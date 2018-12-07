Bob Baffert seeks more success in the Los Alamitos Futurity

“The only track that has big fields is Churchill Downs,” Baffert said. “And the owners would rather just run in Kentucky because that’s where the horses are from. It’s easier just to stay home. Or, they would rather run at Gulfstream, because they’ve got [a strong breeding area in] Ocala nearby. California is not putting out the numbers. We’ve got good horses, good trainers, good jockeys and it’s very competitive. But we don’t have the gamblers’ money behind us because our tracks don’t have the [slot] machines.”