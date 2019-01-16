UCLA product Mackenzie McDonald growing accustomed to pro tennis player life

“I think competition, maybe even a little bit of jealousy, creates a little bit of friction that I think is healthy,” Roddick said, noting the respectable number of American men (16) in the main draw. “I think the more that these guys get out there and beat each other up in practice, beat each other up in matches, and then one of them breaks through and does something amazing, the other guys go, ‘Wait a minute, I beat that guy two weeks ago in practice. Why not me?’ I like to see strength in numbers, and Mackenzie is certainly part of that conversation.”