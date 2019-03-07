Pac-12 basketball roundup: Washington holds off Oregon State 81-76 in OT

Oregon State (17-12, 9-8) struggled to slow Dickerson most of the night and he carried Washington in the extra session, twice scoring over a defender and adding a dunk off a nice feed from Crisp. His basket with 1:42 left gave Washington a 74-69 lead, but Tres Tinkle answered with a 3-pointer to pull the Beavers within 74-72. Crisp hit fourth 3-pointer of the game from the wing to push the lead to five and the Huskies escaped.