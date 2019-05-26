Racing! The rebuttal to HBO’s Real Sports segment

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we hit the middle of Santa Anita’s big holiday weekend.

I’m not sure how many of you watched the HBO Real Sports segment on horse racing last week, but it was met with a lot of disdain from the horse racing side. I can’t exactly say I watched it, but I certainly listened to it. A lot of the first part of the segment were replays of horses going down. And in the second half there were videos from inside the horse slaughterhouse.

Regardless of your stance on racing as a sport, those are tough to watch. And I guess that’s HBO’s point.

When, say, the president, regardless of which one, gives a major speech, the networks usually follow it with a rebuttal statement from those of the opposite party. I don’t know if Alex Waldrop, president and chief executive of the National Thoroughbred Racing Assn., was chosen to do it on behalf of the industry or he just felt he needed to it, but this is a slightly edited version of the letter he sent to Joe Perskie, executive producer of HBO Real Sports:

“Once again, HBO's Real Sports presents a slanted, sensational and inaccurate view of horse racing by failing to learn about or acknowledge the important progress our entire industry is making with respect to safety, welfare and aftercare. While we understand the media’s right to cover a significant story, we will not tolerate the painting of our sport and our participants with inaccurate broad-brush strokes.

“When discussing equine drug testing protocols, you chose to focus on France. Of course, you chose not to acknowledge that U.S. horse racing has one of the most stringent post-race drug-testing programs in any professional sport. … In 2018, a total of 258,920 tests were conducted in the U.S., according to the Association of Racing Commissioners International. … Also, all but one racing jurisdiction now tests their samples using nationally and internationally accredited laboratories that are subjected to a stringent external quality assurance program. And we have recently developed an expansive out of competition testing program including a corresponding prohibited substances list and several states are now using the program.

“The fact is, in all U.S. racing jurisdictions, painkillers, stimulants and performance-enhancing substances are strictly prohibited and the medication known as Lasix is the only medication that can legally be administered to a horse on race day. You also failed to mention that anabolic steroids have been eliminated from U.S. racing competition since 2009. The industry is also considering how best to limit the use and structure of the riding crop to protect both horse and rider.

“In discussing horse slaughter, while replaying disgusting video used from a decade-old story, you failed to mention that most anyone in horse racing who leads a race horse to slaughter these days is leading himself right out of the business and the sport of horse racing as many racetracks now ban such a person from further racing at that track. Conveniently left out of your report was the fact that the industry has a national Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) that has accredited more than 70 Thoroughbred retirement facilities around the country.

“Today, possibly the strongest push for a higher degree of safety and integrity in racing is actually coming from within the racing industry. … The fact is The Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database (EID) proves undeniably that equine fatalities are on the decline. There has been a 16% reduction in fatalities nationwide since the inception of the EID and we are now in a position to mine the valuable data compiled by the EID over many years to identify risk factors. How HBO allowed a single individual to state that the industry is responsible for 2,000 equine fatalities annually without presenting any credible supporting data is in need of further examination and explanation.

“The fact is since its inception a decade ago, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s (NTRA) Safety and Integrity Alliance has led to a safer racing environment at racetracks across the country. The Alliance was at the forefront of the aftercare movement through the institution of programs at racetracks across the country, a fact ignored by HBO as it reverted to old footage to cast our sport in a negative light. … The latest figures from the Equine Injury Database also show that Alliance-accredited racetracks that disclose their fatality rates achieved the lowest average rate for equine fatalities per 1,000 starts–1.45.

“Steps are being taken in jurisdictions across the nation to enhance the safety and welfare protocols already in place at many tracks. In March, the entire Mid-Atlantic region’s thoroughbred racing industry voted unanimously to formally adopt and fully implement a … Strategic Plan to Reduce Equine Fatalities. Many phases … are already in practice stemming from the 2012 New York Task Force Report on Race Horse Health and Safety, which initially served as the model for regional and national industry reform. Since regional implementation of the task force’s recommendations, the incidence of equine racing fatalities in the Mid-Atlantic region has declined 29%. … At New York Racing Association (NYRA) tracks alone, the incidence of equine racing fatalities in 2018 was 1.29 per 1,000 starts, the lowest fatality rate in the state in decades.

“In April, The Stronach Group, owners of Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields, Gulfstream Park, and the Maryland Jockey Club, and Thoroughbred Owners of California adopted safety and welfare protocols that are among the most stringent in the world. Major racing organizations such as Churchill Downs, the New York Racing Association, Del Mar, Keeneland, Oaklawn Park and the Breeders' Cup, among others, followed with safety and integrity reforms that will bring their racing more in line with international standards.

“The fact is those questioning the devotion of horse people to their equine athletes need only to spend a morning walking barns to have such concerns alleviated. When the destruction of the Lilac Fire descended onto San Luis Rey Downs last year, the world watched as our California horse people bravely put their lives at risk by running into burning barns to save the animals that are their world - and then worked tirelessly in the aftermath to collectively heal emotional and physical wounds. And if ever there was an image which embodied the beauty of this sport and the powerful hold these horses have over us, it is the now viral video of the young groom dropping to her knees, awash in tears and overcome with euphoria as she watched her charge War of Will win the 144th Preakness Stakes.

“The fact is we will continue to work every day to do right by the athletes who make our sport so unique. And we readily acknowledge that we must do even more to reduce equine fatalities and work harder to find new homes and second careers for our retired horses. But to suggest we’re not actively pursuing meaningful change is to short-change those who have tirelessly devoted their lives to these magnificent animals.

“We in horse racing are accountable to our equine and human athletes and our customers who participate with their dollars in one of America’s oldest and greatest sports. HBO is accountable to its viewers and the sports it decides to cover. In this instance, your Real Sports segment on horse racing was profoundly distorted and intentionally vague. Horse racing and your viewers deserve better.”

Santa Anita review

First off, if you want to read what I wrote about Saturday’s stakes races, just click here.

If you don’t want to read the prose for the ages, here’s quick summary and quotes from Saturday’s three stakes races.

Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes. Eddie Haskell wins this five-furlong turf race by 1 ¾ lengths. He paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. What’sontheagenda was second and Kanthaka was third.

Winning jockey Kent Desormeaux: “There were some harrowing moments down the backside and that was probably (What’sontheagenda’s) best chance to beat ‘Eddie’. After about a hundred yards I sent Eddie to quicken the pace and Agapito [Delgadillo] came with me, then he finally pushed the button and cleared us off, it made it really nice for the mount that I had, he’s just phenomenal, when I pushed the button he gave me whiplash, popped a wheelie and took off and went after the leader. I’m having fun riding fabulous horses like this one.”

Winning trainer Mark Glatt: “He’s a top horse going five-eighths [on turf]. He won throttled down [Saturday], man. That was impressive. I wasn’t worried about where he was early. I thought I was running the best horse. He’s learned to come from a little bit off the pace and I think it’s even made him a little better horse going five furlongs. It was cool. … We just hope we can keep him healthy and take it race by race and if he gets us to the Breeders’ Cup in the end of the year I’m sure we will take a shot.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes: Marckie’s Water wins 1 ¼-mile turf race for horses 3 and up by ¾ of a length. He paid $6.80, $3.80 and $2.60. United was second and Ashleylovessugar finished third.

Winning jockey Tiago Pereira: “The last race he didn’t break very well for me. This time he broke well and he really relaxed after we passed the finish line the first time. We settled in behind horses and when it was time to go, we went outside and he really responded.”

Winning trainer Richard Baltas: “Wow. They were all lined up there and I was just hoping he was going to explode the last part. He kicked on like he was the best horse.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes: Longshot Air Strike made a bold move at the end to win the seven-furlong race by a head. He paid $27.40, $10.40 and $4.60. Cistron was second and Nero finished third.

Winning jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr.: “This horse ran great. It was a basic easy ride from coming off the pace. I give all the credit to God, and Phil [D’Amato] who brought the horse ready, I just took him out, he did it all himself. … I’ve made a lot of mistakes in the past and I’m trying to do things the right way now. When you do the right things, good things happen.”

Winning trainer Phil D’Amato: “It looked like it was going to work out on paper. I told Norberto to just let them set the table for you and just come with that big wide run and just keep on em’. He followed instructions to a tee with a great ride and got the job done. We were going to use [Flavien] Prat, but he had the call on Kanthaka [who went in the Daytona Stakes instead] and Joe [Talamo] had the call for Ron Ellis (The Hardest Way), so we were left looking for a jock. Norberto has been breezing a lot of horses for me and I thought he was the kind of rider who could fit this horse. You have to stay on this horse the whole time. With a quarter of mile to go, you have to ride him like you are riding a bicycle. Norberto never stopped. He kept making up ground and we got up at the end.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is the weakest of the three with nine races starting at 1 p.m. Five of the races are on the turf (although rain is expected overnight and into the morning) and there are two Grade 2 stakes, each worth $200,000. Five of the races are a mile in distance.

The first stakes is the sixth, the $200,000 Summertime Oaks for 3-yeary-old fillies going 1 1/16 on the dirt. The 2-1 favorite is Sneaking Out, who has won her last four races, although was disqualified to second last out in the Angel’s Flight. This will be the longest race yet for the Jerry Hollendorfer trained filly. She will be ridden by Drayden Van Dyke.

The second favorite is Flor de La Mar, at 5-2, for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. They thought highly of this filly by sending her to the Kentucky Oaks, although she finished 12th. She was second in the Santa Anita Oaks. Post time is about 3:30 p.m.

The other stakes, the seventh race, is the $200,000 Monrovia Stakes. This was originally supposed to be 6 ½ furlongs down the hillside course, but all sprints have been moved off the hill. So, this race will be five furlongs on the grass for fillies and mares.

Belvoir Bay, off a second in the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai, had won five of her previous seven races. She is trained by Peter Miller and will be ridden by Prat. She is 9-5 on the morning line.

Miller also has the next horse on the morning line in Painting Corners, who is 4-1. She is six-of-18 lifetime but hasn’t been racing at the level that Belvoir Bay has been running. She won the Mizdirection Stakes last out. Talamo gets the ride.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 11 (3 also eligible), 7, 9, 5, 10 (1 ae), 6, 11 (3 ae).

Big Races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Belmont (1): Maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs. Winner: Karak ($5.30)

Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Marine Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Global Access ($7.50)

Churchill (4): Keertana Overnight Stakes (4), fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Gentle Ruler ($17.60)

Monmouth (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Salvator Mile Stakes, 3 and up, one mile. Winner: Sunny Ridge ($5.20)

Churchill (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Winning Colors Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Honey Bunny ($8.80)

Woodbine (9): Creenwood Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Cancelled due to weather.

Monmouth (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Monmouth Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Almanaar ($6.80)

Belmont (9): $100,000 Paradise Creek Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Pole Setter ($10.80)

Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Eddie Haskell ($3.60)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 Charlie Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Markie’s Water ($6.80)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Air Strike ($27.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:

1:55 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nassau Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Starship Jubilee (1-1)

3:33 Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sneaking Out (2-1)

4:03 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Belvoir Bay (7-5)

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE EIGHT: No. 2 Vander Kelen (8-1)

Vander Kelen is 8-1 morning line and should creep higher if there are no scratches. Jockey Tiago Pereira is winning 50% for trainer Matt Glatt who is also 24% third off the layoff like Sunday. Won last out closing to beat the Saturday race two-odds-on favorite Kidmon and not risked Sunday for a claim in a big sign of confidence. We also get a sharp workout when it is not needed for claim bait in this allowance race.

Saturday’s result: Rogallo was eased in the stretch, never looking comfortable and finished last.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 7 Bolt For Gold (3-1)

He gets a key post swtich and easier competition after last sixth-place stakes outing from the number two post when lugging inward to the 1/8-pole after getting bumped from both sides at the start. He galloped out with good energy and now gets an additional 50 yards. In addition, the gelding was flattered when winner Singles Cruise came back to capture a Northwest stakes in his next outing. His main opposition, KR Hi Five and Loan Sharky, are drawn in posts one and two respectively. I suggest a win bet on Bolt For Gold and make exactas of 7-1 and 7-2.

Final thoughts

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 25. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.50 45.68 57.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mr. Brownstone 120 7 4 4–hd 1–1 1–hd 1–½ Gryder 9.80 2 Fredrikstad 125 2 8 7–1 3–1 6–4 2–½ Talamo 13.80 6 Master Ryan 113 6 9 6–½ 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ Velez 14.20 4 Storm Seeker 120 4 10 10 6–1½ 2–hd 4–¾ Delgadillo 26.00 5 Young Hendrick 125 5 1 2–hd 5–1 4–hd 5–½ Mn Garcia 1.40 1 Tiger On Your Six 122 1 7 5–1½ 2–½ 5–hd 6–1¾ Harvey 33.20 9 Give Me the Lute 120 9 2 3–2 8–1 7–½ 7–¾ Prat 5.50 8 Northrndancrsghost 125 8 5 9–3 9–1 8–1 8–6½ Vergara, Jr. 117.80 3 Hit the Seam 125 3 3 1–hd 7–hd 9–6 9–9½ Gutierrez 2.60 10 Cyber 120 10 6 8–hd 10 10 10 Franco 21.50 7 MR. BROWNSTONE 21.60 13.20 11.20 2 FREDRIKSTAD 13.80 10.20 6 MASTER RYAN 11.20 $2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.20 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $129.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-4) $1,245.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $275.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-6-4-5) Carryover $2,203 Winner–Mr. Brownstone B.g.3 by Vronsky out of Axl Rosie, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Axl Rosie LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Alexandre Santos. Mutuel Pool $257,836 Roulette Pool $442 Exacta Pool $154,732 Superfecta Pool $75,232 Trifecta Pool $111,337 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,886. Scratched–Big Bad Gary, L'Engineer. MR. BROWNSTONE stalked outside a rival, inherited the lead on the turn, drifted out leaving the turn to be three wide into the stretch, battled between horses in midstretch then outside the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. FREDRIKSTAD between horses early, stalked inside, steadied in tight into the stretch, bid along the rail in the drive and continued willingly. MASTER RYAN a bit slow to begin, stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bi between horses in the drive and also continued willingly to edge foes for the show. STORM SEEKER hopped in a slow start, settled inside, moved up along the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid between horses to put a head in front nearing the sixteenth pole and was outfinished. YOUNG HENDRICK dueled outside a rival then between horses, was forced wide into and on the turn to be five wide into the stretch, bid again outside foes in the drive and also was outfinished. TIGER ON YOUR SIX stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came in some entering the stretch, bid between rivals in midstretch and could not quite sustain that bid late. GIVE ME THE LUTE stalked early then bid three deep to duel for the lead, was forced out into and on the turn to be six wide, angled in three deep into the stretch and could not recover. NORTHRNDANCRSGHOST chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HIT THE SEAM pulled his way along inside to duel for the lead, had the left rein break leaving the backstretch, bore out badly into and on the turn and into the stretch and dropped back. CYBER chased outside then alongside a rival, angled in leaving the turn, found the fence in the drive and lacked a further response. Following a stewards' inquiry into the run into the stretch between the top pair and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference into the stretch, the stewards ruled TIGER ON YOUR SIX was responsible for the trouble to the runner-up. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.31 45.53 1:11.22 1:18.04 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Smokin B 125 3 7 6–hd 6–hd 3–hd 1–½ Arroyo, Jr. 26.80 4 Senditlikechilly 125 4 1 3–2 2–1½ 1–2 2–2¾ Maldonado 3.40 7 Kidmon 118 7 5 7 7 6–½ 3–2 Velez 0.80 5 Lead Star 120 5 3 4–1 5–2 7 4–½ Fuentes 19.10 2 Buck Duane 125 2 4 2–hd 1–½ 2–2½ 5–½ Gutierrez 7.10 6 Rmanie's Grey Suit 125 6 2 1–hd 3–1 4–1 6–ns Pereira 42.60 1 Surfside Sunset 125 1 6 5–3½ 4–1½ 5–½ 7 Roman 4.10 3 SMOKIN B 55.60 19.20 4.80 4 SENDITLIKECHILLY 5.80 2.80 7 KIDMON 2.10 $2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $796.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $133.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-5) $183.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $147.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-5-2) Carryover $10,590 Winner–Smokin B Ch.g.4 by Congrats out of Squall City, by Carson City. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $160,098 Roulette Pool $204 Daily Double Pool $43,558 Exacta Pool $80,664 Superfecta Pool $46,286 Trifecta Pool $64,957 X-5 Super High Five Pool $10,990. Claimed–Senditlikechilly by Porter, Glenn and Wallace II, Jerry. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Claimed–Kidmon by Robert Vanderdussen. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Surfside Sunset by Gallegos, Elizabeth and Greenman, R. Dean. Trainer: Dean Greenman. Scratched–none. SMOKIN B settled a bit off the rail, split rivals into the stretch, came out some in the drive and rallied under urging to go by the runner-up late. SENDITLIKECHILLY dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and held on well but was caught nearing the wire. KIDMON chased outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out four wide into the stretch and gained the show. LEAD STAR stalked outside a rival then under urging off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BUCK DUANE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the final furlong. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch and weakened. SURFSIDE SUNSET saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.97 47.70 1:12.17 1:36.52 1:48.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Proud Pedro 124 1 5 7–2 7–1 7–½ 4–1 1–1 Prat 3.30 3 Hackberry 124 3 1 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–1½ 2–hd 2–2½ Mn Garcia 2.30 8 Parsimony 124 8 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1 3–nk Gutierrez 1.70 2 Sly 124 2 7 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 6–½ 4–1¼ Smith 10.70 9 Takeo 124 9 3 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 5–2¼ Blanc 65.50 4 Speakerofthehouse 124 4 6 9 9 9 8–1 6–hd Arroyo, Jr. 21.60 5 American Camp 124 5 9 8–2½ 8–hd 8–hd 9 7–½ Bejarano 53.70 6 Grand Meister 124 6 2 3–1 3–½ 5–hd 5–hd 8–2¼ Pedroza 18.30 7 Farquhar 124 7 8 4–hd 4–1 3–1 7–½ 9 Desormeaux 13.40 1 PROUD PEDRO (FR) 8.60 4.00 2.60 3 HACKBERRY 4.40 2.60 8 PARSIMONY 2.40 $2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $479.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-8-2) $25.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-8-2-9) $2,330.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-8) $28.70 Winner–Proud Pedro (FR) B.c.3 by Pedro the Great out of Palma Nova (GER), by Tiger Hill (IRE). Bred by EARL Haras Du Taillis & Bernhard Wenger (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Madaket Stables, LLC and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $342,321 Roulette Pool $282 Daily Double Pool $29,379 Exacta Pool $153,346 Superfecta Pool $71,671 Super High Five Pool $47,192 Trifecta Pool $106,146. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $1,025.80. Pick Three Pool $72,624. PROUD PEDRO (FR) came a bit off the rail early to chase the pace, went between horses on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. HACKBERRY chased outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit and bid between horses in deep stretch and could not match the winner late. PARSIMONY angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter early on the backstretch and again into the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and just held third. SLY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into the stretch, lacked room off heels and came out past the eighth pole and just missed the show. TAKEO had speed outside foes then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away again midway on the backstretch, dueled inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AMERICAN CAMP a bit slow to begin, settled outside a rival then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GRAND MEISTER pulled and angled in early, came out passing the wire and again into the first turn, stalked outside a rival or between foes to the stretch and weakened. FARQUHAR fanned four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and also weakened. FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.96 44.73 1:10.78 1:17.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Secret Courier 124 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–3¼ Gryder 2.00 6 Babael 124 6 4 2–½ 3–2½ 3–2 2–ns Talamo 3.20 1 Oil Can Knight 124 1 5 4–4 2–1½ 2–3 3–¾ Delgadillo 1.60 3 Ohtani 124 3 2 5–2 5–4 4–5 4–8 Pereira 10.30 5 High Five 124 5 3 3–hd 4–4 5–8 5–18½ Desormeaux 6.10 4 Groucho 124 4 6 6 6 6 6 Mn Garcia 40.40 2 SECRET COURIER 6.00 3.40 2.60 6 BABAEL 4.00 2.80 1 OIL CAN KNIGHT 2.20 $2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-3) $7.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $13.05 Winner–Secret Courier B.g.3 by Paynter out of Courier, by El Corredor. Bred by C. Kidder, N. Cole, L. Griggs & W. Betz (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Koriner, Brian and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $237,626 Roulette Pool $283 Daily Double Pool $24,551 Exacta Pool $103,264 Superfecta Pool $53,104 Trifecta Pool $80,180. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $243.10. Pick Three Pool $28,682. SECRET COURIER had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the turn, responded when head into the stretch, regained the lead under left handed urging and inched away a sixteenth out and won clear. BABAEL pressed then stalked the pace three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and split horses in deep stretch to get the place. OIL CAN KNIGHT pulled his way along to stalk the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, bid outside the winner a quarter mile out, took the advantage into the stretch, fought back past midstretch, then could not match that one in the final sixteenth and was edged late for second. OHTANI between horses early, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. HIGH FIVE had speed between foes early, pressed then stalked the pace between rivals, dropped back off the rail under urging on the turn and weakened. GROUCHO a bit slow to begin, settled off the rail, angled in some on the turn and gave way. FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Daytona Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 44.33 55.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Eddie Haskell 121 3 1 2–½ 2–2 2–3 1–1¾ Desormeaux 0.80 7 What'sontheagenda 121 7 2 1–hd 1–2 1–1 2–½ Delgadillo 5.10 1 Kanthaka 121 1 3 3–1 3–hd 3–2 3–2¾ Prat 4.10 5 Brandothebartender 121 5 6 6–1 5–½ 4–hd 4–1½ Talamo 8.10 2 Blameitonthelaw 121 2 5 4–½ 4–1½ 5–3 5–½ Franco 35.20 6 Buckys Pick 121 6 4 5–1½ 6–1½ 6–1 6–1¾ Bejarano 16.20 4 Horse Greedy 121 4 7 7 7 7 7 Espinoza 8.90 3 EDDIE HASKELL 3.60 2.40 2.10 7 WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA 4.80 3.40 1 KANTHAKA 2.80 $2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-1-5) $7.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-1-5-2) $245.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-1) $15.65 Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.6 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $340,705 Roulette Pool $205 Daily Double Pool $33,696 Exacta Pool $163,135 Superfecta Pool $70,793 Super High Five Pool $6,177 Trifecta Pool $109,515. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $16.60. Pick Three Pool $84,355. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-2-3) 270 tickets with 4 correct paid $609.65. Pick Four Pool $215,712. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-1-2-3) 39 tickets with 5 correct paid $12,593.90. Pick Five Pool $571,178. EDDIE HASKELL dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, bid again alongside the runner-up past the eighth pole, lugged in a bit but took the lead under an energetic hand ride and won clear. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA had good early speed and dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled in on the turn, fought back along the rail past midstretch and just held second. KANTHAKA pressed the pace inside then stalked along the rail on the turn, came out some in midstretch and was edged outside the runner-up for the place. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER between horses early, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BLAMEITONTHELAW stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BUCKYS PICK was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn and lacked the needed late kick. HORSE GREEDY broke a step slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.97 46.01 58.50 1:05.23 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Facts Matter 125 7 3 7–hd 7–1 5–1½ 1–hd Bejarano 3.50 6 Don't Stalk Me 125 6 2 3–hd 3–hd 1–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.20 3 Papa Turf 123 3 1 2–2 2–1 2–hd 3–½ Figueroa 28.50 5 Tiz Love 123 5 5 6–1 8 7 4–½ Aragon 40.50 4 Burn Me Twice 123 4 6 4–hd 5–1½ 6–2 5–½ Pereira 28.20 2 Boy Howdy 123 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 6–nk Pedroza 10.20 8 Cartoonist 125 8 4 5–hd 4–½ 4–1½ 7 Maldonado 3.00 1 Kochees 123 1 8 8 6–hd dnf Gutierrez 3.30 7 FACTS MATTER 9.00 5.20 3.20 6 DON'T STALK ME 3.80 2.80 3 PAPA TURF 7.80 $2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $13.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-5) $134.45 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3) $82.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-3-5-4) Carryover $2,640 Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.g.4 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $215,980 Roulette Pool $280 Daily Double Pool $25,075 Exacta Pool $110,697 Superfecta Pool $57,363 Trifecta Pool $85,730 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,461. Claimed–Facts Matter by Tim McCanna. Trainer: Tim McCanna. Claimed–Cartoonist by Gary Marrone. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-7) paid $22.70. Pick Three Pool $53,535. FACTS MATTER stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up on the line. DON'T STALK ME stalked four wide between rivals then off the rail on the turn, bid three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was edged in the final stride. PAPA TURF had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and held third. TIZ LOVE stalked between horses, dropped back between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. BURN ME TWICE close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch, continued between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BOY HOWDY sent between horses early, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CARTOONIST stalked five wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KOCHEES saved ground chasing the pace, took a bad step leaving the turn to injure his left front, was pulled up and vanned off. SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Charles Whittingham Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.67 48.83 1:13.36 1:37.19 2:00.95 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Marckie's Water 121 3 6–2½ 6–2 6–3½ 6–1½ 7 1–¾ Pereira 2.40 5 United 121 5 5–½ 5–2 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–hd 2–½ Prat 3.50 7 Ashleyluvssugar 121 7 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–½ 3–1 3–hd Blanc 8.80 1 Prime Attraction 121 1 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 5–1 4–ns Desormeaux 1.60 2 Morse Code 121 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 5–ns Maldonado 21.70 4 Ya Gotta Wanna 121 4 7 7 7 7 6–½ 6–2½ Gryder 19.10 6 Tizzarunner 121 6 2–1½ 2–3 2–2½ 2–1½ 2–hd 7 Van Dyke 9.90 3 MARCKIE'S WATER 6.80 3.80 2.60 5 UNITED 4.60 3.00 7 ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR 3.40 $2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $31.80 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $12.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-1) $12.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-1-2) $677.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $28.20 Winner–Marckie's Water Ch.h.5 by Tribal Rule out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Tavares, Norman. Mutuel Pool $429,617 Roulette Pool $210 Daily Double Pool $24,757 Exacta Pool $201,017 Superfecta Pool $80,356 Super High Five Pool $18,287 Trifecta Pool $122,939. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $19.45. Pick Three Pool $56,925. MARCKIE'S WATER pulled between horses early then angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, swung out into the stretch and rallied under urging then steady handling late to be along in time five wide on the line. UNITED was in a bit tight on the hill then clipped heels on the dirt crossing, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide then between foes past midstretch and continued gamely. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR four wide leaving the hill, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid between foes past the eighth pole and went gamely to the end. PRIME ATTRACTION saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and also went on well late. MORSE CODE drifted out on the dirt crossing, angled in and dueled inside, inched away briefly a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back between foes past midstretch and continued on gamely to the end. YA GOTTA WANNA threw his head some at the start, angled in and chased inside to the stretch, came out some nearing midstretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished. TIZZARUNNER angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Triple Bend Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 44.53 1:09.61 1:23.12 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Air Strike 121 6 5 8 7–hd 3–1 1–hd Arroyo, Jr. 12.70 2 Cistron 123 2 6 1–hd 1–1 1–3 2–1½ Espinoza 5.90 5 Nero 121 5 7 5–1 4–1 2–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 4.00 1 American Anthem 121 1 1 6–2 6–1 5–1½ 4–2¼ Smith 1.90 4 Majestic Eagle 121 4 8 7–½ 8 6–hd 5–hd Prat 43.70 8 All Out Blitz 121 8 4 3–1 3–½ 4–½ 6–1¼ Mn Garcia 22.80 3 Law Abidin Citizen 123 3 3 4–hd 5–1 7–2½ 7–13 Pereira 21.50 7 The Hardest Way 121 7 2 2–½ 2–hd 8 8 Talamo 2.10 6 AIR STRIKE 27.40 10.40 4.60 2 CISTRON 5.80 3.40 5 NERO 3.60 $2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $10.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $144.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $85.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-1) $97.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $158.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-1-4) Carryover $6,756 Winner–Air Strike B.c.4 by Street Sense out of Omnitap, by Tapit. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $463,070 Roulette Pool $223 Daily Double Pool $54,797 Exacta Pool $199,400 Superfecta Pool $108,973 Trifecta Pool $154,479 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,852. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-6) paid $176.15. Pick Three Pool $49,202. AIR STRIKE settled outside, went three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. CISTRON bobbled slightly at the start, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away a half mile out, kicked clear on the turn, remained clear just off the fence past midstretch, drifted in late and held on well but was edged on the line. NERO stalked the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and just held third. AMERICAN ANTHEM saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. MAJESTIC EAGLE settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, split rivals in the drive and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ALL OUT BLITZ had good early speed and pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival leaving the backstretch and between foes on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN in a bit tight early, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. THE HARDEST WAY dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.02 46.28 1:11.28 1:24.10 1:37.76 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Jamminwithbrandon 125 2 4 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 4–4 1–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 22.10 4 Cool Bobby 123 4 5 3–2 3–2 2–hd 1–1½ 2–1¼ Mn Garcia 4.50 8 Shaky Alibi 125 8 1 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1 2–1½ 3–¾ Smith 12.80 3 Beaumarchais 123 3 2 2–2 2–1½ 3–3 3–1 4–¾ Franco 9.80 6 Meistermind 125 6 7 8 7–½ 6–hd 7–14 5–nk Prat 4.40 5 Show Me Da Lute 125 5 8 7–½ 8 7–2½ 6–½ 6–¾ Talamo 7.10 7 California Journey 125 7 6 4–2 4–2 5–5 5–hd 7–25 Bejarano 2.00 1 Rogallo 118 1 3 6–3½ 6–5 8 8 8 Espinoza 5.20 2 JAMMINWITHBRANDON 46.20 17.80 8.60 4 COOL BOBBY 6.20 4.40 8 SHAKY ALIBI 8.20 $2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $602.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $113.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-3) $898.84 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $692.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-3-6) Carryover $26,972 Winner–Jamminwithbrandon Dbb.g.5 by Stay Thirsty out of Baltic Flier, by Fusaichi Pegasus. Bred by Gaines-Gentry Thoroughbreds & Fox-Straus (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $356,714 Roulette Pool $225 Daily Double Pool $34,859 Exacta Pool $168,659 Superfecta Pool $87,052 Trifecta Pool $120,650 X-5 Super High Five Pool $26,488. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $750.25. Pick Three Pool $52,958. JAMMINWITHBRANDON saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to go by the runner-up late. COOL BOBBY stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held on well but was caught late. SHAKY ALIBI had speed outside foes then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch and held third. BEAUMARCHAIS close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail to the stretch and was edged for the show. MEISTERMIND three deep early, chased outside a rival to the stretch, came out some and was outkicked for a minor share. SHOW ME DA LUTE a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and could not summon the needed late kick. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY four wide into the first turn, chased three deep then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROGALLO came out into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back leaving the second turn and in the stretch and gave way. TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.91 48.41 1:12.62 1:36.49 1:48.24 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Oscar Dominguez 125 8 8 9–1 9–2 9–hd 8–hd 1–hd Prat 3.10 9 The Hunted 125 9 1 5–2½ 5–1 5–1 2–hd 2–hd Pereira 3.30 2 Sejo 125 2 5 6–1 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 3–nk Bejarano 6.20 6 Starting Bloc 123 6 9 10 10 10 7–½ 4–½ Espinoza 11.60 4 Kenjisstorm 125 4 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 5–2 Maldonado 5.00 5 Tule Fog 125 5 7 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 6–ns Blanc 11.90 3 Full of Luck 125 3 6 4–2 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 7–½ Arroyo, Jr. 14.20 1 He Will 125 1 3 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 5–1 8–ns Figueroa 29.30 10 Unapologetic 125 10 4 8–2 8–1 7–hd 9–1½ 9–1¼ Franco 18.80 7 Maestro Dearte 123 7 10 7–hd 7–½ 8–1½ 10 10 Talamo 8.70 8 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 8.20 4.60 3.40 9 THE HUNTED 5.40 3.60 2 SEJO (IRE) 4.80 $2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $274.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-2-6) $38.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-2-6-4) $2,381.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-2) $43.85 Winner–Oscar Dominguez (IRE) Ch.g.6 by Zoffany (IRE) out of American Queen (FR), by Fairy King. Bred by Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $419,605 Roulette Pool $150 Daily Double Pool $167,642 Exacta Pool $222,194 Superfecta Pool $115,326 Super High Five Pool $54,322 Trifecta Pool $172,025. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-8) paid $883.55. Pick Three Pool $118,165. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-2-8) 115 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,416.95. Pick Four Pool $662,366. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-6-2-8) 18 tickets with 5 correct paid $19,783.40. Pick Five Pool $466,590. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-3-6-2-8) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $36,548.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $273,673. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $736,548. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, closed gamely under urging to get up five wide on the line. THE HUNTED chased a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and rallied to put a head in front between foes in deep stretch and was edged on the wire. SEJO (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and surged between foes late. STARTING BLOC settled off the pace inside, waited a bit in midstretch, came out for room and also surged between horses late. KENJISSTORM sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, inched clear in the stretch, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award late. TULE FOG close up stalking the pacesetter a bit off the rail to the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) stalked outside a rival, loomed three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. HE WILL pulled his way along inside, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a rally. UNAPOLOGETIC angled in and chased a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. MAESTRO DEARTE stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and did not rally. Attendance Handle On-Track 9,621 $1,331,864 Inter-Track N/A $2,448,162 Out of State N/A $8,038,911 TOTAL 9,621 $11,818,937