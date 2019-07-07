Racing! Congratulations to Marley’s Freedom

The horse shortage is once again coming into play as Los Alamitos cancelled its upcoming Thursday racing cards because of a lack of entries. As, you can tell the fields have been very short and with increased pre-race protocols a few horses that might have run have been disqualified.

It certainly brings in question the viability and future of the Los Alamitos meetings (three a year) if the horse population doesn’t grow. Santa Anita, in the midst of both a horse shortage and fatality crisis, had to go to three-day-a-week racing after it returned from its shutdown.

Here’s stewards’ more from Santa Anita, while we await the last week of rulings for the meeting. I mean, the meet’s only been over two weeks. Tick, tock.

--Exercise rider Bernardo Hernandez was fined $200 for not stopping the work of his horse when the training light went on and for being disrespectful to the lead morning outrider, both on June 6. Hernandez continued to work his horse when the warning light went on signaling a loose horse. He was then judged to be disrespectful of outrider John Cortez after the incident. The decision was unanimous.

--Jockey Tiago Pereira was fined $500 for excessive use of his riding crop even though the horse was showing no response to its use. The incident occurred in the 10 th race on June 8, while Pereira was aboard Formal Dude and running last in the 10-horse field. Formal Dude was injured, vanned off and became the 28 th casualty of the Santa Anita meeting. Steward Grant Baker wanted a $1,000 fine.

--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was fined $200 for use of his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Next Flight, a chance to respond during the second race on June 14. The horse won the race by a neck. Velez acknowledged his mistake. It was his second violation in the last 60 days.

--Groom James Wingard had his license suspended for failure to appear after he allegedly committed a marijuana violation. He is denied access to all parts of Santa Anita.

--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was suspended four days (June 23, 29, 30 and July 4) for failure to keep a straight course and interference when his mount, Master Ryan mad hard contact with the horse to the inside at the top of stretch in the fourth race on June 15. The horse finished third. The penalty was a day longer than normal because it was his second violation for careless riding in the last 60 days.

On Friday, we started a poll on trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and if his banishment by The Stronach Group was appropriate. The polls are still open.

You can vote in the poll by clicking here . You won’t see the results when you vote. We believe you get a truer picture of what people are thinking this way and it discourages multiple votes. The results will be in Monday’s newsletter.

The TVG announcer I’ve dubbed Mr. Annoying (MA), with the fear if you say his name three times in the mirror you have to listen to an endless loop of his babbling, found another low with his endless talk about his “buddy” Richie Sambora . He carried on his schtick about how he and Richie were super-friends while filing time on a sleepy Saturday afternoon every place but Belmont.

Now, it’s not made up stuff, Richie is a horse racing guy. And, apparently the years of loud music with Bon Jovi have deadened his hearing to the sound of MA. But, what the heck, any celebrity that likes racing is a plus for the sport. But, I could have been most satisfied just with his interview with the personable Kurt Hoover .

“We were hoping she would run like that,” winning trainer Bob Baffert told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “When [jockey Drayden Van Dyke ] asked her to go he had a lot of horse. … I like coming here. Los Alamitos has a great surface and it is fair. Horses can win on the lead or from off the pace.’’

“She broke well and it worked out perfectly,” Van Dyke said. “She was fine tuned to put in a big race. It was nice to win this two years in a row.”

The ranks are very, very thin for Sunday’s nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are two races with six horses, four with five and one with four. And, then we wait for scratches.

There are two $45,000 allowance races and we’ll pick the second one, the eighth race for horses going 1 1/16 miles. There is a field of six.

The favorite, at 2-1, is California Journey for Hollendorfer and Geovanni Franco . He is two-of-14 lifetime and has been running nothing but allowance races since winning his debut race. His last win came on Jan. 18 of this year. All Good is the second favorite at 5-2. He is trained by Baffert and will be ridden by Van Dyke. He’s making his fourth start, having won his last race. He’s a homebred for Three Chimneys Farm.

Mo Reserve is one of two trainer Phil D’Amato runners in this race. Ran second last out up North when the race was moved to dirt from turf and had the best race of the year. D’Amato is 29% beaten favorite. The horse has been bet to favorite in the last two but today we get 8-1. The first and second favorites have a case of second-itus so let’s go with a price here. We also have a sharp work and the horse races protected. Jockey Aaron Gryder has options in this race as the horse can try to go gate to wire or sit back and move late. Versatile horse at a great value. If you sign up for my 40% off Del Mar season pass Sunday, I will send you the rest of the Los Alamitos meet for free.

Saturday’s result: Into Rissa was bet to 5-2 favorite and flew too late again to finish second. Another 16th and we had the win.

In a competitive late Pick Four sequence that ends in the eighth race with the Vessels Maturity, this filly is a likely single. She moves from the rail post to the far outside and switches from Juan Pablo Leon to leading rider Jesus Ayala . She broke slow in her last fourth-place try and is a three-time winner who fits restricted conditions nicely.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, July 6. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.04 45.33 57.33 1:03.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ps Bettin On You 124 2 2 2–2½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–ns Guce 1.90 3 Royal Seeker 117 3 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–2½ Peterson 4.40 4 Frankie Machine 124 4 3 4–½ 4–2½ 3–½ 3–3 Puglisi 3.20 5 Nova 117 5 1 5 2–1 4–12 4–22 Diaz, Jr. 1.40 1 Getin Gready 124 1 5 1–hd 5 5 5 Johnson 35.80

2 PS BETTIN ON YOU 5.80 3.60 3.20 3 ROYAL SEEKER 4.40 3.00 4 FRANKIE MACHINE 3.40

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $11.50 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $38.90

Winner–Ps Bettin On You Dbb.g.7 by Forest Grove out of Low Key Affair, by Vying Victor. Bred by S. Telford & W. Rudnick (BC). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $88,024 Exacta Pool $41,390 Trifecta Pool $42,554. Scratched–none.

PS BETTIN ON YOU forced the early issue outside rival, gained lead early on the turn and padded cushion into the lane, continued three wide through the drive, had lead dissolve late and actually lost lead a jump before the finish then got his head down at the right time to decision foe. ROYAL SEEKER advanced three wide on the turn then angled to the inside, whittled gap on leader nearing the wire, poked his nose in front a stride before the finish but lost the bob on the wire. FRANKIE MACHINE stalked from between rivals then four wide, came in bit in upper stretch, continued prominently before weakening some in deep stretch. NOVA chased from the outside, was caught five wide around the turn, remained well off the rail and lacked needed late punch. GETIN GREADY flashed brief early foot along the rail, dropped back around the turn and retreated through the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.60 46.66 1:10.81 1:23.32 1:35.73

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Lucky Peridot 120 5 2 2–hd 3–hd 2–2½ 1–5 1–14 Prat 2.70 4 Vangogo 120 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–6 2–8 Mn Garcia 10.30 2 Loving Moment 124 2 4 4–½ 5 3–3½ 3–3½ 3–1¾ Gryder 0.60 1 Fairy Tale Bliss 120 1 3 3–½ 2–hd 4–1½ 4–8 4–20 Franco 6.10 3 Calentita 120 3 5 5 4–1 5 5 5 Pereira 13.30

5 LUCKY PERIDOT 7.40 4.00 2.20 4 VANGOGO 8.00 3.00 2 LOVING MOMENT 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $31.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $19.30 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $43.40

Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.f.3 by Itsmyluckyday out of Rare Elegance, by Forestry. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $84,108 Daily Double Pool $25,978 Exacta Pool $26,591 Trifecta Pool $30,070. Scratched–none.

LUCKY PERIDOT stalked the pace outside a foe on the backstretch, moved closer on the second turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, took command and drew away through the lane. VANGOGO sped to the lead into the first turn, set the pace down the backstretch, was challenged by the winner at the top of the lane, could not match that foe in the lane but was clearly second best. LOVING MOMENT pulled and was in tight between horses around the first turn, stalked between foes on the backstretch, weakened in the lane and held third. FAIRY TALE BLISS saved ground around the first turn, stalked inside the winner on the backstretch, remained inside to the lane, came out late but did not threaten. CALENTITA (IRE) steadied between horses in the run past the stands the first time, chased on the outside throughout, did not menace and was eased through the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 45.74 57.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Cheap Cheap Cheap 122 5 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Mn Garcia 1.50 5 Traffic Stopper 122 4 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 2–nk Talamo 1.60 3 Smiling to Excess 122 2 6 4–hd 4–4 3–4 3–5 Pereira 2.50 4 Freedom Ride 115 3 5 5–½ 3–½ 4–4 4–2 Velez 18.10 7 Sharp Turn 122 6 2 6 5–2 5–2½ 5–3 Pena 22.40 2 Goveness Sheila 122 1 3 3–hd 6 6 6 Franco 19.80

6 CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP 5.00 2.80 2.20 5 TRAFFIC STOPPER 2.60 2.20 3 SMILING TO EXCESS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $5.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $2.94 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $12.40

Winner–Cheap Cheap Cheap Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Once Upon A Grace (IRE), by Spinning World. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $94,535 Daily Double Pool $8,069 Exacta Pool $43,398 Superfecta Pool $26,140 Trifecta Pool $34,466. Scratched–Way too Sweet. $1 Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $40.40. Pick Three Pool $26,352.

CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP quickly stepped to the front, controlled the pace while bit off the fence, turned back outside rival in upper stretch, edged away through the drive and safely held. TRAFFIC STOPPER broke in slightly, forced the early issue then bid while three wide leaving the turn, was turned back in upper stretch, but held second under left hand urging. SMILING TO EXCESS was forced in then squeezed at the start, stalked from the inside, continued just off the rail through the lane and was out finished for second. FREEDOM RIDE broke inward and bit slow, moved up while three then four wide around the turn, continued outside and weakened some in the drive. SHARP TURN settled outside, was caught four wide leaving the backstretch then three deep early on the turn, later angled in some but was no late threat. GOVENESS SHEILA broke out slightly, dropped back along the rail into and around the turn and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.16 45.32 56.89 1:03.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Emmy and I 117 6 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ Diaz, Jr. 10.70 4 Wishful 124 4 6 4–1 3–hd 2–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 0.90 5 Scathing 122 5 2 5–5 5–3 4–1 3–3 Fuentes 5.50 1 Moonshine Annie 124 1 5 6 6 6 4–½ Van Dyke 9.90 2 Shylock Eddie 124 2 4 3–hd 4–½ 5–3½ 5–3 Pereira 2.10 3 Heaven Squared 124 3 3 1–1 1–hd 3–hd 6 Bednar 39.20

6 EMMY AND I 23.40 7.40 4.60 4 WISHFUL 2.80 2.20 5 SCATHING 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $35.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1) $56.16 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $145.50

Winner–Emmy and I Ch.m.6 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Priceless Gem, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Gene Tenbrink (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Joey Keith Davis. Mutuel Pool $142,643 Daily Double Pool $12,867 Exacta Pool $74,936 Superfecta Pool $37,957 Trifecta Pool $55,508. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $161.10. Pick Three Pool $13,200.

EMMY AND I stalked the leader into the turn, moved up to bid for the lead around the turn, opened a clear lead in upper stretch and held to the wire. WISHFUL bobbled at the start, stalked between horses into the turn, came into the stretch between foes, angled in a bit in the lane, could not catch the winner but held the place. SCATHING stalked the pace three deep into and around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, remained three deep through the lane, lacked the needed rally but was up for third. MOONSHINE ANNIE was away slowly, chased on the inside throughout and did not rally. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked a bit off the rail, saved ground around the turn and weakened in the lane. HEAVEN SQUARED sped to the lead on the backstretch, was challenged by the winner on the turn, and weakened between horses in the lane.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.00 44.98 57.86 1:10.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Quit Kvetching 120 1 8 7–3 6–½ 3–2 1–2 Gryder 14.60 9 Into Rissa 124 8 9 8–hd 8–5 4–2½ 2–½ Talamo 2.50 5 Noor Khan 113 4 6 6–hd 7–1 5–1½ 3–1½ Diaz, Jr. 3.10 3 Grinningeartoear 120 2 2 1–1 1–½ 1–1 4–2 Bejarano 3.00 7 Super Bunny 120 6 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 5–1¼ Prat 5.00 10 Virginia Hall 113 9 3 3–1½ 3–1 6–4 6–1¾ Velez 11.50 6 Ebb and Flow 120 5 7 9 9 8–8 7–½ Espinoza 61.60 4 Lady Beyonce 120 3 5 5–4 5–hd 7–2 8–21 Pereira 70.00 8 Miss Indefatigable 120 7 4 4–1 4–2½ 9 9 Van Dyke 11.70

2 QUIT KVETCHING 31.20 16.40 7.80 9 INTO RISSA 4.40 3.00 5 NOOR KHAN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $525.40 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $73.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-3) $72.65 $1 TRIFECTA (2-9-5) $269.60

Winner–Quit Kvetching Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Kvetch, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Doubledown Stables (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $208,391 Daily Double Pool $15,767 Exacta Pool $93,646 Superfecta Pool $56,062 Trifecta Pool $65,508. Scratched–Stick Up. $1 Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $690.40. Pick Three Pool $31,432. $1 Pick Four (5-1/6-6-2) 4 correct paid $4,900.50. Pick Four Pool $56,249. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-1/6-6-2) 5 correct paid $6,750.85. Pick Five Pool $251,196.

QUIT KVETCHING was off bit slow, chased inside, moved up three then four wide around the turn, angled in, rallied strongly, led past mid stretch and drew clear. INTO RISSA hesitated at the break to be off behind the field, shifted in early, raced along the rail thereafter, rallied strongly in the final furlong and was along for second. NOOR KHAN settled off the rail, chased three wide, came out further leaving the turn, continued outside and rolled past tiring rivals for minor award. GRINNINGEARTOEAR broke alertly and had good speed, dueled inside rival into the stretch, weakened some later in the drive, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. SUPER BUNNY forced the early pace then engaged rival later on the turn and into the stretch before weakening in the drive. VIRGINIA HALL prominent early from the outside, continued four wide around the turn, angled over in the stretch and also tired some. EBB AND FLOW was off step slow, chased four wide, remained off the rail, dropped back on the turn and never rallied. LADY BEYONCE settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace and never threatened. MISS INDEFATIGABLE stumbled badly leaving the gate, chased from the inside, dropped back in upper stretch, was eventually eased and walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 45.79 1:09.24 1:15.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Conquest Smartee 117 8 1 2–1 2–1 1–5 1–9 Velez 2.00 8 Seven Oxen 120 7 3 7–1½ 5–2 2–hd 2–½ Flores 10.10 3 Victor's Show 124 3 6 4–½ 4–hd 3–hd 3–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 4.40 11 Perfect Tale 124 9 9 9 8–hd 7–hd 4–½ Fuentes 8.90 6 Benny the Jet 120 6 2 3–½ 3–½ 5–1½ 5–hd Pereira 9.20 5 Malibu Magic 124 5 8 8–½ 9 6–½ 6–ns Figueroa 57.30 2 Go Sammy Go 120 2 5 5–1 7–1½ 8–3 7–2 Puglisi 5.60 1 Scrambled 126 1 4 1–2½ 1–1½ 4–1 8–4 Jimenez 15.80 4 Delta Forum 113 4 7 6–hd 6–½ 9 9 Diaz, Jr. 5.30

10 CONQUEST SMARTEE 6.00 4.00 3.20 8 SEVEN OXEN 9.00 5.20 3 VICTOR'S SHOW 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10) $174.80 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $25.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-3-11) $56.88 $1 TRIFECTA (10-8-3) $98.10

Winner–Conquest Smartee Dbb.h.5 by Smart Strike out of Forty Gran, by El Gran Senor. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $160,343 Daily Double Pool $18,321 Exacta Pool $79,745 Superfecta Pool $43,360 Trifecta Pool $57,652. Claimed–Go Sammy Go by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Doheny Beach, Sky Glory. $1 Pick Three (6-2-10) paid $1,013.10. Pick Three Pool $27,892.

CONQUEST SMARTEE settled well off the rail, advanced three wide around the turn, surged past pacesetter passing quarter marker and powered away under steady handling. SEVEN OXEN reserved while well off the fence, moved up on the turn, came three wide into the lane, rallied under left handed urging and collared rival late for second. VICTOR'S SHOW stalked from between rivals then along the rail, continued inside through the stretch and could not hold off rival for the place. PERFECT TALE broke out, chased early from the outside, caught five wide into the bend, continued outside then six wide into the stretch and found his best stride late from the outside. BENNY THE JET settled between rivals, caught three deep leaving the backstretch, remained bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked needed late punch. MALIBU MAGIC reserved early, chased two or three wide, shifted inward in upper stretch and went willingly to the wire. GO SAMMY GO stalked from along the rail, came off the fence departing the turn and lacked any late response. SCRAMBLED rushed up from the inside to grab command, sped clear into the turn, had that lead dissolve around the bend, was overtaken early in the stretch and gave way. DELTA FORUM unhurried while bit off the rail, chased three wide around the turn, later came in some and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.28 46.14 1:10.11 1:22.02 1:34.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Fawree 117 4 3 2–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–5 1–6 Velez 3.50 1 Very Very Stella 124 1 6 1–hd 2–½ 2–2 2–½ 2–½ Mn Garcia 4.20 6 Crown the Kitten 124 6 1 9 9 5–1 3–4 3–4 Franco 8.20 7 Mongolian Humor 119 7 2 3–hd 7–hd 9 6–½ 4–2 Fuentes 56.30 9 Sheer Flattery 124 9 8 7–hd 8–½ 8–½ 5–hd 5–2½ Pereira 4.30 8 Cabin John 124 8 5 6–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–1 6–6 Bejarano 2.30 5 Little No Way 117 5 4 4–hd 4–hd 6–hd 8–2 7–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 10.90 2 Bitter Ring Home 124 2 7 5–1 3–hd 3–hd 7–1 8–nk Prat 20.40 3 East Rand 124 3 9 8–½ 6–1 7–hd 9 9 Figueroa 33.00

4 FAWREE 9.00 4.80 4.00 1 VERY VERY STELLA 5.80 3.80 6 CROWN THE KITTEN 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $22.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-7) $181.25 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $144.70

Winner–Fawree B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Keeper Hill, by Deputy Minister. Bred by John A. Chandler, Jamm LTD., C. R.McGaughey III & Mill Ridge Farm, (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $191,981 Daily Double Pool $14,979 Exacta Pool $93,641 Superfecta Pool $54,376 Trifecta Pool $64,598. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-10-4) paid $257.70. Pick Three Pool $41,791.

FAWREE dueled outside rival into the backstretch, gained control approaching second turn, stretched margin into the lane and padded that cushion late under steady handling. VERY VERY STELLA dueled inside winner early then stalked from off the rail, was under asking around the last turn, lost contact with winner but gamely held second. CROWN THE KITTEN reserved from between rivals, moved up two then three wide around the second turn and into the stretch but was turned back late for the place. MONGOLIAN HUMOR chased three deep or between foes to the last turn, continued bit off the rail then three wide into the lane and passed tiring rivals. SHEER FLATTERY three wide early, chased outside then three deep, came out further leaving the last turn and finished willingly from the outside. CABIN JOHN chased outside, continued three or four wide into the lane and weakened some in the drive. LITTLE NO WAY between rivals early, chased on two wide path then outside rival and lacked late response. BITTER RING HOME stalked from along the rail, remained inside throughout and weakened some in the stretch. EAST RAND settled inside, also chased along the rail into the stretch and lacked any rally.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.53 44.55 56.33 1:08.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 McKale 124 1 3 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3 1–1¾ Mn Garcia 2.60 4 Dueling 120 4 4 6–½ 6–1 4–2 2–hd Prat 4.70 10 Big Scott Daddy 120 9 10 9–hd 9–2 6–hd 3–ns Smith 2.80 8 Make It a Triple 124 7 7 7–1 5–1½ 2–hd 4–2½ Bednar 7.00 9 Sequentially 124 8 8 8–3 7–1 5–hd 5–hd Gryder 12.20 2 R Cha Cha 117 2 2 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 6–1¼ Velez 29.30 3 Emtech 120 3 5 3–hd 3–1 7–½ 7–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 9.40 11 Principe Carlo 120 10 1 4–hd 4–hd 8–1 8–¾ Pereira 9.00 7 Tap the Wire 120 6 6 5–hd 8–3 9–1½ 9–1½ Roman 30.60 6 French Getaway 124 5 9 10 10 10 10 Quinonez 62.40

1 MCKALE 7.20 4.60 3.00 4 DUELING 5.60 3.40 10 BIG SCOTT DADDY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $16.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-8) $25.69 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-10) $49.20

Winner–McKale Dbb.g.4 by Congrats out of Lofty Lizzy, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Willow Oaks Stable (MD). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $262,182 Daily Double Pool $21,344 Exacta Pool $137,665 Superfecta Pool $79,946 Trifecta Pool $88,112. Scratched–Rocko's Wheel. $1 Pick Three (10-4-1) paid $48.00. Pick Three Pool $22,683.

MCKALE stepped to the front, set pressured pace from just off the fence, shook free passing quarter marker and safely held under steady hand urging. DUELING settled between foes, chased two or three wide to the stretch, rallied between rivals in the drive and got up at the wire between foes for second. BIG SCOTT DADDY unhurried early, raced well off the rail then three wide, came back out some in the stretch, surged from the outside and just missed placer while three deep on the wire. MAKE IT A TRIPLE angled over early, stalked from the inside, remained along the rail into and through the stretch and was collared late for better placing. SEQUENTIALLY settled then shifted inward approaching the turn, remained inside thereafter and lacked needed late punch. R CHA CHA pressured the pacesetter into and around the turn, continued close up while three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. EMTECH prompted the pace while between rivals and three wide early, fanned out further leaving the bend and also weakened. PRINCIPE CARLO close up early from the outside, caught four wide into and on the turn then forced five wide into the lane and dropped back in the drive. TAP THE WIRE stalked from off the rail then outside runner-up on the turn, remained bit wide into the stretch and faded. FRENCH GETAWAY settled inside, chased from the inside throughout and lacked any late response.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Great Lady M Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.47 1:08.74 1:15.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Marley's Freedom 124 2 4 5–6 3–½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ Van Dyke 0.60 3 Anonymity 119 3 5 4–½ 4–1½ 2–½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.70 7 Exuberance 119 6 6 6 6 6 3–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 65.00 4 Danuska's My Girl 124 4 1 1–2 1–2 3–3 4–ns Franco 4.60 5 Show It N Moe It 119 5 3 3–½ 5–4 4–1 5–¾ Bejarano 10.40 1 Just a Smidge 119 1 2 2–1 2–hd 5–1½ 6 Mn Garcia 26.50

2 MARLEY'S FREEDOM 3.20 2.10 3 ANONYMITY 2.80 7 EXUBERANCE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $3.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-4) $12.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-7-4-5) $236.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $35.90

Winner–Marley's Freedom B.m.5 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $231,890 Daily Double Pool $75,587 Exacta Pool $123,457 Superfecta Pool $66,583 Super High Five Pool $15,373 Trifecta Pool $92,981. Scratched–Yuvetsi. $1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $108,862. $1 Pick Four (10-4-1/5-2/6) 4 correct paid $89.00. Pick Four Pool $322,944. $2 Pick Six (6-2-10-4-1/5-2/6) 5 out of 6 paid $348.60. $2 Pick Six (6-2-10-4-1/5-2/6) 6 correct paid $27,658.80. Pick Six Pool $51,772.

MARLEY'S FREEDOM content to settle slightly off the rail, tracked pace from the inside, roused bit on the turn, quickly moved up and challenged from between rivals leaving the turn, surged to front passing quarter marker then edged away under asking and safely held. ANONYMITY stalked from the outside then three wide on the turn, loomed three deep and four wide entering the lane, could not match the winner in the drive and pulled clear to best others. EXUBERANCE reserved in early going and dropped well back while angling in some, saved ground into the stretch, launched rally in upper stretch, closed strongly and was along for third. DANUSKA'S MY GIRL stepped to the front and dictated the pace while slightly off the rail, continued two wide into the lane, relinquished control passing quarter, weakened some in the drive and lost the show late. SHOW IT N MOE IT stalked from off the fence then inside the runner-up, dropped back some around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. JUST A SMIDGE prompted the early issue from the inside, was taken off the rail leaving the backstretch, led pursuers around the turn and slightly off the fence, was in bit tight from between foes leaving the bend and weakened some.