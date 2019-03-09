Serena Williams defeats Victoria Azarenka in a matchup worthy of a final

The quality of their shots was stunning, the intensity of their efforts crackling through the chilly night air.
Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka played as if a championship were at stake Friday night, not merely a place in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. They covered every inch of the court and pushed each other to exquisite extremes, yielding no point easily. Because they demonstrated such respect — and affirmed it with a heartfelt hug afterward — they made a special occasion out of what might have been a routine encounter between lesser athletes, infusing Williams’ 7-5, 6-3 victory with more passion than a scoreline could ever convey.
“It was a great two sets of tennis from both players,” Azarenka said, hitting a winner again.
It was coincidental that their match took place on International Women’s Day, but both found it appropriate. Both have been ranked No.1 in the world and both are trying to return to the heights they once enjoyed, Williams as a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and Azarenka as a two-time Slam winner.
Williams began her comeback from the difficult birth of her daughter and postnatal complications a year ago at this tournament; Azarenka has missed considerable playing time the past couple of years because of a custody battle with her son’s father and restrictions that prohibited her from taking the child out of California. “It’s awesome being a woman and being a mom and just being out here and celebrating this day,” Williams told the adoring crowd in an on-court interview. Azarenka called the timing “incredible,” and it was.
“We know how hard it is and how hard it’s been for us to come back and starting literally from scratch and fighting our way back,” Williams said later. “It’s been an arduous road, and I think we both really appreciate both of our efforts to do the best that we can do.”
This was their 22nd career meeting, and their first encounter since Azarenka beat Williams in the finals here three years ago. Their lives have changed dramatically the past few years, but their relentless excellence and drive are unchanged. Williams called her ability to elevate her game at crucial moments on Friday “just being a professional,” but it was more than that. And it’s a trait Azarenka shares.
“As much as she’s the toughest opponent I have ever played in my life she’s my favorite person to play against,” Azarenka said, though her career record is now 4-18 against Williams.
After each held serve for 1-1 in the first set, they exchanged breaks in the next four games in a row. Williams, grunting ever louder and screaming to herself after good shots, held for 4-3 and broke for a 5-3 lead before Azarenka broke back with a forehand winner to make it 5-4. A backhand winner by Azarenka brought them even at 5-5, but Williams fought off four break points and won the game with an ace. She won the set with a splendid return.
“Serena pushes me to play my best tennis,” Azarenka said. “I thought that today was a good match. Definitely a lot of high quality. I don’t feel there was really a loser in this match.
“You know, she really won. She deserved to win. She played better on those important moments. I felt that every game was ad, deuce, ad, deuce. It was all about who was going to take that chance, and she took them a little better today.”
Azarenka broke Williams’ serve to start the second set, but Williams wore her down and closed out the match with a service winner. She pumped her fist, a small gesture at first and then with more energy and well-earned satisfaction. She didn’t allow herself to relax or enjoy the atmosphere while Azarenka demanded every ounce of her strength and attention. But once it was over, Williams knew it was a special night and a potential milestone. She is not yet where she wants to be, but believes this match can move her closer to that goal. “I thought about that, and that kept me going,” she said. “It was really good for me to kind of fight through that because I literally had to fight for every point.”
Her path won’t get easier. She next will face Garbine Muguruza of Spain, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1. Muguruza, now ranked No.20, defeated American Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-3 on Friday.
“It will be good. I haven’t played her for a while,” Williams said, referring to Muguruza’s victory over her in the 2016 French Open final. “I think tonight was a good match to get me ready for that, and I’m ready. This is what I want.”
If the match is even half as enthralling as her match against Azarenka was, she and the sport will be better for it.