’d go with Saturday and third would be Sunday.

There are three graded stakes on Saturday, on a 10-race card starting at 1 p.m. Five of Saturday’s races are on the turf and it looks as if the weather will not be a factor.

The first stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes for horses 3 and up going five furlongs on the turf. The race was originally written as 6 ½ furlongs down the hill, but since they suspended sprints down the hill, this became the alternative.

Eddie Haskell, a horse we’ve always liked because of the TV character he was named after, is the 9-5 favorite. He’s seven-of-19 lifetime and won three of his last five. He’s trained by Mark Glatt and ridden by Kent Desormeaux .

Brandothebartneder, who has raced Eddie a few times, mostly in Cal-bred races, is the 5-2 second choice. He’s six-for-25 lifetime and has an allowance win three back. He’s trained by Craig Dollase and ridden by Joe Talamo . Post is around 3 p.m.

The second stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, for horses going 1 ¼ miles on turf. Now, I’m not sure who the race is named after although there was this hall of fame trainer named Charlie Whittingham . Don’t who this Charles fella is.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Markie’s Water for Richard Baltas and Tiago Pereira . He’s five-of-17 lifetime and won an allowance last out at 1 1/8 miles. He’s also won at 1 ¼ miles but has never won a stakes race.

Prime Attraction, at 3-1, is the second favorite. Most of his career has been at the highest level with his last win coming Nov. 25, 2017. But he’s finished fifth and sixth in the Big ‘Cap, third in the Pacific Classic and fourth in the Clark at Churchill Downs. Jim Cassidy is the trainer and Desormeaux will ride. He’s won four of his 22 races. Post is around 4 p.m.

The final stakes of the day, and likely the best, is the Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend, for horses going seven furlongs. The favorite is American Anthem, at 5-2, for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith , so you know this horse will be overbet. There was a time when he was on the Triple Crown trail a year ago but a 12 th in the Santa Anita Derby took care of that. He definitely seems to be better suited to shorter distances. He’s five-of-12 lifetime and won four of his last eight.

The Hardest way is the 3-1 second choice for Ron Ellis and Talamo. He’s won his last two but at the allowance level. This is a big step up for him. Post is around 4:30 p.m.

Rogallo is a trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoz a play and they are winning 45% from 11 races and in the money 73% with most of those on longshots like Saturday. Sadler is on fire at Santa Anita winning 29%. First-time route should be no issue and the 8-1 morning line price in this allowance race is great. We also have a sharp work when the horse races protected today and a seven-pound weight break. Placed for the upset. Prices and horses like this in allowance races have been making us big money lately.

He never had a chance to gather himself in a comeback stakes three weeks ago when knocked off stride while losing his path at the start in a race to disregard. He looked smooth in prior 12.1 solo gate drill and showed his talent when third in the 2017 Los Alamitos Two Million. He draws the comfortable outside post in a solid six-horse field which features Eyes The Favorite, idle for 14 weeks since running second in the Los Alamitos Winter Championship last February. With recent racing in his corner, I give Call Me Cole the edge.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 24. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Good

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.02 47.41 1:12.14 1:37.08 1:49.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kittyhawk Lass 120 5 4 2–1 1–3 1–2½ 1–hd 1–½ Quinonez 2.90 3 Dulverton Darling 120 3 7 7 4–1 4–1 2–2 2–1¼ Gutierrez 2.10 4 Sapori Girl 120 4 2 6–1 7 6–hd 3–1 3–½ Talamo 6.70 1 Boldest Vow 125 1 5 5–½ 6–1 5–1 4–½ 4–3¼ Van Dyke 13.80 6 More Smores 125 6 6 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 5–3½ 5–4¾ Blanc 12.20 7 Crazy Sexy Munny 120 7 3 1–½ 2–hd 3–hd 6–6 6–7¼ Fuentes 10.70 2 Sybil's Kitty 120 2 1 3–hd 5–½ 7 7 7 Prat 2.80

5 KITTYHAWK LASS 7.80 3.60 2.40 3 DULVERTON DARLING 3.20 2.60 4 SAPORI GIRL 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-1) $10.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-4-1-6) $160.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $14.60

Winner–Kittyhawk Lass B.f.3 by Power Broker out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Endeavor Farm. Mutuel Pool $143,899 Roulette Pool $68 Exacta Pool $70,796 Superfecta Pool $29,425 Super High Five Pool $2,313 Trifecta Pool $49,130. Scratched–none.

KITTYHAWK LASS had speed outside a rival then took the lead and angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and through the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. DULVERTON DARLING bobbled in a bit of a slow start, came out and stalked the pace three deep, bid outside the winner leaving the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. SAPORI GIRL saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. BOLDEST VOW came out and tugged a bit off the rail then chased outside a rival on the backstretch, went between foes into the second turn, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and was edged for the show. MORE SMORES three deep early, stalked outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, found the rail into the stretch and weakened. CRAZY SEXY MUNNY had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, dueled inside then stalked along the rail and weakened in the drive. SYBIL'S KITTY tugged her way along inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.48 46.00 1:11.59 1:18.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Oliver 122 1 1 1–hd 2–1 1–1½ 1–¾ Mn Garcia 3.40 5 Toothless Wonder 124 5 2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–2 2–nk Roman 3.50 4 Asano 124 4 4 3–1 3–1 2–½ 3–3½ Desormeaux 4.20 6 Hard to Come Home 117 6 5 5–3 5–3 4–1½ 4–2¼ Velez 10.90 3 Surprise Fashion 124 3 6 6 6 6 5–6¼ Bejarano 4.50 2 Contagion 124 2 3 2–½ 1–hd 5–1½ 6 Maldonado 2.60

1 OLIVER 8.80 4.40 3.20 5 TOOTHLESS WONDER 4.40 2.80 4 ASANO 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $42.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $19.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-6) $30.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $39.50

Winner–Oliver Dbb.c.3 by Papa Clem out of Snobby Princess, by Premiership. Bred by Thomas W Bachman (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: William R. Peeples. Mutuel Pool $148,230 Roulette Pool $130 Daily Double Pool $27,311 Exacta Pool $69,534 Superfecta Pool $23,260 Trifecta Pool $41,478. Scratched–none.

OLIVER came off the rail early and dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, regained the advantage leaving the turn, inched away off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence on the turn, went around a rival into the stretch, found the inside in midstretch and continued willingly from the fence. ASANO pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. HARD TO COME HOME broke out a bit, stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SURPRISE FASHION broke out some and bobbled a bit, settled off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. CONTAGION had speed between horses then angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.66 47.13 53.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Cholula Lips 122 2 6 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Bejarano 21.70 8 Vegan 122 8 2 3–2 2–2½ 2–2¾ Gutierrez 0.80 7 Fran's Empire 122 7 7 7–1½ 4–½ 3–2¼ Prat 13.90 4 This Is the One 122 4 4 5–1 5–2 4–4¼ Gryder 2.00 3 Goveness Sheila 122 3 1 4–hd 6–2½ 5–1¼ Franco 24.30 1 Popular Appeal 122 1 5 2–1 3–hd 6–1¾ Maldonado 6.30 6 Akuba 122 6 8 8 8 7–4¾ E Garcia 73.80 5 Phoenix Tears 122 5 3 6–1½ 7–½ 8 Pereira 29.70

2 CHOLULA LIPS 45.40 10.00 6.20 8 VEGAN 2.60 2.10 7 FRAN'S EMPIRE 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $201.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $48.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-4) $83.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7) $115.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-7-4-3) Carryover $2,770

Winner–Cholula Lips Dbb.f.2 by Empire Way out of Sweet Lips Pooh, by Rio Verde. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Mike Harrington. Owner: Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $195,913 Roulette Pool $141 Daily Double Pool $18,682 Exacta Pool $108,766 Superfecta Pool $62,991 Trifecta Pool $82,336 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,631. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $216.70. Pick Three Pool $38,605.

CHOLULA LIPS had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted out some in the drive and proved best. VEGAN five wide early, stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. FRAN'S EMPIRE bumped at the start, chased outside, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. THIS IS THE ONE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GOVENESS SHEILA chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. POPULAR APPEAL had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. AKUBA hopped slightly and broke out to bump a rival, angled in and saved ground to no avail. PHOENIX TEARS chased three deep, fell back some on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.06 48.23 1:12.85 1:24.67 1:36.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Of Good Report 124 6 1 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 1–½ 1–1 Prat 1.70 4 Royal Insider 124 4 6 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2¾ Bejarano 7.20 5 Tikkun Olam 124 5 4 5–4 5–1½ 5–2 4–hd 3–1 Arroyo, Jr. 1.30 2 Ack 122 2 2 3–1½ 4–½ 4–1 5–9 4–3½ Franco 9.80 3 Poppy's C Note 122 3 3 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–1 5–10½ Maldonado 23.90 1 Palladium 124 1 5 6 6 6 6 6 Desormeaux 6.90

6 OF GOOD REPORT 5.40 3.40 2.20 4 ROYAL INSIDER 6.80 3.20 5 TIKKUN OLAM 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $137.80 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $14.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2) $7.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $13.85

Winner–Of Good Report B.g.3 by Twirling Candy out of Lunar Landing, by El Corredor. Bred by Bell Tower Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $176,539 Roulette Pool $129 Daily Double Pool $23,294 Exacta Pool $86,097 Superfecta Pool $27,467 Trifecta Pool $50,447. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $149.95. Pick Three Pool $22,499.

OF GOOD REPORT stalked the pace outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up, battled under urging alongside that one in the final furlong and inched away late. ROYAL INSIDER stalked alongside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to press the pace, put a head in front between horses into the stretch, fought back along the inside in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. TIKKUN OLAM angled in and pulled along the inside and was in a bit tight into the first turn, steadied off heels early on the backstretch, went between horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. ACK saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in the stretch, split horses past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. POPPY'S C NOTE had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PALLADIUM chased inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, went up three deep into the second turn, dropped back off the inside on that turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.85 46.37 1:11.63 1:25.28 1:39.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fawree 116 3 2 2–3½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Velez 1.60 4 Dukes Up 123 4 5 7–½ 7–hd 6–hd 4–2½ 2–2¾ Prat 3.00 7 Muchos Besos 123 7 3 3–1 3–2 3–2 3–hd 3–ns Delgadillo 12.20 8 Implicitly 123 8 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–3 2–3 4–2¼ Maldonado 13.40 6 Excavation 123 6 8 6–½ 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–ns Bejarano 6.80 2 Pioneerof the West 123 2 6 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 6–3 6–4¼ Pereira 11.80 5 Eagle Screams 123 5 7 8 6–1½ 7–10 7–20 7 Fuentes 8.60 1 Wilshire Dude 125 1 4 5–1½ 8 8 8 dnf Gryder 8.10

3 FAWREE 5.20 3.20 3.00 4 DUKES UP 3.40 2.60 7 MUCHOS BESOS 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $19.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-8) $35.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-8-6) $1,522.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $27.00

Winner–Fawree B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Keeper Hill, by Deputy Minister. Bred by John A. Chandler, Jamm LTD., C. R.McGaughey III & Mill Ridge Farm, (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $257,326 Roulette Pool $236 Daily Double Pool $20,569 Exacta Pool $154,773 Superfecta Pool $63,452 Super High Five Pool $5,825 Trifecta Pool $100,993. Claimed–Excavation by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Wilshire Dude by Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $98.90. Pick Three Pool $39,356. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-6-3) 191 tickets with 4 correct paid $500.55. Pick Four Pool $124,991. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1-2-6-3) 142 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,588.55. Pick Five Pool $427,427.

FAWREE in a bit tight into the first turn, came out and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the lead, drifted out a bit into the stretch, kicked clear under left handed urging and held. DUKES UP pushed the front of the gate open but did not come out and was reloaded, chased outside a rival then a bit off thee rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be second best. MUCHOS BESOS stalked just off the rail, came out into the stretch and narrowly held the show. IMPLICITLY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and was edged late for third. EXCAVATION five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. PIONEEROF THE WEST bobbled at the start, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, was between foes into the stretch and lacked a further response. EAGLE SCREAMS four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and did not rally. WILSHIRE DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, came out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the drive but did cross the wire and was walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.53 46.62 1:11.24 1:36.57 1:48.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Confidentially 125 3 7 7–hd 8 7–hd 4–hd 1–1¼ Roman 4.70 6 Zuzanna 123 6 6 4–½ 4–1 3–hd 2–hd 2–¾ Desormeaux 4.50 5 Pride's Gold 125 5 8 8 6–1 6–1½ 3–½ 3–2¼ Prat 3.90 8 Nonna Gianna 125 8 3 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–3½ 4–1¼ Bejarano 5.50 4 Catoca 125 4 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 5–4¼ Gutierrez 4.80 7 Charmingslew 125 7 1 3–1½ 3–½ 4–1 7–6 6–nk Smith 6.90 2 Mongolian Window 123 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 5–hd 7–8½ Franco 5.60 1 Taylor's Addiction 123 1 5 6–hd 7–hd 8 8 8 Pereira 41.60

3 CONFIDENTIALLY 11.40 5.40 3.40 6 ZUZANNA 5.60 3.00 5 PRIDE'S GOLD 3.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $33.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-8) $69.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-5-8-4) $1,067.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $82.20

Winner–Confidentially Grr.f.4 by Tapit out of Ain't She Sweet, by Storm Cat. Bred by Pam & Martin Wygod (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Wygod, Martin J., Wygod, Pam and Lessee. Mutuel Pool $281,150 Roulette Pool $179 Daily Double Pool $28,657 Exacta Pool $150,513 Superfecta Pool $70,874 Super High Five Pool $3,833 Trifecta Pool $105,329. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $28.45. Pick Three Pool $33,676. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)3-2/4/8-8-3-3) 5 correct paid $5,094.70. Pick Five Pool $150,548.

CONFIDENTIALLY stalked between horses then outside a rival, split foes into the stretch, bid between rivals in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and inched clear under urging. ZUZANNA angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid four wide between foes in midstretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner. PRIDE'S GOLD chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid five wide in midstretch and was outfinished for the place. NONNA GIANNA (IRE) angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, continued inside on the second turn, bid along the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. CATOCA stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain the advantage into the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and weakened late. CHARMINGSLEW chased three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally,. MONGOLIAN WINDOW sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the second turn and between horses in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. TAYLOR'S ADDICTION broke outward and hopped some, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.78 47.32 1:12.03 1:25.04 1:37.83

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 El Huerfano 123 7 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–hd Van Dyke 2.10 2 Dark Vader 123 2 2 5–½ 3–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–1¾ Bejarano 2.50 7 Two Thirty Five 125 6 5 3–hd 4–hd 3–½ 3–4 3–3¾ Prat 2.60 6 Divisor 123 5 7 7 7 6–½ 4–½ 4–7¼ Pereira 9.30 4 Restrainedvengence 123 3 4 4–1 2–1 5–2 5–3 5–1 Arroyo, Jr. 22.50 1 Soi Phet 125 1 6 6–4½ 6–8 7 7 6–16 Desormeaux 7.50 5 Caymans Cobra 123 4 1 2–hd 5–hd 4–3 6–1½ 7 Fuentes 15.80

8 EL HUERFANO 6.20 3.00 2.40 2 DARK VADER 2.80 2.40 7 TWO THIRTY FIVE 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-6) $4.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-7-6-4) $208.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-7) $10.65

Winner–El Huerfano B.g.7 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M. A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $252,700 Roulette Pool $149 Daily Double Pool $27,648 Exacta Pool $126,393 Superfecta Pool $60,679 Super High Five Pool $6,884 Trifecta Pool $86,730. Claimed–El Huerfano by Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Blackjackcat. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-8) paid $41.90. Pick Three Pool $38,771.

EL HUERFANO had speed outside a rival into the first turn, inched away leaving that turn, angled in and set the pace inside, battled along the rail leaving the second turn, fought back when headed into the stretch to regain the advantage past midstretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. DARK VADER stalked inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, went three deep between foes, bid alongside the winner on the second turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back alongside that one through the drive and was outgamed. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out in midstretch and bested the others. DIVISOR settled off the rail then a bit off the fence, swung four wide into the stretch and improved position. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled between horses then went up three deep on the backstretch, bid outside the winner, fell back on the second turn and weakened. SOI PHET came off the rail on the first turn, chased four wide on the backstretch then off the inside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. CAYMANS COBRA angled in on the first turn and dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.31 46.15 58.64 1:11.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Duranga 116 10 3 5–hd 3–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Velez 2.90 9 Todos Santos 123 9 8 9–1½ 7–hd 4–½ 2–1½ Bejarano 3.80 1 Powder 123 1 6 7–2 4–½ 2–hd 3–¾ Maldonado 1.70 7 Rizzi's Honors 123 7 1 3–hd 2–1 3–4 4–½ Pedroza 28.00 3 Party Hostess 123 3 5 6–1 6–1½ 5–1 5–2¼ Roman 14.50 6 Winner's Dream 123 6 9 8–1 8–hd 8–2 6–½ Puglisi 9.40 2 She'sluckythatway 123 2 10 10 10 9–4 7–8½ Gutierrez 67.60 4 Twisted Rosie 126 4 2 1–1½ 5–2 7–1 8–1¾ Jimenez 58.10 8 Red Shelby 123 8 7 2–hd 1–hd 6–½ 9–4½ Franco 10.00 5 Forbidden Command 123 5 4 4–1 9–3 10 10 Arias 21.50

10 DURANGA 7.80 4.20 2.60 9 TODOS SANTOS 4.00 2.40 1 POWDER 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $8.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10) $29.00 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-7) $24.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-9-1-7-3) $761.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $19.65

Winner–Duranga Dbb.m.5 by Bellamy Road out of Just a Tizzy, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, Hollendorfer& Todaro (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Fay, Chad, Crawford, Patrick and Anderson, Jeffrey D.. Mutuel Pool $277,013 Roulette Pool $380 Daily Double Pool $102,589 Exacta Pool $185,221 Superfecta Pool $139,514 Super High Five Pool $15,439 Trifecta Pool $169,029. Claimed–Todos Santos by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-10) paid $54.30. Pick Three Pool $128,401. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-3/8-10) 1870 tickets with 4 correct paid $167.85. Pick Four Pool $411,436. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-3-3/8-10) 473 tickets with 5 correct paid $381.80. Pick Five Pool $236,627. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-3-3-3/8-10) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $8,579.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $160,423. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $673,894.

DURANGA stalked outside then three deep on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch, took the lead and inched away under urging and proved best. TODOS SANTOS dropped back outside then off the rail, continued outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. POWDER chased inside then just off the rail, split horses into and on the turn, bid three wide between foes into the stretch, drifted in some and held third. RIZZI'S HONORS stalked between horses then bid between foes on the turn, found the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PARTY HOSTESS chased toward the inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretcch and put in a mild late bid at a minor share. WINNER'S DREAM settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and lacked rally. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was not a serious threat. TWISTED ROSIE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the turn, was in a bit tight nearing the quarter pole and weakened. RED SHELBY stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn then between horses into the stretch and also weakened. FORBIDDEN COMMAND broke a bit awkwardly and steadied, stalked just off the rail, angled in and dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive.