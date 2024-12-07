USC ends three-game losing streak with win at Washington
SEATTLE — Desmond Claude scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures and USC rolled to an 85-61 victory over Washington on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.
USC shot 70% (19 of 27) from the field in the first half for a 26-point lead, 51-25, at the break. Claude and Wesley Yates III each scored 12 points and Saint Thomas added 10 for USC (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten). Washington pulled within 22 points early in the second but didn’t get closer.
Thomas hit a step-back jumper to stretch the Trojans’ lead to 31 points, 66-35, with 12:36 remaining. It was the Trojans’ largest lead of the season.
Claude made five of six shots from the field and nine of 11 from the free-throw line. Yates and Thomas each scored 19 points. Yates made three of the Trojans’ seven three-pointers. Rashaun Agee added 15 points for USC, which finished 32-of-50 (64%) shooting overall.
Mekhi Mason scored 15 points to lead Washington (6-3, 0-2). Zoom Diallo added 10 points.
