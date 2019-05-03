Late switch puts jockey Mike Smith back in Kentucky Derby after Omaha Beach scratch

Jockey Mike Smith is back in the Kentucky Derby. After finding himself without a mount when Omaha Beach scratched from Saturday’s race, Smith landed on Cutting Humor, replacing Corey Lanerie.
It’s unusual for a jockey to be replaced so close to a race but Cutting Humor is owned by Starlight Racing, which had a piece of Justify, whom Smith rode to the Triple Crown.
"We feel bad about not using Corey in this spot, but this is the decision that's been made," trainer Todd Pletcher told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form.
According to Kentucky rules, Lanerie will receive whatever part of the purse he would have won based on where Cutting Humor finishes. And, Starlight Racing will also have to pay Smith. A jockey the caliber of Smith usually gets a percentage higher than what he would have been entitled to based on his horse’s placing.
Cutting Humor qualified for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Sunland Derby.
The field for Saturday’s race also shrank by one to 19 when Haikal was scratched after developing an abscess in his left front hoof.
“We put shoes back on him this morning and jogged him and he was still not 100%,” trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said. “After speaking with [Shadwell Farm general manager] Rick Nichols, we decided to scratch. The horse always comes first. He will head home today to Shadwell and live to fight another day.”
Haikal won the Gotham Stakes and was third in the Wood Memorial.
The starting gate will leave the one hole open, which is fortunate for War at Will, who will no longer be breaking right on the fence.
Rain pelted the Churchill Downs surface Friday morning but it’s expected to let up early in the afternoon and dry out by Kentucky Oaks time. However, the rain moves back in late Saturday morning and could make for a very wet Derby.