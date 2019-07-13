Jerry Hollendorfer's assistant trainer applies for Del Mar stall space

If Ward takes over some of Hollendorfer’s horses, it would be a situation similar to what happened when the New York Racing Assn. — reversing course — banned Hollendorfer from training in the state after he was asked to vacate the recent Santa Anita meet, during which four of his horses were among 30 that died. In New York, another of the trainer’s assistants, Don Chatlos Jr., took over a number of horses to race there.