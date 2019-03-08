Southland basketball roundup: Darryl Polk Jr. helps Pepperdine past Pacific 61-53 in WCC tourney

Darryl Polk Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Pepperdine to a 61-53 win over Pacific in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Thursday night.
Pepperdine (14-17) advances to play Loyola Marymount on Friday.
Colbey Ross had 14 points for Pepperdine. Jade Smith added 10 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had four blocks for Pepperdine.
Jeremiah Bailey scored a season-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (14-18). Roberto Gallinat added 13 points. Lafayette Dorsey had 10 points.
Cal Baptist 82, Texas Rio Grande Valley 79, OT: Jordan Heading had 26 points as California Baptist edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-79 in overtime on Thursday night.
Ty Rowell had 13 points for California Baptist (16-13, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference). Marquise Mosley added 13 points. De'jon Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.
Terry Winn III had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (18-15, 9-7). Lesley Varner II added 18 points and seven rebounds. Javon Levi had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
The Lancers evened the season series against the Vaqueros with the win. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated California Baptist 81-74 on Jan. 5. California Baptist finishes out the regular season against New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.
UC Irvine 110, at Cal Poly 72: Collin Welp had 19 points as UC Irvine won its 12th consecutive game, romping past Cal Poly 110-72 on Thursday night.
Evan Leonard added 16 points, Robert Cartwright scored 15 and Max Hazzard had 15 for the Anteaters. Hazzard also had eight assists for the Anteaters.
It was the first time this season UC Irvine scored at least 100 points.
UC Irvine (26-5, 14-1) posted a season-high 25 assists.
The Anteaters totaled 58 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Marcellus Garrick had 27 points for the Mustangs (6-22, 2-13). Donovan Fields added 19 points. Mark Crowe had 13 points.
The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 74-47 on Feb. 21. UC Irvine finishes out the regular season against Cal State Northridge at home on Saturday. Cal Poly finishes out the regular season against UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.