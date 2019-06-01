Racing! Roger Stein, RIP

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remember all those Saturday and Sunday mornings listening to the radio.

We all knew it was coming some day, but it still shocks you when it happens. Roger Stein , who was successful as trainer but more remembered as a radio host, died on Friday. He was 65.

He asked to come home from the hospital that at times he had seemed like a permanent resident so that he could spend his last days in an environment he liked so much better. He asked that all the equipment that was keeping him alive be turned off.

We have a pretty comprehensive obituary on him on our website and a version of it in our print editions. Just click here .

Roger made Saturday and Sunday morning interesting because you never knew what he was going to say. You could generally count on Bob Baffert being a guest on Saturday. Baffert, the biggest name in the sport, had so much respect for Roger that he was almost always available.

Stein would joke about his use of medical marijuana to ease the pain that, at times, consumed him for more than a decade. Despite all the duress, Stein usually made it to the starting gate with each show until he hung it up last June.

He was known for his tough questioning of guests on his show, but also had his favorites.

“Roger could be nasty, very nasty, but he could also be incredibly charming,” said Mike Willman , director of publicity at Santa Anita, and the host of the Sunday radio show that followed Roger’s.

“He probably had an IQ of a buck 80, and all of that, along with the fact he knew the business inside and out, are what made him a tremendous interviewer. And, all of that served him well in being an effective horse trainer as well. He knew what motivated people, racing secretaries in particular, and he established relationships that helped him place his horses in races where they’d be competitive.”

“I was one of the fortunate ones that stayed on his good side,” Baffert said. “He had that radio show [and the power that went with it.] He was always nice to me and also was helpful to me.

“He loved the radio show,” Sam said. “Sitting next to him I had a front row seat growing up and he loved it. The main thing was the pride he took in the show, there were others who would sugarcoat things. He gave it to you straight.”

“A big man, he went on a diet, and when asked how many pounds he had shed, he said: ‘I've lost a jockey.’”

It wasn’t a great feature on Friday, unless you won it. Zusha won the one-mile allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up. Zucha pushed the pace just enough catch Kaydetre and win the $67,000 race by 1 ¼ lengths for trainer Gary Mandella and jockey Drayden van Dyke .

“[Owner Rafael ] Steinbruch would like to keep her beyond her racing career, so I think we might try a graded stakes next time,” Mandella told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Sometimes it takes these fillies a while to come into their own and who knows? If she can get stakes-placed black type, that really helps her as a broodmare.”

Saturday at Santa Anita there is a nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are two stakes races and five turf races. Four of Saturday’s races are for maidens.

The first stakes is the Grade 3 $150,000 Honeymoon Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Maxim Rate is the 9-5 favorite for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Kent Desormeaux . She has won two of three and finished second by a nose in her other race. She has gone 1 1/8 miles on the Santa Anita turf when she finished second.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Lady Prancealot for Richard Baltas and Joe Talamo . She’s been racing a lot having won two-of-12 races. She started her career in Britain. She has stakes experience and finished second last out in the Grade 3 Seniorita. Post is about 4 p.m.

The second stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. There is a small field of five with Paradise Woods coming in as Jon White’s 1-5 favorite. The 5-year-old mare has only won four-of-14 races but has been running in the upper stratosphere of races. She will be running her fourth race for John Shirreffs , having won last out in the Santa Margarita by 10 ½ lengths. She gets Mike Smith as the jockey.

At 4-1 is La Force for Paddy Gallagher and Drayden Van Dyke . She has won two-of-24 lifetimes but, again, running against the best. She was second in the Santa Margarita and was eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff in the previous race. Post is around 4:30 p.m.

Golden Birthday won last out coming from far behind to win romping away with splits that got faster and faster as the race went on, something one sees rarely these days. Last week’s workout tells us the horse is primed. Moving up in class we are getting 8-1, an excellent value. This is a Dp Racing horse, known for longshot winners and the horse races protected today in another sign of optimism.

Who goofed? Monday faux pas : It happens! You watch race replays and see what you want to when you are writing about the result a couple of days later. Power Down was the No. 1 on Memorial Day, not the No. 3 I wrote about. Power Down finished last but was fighting Joe Talamo in the stretch.

He has been one of the most impressive 2-year-olds I have seen trained this year and did everything right in both 12.2 second gate drills when quick early and strong late while easily outworking his company. He galloped out with big strides in first 12.2 gate drill and was well in hand at the wire with smooth action in last 12.2 work.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 31. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 23rd day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $38,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.12 45.73 58.43 1:12.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Outlaw 125 3 2 2–½ 1–2½ 1–6 1–11½ Franco 0.60 8 Golden Image 120 8 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 2–1 Roman 7.60 7 Vermeer 113 7 4 3–2 2–hd 2–2 3–1¾ Velez 6.30 5 Will Dancer 120 5 8 5–2 5–6 5–7 4–nk Pereira 5.50 1 Midnight Bandit 125 1 6 8 8 6–hd 5–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 11.70 2 Big Bad Gary 125 2 3 1–hd 3–2 3–hd 6–11 Espinoza 13.70 4 Dixie Doo Run Run 125 4 1 7–4½ 7–3 8 7–nk E Garcia 78.10 6 Dual Account 120 6 7 6–1 6–2½ 7–2½ 8 Flores 34.10

3 OUTLAW 3.20 2.40 2.10 8 GOLDEN IMAGE 5.40 3.00 7 VERMEER 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $6.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-7-5) $6.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-7-5-1) $223.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-7) $11.90

Winner–Outlaw B.g.4 by Violence out of Something Brewing, by Meadowlake. Bred by English Range Farm (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Steven Miyadi. Mutuel Pool $182,508 Roulette Pool $61 Exacta Pool $130,533 Superfecta Pool $77,719 Super High Five Pool $8,206 Trifecta Pool $104,154. Scratched–none.

OUTLAW had good early speed and dueled between horses, inched clear on the turn, drifted out then in a bit from the whip in the stretch and drew off under steady handling late. GOLDEN IMAGE four wide early, stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some in midstretch and picked up the place. VERMEER pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and held third. WILL DANCER broke out a bit, was between horses early, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. MIDNIGHT BANDIT dropped back and came off the rail early, entered the stretch three wide and improved position. BIG BAD GARY had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. DIXIE DOO RUN RUN broke alertly and was between horses early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled back to the fence and gave way in the drive. DUAL ACCOUNT stalked three deep then chased outside a rival or off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out some in upper stretch and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.14 46.35 1:10.03 1:22.41 1:34.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Storming Lady 123 2 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–¾ Espinoza 3.70 6 Breezy Bee 125 6 5 6 6 5–1½ 4–½ 2–1¾ Desormeaux 2.20 4 Ruby Trust 125 4 2 1–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Franco 6.20 3 Take a Leap 125 3 6 5–2 5–3½ 4–1 5–5 4–8 Gryder 2.20 1 Dearborn 123 1 3 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 3–1½ 5–1 Van Dyke 4.60 5 Roses and Candy 125 5 4 4–1 4–hd 6 6 6 Sanchez 21.80

2 STORMING LADY 9.40 4.40 3.20 6 BREEZY BEE 3.20 2.80 4 RUBY TRUST 3.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $20.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-3) $22.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4) $48.55

Winner–Storming Lady Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. Bred by Teresa A. Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $182,750 Roulette Pool $320 Daily Double Pool $39,546 Exacta Pool $93,254 Superfecta Pool $29,012 Trifecta Pool $52,894. Scratched–none.

STORMING LADY between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to take the lead in midstretch, inched clear under urging and held.ought. BREEZY BEE angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. RUBY TRUST sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back into the stretch and past midstretch and held third. TAKE A LEAP stalked outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. DEARBORN pulled early and came off the rail, tugged her way between foes with a bid five eighths out, dueled outside a rival, took a short lead nearing the stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch, then weakened in the final furlong. ROSES AND CANDY stalked three deep then bid briefly outside foes early on the backstretch, went three wide nearing the second turn, dropped back and angled in some leaving that turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.63 46.67 53.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fast Enough 122 3 2 2–2½ 2–8 1–3¼ Pereira 2.50 4 Cal's Gem 122 4 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–5½ Fuentes 1.60 2 Next Flight 115 2 3 3–2 3–hd 3–½ Velez 9.40 1 Bam Bam Again 122 1 7 5–hd 4–hd 4–nk Franco 12.50 7 Project Leader 122 7 1 4–2½ 5–3 5–1¼ Roman 7.90 5 Include the Tax 122 5 8 8 8 6–¾ Prat 4.60 8 Coastline Sermon 122 8 4 7–4 6–½ 7–4¼ Maldonado 21.50 6 Wicked Blue 122 6 5 6–hd 7–½ 8 Linares 59.20

3 FAST ENOUGH 7.00 4.00 3.00 4 CAL'S GEM 3.00 2.60 2 NEXT FLIGHT 4.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-1) $13.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-1-7) $389.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $21.70

Winner–Fast Enough B.g.2 by Eddington out of Brilliant Melody, by Bertrando. Bred by Craig Martin (KY). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Craig Martin. Mutuel Pool $162,767 Roulette Pool $144 Daily Double Pool $15,332 Exacta Pool $93,592 Superfecta Pool $43,643 Super High Five Pool $1,909 Trifecta Pool $63,143. Scratched–Side Street Dave, Spectacular Point, Too Late, You'reright Again. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $24.10. Pick Three Pool $43,876.

FAST ENOUGH dueled between horses then inside on the turn, took a short lead past the eighth pole and drew clear under some urging and steady handling. CAL'S GEM had good early speed and dueled three deep then outside the winner, could not match that one in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. NEXT FLIGHT pressed the pace inside then stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. BAM BAM AGAIN pulled and stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. PROJECT LEADER chased outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. INCLUDE THE TAX dropped back off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and failed to menace. COASTLINE SERMON chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and weakened. WICKED BLUE between horses early, chased off the rail, dropped back between horses on the turn and had nothing left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.26 46.14 1:10.59 1:22.48 1:34.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Captivate 125 1 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–½ 1–1 1–¾ Espinoza 3.10 4 Dallas Skyline 125 3 2 3–2½ 3–4 3–1½ 2–hd 2–½ Gryder 2.60 5 Concur 125 4 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 3–2½ 3–½ Bejarano 8.40 6 Rumpus Cat 125 5 1 4–5 4–7 4–5 4–6 4–10½ Prat 0.90 3 Ayacara 125 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 Arroyo, Jr. 22.00

2 CAPTIVATE 8.20 4.20 4.20 4 DALLAS SKYLINE 3.80 4.80 5 CONCUR 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $14.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-6) $7.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $30.85

Winner–Captivate B.g.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Indypicture, by Olmodavor. Bred by Michael Power (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing and Sisk, Mike. Mutuel Pool $198,836 Daily Double Pool $15,839 Exacta Pool $75,592 Superfecta Pool $27,439 Trifecta Pool $46,490. Claimed–Captivate by Slugo Racing. Trainer: Mike Puype. Claimed–Concur by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Claimed–Rumpus Cat by Victor Trujillo. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Scratched–Canadian Game. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $48.95. Pick Three Pool $16,826.

CAPTIVATE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, inched away again in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. DALLAS SKYLINE angled in and stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly late. CONCUR between horses early, stalked just off the inside, bid outside the winner on the second turn and into the stretch, fell back a bit in midstretch and held third. RUMPUS CAT angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. AYACARA (GB) broke a step slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.15 48.31 1:13.41 1:26.48 1:40.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Zusha 123 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–1¼ Van Dyke 2.20 1 Kaydetre 125 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–4 2–7 2–6¾ Blanc 1.70 5 Donut Girl 123 5 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 Arroyo, Jr. 3.70 4 Sapphire Kid 118 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 5 4–2½ 4–9 Velez 4.50 2 Battleground State 125 2 4 5 5 3–hd 5 5 Prat 7.00

3 ZUSHA 6.40 3.00 2.20 1 KAYDETRE 3.00 2.20 5 DONUT GIRL 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $32.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $7.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $8.55

Winner–Zusha Ch.f.4 by Congrats out of Icy Tea, by Storm Cat. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Rafael Steinbruch. Mutuel Pool $160,110 Daily Double Pool $15,097 Exacta Pool $64,238 Trifecta Pool $43,990. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $33.45. Pick Three Pool $38,881. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-2-3) 348 tickets with 4 correct paid $211.45. Pick Four Pool $96,405. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-3-2-3) 585 tickets with 5 correct paid $490.60. Pick Five Pool $333,813.

ZUSHA had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the second turn, took a short lead into the stretch, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and inched away late. KAYDETRE sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong, could not quite match that one late but clearly bested the others. DONUT GIRL a step slow to begin, pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and held third. SAPPHIRE KID prompted the pace three deep between foes, stalked between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. BATTLEGROUND STATE a bit washy at the gate, saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.06 48.51 1:12.83 1:36.56 1:48.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Acclimate 123 1 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3¼ Pereira 0.50 5 East Rand 123 3 4 3–1½ 3–2 3–2½ 2–1 2–½ Figueroa 11.60 6 Malibu Music 123 4 2 2–4 2–4 2–½ 3–2 3–2¼ Espinoza 2.30 3 Holy Ghost 123 2 3 4 4 4 4 4 Arroyo, Jr. 5.30

1 ACCLIMATE 3.00 2.10 5 EAST RAND 4.00 6 MALIBU MUSIC

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-3) $1.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6) $8.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-4) $5.40

Winner–Acclimate B.g.5 by Acclamation out of Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Timmy Time Racing. Mutuel Pool $133,673 Daily Double Pool $18,294 Exacta Pool $49,213 Superfecta Pool $8,100 Trifecta Pool $17,229. Scratched–Georgie Hyphen (IRE), Mongolian Greywolf. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $13.25. Pick Three Pool $27,099. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-3-4) paid $6.10.

ACCLIMATE sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, responded when rivals loomed into the stretch, kicked clear again and proved best under a moderate hand ride while being flagged some with the whip and a hold late. EAST RAND stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside into the second turn, came out some to loom a threat behind the winner into the stretch then was not a match for that one in the drive but held second. MALIBU MUSIC close up stalking the winner off the rail then outside a rival into the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place. HOLY GHOST saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.33 45.88 58.55 1:12.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Fire When Ready 123 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–nk Bejarano 1.80 4 Perfect Wager 123 4 4 5 4–hd 3–2½ 2–4¼ Desormeaux 9.80 5 Wild Bean 118 5 1 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–6¼ Prat 1.00 3 Satrapa 125 3 2 2–hd 3–4 4–6 4–9½ Fuentes 5.00 1 Nap Lajoie 125 1 5 4–4½ 5 5 5 Maldonado 10.60

2 FIRE WHEN READY 5.60 3.20 2.10 4 PERFECT WAGER 6.80 2.60 5 WILD BEAN 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $17.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $20.00

Winner–Fire When Ready Dbb.g.4 by Empire Way out of Armed N Dangerous, by Slewdledo. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington &Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $187,248 Daily Double Pool $16,329 Exacta Pool $93,833 Trifecta Pool $65,043. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $6.75. Pick Three Pool $23,497. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $3.35.

FIRE WHEN READY sent between horses early, inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside into the turn, came a bit off the rail nearing the stretch, kicked clear, drifted in a bit then came out slightly under left handed urging in deep stretch and held gamely. PERFECT WAGER settled just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and finished well to just miss. WILD BEAN three deep early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. SATRAPA stalked between horses then a bit off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn and weakened. NAP LAJOIE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail on the turn, dropped back outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.42 44.19 56.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Awesome Heights 125 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1 Maldonado 5.00 9 Kris' Wild Kat 125 7 1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 2–1 Arroyo, Jr. 0.70 5 Rebel War 125 4 3 1–hd 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1 Roman 4.00 6 Soul Owner 118 5 6 4–3 4–6 4–7 4–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 15.50 2 Taste's Legend 125 1 5 6–2½ 6–3½ 6–5 5–2¼ Figueroa 6.10 7 King Charlie 120 6 4 5–3½ 5–1½ 5–hd 6–2¼ Pereira 40.10 3 Royal Song 120 2 7 7 7 7 7 Orduna-Rojas 28.70

4 AWESOME HEIGHTS 12.00 5.00 3.00 9 KRIS' WILD KAT 2.60 2.20 5 REBEL WAR 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $61.20 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $16.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-5-6) $22.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-5-6-2) $279.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-5) $25.80 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-1) $7.40

Winner–Awesome Heights B.g.5 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Girdner, Paul K. and Stolfo, Jack. Mutuel Pool $247,331 Roulette Pool $76 Daily Double Pool $76,973 Exacta Pool $154,373 Superfecta Pool $102,879 Super High Five Pool $14,462 Trifecta Pool $129,079. Scratched–An Ocala Ten, Moon Juice. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $28.95. Pick Three Pool $63,009. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $2.90. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1/2/4-2-4) 3097 tickets with 4 correct paid $68.60. Pick Four Pool $278,362. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3-1/2/4-2-4) 287 tickets with 5 correct paid $524.05. Pick Five Pool $197,083. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-2-3-1/2/4-2-4) 81 tickets with 6 correct paid $728.66. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $109,773. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $895,109.

AWESOME HEIGHTS had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, inched away under urging a bit off the rail in midstretch and held on gamely. KRIS' WILD KAT prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and continued willingly but could not quite catch the winner. REBEL WAR dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and just off the rail in deep stretch and held third. SOUL OWNER bumped at the start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for a minor award. TASTE'S LEGEND saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KING CHARLIE broke a bit awkwardly and to the inside to bump a rival then bobbled, chased outside a foe then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and did not rally. ROYAL SONG broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat.