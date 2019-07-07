Racing! Congratulations to Marley’s Freedom

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Los Alamitos cancels Thursday’s racing.
The horse shortage is once again coming into play as Los Alamitos cancelled its upcoming Thursday racing cards because of a lack of entries. As, you can tell the fields have been very short and with increased pre-race protocols a few horses that might have run have been disqualified.
It certainly brings in question the viability and future of the Los Alamitos meetings (three a year) if the horse population doesn’t grow. Santa Anita, in the midst of both a horse shortage and fatality crisis, had to go to three-day-a-week racing after it returned from its shutdown.
It’s also a problem that Del Mar, which will be running three fewer races a week. Here’s its Wednesday through Sunday schedule: 7, 7, 8, 9, 8. Del Mar opens July 17.
After this weekend, Los Alamitos only has, now, three days of racing.
More stewards’ rulings
Here’s stewards’ more from Santa Anita, while we await the last week of rulings for the meeting. I mean, the meet’s only been over two weeks. Tick, tock.
--Exercise rider Bernardo Hernandez was fined $200 for not stopping the work of his horse when the training light went on and for being disrespectful to the lead morning outrider, both on June 6. Hernandez continued to work his horse when the warning light went on signaling a loose horse. He was then judged to be disrespectful of outrider John Cortez after the incident. The decision was unanimous.
--Jockey Tiago Pereira was fined $500 for excessive use of his riding crop even though the horse was showing no response to its use. The incident occurred in the 10th race on June 8, while Pereira was aboard Formal Dude and running last in the 10-horse field. Formal Dude was injured, vanned off and became the 28th casualty of the Santa Anita meeting. Steward Grant Baker wanted a $1,000 fine.
--Exercise rider Marcos Broines was fined $50 for galloping on the rail on June 4 at San Luis Rey Downs. Briones admitted his wrong doing.
--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was fined $200 for use of his riding crop more than three times without giving his mount, Next Flight, a chance to respond during the second race on June 14. The horse won the race by a neck. Velez acknowledged his mistake. It was his second violation in the last 60 days.
--Groom James Wingard had his license suspended for failure to appear after he allegedly committed a marijuana violation. He is denied access to all parts of Santa Anita.
--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was suspended four days (June 23, 29, 30 and July 4) for failure to keep a straight course and interference when his mount, Master Ryan mad hard contact with the horse to the inside at the top of stretch in the fourth race on June 15. The horse finished third. The penalty was a day longer than normal because it was his second violation for careless riding in the last 60 days.
--Exercise rider Jesse Cardenas was fined $300 for using his riding crop in the main track tunnel during morning training hours. There was a video of the incident.
On Friday, we started a poll on trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and if his banishment by The Stronach Group was appropriate. The polls are still open.
You can vote in the poll by clicking here. You won’t see the results when you vote. We believe you get a truer picture of what people are thinking this way and it discourages multiple votes. The results will be in Monday’s newsletter.
New heights of annoying
The TVG announcer I’ve dubbed Mr. Annoying (MA), with the fear if you say his name three times in the mirror you have to listen to an endless loop of his babbling, found another low with his endless talk about his “buddy” Richie Sambora. He carried on his schtick about how he and Richie were super-friends while filing time on a sleepy Saturday afternoon every place but Belmont.
“Hello, Richie.”
Now, it’s not made up stuff, Richie is a horse racing guy. And, apparently the years of loud music with Bon Jovi have deadened his hearing to the sound of MA. But, what the heck, any celebrity that likes racing is a plus for the sport. But, I could have been most satisfied just with his interview with the personable Kurt Hoover.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Saturday’s big-time graded stakes, the Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs was a repeat for Marley’s Freedom. It was her ninth win in 18 starts.
“We were hoping she would run like that,” winning trainer
Baffert said the horse’s next race could be the Grade 1 $500,000 Ballerina Stakes on Aug. 24 at Saratoga.
Marley’s Freedom paid $3.20 and $2.10. Anonymity was second and Exuberance was third. There was no show wagering in the six-horse field.
“She broke well and it worked out perfectly,” Van Dyke said. “She was fine tuned to put in a big race. It was nice to win this two years in a row.”
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
The ranks are very, very thin for Sunday’s nine-race card starting at 1 p.m. There are two races with six horses, four with five and one with four. And, then we wait for scratches.
There are two $45,000 allowance races and we’ll pick the second one, the eighth race for horses going 1 1/16 miles. There is a field of six.
The favorite, at 2-1, is California Journey for Hollendorfer and Geovanni Franco. He is two-of-14 lifetime and has been running nothing but allowance races since winning his debut race. His last win came on Jan. 18 of this year. All Good is the second favorite at 5-2. He is trained by Baffert and will be ridden by Van Dyke. He’s making his fourth start, having won his last race. He’s a homebred for Three Chimneys Farm.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 5, 4, 5, 5, 6, 8, 6, 10.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Not Surprising Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Stirling Drive ($23.40)
Belmont (6): Grade 3 $250,000 Dwyer Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Code of Honor ($4.30)
Delaware (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Kent Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Eons ($10.40)
Parx (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Parx Dash Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Pure Sensation ($4.60)
Belmont (7): Grade 1 $750,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Concrete Rose ($7.80)
Delaware (7): Grade 3 $300,000 Delaware Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Jaywalk ($4.80)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 My Dear Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Fast Scene ($4.20)
Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Zarina ($34.40)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 John A. Nerud Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Promises Fulfilled ($3.30)
Delaware (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Gentle Ruler ($9.40)
Belmont (9): Grade 1 $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Henley’s Joy ($43.60)
Belmont (10): Grade 2 $700,000 Suburban Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Preservationist ($9.90)
Los Alamitos (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Marley’s Freedom ($3.20)
Pleasanton (9): $100,000 Everett Nevin Stakes, Cal-breds 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Bulletproof One ($9.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:13 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Victoria Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Mr. Hustle (6-5)
1:18 Belmont (8): $100,000 State Dinner Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Backyard Heaven (9-5)
4:05 Presque Isle Downs (5): $100,000 Northern Fling Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorites: Imply, Advert (3-2)
4:55 Presque Isle Downs (7): $100,000 Leematt Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Fast and Accurate (9-5)
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 4 Mo Reserve (8-1)
Mo Reserve is one of two trainer Phil D’Amato runners in this race. Ran second last out up North when the race was moved to dirt from turf and had the best race of the year. D’Amato is 29% beaten favorite. The horse has been bet to favorite in the last two but today we get 8-1. The first and second favorites have a case of second-itus so let’s go with a price here. We also have a sharp work and the horse races protected. Jockey Aaron Gryder has options in this race as the horse can try to go gate to wire or sit back and move late. Versatile horse at a great value. If you sign up for my 40% off Del Mar season pass Sunday, I will send you the rest of the Los Alamitos meet for free.
Saturday’s result: Into Rissa was bet to 5-2 favorite and flew too late again to finish second. Another 16th and we had the win.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 5 Treacherous (9-5)
In a competitive late Pick Four sequence that ends in the eighth race with the Vessels Maturity, this filly is a likely single. She moves from the rail post to the far outside and switches from Juan Pablo Leon to leading rider Jesus Ayala. She broke slow in her last fourth-place try and is a three-time winner who fits restricted conditions nicely.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, July 6.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 10-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.04 45.33 57.33 1:03.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Ps Bettin On You
|124
|2
|2
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–ns
|Guce
|1.90
|3
|Royal Seeker
|117
|3
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–2½
|Peterson
|4.40
|4
|Frankie Machine
|124
|4
|3
|4–½
|4–2½
|3–½
|3–3
|Puglisi
|3.20
|5
|Nova
|117
|5
|1
|5
|2–1
|4–12
|4–22
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.40
|1
|Getin Gready
|124
|1
|5
|1–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Johnson
|35.80
|2
|PS BETTIN ON YOU
|5.80
|3.60
|3.20
|3
|ROYAL SEEKER
|4.40
|3.00
|4
|FRANKIE MACHINE
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$11.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$38.90
Winner–Ps Bettin On You Dbb.g.7 by Forest Grove out of Low Key Affair, by Vying Victor. Bred by S. Telford & W. Rudnick (BC). Trainer: Jesus J. Uranga. Owner: Jesus J. Uranga. Mutuel Pool $88,024 Exacta Pool $41,390 Trifecta Pool $42,554. Scratched–none.
PS BETTIN ON YOU forced the early issue outside rival, gained lead early on the turn and padded cushion into the lane, continued three wide through the drive, had lead dissolve late and actually lost lead a jump before the finish then got his head down at the right time to decision foe. ROYAL SEEKER advanced three wide on the turn then angled to the inside, whittled gap on leader nearing the wire, poked his nose in front a stride before the finish but lost the bob on the wire. FRANKIE MACHINE stalked from between rivals then four wide, came in bit in upper stretch, continued prominently before weakening some in deep stretch. NOVA chased from the outside, was caught five wide around the turn, remained well off the rail and lacked needed late punch. GETIN GREADY flashed brief early foot along the rail, dropped back around the turn and retreated through the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.60 46.66 1:10.81 1:23.32 1:35.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|120
|5
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|2–2½
|1–5
|1–14
|Prat
|2.70
|4
|Vangogo
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–6
|2–8
|Mn Garcia
|10.30
|2
|Loving Moment
|124
|2
|4
|4–½
|5
|3–3½
|3–3½
|3–1¾
|Gryder
|0.60
|1
|Fairy Tale Bliss
|120
|1
|3
|3–½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|4–8
|4–20
|Franco
|6.10
|3
|Calentita
|120
|3
|5
|5
|4–1
|5
|5
|5
|Pereira
|13.30
|5
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|7.40
|4.00
|2.20
|4
|VANGOGO
|8.00
|3.00
|2
|LOVING MOMENT
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$31.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$19.30
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$43.40
Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.f.3 by
LUCKY PERIDOT stalked the pace outside a foe on the backstretch, moved closer on the second turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, took command and drew away through the lane. VANGOGO sped to the lead into the first turn, set the pace down the backstretch, was challenged by the winner at the top of the lane, could not match that foe in the lane but was clearly second best. LOVING MOMENT pulled and was in tight between horses around the first turn, stalked between foes on the backstretch, weakened in the lane and held third. FAIRY TALE BLISS saved ground around the first turn, stalked inside the winner on the backstretch, remained inside to the lane, came out late but did not threaten. CALENTITA (IRE) steadied between horses in the run past the stands the first time, chased on the outside throughout, did not menace and was eased through the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 45.74 57.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Cheap Cheap Cheap
|122
|5
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|Mn Garcia
|1.50
|5
|Traffic Stopper
|122
|4
|4
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Talamo
|1.60
|3
|Smiling to Excess
|122
|2
|6
|4–hd
|4–4
|3–4
|3–5
|Pereira
|2.50
|4
|Freedom Ride
|115
|3
|5
|5–½
|3–½
|4–4
|4–2
|Velez
|18.10
|7
|Sharp Turn
|122
|6
|2
|6
|5–2
|5–2½
|5–3
|Pena
|22.40
|2
|Goveness Sheila
|122
|1
|3
|3–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|19.80
|6
|CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP
|5.00
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|TRAFFIC STOPPER
|2.60
|2.20
|3
|SMILING TO EXCESS
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4)
|$2.94
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$12.40
Winner–Cheap Cheap Cheap Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Once Upon A Grace (IRE), by Spinning World. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $94,535 Daily Double Pool $8,069 Exacta Pool $43,398 Superfecta Pool $26,140 Trifecta Pool $34,466. Scratched–Way too Sweet.
$1 Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $40.40. Pick Three Pool $26,352.
CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP quickly stepped to the front, controlled the pace while bit off the fence, turned back outside rival in upper stretch, edged away through the drive and safely held. TRAFFIC STOPPER broke in slightly, forced the early issue then bid while three wide leaving the turn, was turned back in upper stretch, but held second under left hand urging. SMILING TO EXCESS was forced in then squeezed at the start, stalked from the inside, continued just off the rail through the lane and was out finished for second. FREEDOM RIDE broke inward and bit slow, moved up while three then four wide around the turn, continued outside and weakened some in the drive. SHARP TURN settled outside, was caught four wide leaving the backstretch then three deep early on the turn, later angled in some but was no late threat. GOVENESS SHEILA broke out slightly, dropped back along the rail into and around the turn and did not rally.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.16 45.32 56.89 1:03.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Emmy and I
|117
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.70
|4
|Wishful
|124
|4
|6
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|0.90
|5
|Scathing
|122
|5
|2
|5–5
|5–3
|4–1
|3–3
|Fuentes
|5.50
|1
|Moonshine Annie
|124
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|Van Dyke
|9.90
|2
|Shylock Eddie
|124
|2
|4
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–3½
|5–3
|Pereira
|2.10
|3
|Heaven Squared
|124
|3
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|6
|Bednar
|39.20
|6
|EMMY AND I
|23.40
|7.40
|4.60
|4
|WISHFUL
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|SCATHING
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$52.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$35.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1)
|$56.16
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$145.50
Winner–Emmy and I Ch.m.6 by Heatseeker (IRE) out of Priceless Gem, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Gene Tenbrink (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Joey Keith Davis. Mutuel Pool $142,643 Daily Double Pool $12,867 Exacta Pool $74,936 Superfecta Pool $37,957 Trifecta Pool $55,508. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $161.10. Pick Three Pool $13,200.
EMMY AND I stalked the leader into the turn, moved up to bid for the lead around the turn, opened a clear lead in upper stretch and held to the wire. WISHFUL bobbled at the start, stalked between horses into the turn, came into the stretch between foes, angled in a bit in the lane, could not catch the winner but held the place. SCATHING stalked the pace three deep into and around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, remained three deep through the lane, lacked the needed rally but was up for third. MOONSHINE ANNIE was away slowly, chased on the inside throughout and did not rally. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked a bit off the rail, saved ground around the turn and weakened in the lane. HEAVEN SQUARED sped to the lead on the backstretch, was challenged by the winner on the turn, and weakened between horses in the lane.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.00 44.98 57.86 1:10.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Quit Kvetching
|120
|1
|8
|7–3
|6–½
|3–2
|1–2
|Gryder
|14.60
|9
|Into Rissa
|124
|8
|9
|8–hd
|8–5
|4–2½
|2–½
|Talamo
|2.50
|5
|Noor Khan
|113
|4
|6
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–1½
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.10
|3
|Grinningeartoear
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|4–2
|Bejarano
|3.00
|7
|Super Bunny
|120
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|5–1¼
|Prat
|5.00
|10
|Virginia Hall
|113
|9
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|6–4
|6–1¾
|Velez
|11.50
|6
|Ebb and Flow
|120
|5
|7
|9
|9
|8–8
|7–½
|Espinoza
|61.60
|4
|Lady Beyonce
|120
|3
|5
|5–4
|5–hd
|7–2
|8–21
|Pereira
|70.00
|8
|Miss Indefatigable
|120
|7
|4
|4–1
|4–2½
|9
|9
|Van Dyke
|11.70
|2
|QUIT KVETCHING
|31.20
|16.40
|7.80
|9
|INTO RISSA
|4.40
|3.00
|5
|NOOR KHAN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$525.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-9)
|$73.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-5-3)
|$72.65
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-9-5)
|$269.60
Winner–Quit Kvetching Ch.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Kvetch, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Doubledown Stables (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Doubledown Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $208,391 Daily Double Pool $15,767 Exacta Pool $93,646 Superfecta Pool $56,062 Trifecta Pool $65,508. Scratched–Stick Up.
$1 Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $690.40. Pick Three Pool $31,432. $1 Pick Four (5-1/6-6-2) 4 correct paid $4,900.50. Pick Four Pool $56,249. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-1/6-6-2) 5 correct paid $6,750.85. Pick Five Pool $251,196.
QUIT KVETCHING was off bit slow, chased inside, moved up three then four wide around the turn, angled in, rallied strongly, led past mid stretch and drew clear. INTO RISSA hesitated at the break to be off behind the field, shifted in early, raced along the rail thereafter, rallied strongly in the final furlong and was along for second. NOOR KHAN settled off the rail, chased three wide, came out further leaving the turn, continued outside and rolled past tiring rivals for minor award. GRINNINGEARTOEAR broke alertly and had good speed, dueled inside rival into the stretch, weakened some later in the drive, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. SUPER BUNNY forced the early pace then engaged rival later on the turn and into the stretch before weakening in the drive. VIRGINIA HALL prominent early from the outside, continued four wide around the turn, angled over in the stretch and also tired some. EBB AND FLOW was off step slow, chased four wide, remained off the rail, dropped back on the turn and never rallied. LADY BEYONCE settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace and never threatened. MISS INDEFATIGABLE stumbled badly leaving the gate, chased from the inside, dropped back in upper stretch, was eventually eased and walked off.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 45.79 1:09.24 1:15.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Conquest Smartee
|117
|8
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–5
|1–9
|Velez
|2.00
|8
|Seven Oxen
|120
|7
|3
|7–1½
|5–2
|2–hd
|2–½
|Flores
|10.10
|3
|Victor's Show
|124
|3
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|4.40
|11
|Perfect Tale
|124
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|4–½
|Fuentes
|8.90
|6
|Benny the Jet
|120
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–½
|5–1½
|5–hd
|Pereira
|9.20
|5
|Malibu Magic
|124
|5
|8
|8–½
|9
|6–½
|6–ns
|Figueroa
|57.30
|2
|Go Sammy Go
|120
|2
|5
|5–1
|7–1½
|8–3
|7–2
|Puglisi
|5.60
|1
|Scrambled
|126
|1
|4
|1–2½
|1–1½
|4–1
|8–4
|Jimenez
|15.80
|4
|Delta Forum
|113
|4
|7
|6–hd
|6–½
|9
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.30
|10
|CONQUEST SMARTEE
|6.00
|4.00
|3.20
|8
|SEVEN OXEN
|9.00
|5.20
|3
|VICTOR'S SHOW
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$174.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$25.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-3-11)
|$56.88
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-8-3)
|$98.10
Winner–Conquest Smartee Dbb.h.5 by Smart Strike out of Forty Gran, by El Gran Senor. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $160,343 Daily Double Pool $18,321 Exacta Pool $79,745 Superfecta Pool $43,360 Trifecta Pool $57,652. Claimed–Go Sammy Go by Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–Doheny Beach, Sky Glory.
$1 Pick Three (6-2-10) paid $1,013.10. Pick Three Pool $27,892.
CONQUEST SMARTEE settled well off the rail, advanced three wide around the turn, surged past pacesetter passing quarter marker and powered away under steady handling. SEVEN OXEN reserved while well off the fence, moved up on the turn, came three wide into the lane, rallied under left handed urging and collared rival late for second. VICTOR'S SHOW stalked from between rivals then along the rail, continued inside through the stretch and could not hold off rival for the place. PERFECT TALE broke out, chased early from the outside, caught five wide into the bend, continued outside then six wide into the stretch and found his best stride late from the outside. BENNY THE JET settled between rivals, caught three deep leaving the backstretch, remained bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked needed late punch. MALIBU MAGIC reserved early, chased two or three wide, shifted inward in upper stretch and went willingly to the wire. GO SAMMY GO stalked from along the rail, came off the fence departing the turn and lacked any late response. SCRAMBLED rushed up from the inside to grab command, sped clear into the turn, had that lead dissolve around the bend, was overtaken early in the stretch and gave way. DELTA FORUM unhurried while bit off the rail, chased three wide around the turn, later came in some and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.28 46.14 1:10.11 1:22.02 1:34.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Fawree
|117
|4
|3
|2–2
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–5
|1–6
|Velez
|3.50
|1
|Very Very Stella
|124
|1
|6
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|2–½
|2–½
|Mn Garcia
|4.20
|6
|Crown the Kitten
|124
|6
|1
|9
|9
|5–1
|3–4
|3–4
|Franco
|8.20
|7
|Mongolian Humor
|119
|7
|2
|3–hd
|7–hd
|9
|6–½
|4–2
|Fuentes
|56.30
|9
|Sheer Flattery
|124
|9
|8
|7–hd
|8–½
|8–½
|5–hd
|5–2½
|Pereira
|4.30
|8
|Cabin John
|124
|8
|5
|6–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1
|6–6
|Bejarano
|2.30
|5
|Little No Way
|117
|5
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|8–2
|7–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.90
|2
|Bitter Ring Home
|124
|2
|7
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7–1
|8–nk
|Prat
|20.40
|3
|East Rand
|124
|3
|9
|8–½
|6–1
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Figueroa
|33.00
|4
|FAWREE
|9.00
|4.80
|4.00
|1
|VERY VERY STELLA
|5.80
|3.80
|6
|CROWN THE KITTEN
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$22.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-7)
|$181.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$144.70
Winner–Fawree B.g.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Keeper Hill, by Deputy Minister. Bred by John A. Chandler, Jamm LTD., C. R.McGaughey III & Mill Ridge Farm, (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables and Jawl, Michael. Mutuel Pool $191,981 Daily Double Pool $14,979 Exacta Pool $93,641 Superfecta Pool $54,376 Trifecta Pool $64,598. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-10-4) paid $257.70. Pick Three Pool $41,791.
FAWREE dueled outside rival into the backstretch, gained control approaching second turn, stretched margin into the lane and padded that cushion late under steady handling. VERY VERY STELLA dueled inside winner early then stalked from off the rail, was under asking around the last turn, lost contact with winner but gamely held second. CROWN THE KITTEN reserved from between rivals, moved up two then three wide around the second turn and into the stretch but was turned back late for the place. MONGOLIAN HUMOR chased three deep or between foes to the last turn, continued bit off the rail then three wide into the lane and passed tiring rivals. SHEER FLATTERY three wide early, chased outside then three deep, came out further leaving the last turn and finished willingly from the outside. CABIN JOHN chased outside, continued three or four wide into the lane and weakened some in the drive. LITTLE NO WAY between rivals early, chased on two wide path then outside rival and lacked late response. BITTER RING HOME stalked from along the rail, remained inside throughout and weakened some in the stretch. EAST RAND settled inside, also chased along the rail into the stretch and lacked any rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.53 44.55 56.33 1:08.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|McKale
|124
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|2.60
|4
|Dueling
|120
|4
|4
|6–½
|6–1
|4–2
|2–hd
|Prat
|4.70
|10
|Big Scott Daddy
|120
|9
|10
|9–hd
|9–2
|6–hd
|3–ns
|Smith
|2.80
|8
|Make It a Triple
|124
|7
|7
|7–1
|5–1½
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Bednar
|7.00
|9
|Sequentially
|124
|8
|8
|8–3
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Gryder
|12.20
|2
|R Cha Cha
|117
|2
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|3–½
|6–1¼
|Velez
|29.30
|3
|Emtech
|120
|3
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|7–½
|7–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|9.40
|11
|Principe Carlo
|120
|10
|1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|8–1
|8–¾
|Pereira
|9.00
|7
|Tap the Wire
|120
|6
|6
|5–hd
|8–3
|9–1½
|9–1½
|Roman
|30.60
|6
|French Getaway
|124
|5
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Quinonez
|62.40
|1
|MCKALE
|7.20
|4.60
|3.00
|4
|DUELING
|5.60
|3.40
|10
|BIG SCOTT DADDY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$16.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-10-8)
|$25.69
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-10)
|$49.20
Winner–McKale Dbb.g.4 by Congrats out of Lofty Lizzy, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Willow Oaks Stable (MD). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $262,182 Daily Double Pool $21,344 Exacta Pool $137,665 Superfecta Pool $79,946 Trifecta Pool $88,112. Scratched–Rocko's Wheel.
$1 Pick Three (10-4-1) paid $48.00. Pick Three Pool $22,683.
MCKALE stepped to the front, set pressured pace from just off the fence, shook free passing quarter marker and safely held under steady hand urging. DUELING settled between foes, chased two or three wide to the stretch, rallied between rivals in the drive and got up at the wire between foes for second. BIG SCOTT DADDY unhurried early, raced well off the rail then three wide, came back out some in the stretch, surged from the outside and just missed placer while three deep on the wire. MAKE IT A TRIPLE angled over early, stalked from the inside, remained along the rail into and through the stretch and was collared late for better placing. SEQUENTIALLY settled then shifted inward approaching the turn, remained inside thereafter and lacked needed late punch. R CHA CHA pressured the pacesetter into and around the turn, continued close up while three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. EMTECH prompted the pace while between rivals and three wide early, fanned out further leaving the bend and also weakened. PRINCIPE CARLO close up early from the outside, caught four wide into and on the turn then forced five wide into the lane and dropped back in the drive. TAP THE WIRE stalked from off the rail then outside runner-up on the turn, remained bit wide into the stretch and faded. FRENCH GETAWAY settled inside, chased from the inside throughout and lacked any late response.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Great Lady M Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.47 1:08.74 1:15.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Marley's Freedom
|124
|2
|4
|5–6
|3–½
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|3
|Anonymity
|119
|3
|5
|4–½
|4–1½
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Prat
|2.70
|7
|Exuberance
|119
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|65.00
|4
|Danuska's My Girl
|124
|4
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|3–3
|4–ns
|Franco
|4.60
|5
|Show It N Moe It
|119
|5
|3
|3–½
|5–4
|4–1
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|10.40
|1
|Just a Smidge
|119
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–1½
|6
|Mn Garcia
|26.50
|2
|MARLEY'S FREEDOM
|3.20
|2.10
|3
|ANONYMITY
|2.80
|7
|EXUBERANCE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$10.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$3.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-4)
|$12.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-7-4-5)
|$236.90
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-7)
|$35.90
Winner–Marley's Freedom B.m.5 by Blame out of Relaxing Green, by Formal Gold. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $231,890 Daily Double Pool $75,587 Exacta Pool $123,457 Superfecta Pool $66,583 Super High Five Pool $15,373 Trifecta Pool $92,981. Scratched–Yuvetsi.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-2) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $108,862. $1 Pick Four (10-4-1/5-2/6) 4 correct paid $89.00. Pick Four Pool $322,944. $2 Pick Six (6-2-10-4-1/5-2/6) 5 out of 6 paid $348.60. $2 Pick Six (6-2-10-4-1/5-2/6) 6 correct paid $27,658.80. Pick Six Pool $51,772.
MARLEY'S FREEDOM content to settle slightly off the rail, tracked pace from the inside, roused bit on the turn, quickly moved up and challenged from between rivals leaving the turn, surged to front passing quarter marker then edged away under asking and safely held. ANONYMITY stalked from the outside then three wide on the turn, loomed three deep and four wide entering the lane, could not match the winner in the drive and pulled clear to best others. EXUBERANCE reserved in early going and dropped well back while angling in some, saved ground into the stretch, launched rally in upper stretch, closed strongly and was along for third. DANUSKA'S MY GIRL stepped to the front and dictated the pace while slightly off the rail, continued two wide into the lane, relinquished control passing quarter, weakened some in the drive and lost the show late. SHOW IT N MOE IT stalked from off the fence then inside the runner-up, dropped back some around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked needed late punch. JUST A SMIDGE prompted the early issue from the inside, was taken off the rail leaving the backstretch, led pursuers around the turn and slightly off the fence, was in bit tight from between foes leaving the bend and weakened some.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, July 7.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 10-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nap Lajoie
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|10,000
|2
|Kennedie Sky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|110
|Rafael DeLeon
|4-1
|9,000
|3
|Tiz Love
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Patricia Harrington
|5-2
|10,000
|4
|Excavation
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|10,000
|5
|Harrovian
|Eswan Flores
|119
|John E. Cortez
|6-1
|9,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Advantageous
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|10-1
|2
|Rocky's Show
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Duff Shidaker
|4-1
|3
|Krsto Skye
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Librado Barocio
|2-1
|4
|Best Two Minutes
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Reed Saldana
|8-5
|5
|Market Sentiment
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Winsinfashion
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Charles S. Treece
|5-2
|25,000
|2
|Coilette
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|25,000
|3
|Tengs Rhythm
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|22,500
|4
|Erebuni
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|4-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taylor's Addiction
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Atina
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-5
|16,000
|3
|Just Be Held
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|14,000
|4
|Beyond Pleasure
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|7-5
|16,000
|5
|Cee Sam's Girl
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|14,000
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stealthediamonds
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|2
|Hello Bubbles
|118
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|3
|Qahira
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|4
|First Screening
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|5
|Jaccat
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Many Treats
|Omar Santos
|121
|LaTorre III Jose L. De
|20-1
|16,000
|2
|Fortune of War
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|5-1
|16,000
|3
|Polity
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|114
|David E. Hofmans
|2-1
|16,000
|4
|Topgallant
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Kidmon
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Taste's Legend
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Marsha D. Schwizer
|5-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Turn the Switch
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|10-1
|2
|C Falls
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|3
|American Camp
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|15-1
|4
|Mo Reserve
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|5
|Potantico
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|6
|Street Class
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|7
|Mica Bay
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|8
|Justin's Quest
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|All Good
|Drayden Van Dyke
|117
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|3
|Rocko's Wheel
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|California Journey
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|5
|Original Intent
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Dean Greenman
|6-1
|40,000
|6
|Meistermind
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Doheny Beach
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Temple Knights
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Raw Diamond
|Salvador Iniguez
|124
|Leitha M. Brady
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Checks in the Mail
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Sky Glory
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Royal Blue Grass
|Ramon Guce
|120
|Jose G. Hernandez, Sr.
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|20,000
|8
|Mr. Class
|Saul Arias
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|120
|Jesus Nunez
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|San Giorgio
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|20,000