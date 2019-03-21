Advertisement

NCAA tournament, East Regional: No. 10 Minnesota beats No. 7 Louisville

By Associated Press
Mar 21, 2019 | 11:40 AM
NCAA tournament, East Regional: No. 10 Minnesota beats No. 7 Louisville
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur goes for a layup as Louisville's Steven Enoch watches Thursday in Des Moines. (Nati Harnik / Associated Press)

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead No. 10 seed Minnesota past No. 7 seed Louisville 86-76 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The win was Richard Pitino's first in the tournament in his six seasons with the Gophers and extra sweet because it came against the school that fired his father, Rick Pitino, in 2017.

Advertisement

Backed by a throng of fans who made the easy drive to central Iowa, the Gophers were at their best in the East Region game. They took the lead midway through the first half and built it to 19 with 9:48 left.

Kalscheur made five of the Gophers' 11 3-pointers while scoring his second-most points of the season. Minnesota's starters did all the scoring. The Gophers are the first team to win with no bench points since Norfolk State beat Missouri in 2012.

Louisville, which lost nine of its final 14 games, got 22 points from Christen Cunningham.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement