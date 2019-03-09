Serena Williams defeats Victoria Azarenka in a matchup worthy of a final

Azarenka broke Williams’ serve to start the second set, but Williams wore her down and closed out the match with a service winner. She pumped her fist, a small gesture at first and then with more energy and well-earned satisfaction. She didn’t allow herself to relax or enjoy the atmosphere while Azarenka demanded every ounce of her strength and attention. But once it was over, Williams knew it was a special night and a potential milestone. She is not yet where she wants to be, but believes this match can move her closer to that goal. “I thought about that, and that kept me going,” she said. “It was really good for me to kind of fight through that because I literally had to fight for every point.”