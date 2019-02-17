Pac-12 basketball roundup: Washington outlasts Washington State 72-70

Noah Dickerson tipped in a missed layup from Jaylen Nowell with 25 seconds remaining and Washington defeated rival Washington State 72-70 on Saturday night.
Dickerson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (20-5, 11-1 Pac-12). Nowell added 20 points.
Marvin Cannon scored 25 points with eight rebounds for Washington State (10-15, 3-9). Robert Franks added 16 points.
Washington came out of the second half with a 7-0 run over 1:57 sparked by a jumper from Nowell. Dickerson added a layup and Hameir Wright knocked down a 3 completing the run and forcing the Cougars to call a time out.
Washington would go on a 13-3 run spanning five minutes after several layups from Dickerson and a 3-pointer from Dominic Green to tie the game at 54 with 9:57 remaining.
Franks knocked down a 3-pointer for WSU to take a 67-65 lead with 2:46 remaining.
Dickerson was fouled on the next possession making 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one. David Crisp then stole the ball, setting up the fast break and a 3-point play for Nowell that gave the Huskies the lead for good at 69-67.
The Huskies trailed most of the first half as WSU had all of the momentum in the early going.