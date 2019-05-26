Eddie Haskell wins the Grade 3 Daytona Stakes at Santa Anita

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding in his 49th career race, was pulled up on the far turn by jockey Mario Gutierrez during the sixth race, a $10,000 claimer, after the horse injured his left front leg. It appeared as if it could be life-ending when he was vanned off the course, but it was discovered he did not have a compound fracture, making the possibility of saving him greater. He was taken to his stall and a splint was applied. He is scheduled to have surgery Sunday morning. It is definitely a career-ending injury. Jerry Hollendorfer is the trainer and part-owner.