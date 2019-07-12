Advertisement

Statistics might not tell the whole story about horse racing deaths

By
Jul 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Eddie Haskell, right, with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard, wins a race July 6, the last day of the, winter/spring meeting at Santa Anita. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

There’s an expression popularized by Mark Twain that there are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.

It’s upon that premise that the public should be cautiously viewing one of the battle fronts on the future of horse racing: the counting of the equine dead. On the surface, it should be simple. But, with so much at stake, according to industry leaders, the need for accurate reporting and analysis has never been greater.

“These metrics are more important than they’ve ever been,” said Alan Balch, executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers. “But they need to be right and they need to be understood properly. They all need to be put in context, refined, improved, clarified, expanded and capable of explanation. ”

Santa Anita recently put out its closing statement on its winter/spring meeting, lauding its improvements through statistics. It implied that midseason reforms were the impetus behind safer racing, using phrases such as “since the new rules took effect in the middle of March …”

However, many of the reforms, such as the reduction in race-day Lasix, a medication used to ease bleeding from the lungs, have scientifically been proven as having no effect on catastrophic injuries.

— The release cited a 58% reduction in racing fatalities after reforms were instituted. Before the track was shut down, it had 4.40 deaths per 1,000 starts through 40 cards and 2,725 starters, information not contained in the release.

— It cited a death rate of 1.86 since the reforms, but did not mentionthat is still above the national average of 1.68 and more than double that of Del Mar last year (0.79) and significantly worse than Los Alamitos last year (1.06). It also didn’t mention other mitigating factors such as fixes to the racing surfaces and better weather, both unrelated to reforms.

— It cited a training statistic of .019, which is a metric that doesn’t exist in racing. It includes gallops, which are not counted and is nothing more than a guess.

The bending of statistics also exists on the side of those seeking the extinction of horse racing. Some animal rights’ groups question official state figures, claiming the deaths of horses with non-exercise-related conditions, which can include laminitis and horses hitting their heads after flipping over in their stall, as ways of bolstering their arguments. Some figures cited offer no explanation or sourcing other than saying that tracks are hiding or covering up deaths.

All of which show that statistics seem to be a pawn in this war of perspectives.

At the center of the national counting is the Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database (EID), a scientific accounting storehouse that by its own admission tells only half the story. Deaths that occur in morning workouts and training are not counted.

National horse racing deaths

This chart shows a 10-year change (2009, 2018) in fatality ratings at tracks that make their reporting to the EID public. These are racing deaths only. It does not take into account if a track had an especially safe or unsafe racing year.

Track Starts '09 Deaths Rate Starts '18 Deaths Rate 10-Y Change
TrackAqueduct Starts '09 8,353 Deaths19 Rate2.27 Starts '185,750 Deaths9 Rate1.57 10-Y Change-30.8
TrackBelmont Park Starts '09 1,192 Deaths14 Rate1.57 Starts '186,142 Deaths6 Rate0.98 10-Y Change-49.7
TrackDel Mar Starts '09 2,945 Deaths5 Rate1.7 Starts '183,812 Deaths3 Rate0.79 10-Y Change-53.5
TrackDelaware Park Starts '09 7,413 Deaths15 Rate2.02 Starts '184,323 Deaths7 Rate1.62 10-Y Change-19.8
TrackFerndale Starts '09 300 Deaths1 Rate3.33 Starts '18235 Deaths0 Rate0 10-Y Change-100
TrackFresno Starts '09 623 Deaths0 Rate0 Starts '18403 Deaths0 Rate0 10-Y Change0
TrackGolden Gate Starts '09 11,301 Deaths15 Rate1.33 Starts '188,897 Deaths10 Rate1.12 10-Y Change-15.9
TrackGulfstream Starts '09 6,807 Deaths20 Rate2.94 Starts '1817,763 Deaths25 Rate1.41 10-Y Change-52
TrackHawthorne Starts '09 7,968 Deaths15 Rate1.88 Starts '183,347 Deaths10 Rate2.99 10-Y Change59
TrackIndiana Grand Starts '09 4,757 Deaths5 Rate2.05 Starts '187,162 Deaths10 Rate1.4 10-Y Change33.3
TrackKeeneland Starts '09 2,851 Deaths2 Rate0.7 Starts '182,831 Deaths5 Rate1.77 10-Y Change152.8
TrackLaurel Starts '09 8,585 Deaths17 Rate1.98 Starts '1811,734 Deaths22 Rate1.87 10-Y Change-5.5
TrackLone Star Park Starts '09 5,385 Deaths10 Rate1.86 Starts '183,076 Deaths8 Rate2.6 10-Y Change39.8
TrackMonmouth Starts '09 6,627 Deaths12 Rate1.81 Starts '183,881 Deaths6 Rate1.55 10-Y Change-14.4
TrackPleasanton Starts '09 990 Deaths2 Rate2.07 Starts '18714 Deaths0 Rate0 10-Y Change-100
TrackPimlico Starts '09 1,482 Deaths3 Rate2.02 Starts '18860 Deaths2 Rate2.3 10-Y Change15.3
TrackPortland Meadows Starts '09 4,246 Deaths16 Rate3.77 Starts '182,176 Deaths5 Rate2.3 10-Y Change-39
TrackPresque Island Starts '09 6,166 Deaths8 Rate1.3 Starts '185,829 Deaths2 Rate0.34 10-Y Change-73.8
TrackRemington Park Starts '09 5,796 Deaths14 Rate2.42 Starts '185,490 Deaths12 Rate2.19 10-Y Change-9.5
TrackSacramento Starts '09 627 Deaths0 Rate0 Starts '18428 Deaths0 Rate0 10-Y Change0
TrackSanta Anita Starts '09 5,961 Deaths5 Rate0.84 Starts '188,833 Deaths18 Rate2.04 10-Y Change142.8
TrackSanta Rosa Starts '09 700 Deaths4 Rate5.71 Starts '18412 Deaths1 Rate2.43 10-Y Change-57.4
TrackSaratoga Starts '09 3,072 Deaths3 Rate0.98 Starts '183,095 Deaths3 Rate0.97 10-Y Change-1
TrackStockton Starts '09 564 Deaths1 Rate1.77 Starts '18247 Deaths0 Rate0 10-Y Change-100
TrackSuffolk Downs Starts '09 7,369 Deaths19 Rate2.58 Starts '18850 Deaths2 Rate2.35 10-Y Change-8.9
TrackTurfway Park Starts '09 8,958 Deaths15 Rate1.67 Starts '184,017 Deaths8 Rate1.99 10-Y Change19.2
TrackWodbine Starts '09 14,254 Deaths15 Rate1.05 Starts '1810,370 Deaths11 Rate1.06 10-Y Change0.9

Churchill Downs does not make its numbers public through EID. Public record requests from the Louisville Courier Journal show the last three years ratings at: 2.73, 1.84, 2.7.

Source: Source: Equine Injury Database/The Jockey Club

Dr. Tim Parkin, a veterinary epidemiologist at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, is the chief researcher for the database. He would like to add workout data but admits it brings with it a series of challenges.

“Our models would be more predictive if we included workout data,” Parkin said. “But trying to understand the risk of a morning workout would be a depth of analysis that would not compare to the racing model. It would be two separate models.

“You would have to record not only the workout, but the distance and the intensity of the workout and other factors that could be different from racing.”

Craig Fravel, a former Del Mar executive and current president and chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup, sees things headed the way of more complete reporting.

“Over time we need to evolve that way,” Fravel said. “It’s a much different world now. In California there is a lot more training over tracks that are being raced on. In other countries it’s a lot more spread out. It’s a lot more complicated to make sure there are regulatory vets on site for accuracy. It’s not as simple as it might sound.”

The number of deaths associated with Santa Anita at its recent meet is 30, but as far as the EID is concerned it’s 17, because that is the number of horses that died during racing.

California, along with New York, is one of the most transparent states when it comes to the reporting of deaths.

“California has always had a fatality reporting monitoring system,” said Dr. Rick Arthur, chief equine medical director for the California Horse Racing Board. “We have a very robust accounting system, where we include colic, ponies [the horses that lead race horses to the track], those that ship in and are injured in the van and end up being euthanized when they stop at a track.”

The rules that the EID use is to count any horse that dies within 72 hours of running.

Under those rules, Barbaro, whose fight for survival over several months after being injured in the 2006 Preakness, would not have been a racing death.

“When Barbaro was injured I started getting calls from local and national media about if this was unusual and what would be the outcome,” said Dr. Mary Scollay, for a few more weeks the equine medical director for Kentucky before becoming executive director of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium (RMTC) in August.

“I had all these reports but had no answers because everyone kept their own records. Information didn’t transfer, everyone kept their own records. I approached my regulatory colleagues about a national reporting system and the Jockey Club presented interest.”

Kristin Werner, senior counsel of the Jockey Club, and Matt Iuliano, executive director of the Jockey Club, oversee the database.

“Each year we add a couple of categories of reporting,” Iuliano said of the more than 40 they currently track. “We have a library that creates internal triggers that allows us to look at data and follow up through the charts and video replays. It’s a very thorough system. ‘Vanned off’ [in the charts] is a trigger for Kristin to check against.”

Werner said one of the first things to check is if the horse started again.

“Then we don’t follow up,” Warner said.

Despite the perceived unanimity in the reporting of injuries, there are major holes. Even though more than 110 tracks report to the database, less than a third of them allow their stats to be made public. Every track in California makes its data public on the website except Los Alamitos, whose data can be obtained through the CHRB.

Among those tracks that didn’t make statistics available through the EID website was Churchill Downs, the most recognizable track in the U.S. The Louisville Courier-Journal, through public records requests, confirmed the fatality rate at Churchill Downs last year was 2.73 per 1,000 starts, the highest in the country next to Hawthorne, near Chicago, which had a 2.99. Last year, Santa Anita’s fatality rate was 2.04.

Santa Anita horse racing deaths

Year Starts Deaths Rating
Year2009 Starts5,961 Deaths5 Rating0.84
Year2010 Starts5,237 Deaths8 Rating1.53
Year2011 Starts6,472 Deaths19 Rating2.94
Year2012 Starts6,925 Deaths18 Rating2.6
Year2013 Starts6,836 Deaths15 Rating2.19
Year2014 Starts9,211 Deaths21 Rating2.28
Year2015 Starts8,920 Deaths19 Rating2.13
Year2016 Starts8,826 Deaths25 Rating2.83
Year2017 Starts8,463 Deaths20 Rating2.36
Year2018 Starts8,833 Deaths18 Rating2.04

Source: Equine Injury Datbase/The Jockey Club

Santa Anita broken down 2009-2018

Category Subset Starts Deaths Rating
CategoryAge Subset2 Starts6,038 Deaths4 Rating0.66
Category Subset3 Starts27,406 Deaths53 Rating1.93
Category Subset4+ Starts42,240 Deaths111 Rating2.62
CategorySurface SubsetTurf Starts15,593 Deaths36 Rating2.3
Category SubsetDirt Starts41,447 Deaths95 Rating2.29
Category SubsetSynthetic Starts7,835 Deaths6 Rating0.76
Category SubsetDwn Turf Starts10,809 Deaths31 Rating2.87
CategoryDistance Subset<6f Starts8,362 Deaths18 Rating2.15
Category Subset6f-7.5f Starts37,312 Deaths74 Rating1.98
Category Subset8f & up Starts30,010 Deaths76 Rating2.53
The death rate at the recent Santa Anita meeting was 3.17, and with a successful fall meeting could bring that number lower.

“If the numbers hold, we may have the lowest number of fatalities since 1990,” said the CHRB’s Arthur. “They crammed up all the fatalities at the same time. Then Battle Of Midway” — the 17th fatality at Santa Anita on Feb. 23 — “changed everything. If you deal with numbers, over time there is always a regression toward the mean.”

The national average of 1.68 per 1,000 starts is on the decline but still not acceptable.

“The 1.68 as an average is not a desirable term,” Scollay said. “How would you like it if I said, ‘I had an average time at your party.’ ‘Gee, thanks.’ That’s a C grade. We should be striving for much more than that.”

Balch, of the California Thoroughbred Trainers, still believes there needs to be a better classification of fatalities.

“We need to know when there are accidents,” Balch said. “It’s a different circumstance if two horses collide. It’s different if horses clipped heels. The implication is there is something wrong with the race track or training, but that’s not always the case. Accidents are getting into epidemiology. In the bigger picture, yes, a horse has died, which is bad, but the stats need to be refined.”

Scollay agrees that the statistics need some work.

“From a public perception, a dead horse is a dead horse and that’s not acceptable,” Scollay said. “At the end of the day there are sudden deaths unrelated to racing. A horse can have a heart attack, and the necropsy can’t diagnose an arrythmia. There is always the opportunity for fatal events not related to racing. Pneumonia is completely unrelated to exercise. Race-related data is pretty easy. If we were to expand to training stuff, we would be susceptible to inconsistencies.”

Parkin says through the database they are able to explain about 35% of fatality trends.

“We know race distance is a factor, staying with the same trainer is a good thing, more horses starting at 2 years old is a good thing,” said EID’s chief researcher. “Intact [non-gelded] males have a slightly elevated risk. Putting all these things together has contributed to a four to eight percent reduction in risk.”

Del Mar horse racing deaths

Year Starts Deaths Rating
Year2009 Starts2,945 Deaths5 Rating1.7
Year2010 Starts2,657 Deaths5 Rating1.88
Year2011 Starts2,704 Deaths5 Rating1.85
Year2012 Starts2,842 Deaths7 Rating2.46
Year2013 Starts2,884 Deaths2 Rating0.69
Year2014 Starts3,940 Deaths9 Rating2.28
Year2015 Starts4,500 Deaths10 Rating2.22
Year2016 Starts3,981 Deaths12 Rating3.01
Year2017 Starts4,002 Deaths6 Rating1.5
Year2018 Starts3,812 Deaths3 Rating0.79

Source: Equine Injury Datbase/The Jockey Club

Golden Gate horse racing deaths

Year Starts Deaths Rating
Year2009 Starts11,301 Deaths15 Rating1.33
Year2010 Starts10,019 Deaths16 Rating1.6
Year2011 Starts9,478 Deaths13 Rating1.37
Year2012 Starts9,066 Deaths12 Rating1.32
Year2013 Starts9,587 Deaths15 Rating1.56
Year2014 Starts8,721 Deaths10 Rating1.15
Year2015 Starts8,472 Deaths10 Rating2.22
Year2016 Starts8,472 Deaths11 Rating1.3
Year2017 Starts8,233 Deaths15 Rating1.82
Year2018 Starts8,897 Deaths10 Rating1.12

Source: Equine Injury Datbase/The Jockey Club

Los Alamitos horse deaths

Meet Starts Racing Training Rating
Meet7/3/14-7/13/14 Starts468 Racing1 Training1 Rating2.14
Meet9/5/14-9/21/14 Starts727 Racing3 Training2 Rating4.13
Meet12/4/14-12/21/14 Starts761 Racing1 Training1 Rating1.31
Meet7/2/15-7/12/15 Starts508 Racing2 Training0 Rating3.94
Meet9/10-15-9/25/15 Starts650 Racing1 Training0 Rating1.54
Meet12/3/15-12/20/15 Starts728 Racing5 Training0 Rating6.87
Meet4/14/16-5/1/16 Starts707 Racing2 Training0 Rating2.83
Meet9/8/16-9/25/16 Starts718 Racing2 Training1 Rating2.79
Meet12/8/16-12/18/16 Starts537 Racing0 Training0 Rating0
Meet7/6/17-7/19/17 Starts457 Racing0 Training0 Rating0
Meet9/7/17-9/24/17 Starts707 Racing2 Training0 Rating2.83
Meet11/30/17-12/17/17 Starts731 Racing2 Training0 Rating2.74
Meet6/28/18-7/15/18 Starts662 Racing1 Training1 Rating1.51
Meet9/6/18-9/23/18 Starts705 Racing0 Training1 Rating0
Meet12/6/18-12/16/18 Starts521 Racing1 Training0 Rating1.92
MeetTotal Starts9,587 Racing23 Training7 Rating2.4

Source: California Horse Racing Board

Del Mar broken down 2009-18

Category Subset Starts Deaths Rating
CategoryAge Subset2 Starts7,491 Deaths8 Rating1.06
Category Subset3 Starts12,227 Deaths27 Rating2.21
Category Subset4+ Starts14,549 Deaths29 Rating2
CategorySurface SubsetTurf Starts11,318 Deaths21 Rating1.85
Category SubsetDirt Starts9,776 Deaths23 Rating2.35
Category SubsetSynthetic Starts13,173 Deaths20 Rating1.52
CategoryDistance Subset<6f Starts6,788 Deaths12 Rating1.77
Category Subset6f-7.5f Starts12,372 Deaths26 Rating2.1
Category Subset8f & up Starts15,107 Deaths26 Rating1.72
