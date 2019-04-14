Alexander Rossi repeats as Long Beach Grand Prix winner

Alexander Rossi won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for the second consecutive year Sunday and in the same dominating fashion as a year ago.
Rossi won from the pole position, as he did in 2018, and the 27-year-old Californian led 80 of the 85 laps around the 11-turn, 1.97-mile street course.
Josef Newgarden finished second in the nearly accident-free NTT IndyCar Series event. Scott Dixon finished third and Graham Rahal was fourth.
Rossi, a native of Nevada City, quickly proved that his No. 27 Honda-powered car — prepared by the Andretti Autosport team — was the class of the field.
He steadily pulled away after the opening laps, led by 11 seconds over the second-place car at the halfway point and ultimately won by 20 seconds over Team Penske’s Newgarden. Still, it was Newgarden’s best finish at Long Beach in eight starts.
It was Rossi’s sixth career IndyCar victory, whose first win came in 2016 when he captured the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie. Rossi also became the fourth different winner through the first four races of this year’s IndyCar season.