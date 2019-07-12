Statistics might not tell the whole story about horse racing deaths

National horse racing deaths

This chart shows a 10-year change (2009, 2018) in fatality ratings at tracks that make their reporting to the EID public. These are racing deaths only. It does not take into account if a track had an especially safe or unsafe racing year.

Track Starts '09 Deaths Rate Starts '18 Deaths Rate 10-Y Change Track Aqueduct Starts '09 8,353 Deaths 19 Rate 2.27 Starts '18 5,750 Deaths 9 Rate 1.57 10-Y Change -30.8 Track Belmont Park Starts '09 1,192 Deaths 14 Rate 1.57 Starts '18 6,142 Deaths 6 Rate 0.98 10-Y Change -49.7 Track Del Mar Starts '09 2,945 Deaths 5 Rate 1.7 Starts '18 3,812 Deaths 3 Rate 0.79 10-Y Change -53.5 Track Delaware Park Starts '09 7,413 Deaths 15 Rate 2.02 Starts '18 4,323 Deaths 7 Rate 1.62 10-Y Change -19.8 Track Ferndale Starts '09 300 Deaths 1 Rate 3.33 Starts '18 235 Deaths 0 Rate 0 10-Y Change -100 Track Fresno Starts '09 623 Deaths 0 Rate 0 Starts '18 403 Deaths 0 Rate 0 10-Y Change 0 Track Golden Gate Starts '09 11,301 Deaths 15 Rate 1.33 Starts '18 8,897 Deaths 10 Rate 1.12 10-Y Change -15.9 Track Gulfstream Starts '09 6,807 Deaths 20 Rate 2.94 Starts '18 17,763 Deaths 25 Rate 1.41 10-Y Change -52 Track Hawthorne Starts '09 7,968 Deaths 15 Rate 1.88 Starts '18 3,347 Deaths 10 Rate 2.99 10-Y Change 59 Track Indiana Grand Starts '09 4,757 Deaths 5 Rate 2.05 Starts '18 7,162 Deaths 10 Rate 1.4 10-Y Change 33.3 Track Keeneland Starts '09 2,851 Deaths 2 Rate 0.7 Starts '18 2,831 Deaths 5 Rate 1.77 10-Y Change 152.8 Track Laurel Starts '09 8,585 Deaths 17 Rate 1.98 Starts '18 11,734 Deaths 22 Rate 1.87 10-Y Change -5.5 Track Lone Star Park Starts '09 5,385 Deaths 10 Rate 1.86 Starts '18 3,076 Deaths 8 Rate 2.6 10-Y Change 39.8 Track Monmouth Starts '09 6,627 Deaths 12 Rate 1.81 Starts '18 3,881 Deaths 6 Rate 1.55 10-Y Change -14.4 Track Pleasanton Starts '09 990 Deaths 2 Rate 2.07 Starts '18 714 Deaths 0 Rate 0 10-Y Change -100 Track Pimlico Starts '09 1,482 Deaths 3 Rate 2.02 Starts '18 860 Deaths 2 Rate 2.3 10-Y Change 15.3 Track Portland Meadows Starts '09 4,246 Deaths 16 Rate 3.77 Starts '18 2,176 Deaths 5 Rate 2.3 10-Y Change -39 Track Presque Island Starts '09 6,166 Deaths 8 Rate 1.3 Starts '18 5,829 Deaths 2 Rate 0.34 10-Y Change -73.8 Track Remington Park Starts '09 5,796 Deaths 14 Rate 2.42 Starts '18 5,490 Deaths 12 Rate 2.19 10-Y Change -9.5 Track Sacramento Starts '09 627 Deaths 0 Rate 0 Starts '18 428 Deaths 0 Rate 0 10-Y Change 0 Track Santa Anita Starts '09 5,961 Deaths 5 Rate 0.84 Starts '18 8,833 Deaths 18 Rate 2.04 10-Y Change 142.8 Track Santa Rosa Starts '09 700 Deaths 4 Rate 5.71 Starts '18 412 Deaths 1 Rate 2.43 10-Y Change -57.4 Track Saratoga Starts '09 3,072 Deaths 3 Rate 0.98 Starts '18 3,095 Deaths 3 Rate 0.97 10-Y Change -1 Track Stockton Starts '09 564 Deaths 1 Rate 1.77 Starts '18 247 Deaths 0 Rate 0 10-Y Change -100 Track Suffolk Downs Starts '09 7,369 Deaths 19 Rate 2.58 Starts '18 850 Deaths 2 Rate 2.35 10-Y Change -8.9 Track Turfway Park Starts '09 8,958 Deaths 15 Rate 1.67 Starts '18 4,017 Deaths 8 Rate 1.99 10-Y Change 19.2 Track Wodbine Starts '09 14,254 Deaths 15 Rate 1.05 Starts '18 10,370 Deaths 11 Rate 1.06 10-Y Change 0.9

Churchill Downs does not make its numbers public through EID. Public record requests from the Louisville Courier Journal show the last three years ratings at: 2.73, 1.84, 2.7.

Source: Source: Equine Injury Database/The Jockey Club