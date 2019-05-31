Longtime radio and horse-racing institution Roger Stein dies

Roger Stein, a harness and thoroughbred trainer who became a Southern California institution through his radio show, died Friday morning after a long illness. He was 65.
Stein quit training 10 years ago because of complications from diabetes, neuropathy and other medical issues but continued to do his radio show, which lasted 29 ½ years. His final show was June 25 of last year.
Stein died at his home in hospice care, electing last week to remove all measures that were keeping him alive. His death was confirmed by longtime friend and business associate Barry Shapiro.
“I won 150 races with [trainer] Mike Mitchell, but I never had more fun than with Roger,” Shapiro said. “He would take chances, like buying a horse for $40,000 and then entering him into a stakes race. And sometimes it would work out.”
Stein started as a harness racing trainer in 1977 and found great success, often at Los Alamitos when the state had a robust standardbred circuit. In 1987, he moved to thoroughbreds and started 4,179 horses with 470 winners. His horses won more than $14 million.
But for those who didn’t go to the track but loved the game, he fascinated them every Saturday and Sunday morning with his no-holds-barred radio show.
“He would talk about whatever he wanted,” Shapiro said. “He’d tell the truth even if the if the track would no longer sponsor the show. He wouldn’t side step things. He was definitely controversial.”
Stein was an entrepreneur at heart. One of his passions was collectible pens. He did nothing small, he went big on everything, matching his larger than life personality.
“Everything he touched, he did well,” Shapiro said.
Stein was even the subject of a book: “Playing the Steinway” by Mark Ratzky and Esther J. Hall.
Services are pending.
He is survived by his brother Rick and children Sam and Shayna.