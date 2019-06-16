Racing! Congratulations to Rafael Bejarano on his 4,000th win

“First of all, I would like to thank all the trainers and the owners for always trusting me and giving me support all these years here at Santa Anita and in California. Also want to thank my agent and my team that I’ve had all these years. I’m really happy right now, I’ve rode 4,000 winners, and I can’t express myself.

“This track has always been so special for me. My first day I started here, I won six races in one day (April 8, 2006) and it was very special. All these years have gone by and I’ve been having a lot of hard times and accidents, but I really enjoy riding, especially here at Santa Anita. It’s such a beautiful place, I’ll always enjoy it.

“I love horse racing. It’s part of my home and part of my life — we spend a lot of time here from the early morning to sometimes evening. All the riders, the groomers, the trainers, the owners, they spend so much time working so hard, putting all they have, all the love they have. It’s very good for us, everybody enjoys everything every day. We love horse racing.”

We complained that the horses that the super panel ruled ineligible to run were not disclosed to the public. Well, the California Horse Racing Board stepped up and gave them to us.

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.

“This is an optional claimer at a mile on the turf. Much of handicapping is understanding not only the intentions of a barn, but correctly identifying pace scenarios that may not be easy to find. Top selection is VELVET QUEEN (#7) . First, she strings races together for the first time since November, telling us she’s regaining some good health, which in turn, at least opens the door for a good effort. When most handicappers look at this race, they’ll be staring at a plethora of early speed types, and that in turn is likely gonna lead to seeking a closing type, but hold on. As we often preach in the reports, the winner in races seemingly full of speed, is the speed of the speed, the horse who can hit the front end, which then turns the other speed types in ‘chasers,’ and oftentimes those runners aren’t accustomed or wanting to race in behind others, resulting in spitting the bit, just not trying anymore, basically done for the day. With our top selection, Velvet Queen exits a 5½ furlong race, yet, is sent a mile today, a pretty confident sign from Richard Baltas , and if they can get to the front into the first turn, Agapito Delgadillo will then look to slow things down, a jockey who has one way to go, and that’s showing speed, but he’s also pretty darn good at reserving a runner’s energy as well, has been for years. Last time out when sprinting they personally went :21.3 and :45.4, but today, if they can slow things down to let’s say :23.3 and :47.3, that’s gonna allow for a better response the final ¼, working super at San Luis Rey, and again, stretched back out two turns for a reason. We’re gonna look for this one to either control things up front, or take others down with her, if trying to go with her; thus, we’ll look for a runner from off the pace with the second choice in ALL STAR CAST (#5) . She’s stringing together three races off the layoff, also just her third start here in the U.S., and notice the difference when placed more realistically last time out, not to mention the effort coincided with Desormeaux hopping aboard, back yet again. That slow recent work from Jim Cassidy tells us they needed little from her while awaiting this next start, and with the good health, often comes more versatility, meaning they might be able to lay a bit closer up if needed or hang even further back, but either way, her good health is key. Two different styles here to capture this event, always a nice angle.

Desert Law was clearly the best in the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Stakes, winning the six-furlong Cal-bred race by 6¼ lengths. He tracked in second until the quarter pole, where he just took over in a dominating performance.

“He has been training fantastic, he loves the track,” winning trainer Carla Gaines said. “He’s one of those that just glides over this deeper racetrack. His works have been phenomenal and he’s run out of conditions.… The Cal-bred program is great because you are restricted to Cal-breds, so it’s all good.”

“I’ve been working him the last three weeks and he’s been training amazing,” said winning jockey Bejarano. “I told Carla, anything, six or 6½ (furlongs) and he’ll be tough. I thought the speed would go [Saturday] and it worked out good for us.”

The first stakes is the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. The favorite at 2-1 is Pantsonfire for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Flavien Prat . She is four-of-20 lifetime and won the 1½-mile Astra Stakes by 5¼ lengths last out.

Zaffinah is the 5-2 second choice for Jack Carava and Norberto Arroyo Jr . She has no stakes wins but is coming off two second-place finishes. It goes off around 4:35 p.m.

The featured stakes, the Grade 3 $100,000 Affirmed Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. The two favorites are from the Bob Baffert barn. Roadster, coming off his lackluster 16th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, is the 6-5 favorite. He is three-of-five lifetime and last year was the “A” horse in the Baffert barn. Mike Smith will ride.

Much Gusto is the “other Baffert” in this race at 2-1. He’s coming off a win in the Laz Barrera Stakes and has won four of six starts. Joe Talamo is the jockey.

Giddymeister has won two in a row for trainer Genaro Vallejo with jockey Edwin Maldonado riding. The trainer is 21% in sprint races. First start since April and racing protected today in this allowance race we are getting 5-1 morning line and should see higher come race time. Excellent value here today.

Since 8-5 favorite Charming Alexis and 5-2 second choice Whatyouciswhatuget look vulnerable, I like the chances of Halo Girl to tag the tiring speed. While only making her second start in three months two weeks ago, Halo Girl unleashed a solid ground-saving rally to finish second at the same $5,000 claiming level. She was third in her prior outing versus repeat $5,000 winner As a Rule and has plenty of upside while retaining leading distance rider Edgar Payeras . Charming Alexis has speed but has trouble surviving pace pressure while Whatyouciswhatuget beat an extremely weak maiden field in last deceiving win.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 15. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.38 45.59 58.18 1:11.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Shanty 123 3 4 1–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 1.70 6 Baby Bear's Soup 125 5 5 5 4–hd 4–1½ 2–nk Espinoza 1.60 5 Boy Howdy 123 4 3 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–½ Pedroza 5.50 3 Papa Turf 123 2 1 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–1¾ Figueroa 6.00 2 Tiz Love 116 1 2 4–1 5 5 5 Velez 5.40

4 BIG SHANTY 5.40 2.80 2.40 6 BABY BEAR'S SOUP 2.80 2.40 5 BOY HOWDY 3.60

$1 EXACTA (4-6) $5.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $9.65

Winner–Big Shanty B.c.4 by Prospective out of Astella, by Tactical Advantage. Bred by Aleta Camperlengo Overby (LA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Frank Reynoso, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $121,592 Exacta Pool $49,499 Trifecta Pool $39,211. Claimed–Big Shanty by Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–Finallygotabentley.

BIG SHANTY dueled three deep between horses then between foes on the turn, put a head back in front into the stretch, battled outside a rival in midstretch, drifted in a bit from the whip in deep stretch and edged away late. BABY BEAR'S SOUP five wide early, stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to edge rivals for the place. BOY HOWDY prompted the pace four wide then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for second. PAPA TURF dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail into and in the stretch, steadied in a bit tight along the fence in deep stretch and was edged for the show. TIZ LOVE pressed the pace inside, was shuffled back some into the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was outfinished.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.51 47.87 1:11.96 1:36.26 1:48.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Dr. Troutman 123 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ Bejarano 15.30 8 The Street Fighter 125 8 9 5–½ 5–hd 7–1 5–1 2–½ Pereira 6.50 3 Erotic 123 3 5 7–½ 7–1½ 5–hd 3–hd 3–½ Prat 5.20 7 Kenjisstorm 125 7 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–2 4–¾ Maldonado 1.80 5 Trojan Spirit 125 5 7 8–1 8–½ 8–½ 6–hd 5–nk Van Dyke 11.30 4 Inscom 125 4 1 4–1 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 6–1¼ Mn Garcia 6.10 6 Hardboot 125 6 8 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 7–hd 7–2¼ Gutierrez 5.10 9 Push Through 125 9 4 3–hd 4–1 4–1 8–6 8–3¼ Cedillo 13.90 1 Beat the Heat 125 1 6 9 9 9 9 9 Gryder 30.30

2 DR. TROUTMAN 32.60 16.00 9.60 8 THE STREET FIGHTER 8.80 5.40 3 EROTIC 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $10.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $94.00 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $125.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-3-7) $225.67 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-3) $328.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-3-7-5) Carryover $1,330

Winner–Dr. Troutman Ch.g.5 by Vronsky out of Black Valentine, by Cindago. Bred by Kretz Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC and Papaprodromou, George. Mutuel Pool $220,196 Roulette Pool $172 Daily Double Pool $33,735 Exacta Pool $117,111 Superfecta Pool $56,266 Trifecta Pool $83,685 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,742. Claimed–Kenjisstorm by Chris Curtis. Trainer: Jack Carava. Scratched–none.

DR. TROUTMAN took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back when challenged on the backstretch and second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch, inched away under urging in deep stretch and held gamely. THE STREET FIGHTER a bit crowded at the start, stalked between horses, steadied in tight into the second turn, found the rail on that bend, cut the corner into the stretch and finished well inside. EROTIC pulled between horses then stalked inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, split horses in deep stretch and was edged for the place. KENJISSTORM stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch and second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, fought back to deep stretch and was outfinished. TROJAN SPIRIT pulled between horses then chased outside a rival or just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and finished with some interest. INSCOM angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HARDBOOT stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and did not rally. PUSH THROUGH close up three wide early, stalked outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BEAT THE HEAT settled off the pace inside and saved ground throughout to no avail.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $46,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.47 45.71 1:11.27 1:18.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Portal Creek 124 2 2 1–hd 2–1 1–1½ 1–3¾ Bejarano 1.60 5 All Tea All Shade 115 4 4 4 4 4 2–2¼ Diaz, Jr. 6.40 4 Time for Suzzie 122 3 3 3–3 3–2 3–½ 3–½ Cedillo 3.10 1 Bam Bams Lil River 124 1 1 2–1 1–½ 2–2 4 Espinoza 1.20

3 PORTAL CREEK 5.20 3.00 5 ALL TEA ALL SHADE 3.60 4 TIME FOR SUZZIE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $99.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $11.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $10.35

Winner–Portal Creek Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Silent Stream, by Tricky Creek. Bred by White Fox Farm (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Lambert, Jeffrey and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $109,821 Daily Double Pool $12,727 Exacta Pool $46,367 Trifecta Pool $24,765. Scratched–Suprema. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-3) paid $75.60. Pick Three Pool $39,966.

PORTAL CREEK had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, put a head back in front into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, drifted out some then drifted in a bit late to win clear for Bejarano's 4000th victory. ALL TEA ALL SHADE settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and went up the fence in the stretch for the place. TIME FOR SUZZIE had speed three wide then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. BAM BAMS LIL RIVER sped to the early lead, dueled inside, took the advantage into the turn, fought back into the stretch, drifted a bit off the rail in the drive and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.61 44.76 57.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hit the Seam 125 1 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ Gutierrez 2.70 2 Give Me the Lute 120 2 4 2–½ 2–3 2–4 2–2 Prat 3.60 10 Master Ryan 113 10 1 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–2 3–1¾ Velez 4.30 7 Twisted Plot 120 7 5 3–3 3–1 3–hd 4–½ Bejarano 7.60 8 Funusual 120 8 9 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–hd 5–½ Pedroza 56.30 9 Tiger On Your Six 122 9 2 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 6–5¼ Harvey 20.00 5 Claim of Passion 120 5 8 10 10 10 7–ns Arroyo, Jr. 15.20 6 Fredrikstad 125 6 6 4–hd 4–½ 7–4 8–nk Talamo 2.90 4 L'Engineer 120 4 10 9–1 8–1 8–1½ 9–3¼ Roman 79.50 3 Ultimate Shilo 121 3 7 8–hd 9–2 9–2 10 Vergara, Jr. 106.00

1 HIT THE SEAM 7.40 4.40 3.00 2 GIVE ME THE LUTE 4.00 2.80 10 MASTER RYAN 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $27.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $15.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-10-7) $27.88 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-10) $34.80 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-10-7-8) Carryover $4,184

Winner–Hit the Seam B.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $314,475 Roulette Pool $254 Daily Double Pool $20,572 Exacta Pool $164,788 Superfecta Pool $92,992 Trifecta Pool $123,380 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,739. Scratched–Alfonso C. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-1) paid $154.75. Pick Three Pool $23,424.

HIT THE SEAM had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out into the stretch, fought back under urging and drifted in some in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. GIVE ME THE LUTE dueled between horses then outside the winner, was fanned out some into the stretch, fought back alongside that rival through the final furlong and continued willingly to the end. MASTER RYAN stalked off the rail then outside a rival into and on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and bested the others. TWISTED PLOT pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened some. FUNUSUAL chased four wide then angled in leaving the backstretch, found the rail on the turn, split horses in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. TIGER ON YOUR SIX sent between horses then pulled outside a foe and steadied nearing the half mile pole, continued just off the rail or alongside a foe on the turn and could not offer the necessary late kick. CLAIM OF PASSION broke in and bumped a rival, was between horses three deep then steadied in tight off heels a half mile out, fell back off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. FREDRIKSTAD chased off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and weakened. L'ENGINEER bumped and steadied when squeezed between foes at the break, chased between rivals and was in tight a half mile out, continued outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. ULTIMATE SHILO broke out a bit and was bumped and steadied, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.18 47.99 1:12.08 1:24.79 1:38.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Draft Pick 123 4 3 3–2½ 4 4 4 1–nk Talamo 5.20 2 Route Six Six 123 2 2 2–3½ 2–hd 3–½ 1–hd 2–1¼ Espinoza 4.80 1 King Abner 125 1 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 3–nk Prat 0.40 4 For the Top 123 3 4 4 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 4 Mn Garcia 5.40

5 DRAFT PICK 12.40 4.40 2 ROUTE SIX SIX 6.00 1 KING ABNER

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $23.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $16.70

Winner–Draft Pick B.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Firehouse Red, by Arch. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,425 Daily Double Pool $26,927 Exacta Pool $46,739 Trifecta Pool $25,937. Scratched–El Huerfano. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-5) paid $26.45. Pick Three Pool $64,240. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-1/11-5) 126 tickets with 4 correct paid $795.55. Pick Four Pool $131,701. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-3-1/11-5) 90 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,659.90. Pick Five Pool $381,751.

DRAFT PICK stalked the pace off the rail, bid four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, battled four wide in the drive and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging. ROUTE SIX SIX dueled outside a rival, drifted out a bit on the backstretch, battled three deep a half mile out then three wide between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, put a head in front between foes in midstretch and fought back gamely to the wire. KING ABNER bobbled slightly but broke on top, had good early speed and dueled inside, battled along the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the fence in the drive and edged a rival for the show. FOR THE TOP (ARG) a bit crowded early, chased just off the rail, pulled his way along to bid between foes a half mile out, dueled between horses on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for third.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.97 46.66 1:11.07 1:23.42 1:35.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 A Walk in the Park 125 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 6.20 3 Peter's Kitten 125 3 3 6–½ 7–2 6–1½ 4–hd 2–1¾ Prat 1.40 10 Mongolian Window 123 8 8 5–1 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–nk Bejarano 22.70 1 Moonless Sky 125 1 4 8–1 8–1 7–hd 8–hd 4–hd Pereira 10.60 12 Nice Ice 125 10 2 1–2 1–4 1–1 2–½ 5–1 Quinonez 18.90 11 Smoovie 125 9 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 6–½ Gutierrez 6.70 4 Aunt Lubie 125 4 10 10 10 9–½ 6–1 7–1¼ Talamo 9.10 8 Point Hope 123 7 9 7–1 6–hd 8–1 9–1½ 8–nk Van Dyke 5.90 5 Charmingslew 125 5 7 4–1 5–½ 5–hd 7–hd 9–3¼ Smith 20.70 6 Thousand Oaks 123 6 5 9–1½ 9–1½ 10 10 10 Desormeaux 21.00

2 A WALK IN THE PARK 14.40 6.00 4.60 3 PETER'S KITTEN 3.40 2.60 10 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 10.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $141.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $22.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-10-1) $166.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-10) $157.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-10-1-12) Carryover $7,231

Winner–A Walk in the Park Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Encanto Park, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Carliwood Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Carliwood Farms. Mutuel Pool $326,982 Roulette Pool $293 Daily Double Pool $24,148 Exacta Pool $172,678 Superfecta Pool $79,018 Trifecta Pool $115,556 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,993. Scratched–Querelle, Thalia. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $87.20. Pick Three Pool $57,688.

A WALK IN THE PARK had speed just off the rail then stalked a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging in midstretch and held sway. PETER'S KITTEN chased inside then split horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and gained the place. MONGOLIAN WINDOW angled in and chased outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and held third between foes late. MOONLESS SKY saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. NICE ICE had speed outside then alongside the winner, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and weakened some late to lose a minor share. SMOOVIE angled in and chased outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. AUNT LUBIE settled off the pace inside, continued along the fence into and through the stretch, waited off heels through the final sixteenth and could not offer the necessary response. POINT HOPE (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide a half mile out, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CHARMINGSLEW angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. THOUSAND OAKS (FR) settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.75 46.15 1:11.60 1:18.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Satori 125 2 6 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 1–nk Gryder 19.60 8 Mo Dinero 120 7 5 4–1 3–½ 1–½ 2–nk Cedillo 4.30 10 Senditlikechilly 125 8 2 3–½ 2–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 1.60 5 Surfside Sunset 125 4 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 4–1¼ Pereira 12.10 7 Polity 118 6 7 7–1 6–2½ 4–hd 5–¾ Diaz, Jr. 7.30 1 Sergio 125 1 3 2–hd 4–1 6–5 6–7¼ Gutierrez 8.80 6 Rmanie's Grey Suit 125 5 1 6–hd 8 7–1½ 7–2¼ Flores 67.00 4 Kidmon 125 3 8 8 7–hd 8 8 Talamo 2.80

3 SATORI 41.20 18.20 7.20 8 MO DINERO 5.80 4.00 10 SENDITLIKECHILLY 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $5.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $351.80 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $114.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-10-5) $331.57 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-10-5-7) $37,006.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-10) $296.45

Winner–Satori Dbb.g.5 by Papa Clem out of Town Glory, by Speightstown. Bred by Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $274,335 Roulette Pool $217 Daily Double Pool $20,560 Exacta Pool $134,589 Superfecta Pool $81,316 Super High Five Pool $39,012 Trifecta Pool $105,245. Claimed–Senditlikechilly by Zennedjian, Eddie S. and Garcia, Victor. Trainer: Victor Garcia. Scratched–Mason Dixon, Sir Eddie. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $367.85. Pick Three Pool $29,897.

SATORI had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail under left handed urging in the final furlong to regain the lead nearing the wire and gamely prevailed. MO DINERO had speed four wide to press the pace on the backstretch and into the turn, dueled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front nearing midstretch, fought back outside foes through the final furlong and was edged late. SENDITLIKECHILLY angled in and prompted the pace between foes three deep on the backstretch and into the turn, battled between the top pair leaving the turn and through the stretch and continued willingly to the end. SURFSIDE SUNSET stalked the pace a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and also went on willingly late. POLITY stalked outside then three deep, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. SERGIO went up inside to press the pace, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened in the final furlong. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the drive. KIDMON angled in early and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Thor's Echo Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.15 45.13 57.05 1:09.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Desert Law 122 5 1 2–½ 2–2 1–3 1–6¼ Bejarano 1.70 1 Coil Me Home 122 1 5 6 6 3–½ 2–4¾ Van Dyke 1.80 4 Smiling Angelo 122 3 4 1–1 1–½ 2–4 3–ns Talamo 3.90 5 Smokey Image 124 4 6 5–2 5–1½ 5–hd 4–nk Prat 5.10 7 Fire When Ready 120 6 3 3–hd 3–2½ 4–1½ 5–2¾ Cedillo 13.70 3 Tap the Wire 124 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 6 6 Roman 22.40

6 DESERT LAW 5.40 2.60 2.20 1 COIL ME HOME 3.00 2.20 4 SMILING ANGELO 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $136.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-5) $3.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $10.70

Winner–Desert Law Ch.g.5 by Desert Code out of Treasure Chest, by Lemon Drop Kid. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $253,376 Roulette Pool $214 Daily Double Pool $26,330 Exacta Pool $103,632 Superfecta Pool $51,343 Trifecta Pool $66,997. Scratched–Prodigal Son. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-6) paid $249.30. Pick Three Pool $31,368.

DESERT LAW stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away in the drive and drew off under some left handed urging and steady handling then a hold late. COIL ME HOME chased inside then a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was clearly second best. SMILING ANGELO hopped slightly at the start, had speed between horses then inched away and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail on the turn and into the stretch and just held third. SMOKEY IMAGE stalked outside a rival, continued between horses into the stretch and was edged for the show three deep on the line. FIRE WHEN READY close up stalking the pace three deep, angled in a bit off the rail leaving the turn, drifted in some in the stretch and was edged for a minor award between foes late. TAP THE WIRE bobbled slightly at the break, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the fence in the drive and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.76 46.57 1:11.25 1:24.35 1:36.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Shanghai Truffles 120 5 5 4–1 4–1½ 3–1 1–½ 1–1½ Prat 3.90 4 Boldest Vow 125 3 6 10–1½ 8–hd 7–3 6–5 2–½ Van Dyke 16.60 11 Field Bet 120 10 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ Bejarano 5.30 12 Calentita 120 11 11 8–½ 9–1½ 6–½ 5–½ 4–hd Mn Garcia 17.30 8 Dulverton Darling 120 7 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 4–½ 3–hd 5–2¾ Gutierrez 2.90 9 Sunriser 125 8 9 11–1 12 10–hd 8–½ 6–½ Arroyo, Jr. 5.20 10 So Much Happy 120 9 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2 4–1 7–1½ Gryder 12.60 5 Decorated for Gold 113 4 8 7–1 7–hd 8–½ 7–2 8–3½ Velez 80.20 3 Mongolian Midnight 125 2 12 12 11–2½ 12 10–½ 9–3¾ Flores 48.60 1 Darpa 125 1 3 9–1 10–1 9–hd 11–5 10–5¼ Talamo 5.40 13 Fuega 125 12 10 3–hd 3–hd 5–1 9–3 11–12 Cedillo 47.10 7 Hilltop Harmony 120 6 4 5–hd 5–hd 11–3 12 12 Blanc 46.20

6 SHANGHAI TRUFFLES 9.80 5.40 3.80 4 BOLDEST VOW 13.00 7.40 11 FIELD BET 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $37.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $54.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-11-12) $351.65 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-11-12-8) $9,379.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-11) $161.75

Winner–Shanghai Truffles Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Lady Truffles, by Candi's Gold. Bred by Janavar Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Janavar Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $334,493 Roulette Pool $201 Daily Double Pool $100,735 Exacta Pool $192,210 Superfecta Pool $121,584 Super High Five Pool $12,290 Trifecta Pool $145,729. Claimed–Dulverton Darling by Alydom Racing, LLC. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–Clever One. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-6) paid $223.55. Pick Three Pool $140,519. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-2/6-6) 168 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,901.20. Pick Four Pool $418,537. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-3-2/6-6) 22 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,439.45. Pick Five Pool $272,101. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/11-5-2-3-2/6-6) 10 tickets with 6 correct paid $15,219.08. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $284,905. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,260,210.

SHANGHAI TRUFFLES angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under urging and proved best. BOLDEST VOW chased outside a rival then between foes a half mile out, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and gained the place inside. FIELD BET angled in and stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into the stretch, gained the advantage in upper stretch, fought back off the rail in midstretch and held third between rivals late. CALENTITA (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show four wide on the line. DULVERTON DARLING three wide on the first turn, chased outside a rival, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, lugged in some and steadied briefly off heels in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between horses late. SUNRISER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came some on the second turn, steadied between foes a quarter mile out and lacked the needed rally. SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DECORATED FOR GOLD angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in a bit tight into the second turn, continued inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN MIDNIGHT settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn then angled back in and could not offer the necessary response. DARPA dropped back and chased along the inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FUEGA stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued just off the inside leaving the second turn and weakened. HILLTOP HARMONY tugged between horses then chased a bit off the rail, was in tight between rivals into the second turn, drifted out and steadied between foes leaving that turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.