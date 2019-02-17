Tiger Woods tied for 19th heading into final stretch of Genesis Open at Riviera

Tiger Woods is falling down the Genesis Open leaderboard following a competitive third round at Riviera Country Club.
Woods sits tied for 19th place at six-under-par, nine shots back of leader Justin Thomas with two holes left to play in the final round.
Woods finished the third round with a six-under-par 65 that left him at seven under. He begun the round late Saturday in vintage Tiger Woods fashion with three birdies and an eagle in his first four holes.
But when he returned to complete the third round Sunday, he couldn’t maintain that level. He managed an eagle on his 10th hole, the par-five first, but a bogey on his 17th stalled his progress.
At the start of the final round, Woods stood 10 shots behind Thomas, too far back to mount a serious challenge as he tries to win this tournament for the first time in 13 tries.
Early in the fourth round Sunday afternoon, Woods managed three birdies to get to 10 under, but two bogeys in the middle of the round dropped him to seven under for the tournament. Another bogey on his 13th hole pushed him further back. He is one-over par for the round.
At 15-under, Thomas leads J.B. Holmes by one stroke with eight holes to play.